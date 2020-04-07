Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Promotri fotografiju. Razmisli zašto šume zovu plućima svijeta!
  2. 2. O ovome smo već puno puta govorili. Ne bi se trebalo biti teško prisjetiti. Ako se ne možete prisjetiti, danas ćemo ponoviti.
  3. 3. Sastav zraka • zrak = smjesa plinova • najzastupljeniji plinovi u zraku su: dušik, kisik, ugljikov dioksid • dušika ima najviše
  4. 4. Sastav zraka:
  5. 5. Kisik • plin iz zraka bez kojega život živih bića ne bi bio moguć • potreban je za disanje • naučili smo da je topiv u vodi – tako omogućuje disanje živim bićima koja žive u vodi
  6. 6. Kisik • plin koji podržava gorenje (omogućuje gorenje) • pogledaj kako se to može dokazati pokusom
  7. 7. - zapaljena svijeća nalazi se u tanjuru s vodom
  8. 8. - poklopit ćemo ju čašom Svijeća gori sve dok u čaši ima kisika.
  9. 9. - kada nestane kisika, svijeća se gasi Prostor u kojemu se nalazio kisik sada je ispunjen vodom iz tanjura.
  10. 10. - u čaši su preostali dušik i ugljikov dioksid, ali oni ne podržavaju gorenje
  11. 11. Ugljikov dioksid • plin koji nastaje izdisanjem živih bića • on je potreban biljkama kako bi stvorile hranu i kisik udisanje kisika izdisanje ugljikova dioksida
  12. 12. Postupak uzimanja ugljikova dioksida i stvaranja hrane i kisika UGLJIKOV DIOKSID KISIK
  13. 13. Čist zrak = očuvanje zdravlja • zrak je onečišćen plinovima iz industrije, automobila, prašinom i dimom
  14. 14. Smog = smjesa dima i magle • najčešće ga je moguće vidjeti iznad velikih gradova • onečišćen zrak SMOG
  15. 15. Onečišćeni zrak = ugrožava život svih živih bića
  16. 16. Smanjenje zagađenja zraka • ugradnja filtera u dimnjake i ispušne cijevi automobila

