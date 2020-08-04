Examenes agosto 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. INSTITUTO INTEGRAL DE EDUCACION PERMANENTE Incorporado a la Enseñanza Oficial por Res. SPEP Nº 241/95 – Absalón Rojas Nº 299 Altos, Santiago del Estero INSTITUTO INTEGRAL DE EDUCACIÓN PERMANENTE EXÁMENES AGOSTO 2020
  2. 2. INSTITUTO INTEGRAL DE EDUCACION PERMANENTE Incorporado a la Enseñanza Oficial por Res. SPEP Nº 241/95 – Absalón Rojas Nº 299 Altos, Santiago del Estero PROFESORADO DE EDUCACIÓN TECNOLÓGICA EXÁMENES AGOSTO 2020 1º AÑO A y B ESPACIO CURRICULAR TRIBUNAL 1º llamado 2º llamado EDUCACIÓN TECNOLÓGICA Singer - Ramos M. – Ledesma N. 18/08/2020 27/08/2020 PEDAGOGÍA Hubaide- Kaliñuk- Pagani. 18/08/2020 27/08/2020 HISTORIA ARG. Y LATINOAMER. Monte- Jiménez- Pérez Marta 18/08/2020 27/08/2020 MATEMÁTICA APLICADA Cáceres- Abregú- Valdemarca 19/08/2020 28/08/2020 FÍSICA APLICADA Valdemarca - Carrillo – Cáceres 18/08/2020 27/08/2020 QUÍMICA APLICADA Paz Rosita – Espeche D. – Abregú 19/08/2020 28/08/2020 SUJETO DE LA EDUCACIÓN I Ledesma S- Monte – Palavecino 18/08/2020 27/08/2020 PSICOLOGÍA EDUCACIONAL Hubaide - Kaliñuk- Pagani 19/08/2020 28/08/2020 ALFABETIZACIÓN ACADÉMICA Pérez M- Gorosito - Palavecino 19/08/2020 28/08/2020 SISTEMAS MECÁNICOS Y ESTR. Singer - Valdemarca- Lemoine 19/08/2020 28/08/2020 PRACTICA I Kaliñuk -Fernández N- Pagani 18/08/2020 27/08/2020 19 hs.
  3. 3. INSTITUTO INTEGRAL DE EDUCACION PERMANENTE Incorporado a la Enseñanza Oficial por Res. SPEP Nº 241/95 – Absalón Rojas Nº 299 Altos, Santiago del Estero PROFESORADO DE EDUCACIÓN TECNOLÓGICA EXÁMENES AGOSTO 2020 1º AÑO C y D ESPACIO CURRICULAR TRIBUNAL 1º llamado 2º llamado EDUCACIÓN TECNOLÓGICA Singer - Ledesma N – Ramos M. 18/08/2020 27/08/2020 PEDAGOGÍA Hubaide - Otreras- Ledesma S. 18/08/2020 27/08/2020 HISTORIA ARG. Y LATINOAMERICANA Monte -Sariago – Fernández R 18/08/2020 27/08/2020 MATEMÁTICA APLICADA Abregú – Espeche D. - Carrillo 19/08/2020 28/08/2020 FÍSICA APLICADA Espeche D. - Abregú- Carrillo 18/08/2020 27/08/2020 QUÍMICA APLICADA Espeche M. – Espeche D. – Abregu 19/08/2020 28/08/2020 SUJETO DE LA EDUCACIÓN I Ledesma S- Otreras- Hubaide 18/08/2020 27/08/2020 PSICOLOGÍA EDUCACIONAL Hubaide- Ledesma S.- Otreras 19/08/2020 28/08/2020 ALFABETIZACIÓN ACADÉMICA Pérez M- Palavecino - Gorosito 19/08/2020 28/08/2020 SISTEMAS MECÁNICOS Y ESTRUCT. Valdemarca- Singer- Palacio M.A. 19/08/2020 28/08/2020 PRACTICA I Pagani – Fernández N – Palavecino 18/08/2020 27/08/2020 14 hs.
  4. 4. INSTITUTO INTEGRAL DE EDUCACION PERMANENTE Incorporado a la Enseñanza Oficial por Res. SPEP Nº 241/95 – Absalón Rojas Nº 299 Altos, Santiago del Estero PROFESORADO DE EDUCACIÓN TECNOLÓGICA EXÁMENES AGOSTO 2020 2º AÑO A y B ESPACIO CURRICULAR TRIBUNAL 1º llamado 2º llamado TECNOLOGÍA DE LA INFOR. Y COMUNIC Lescano- Valdemarca- Sarmiento 21/08/2020 01/09/2020 TECNOLOGÍA DE LAS ENERGÍAS Velez- Cabrera - Valdemarca 21/08/2020 01/09/2020 DISEÑO TECNOLÓGICO Ruiz- Valdemarca- Singer 21/08/2020 01/09/2020 TECNOLOGIA DE LOS MATERIALES Singer- Lemoine- Valdemarca 21/08/2020 01/09/2020 HISTORIA II Monte- Kaliñuk- Hubaide 20/08/2020 31/08/2020 SUJETO DE LA EDUCACIÓN II Ledesma S- Monte- Palavecino 20/08/2020 31/08/2020 DIDÁCTICA GENERAL Kaliñuk- Hubaide- Guzman 20/08/2020 31/08/2020 SISTEMAS ELÉCTRICOS Iriarte- Robledo - Lemoine 20/08/2020 31/08/2020 PRACTICA II Kaliñuk – Fernández N – Palavecino 20/08/2020 31/08/2020 19 hs.
  5. 5. INSTITUTO INTEGRAL DE EDUCACION PERMANENTE Incorporado a la Enseñanza Oficial por Res. SPEP Nº 241/95 – Absalón Rojas Nº 299 Altos, Santiago del Estero PROFESORADO DE EDUCACIÓN TECNOLÓGICA EXÁMENES AGOSTO 2020 2º AÑO C y D ESPACIO CURRICULAR TRIBUNAL 1º llamado 2º llamado TECNOLOGÍA DE LA INFOR. Y COMUNIC Lescano- Valdemarca- Palacio A. 21/08/2020 01/09/2020 TECNOLOGÍA DE LAS ENERGÍAS Valdemarca- Vélez- Cabrera Ibañez 21/08/2020 01/09/2020 DISEÑO TECNOLÓGICO Olivera- Iriarte- Valdemarca 21/08/2020 01/09/2020 TECNOLOGIA DE LOS MATERIALES Lemoine - Cabrera Ibañez- Garay L. 21/08/2020 01/09/2020 HISTORIA II Monte- Fernández J - Hubaide 20/08/2020 31/08/2020 SUJETO DE LA EDUCACIÓN II Ledesma S- Monte- Fernández J. 20/08/2020 31/08/2020 DIDÁCTICA GENERAL Hubaide – Kaliñuk – Guzmán 20/08/2020 31/08/2020 SISTEMAS ELÉCTRICOS Umlandt – Iriarte – Valdemarca 20/08/2020 31/08/2020 PRÁCTICA II Kaliñuk – Fernández N.– Pagani 20/08/2020 31/08/2020 14 hs.
  6. 6. INSTITUTO INTEGRAL DE EDUCACION PERMANENTE Incorporado a la Enseñanza Oficial por Res. SPEP Nº 241/95 – Absalón Rojas Nº 299 Altos, Santiago del Estero PROFESORADO DE EDUCACIÓN TECNOLÓGICA EXÁMENES AGOSTO 2020 3º AÑO A y B ESPACIO CURRICULAR TRIBUNAL 1º llamado 2º llamado SOCIOLOGIA DE LA EDUCACION Monte - Fernández J – Jiménez 24/08/2020 02/09/2020 INCLUSION E INTEGRACION EDUCATIVA Ledesma S. – Monte- Guzmán 24/08/2020 02/09/2020 FILOSOFIA DE LA EDUCACION Monte – Fernández J. – Jiménez 24/08/2020 02/09/2020 FORMACION ETICA Y CIUDADANA Monte – Fernández J. – Jiménez 25/08/2020 03/09/2020 PRACTICA III Guzman - Pagani – Fernandez N. 25/08/2020 03/09/2020 DIDACTICA DE LA EDUCACION TEC. Palacio A. – Vélez – Valdemarca 24/08/2020 02/09/2020 ELECTRÓNICA Y COMUNICACIONES Iriarte – Robledo- Cascio 25/08/2020 03/09/2020 PROCESOS TECNOLÓGICOS I Llanos- Ramos M.– Palacio A. 24/08/2020 02/09/2020 EDUCACION TECNOLOGICA Y TIC Lescano- Ramos M- Palacio A. 25/08/2020 03/09/2020 EDI- COOPERATIVISMO Y MICROEMP. Llanos – Ramos M. – Fernandez J. 25/08/2020 03/09/2020 19 hs.
  7. 7. INSTITUTO INTEGRAL DE EDUCACION PERMANENTE Incorporado a la Enseñanza Oficial por Res. SPEP Nº 241/95 – Absalón Rojas Nº 299 Altos, Santiago del Estero PROFESORADO DE EDUCACIÓN TECNOLÓGICA EXÁMENES AGOSTO 2020 3º AÑO C y D ESPACIO CURRICULAR TRIBUNAL 1º llamado 2º llamado SOCIOLOGIA DE LA EDUCACION Monte - Fernández J – Pagani 24/08/2020 02/09/2020 INCLUSION E INTEGRACION EDUCATIVA Ledesma S. – Monte – Fernández J. 24/08/2020 02/09/2020 FILOSOFIA DE LA EDUCACION Fernández J. -Monte – Ramos E. 24/08/2020 02/09/2020 FORMACION ETICA Y CIUDADANA Monte- Fernández J. – Sariago 25/08/2020 03/09/2020 PRÁCTICA III Ramos E- Pérez M - Guzmán 25/08/2020 03/09/2020 DIDACTICA DE LA EDUCACION TEC. Perez C. - Palacio A - Valdemarca 24/08/2020 02/09/2020 ELECTRÓNICA Y COMUNICACIONES Umlandt- Iriarte – Cascio 25/08/2020 03/09/2020 PROCESOS TECNOLÓGICOS I Ramos M – Llanos – Perez Cristina 24/08/2020 02/09/2020 EDUCACION TECNOLOGICA Y TIC Sariago – Monte - Lemoine 25/08/2020 03/09/2020 EDI- COOPERATIVISMO Y MICROEMP. Ramos M – Llanos –Sariago. 25/08/2020 03/09/2020 14 hs.
  8. 8. INSTITUTO INTEGRAL DE EDUCACION PERMANENTE Incorporado a la Enseñanza Oficial por Res. SPEP Nº 241/95 – Absalón Rojas Nº 299 Altos, Santiago del Estero PROFESORADO DE EDUCACIÓN TECNOLÓGICA EXÁMENES AGOSTO 2020 4º AÑO A y B ESPACIO CURRICULAR TRIBUNAL 1º llamado 2º llamado TECNOLOGÍA DE GESTIÓN Llanos – Ramos M. – Fernandez J 26/08/2020 04/09/2020 TECNOLOGÍA DE CONTROL Iriarte- Cascio – Robledo 26/08/2020 04/09/2020 PROCESOS TECNOLÓGICOS II Lemoine- Palacio A.- Ávila 26/08/2020 04/09/2020 EVOLUC. E INNOVAC. TECNOLÓGICA Palacio A – Ledesma N. - Garay L. 25/08/2020 03/09/2020 EDUCACIÓN SEXUAL INTEGRAL Lescano- Lepri- Guzmán 25/08/2020 03/09/2020 ETICA PROFESIONAL Jiménez- Pagani- Fernández J 26/08/2020 04/09/2020 ECONOMÍA, TECNOL Y DESARROLLO Llanos - Ramos M – Fernandez J 25/08/2020 03/09/2020 EDI GESTIÓN DE LAS ORGANIZACIONES Llanos - Ramos M – Fernandez J 26/08/2020 04/09/2020 EDI MARCO JURÍDICO DE LAS ORGAN. Llanos - Ramos M – Fernandez J 26/08/2020 04/09/2020 RESIDENCIA Guzman/Lepri L./Ramos E/Cabrera 25/08/2020 03/09/2020 19 hs.
  9. 9. INSTITUTO INTEGRAL DE EDUCACION PERMANENTE Incorporado a la Enseñanza Oficial por Res. SPEP Nº 241/95 – Absalón Rojas Nº 299 Altos, Santiago del Estero PROFESORADO DE EDUCACIÓN TECNOLÓGICA EXÁMENES AGOSTO 2020 4º AÑO C y D ESPACIO CURRICULAR TRIBUNAL 1º llamado 2º llamado TECNOLOGÍA DE GESTIÓN Sariago - Ramos M. – Llanos J. 26/08/2020 04/09/2020 TECNOLOGÍA DE CONTROL Cascio – Iriarte – Umlandt 26/08/2020 04/09/2020 PROCESOS TECNOLÓGICOS II Ávila- Palacio A.- Lemoine - 26/08/2020 04/09/2020 EVOLUC. E INNOVAC. TECNOLÓGICA Ramos M- Garay- Ledesma N. 25/08/2020 03/09/2020 EDUCACIÓN SEXUAL INTEGRAL Lescano- Guzmán- Lepri 25/08/2020 03/09/2020 ETICA PROFESIONAL Pagani- Jimenez - Fernández J 26/08/2020 04/09/2020 ECONOMÍA, TECNOL Y DESARROLLO Llanos - Ramos M. – Sariago D. 25/08/2020 03/09/2020 EDI GESTIÓN DE LAS ORGANIZACIONES Llanos - Ramos M. – Sariago D. 26/08/2020 04/09/2020 EDI MARCO JURÍDICO DE LAS ORGAN. Llanos - Ramos M. – Sariago D. 26/08/2020 04/09/2020 RESIDENCIA Lepri- Ramos E.- Guzmán- Cabrera I. 25/08/2020 03/09/2020 14 hs.

