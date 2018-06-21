Getting your licence in jamaica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
This video shows the different steps and procedures involved in getting a licence from the provisional to actual.

Automotive
  1. 1. How to get your licence in Jamaica From Provisional to Actual Licence Tips brought to you by
  2. 2. What you will need to start Provisional Licence (Learners Licence) To acquire a provisional Driver's Licence.  2 passport size photographs signed by a Justice of the peace or a Supt of Police.  TRN number along with JM $1800 to be taken to the tax office. If you are enrolling in a driving school then you will need the required funds along with your provisional licence.
  3. 3. After obtaining your provisional licence and completing the driving lessons you must then take a driving test to determine your competence. It usually takes around 30 to 40 hours to reach test standard. A one hour lesson per week should allow you to reach test standard within around 2 to 3 months depending on your ability. Of course this time will be reduced significantly if you do more lessons per week.
  4. 4. A driving test generally consists of one or two parts: the practical test, called a road test, which assesses a person's driving ability under normal operating conditions, and a written or oral test (theory test) to confirm a person's knowledge of driving and relevant rules and laws.
  5. 5. After passing the driving examination, the certificate will be forwarded to the tax office in the parish capital. For example, in the case of St Catherine it would be sent to the Spanish Town Revenue Service Centre (RSC). Once the Competence Certificate has been forwarded to the Tax Office you are required to pay the relevant drivers licence fee.You will then be photographed and the licence issued. The fee you pay is dependent upon the licence granted.
  6. 6. Let us teach you how to drive! If you are interested in taking driving lessons at Travelr Driving School, contact us by email at help@travelrtaxi.com or call us at 876-627-4441

