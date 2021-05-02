COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://aleenasantana.blogspot.com/?book=B08P61JZQH A new edition of a much-loved foraging classic,spReadThe Flavors of HomespReadintroduces readers to the San Francisco Bay Area's abundance of edible wild plants and mushrooms. Margit Roos-Collins's lively, graceful instructions for identifying and enjoying 128 blossoms, berries, nuts, greens, mushrooms, and seaweeds inspires a deep sense of intimacy and affection for our surroundings. Detailed line drawings accompany each description of a plant's appearance, habitat, seasonality, and taste. Included are several recipes for dishes as varied as seaweed kim chee and madrone berry pudding. An emphasis on ethical gathering practices encourages foragers to harvest responsibly and sustainably. Both field guide and manual for living with the land,spReadThe Flavors of HomespReadconnects inhabitants of one of California's largest metropolitan areas to the rich wildness in its midst.