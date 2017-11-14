Dallas Thermiva Restore & Repair Restore and Repair: Appearance : Throughout the aging process, our bodies change, and we ...
Mommy Makeover : If you are experiencing vaginal looseness and sagging due to one or multiple childbirths, you are not alo...
Dallas Thermiva Restore & Repair
ThermiVA Vaginal Rejuvenation
with Dr. Constantine – 214-739-5760

Dallas Thermiva Restore & Repair

  1. 1. Dallas Thermiva Restore & Repair Restore and Repair: Appearance : Throughout the aging process, our bodies change, and we aren’t always happy with the results. Tighten and Tone : Traditionally those looking to tighten and tone their vagina only had the option to undergo cosmetic surgery, which comes with at least one month of rest and, in some cases, up to a full year of discomfort after the procedure. Function and Feeling : The most common reason for undergoing a ThermiVA treatment is to improve overall function and feeling of the vulvovaginal area. Incontinence : Mild incontinence is extremely common in women. It often leads to those who suffer from the ailment being embarrassed and worried about social situations in which they might suffer from a bout of incontinence.
  2. 2. Mommy Makeover : If you are experiencing vaginal looseness and sagging due to one or multiple childbirths, you are not alone. Book a consultation for ThermiVA with Dr. Constantine by calling 214-739-5760.

