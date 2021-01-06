Geo network 4 elasticsearch (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Author: Date: GeoNetwork opensource Uso de ElasticSearch en un catálogo de datos espaciales Juan Luis Rodríguez, Jose Garc...
● GeoNetwork opensource es un catálogo de metadatos geo-espaciales para buscar y describir datos geográficos. ○ Desarrolla...
● Soporte de distintos formatos de metadatos: ISO / Dublin Core, etc, basados en XML. ● Soporte de distintos protocolos de...
● Visualización y búsqueda de metadatos ¿Qué es GeoNetwork opensource?
● Visualizador de mapas: ○ Visor basado en OpenLayers para la visualización de los datos geo-espaciales documentados en lo...
● Gestión de metadatos: edición de metadatos, privilegios, plantillas. ¿Qué es GeoNetwork opensource?
● Módulo de administración: gestión de usuarios / grupos, harvesting, dashboards, etc. ● API basada en Spring MVC ¿Qué es ...
● Motor de búsquedas basado en Lucene 4.7 ○ Los filtros espaciales se aplican como un filtro de Lucene usando la librería ...
● Motor de búsquedas basado en ElasticSearch 7.9.2 ● Mejorar la escalabilidad horizontal de la aplicación. ● Se utilizan l...
● Mejoras en los filtros de agregaciones ○ Múltiples selecciones (OR) ○ Excluir valores ○ Campos anidados GeoNetwork 4
● Mejoras en el rendimiento de las búsquedas: ○ Búsquedas 10 veces más rápidas (mínimo), con respuestas 10 veces más peque...
● Indexación de los metadatos ○ Cada formato de metadatos define un proceso XSLT para extraer la información a indexar Geo...
● EsRestClient ○ Utiliza el org.elasticsearch.client.RestClient (HTTP) ● EsHttpProxy ○ Intercepta la consulta a ElasticSea...
● Uso de Kibana para ofrecer estadisticas del contenido. GeoNetwork 4
● Limitaciones y mejoras a plantear ○ Soporte multilenguaje: ■ Los registros se indexan y se muestran, pero falta la lógic...
Muchas gracias!
  1. 1. Author: Date: GeoNetwork opensource Uso de ElasticSearch en un catálogo de datos espaciales Juan Luis Rodríguez, Jose García 17/12/2020
  2. 2. ● GeoNetwork opensource es un catálogo de metadatos geo-espaciales para buscar y describir datos geográficos. ○ Desarrollado principalmente en Java, XSLT, AngularJs. ○ GitHub: https://github.com/geonetwork/core-geonetwork ○ Comunidad pequeña de desarrolladores. Algunas de las empresas que contribuyen al proyecto: ■ Camptocamp ■ GeoCat ■ titellus ¿Qué es GeoNetwork opensource?
  3. 3. ● Soporte de distintos formatos de metadatos: ISO / Dublin Core, etc, basados en XML. ● Soporte de distintos protocolos de búsqueda: OGC CSW, OAI-PMH, API propia, etc. ¿Qué es GeoNetwork opensource?
  4. 4. ● Visualización y búsqueda de metadatos ¿Qué es GeoNetwork opensource?
  5. 5. ● Visualizador de mapas: ○ Visor basado en OpenLayers para la visualización de los datos geo-espaciales documentados en los metadatos. ¿Qué es GeoNetwork opensource?
  6. 6. ● Gestión de metadatos: edición de metadatos, privilegios, plantillas. ¿Qué es GeoNetwork opensource?
  7. 7. ● Módulo de administración: gestión de usuarios / grupos, harvesting, dashboards, etc. ● API basada en Spring MVC ¿Qué es GeoNetwork opensource?
  8. 8. ● Motor de búsquedas basado en Lucene 4.7 ○ Los filtros espaciales se aplican como un filtro de Lucene usando la librería Geotools. ○ Problemas de escalabilidad horizontal. ○ El API propia de búsquedas que no usa la sintaxis de Lucene. ● Uso (opcional) de ElasticSearch y Kibana para las estadísticas de búsquedas y contenidos. GeoNetwork 3
  9. 9. ● Motor de búsquedas basado en ElasticSearch 7.9.2 ● Mejorar la escalabilidad horizontal de la aplicación. ● Se utilizan las capacidades de búsqueda e índice espacial nativas en ElasticSearch. ● La configuración está basada en el API de ElasticSearch y es configurable desde el módulo de administración: ○ Lista de filtros de agregaciones ○ Autocompletado ○ Score ○ Resultados similares GeoNetwork 4
  10. 10. ● Mejoras en los filtros de agregaciones ○ Múltiples selecciones (OR) ○ Excluir valores ○ Campos anidados GeoNetwork 4
  11. 11. ● Mejoras en el rendimiento de las búsquedas: ○ Búsquedas 10 veces más rápidas (mínimo), con respuestas 10 veces más pequeñas. ■ GeoNetwork 3.x genera los resultados con un número fijo de campos en formato XML que se convierte en JSON. ■ GeoNetwork 4.x utiliza directamente el API de ElasticSearch, pudiendo seleccionar los campos a devolver. ○ Comparación búsquedas ■ Cargar la página de búsquedas ■ Seleccionar los filtros: ● Datasets ● BDinfraSIG ● Grid ● Aún así, el renderizado de los resultados es lento, pero eso es otra historia … GeoNetwork 4
  12. 12. ● Indexación de los metadatos ○ Cada formato de metadatos define un proceso XSLT para extraer la información a indexar GeoNetwork 4
  13. 13. ● EsRestClient ○ Utiliza el org.elasticsearch.client.RestClient (HTTP) ● EsHttpProxy ○ Intercepta la consulta a ElasticSearch para añadir el filtro con los privilegios del usuario. ○ Intercepta el resultado para añadir información adicional. GeoNetwork 4
  14. 14. ● Uso de Kibana para ofrecer estadisticas del contenido. GeoNetwork 4
  15. 15. ● Limitaciones y mejoras a plantear ○ Soporte multilenguaje: ■ Los registros se indexan y se muestran, pero falta la lógica para mostrar según el idioma de la interfaz de usuario o realizar la búsqueda en un idioma específico. ■ Traducción automática del contenido de metadatos al idioma de la interfaz de usuario. ○ Soporte para protocolos de búsqueda están implementados: OAI-PMH, Z39.50, etc. ○ Utilización de sinónimos en las búsquedas. ○ Dashboards de estadísticas de búsquedas. GeoNetwork 4
  16. 16. Muchas gracias!

