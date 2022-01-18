Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 36

the essential keto snacks cookbook for beginners

Jan. 18, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Healthcare

DELICIOUS, FILLING, & INEXPENSIVE TO PREPARE KETO SNACKS TO END YOUR CRAVINGS AND KEEP YOUR ENERGY SKY-HIGH

These 78+ mouth-watering Keto snack recipes are perfect for anyone on a Keto diet, or people who...

Want to avoid sugar, artificial sweeteners, wheat, gluten, and other grains
Are looking for Keto recipes that are quick, easy, and tested
Want to dramatically reduce inflammatory ingredients in their meals
Are trying to control their blood sugar by reducing starches and sugars
Want to remove the worry about whether each meal is Keto/healthy or not
Are lactose intolerant (none of my recipes contain any dairy)
Are trying to deal with digestive issues by removing grains, legumes, & other carbs
Simply want to enjoy healthy, delicious, Keto versions of their favorite meals
You no longer have to choose between eating delicious snacks and being in ketosis

The Essential Keto Snacks Cookbook brings you all of the benefits of a Keto diet while helping you eat snacks that you and your family will absolutely love eating.

100% of the recipes in this cookbook are gluten-free, Paleo, low-inflammatory, and dairy-free. All recipes contain:
ZERO grains
ZERO artificial sweeteners
ZERO processed foods
ZERO legumes
ZERO dairy
ZERO nut or seed oils

So you’re not just losing weight and eating tasty food, you’re also healing your body.

The best part? You Don’t Need Any Cooking Experience to Make These Delicious Keto Snacks. And many recipes can be prepared in under 10 minutes!

You can make these as snacks, desserts, side dishes, or even for game nights or parties.

Impress your in-laws, friends, and family. Even kids love these snacks. They don’t even realize they’re healthy!

Get Your Copy of The Essential Keto Snacks Cookbook Today!

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Strength Training for Triathletes Patrick Hagerman, EdD
(3.5/5)
Free
7 Minutes to Fit: 50 Anytime, Anywhere Interval Workouts Brett Klika
(4.5/5)
Free
8 Weeks to SEALFIT: A Navy SEAL's Guide to Unconventional Training for Physical and Mental Toughness-Revised Edition Mark Divine
(4/5)
Free
Bountiful, Beautiful, Blissful: Experience the Natural Power of Pregnancy and Birth with Kundalini Yoga and Meditation Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa
(3/5)
Free
The Spartan Way: Eat Better. Train Better. Think Better. Be Better. Joe De Sena
(4/5)
Free
The Yoga Sutras of Patañjali: A New Edition, Translation, and Commentary Edwin F. Bryant
(4/5)
Free
A History Of Secret Societies Arkon Daraul
(3/5)
Free
The Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
(5/5)
Free
Younger Next Year: Live Strong, Fit, Sexy, and Smart—Until You're 80 and Beyond Chris Crowley
(4/5)
Free
The American Physical Therapy Association Book of Body Repair and Maintenance: Hundreds of Stretches and Exercises for Every Part of the Human Body Steve Vickery
(4.5/5)
Free
Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body. Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
Krav Maga: An Essential Guide to the Renowned Method--for Fitness and Self-Defense David Kahn
(4/5)
Free
Hell-Bent: Obsession, Pain, and the Search for Something Like Transcendence in Competitive Yoga Benjamin Lorr
(4.5/5)
Free
Fix Your Body, Fix Your Swing: The Revolutionary Biomechanics Workout Program Used by Tour Pros Joey Diovisalvi
(5/5)
Free
Why We Swim Bonnie Tsui
(4.5/5)
Free
Convict Conditioning: How to Bust Free of All Weakness-Using the Lost Secrets of Supreme Survival Strength Paul WADE
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex Aubrey Marcus
(4.5/5)
Free
One Simple Thing: A New Look at the Science of Yoga and How It Can Transform Your Life Eddie Stern
(5/5)
Free
Journey Into Power: How to Sculpt your Ideal Body, Free your True Self, and Transform your life with Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga Baron Baptiste
(4.5/5)
Free
Two Turns From Zero: Pushing to Higher Fitness Goals--Converting Them to Life Strength Stacey Griffith
(4.5/5)
Free
Body for Life for Women: 12 Weeks to a Firm, Fit, Fabulous Body at Any Age Dr. Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.P.
(4/5)
Free
The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer Steven Kotler
(5/5)
Free
The Plant-Based Athlete: A Game-Changing Approach to Peak Performance Matt Frazier
(4.5/5)
Free
Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program Melissa Alcantara
(4.5/5)
Free
Depression Hates a Moving Target: How Running With My Dog Brought Me Back From the Brink Nita Sweeney
(4/5)
Free
Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance Alex Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Oxygen Advantage: The Simple, Scientifically Proven Breathing Techniques for a Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter You Patrick McKeown
(4.5/5)
Free
T Is for Transformation: Unleash the 7 Superpowers to Help You Dig Deeper, Feel Stronger & Live Your Best Life Shaun T.
(4.5/5)
Free
Light on Life: The Yoga Way to Wholeness, Inner Peace, and Ultima Iyengar Iyengar
(4.5/5)
Free
Strong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power Lindsey Vonn
(4/5)
Free
Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery Christie Aschwanden
(4.5/5)
Free
To Love and Let Go: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Gratitude Rachel Brathen
(4.5/5)
Free

the essential keto snacks cookbook for beginners

  1. 1. “You’ve Gotta Be Kidding… This ‘Old- Fashioned’ Chocolate Fudge is 100% Keto and Helps Burn Fat?” Keto Chocolate Fudge Today, I’m Giving Away FREE Copies of My New Keto Snacks Cookbook ‑‑ So You Can Enjoy This Fudge... Plus Chips, Dips, Donuts, and So Much More... Hi there!  That chocolate fudge in the photo ­­ is richer and creamier than almost any fudge I’ve ever had ­­ it just melts in your mouth…  S E C U R E O R D E R CLICK HERE TO KNOW MORE DELECIOUS RECEPIES
  2. 2. It’s Not JUST Fudge…  How About Delicious Keto Cookies, Keto Pizza, & Even Keto Ice Cream?  Seriously… These are some of the most delicious cookies, pizza, and ice cream you can eat ­­ not like the dry, bland “health” foods they sell at the store.  In addition to being yummy... each cookie, scoop of ice cream, or slice of pizza fuels your body with vitamins, minerals, & healthy fats.  Best of all…  ...It’s 100% Keto!  Each bite makes you completely forget you’re on a diet.  And if you have kids or grandkids, they’ll beg for “just one more piece”.  Whenever my friends or family taste this fudge, they’re shocked that it’s actually healthy...  2022 © Digistore24 Inc., United States Inc. and/or its licensors. Review legal terms of use here and privacy policy here. Contact us here. S E C U R E O R D E R
  3. 3. Rich, Mouth­Watering Keto Fudge That Is MORE Delicious Than “Regular” Fudge  Plus, every snack is 100% free from inflammatory ingredients and contains almost no carbs or sugars.  But even without sugar, these sweet snacks ­ like donuts, ice cream, and cookies ­ are sweet enough to satisfy any sugar craving…  And these snacks taste so good, you’ll never be tempted to cheat with non­Keto foods.  Most importantly, these Keto snacks have been tested in my own kitchen and by thousands of other women like you and me.  MOST “healthy” chocolates taste absolutely awful.  The ones you buy at the store are usually chalky and gritty ­ not like real chocolate at all.  My Keto chocolate fudge is smooth and rich, and isn’t grainy.  And the aroma in your kitchen is divine.  CLICK TO KNOW MORE MOUTH-WATERING RECIPES
  4. 4. Here’s Why My Essential Keto Snacks Cookbook is 100% FREE Today...  Plus, my pizza oozes with flavor and spices … Garlic. Onion. Oregano. Tomatoes. Arugula. And Pepperoni. So delicious!  And those are just a couple of the snacks in my brand new Keto cookbook ­ packed full of mouth­watering Keto recipes.  I personally developed each and every recipe, so I can promise My publisher just released a completely new and updated version of my cookbook! (They haven’t even released it on you they’re absolutely delicious and easy to make. CLICK HERE TO KNOW MY ESSENTIAL KETO SNACKS COOKBOOK
  5. 5. Amazon yet.)  It now has ALL of my best keto snacks and treats, along with new images and complete nutritional information and carb count.  And the people who’ve gotten an early copy absolutely love the keto snacks and treats in the cookbook!  However...they forgot to print the barcode on the back of these copies and so we can't sell them in stores.  That's why my publisher is allowing me to give away these copies for free to people like you.  People who appreciate good keto recipes, and want to eat delicious food and lose weight.  All I ask is this...  If you like the recipes, please tell someone about the book. A friend, a coworker, or maybe your neighbor or your sister.  That helps me out ­­ but it also helps them eat amazing snacks and feel great.  Your friends and family will even thank you for showing them delicious recipes! This way, we can expose more people to the incredible benefits of eating delicious Keto snacks! 
  6. 6. My Most Requested Keto Snacks …  After spending months in the kitchen, I decided to include ALL of my best Keto snacks recipes in the Essential Keto Snacks Cookbook.  Here are a few of the most popular recipes from the thousands of people who bought the original version:  “Crowd­Pleasing” Keto Chips and Dips  “Tortilla” Chips Keto Ranch Dip Cheesy Kale Chips Creamy Garlic Dip Buffalo Chicken Dip CLICK HERE TO KNOW MY BEST RECIPES
  7. 7. “Game Night” Favorites  Margherita Pizza Jalapeño Muffins Zucchini Fries Bacon Wrapped Asparagus Bacon & Chicken Jalapeño Poppers Mouthwatering, Sweet Keto Treats  Chocolate Fudge Berry Frozen “Yogurt” Vanilla Pecan Ice Cream Mini Pecan Pies Peppermint Patties
  8. 8. Savory Keto Treats  Meatball Sliders Chicken Nuggets Pizza Meatball Bites Curry Candied Bacon Spicy Roast Beef Salsa Roll­ups
  9. 9. The "Silly" Reason I First Started Keto...  Hi, I’m Louise, founder of Keto Summit and author of The Essential Keto Snacks Cookbook. Now… most people start a Keto diet to lose weight or get healthy.  But me ­­ I like to joke that the real reason I went Keto was because…  I just loved snacks too much. It sounds silly, but it’s true. No matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t stop eating snacks that I knew were bad for me. About 7 years ago, my husband Jeremy and I both had a number of health issues ­ weight gain, fatigue, Candida, autoimmune disorder, and more.  We knew that our diet was a big part of why we were feeling bad. But we found it so hard to give up all the foods we loved.  Louise
  10. 10. Keto Sounded Terrible To Me At First … But I Was Desperate for a Solution…  I was skeptical.  Cutting out all of my favorite foods and snacks seemed like a huge price to pay. In fact…  And then, one day Jeremy told me about Keto. He thought Keto might finally help him lose weight and help me heal some of my gut issues.  At first, I couldn’t understand why we needed to cut out most carbs. And I was worried that Keto is going to make my problems worse (like bloating, heartburn, and IBS). But most of all, I LOVED snacking.
  11. 11. Going Keto Quickly Helped Me Lose Weight, Improve My Health and Feel Way Better…  He also explained that cutting out sugars and carbs would probably help me feel less tired all the time. That really hit home for me. So I decided to give it a try... I was convinced that a Keto diet meant I had to eat one boring, bland meal after another. Jeremy convinced me to try it anyway ­­ he assured me that we could still eat delicious foods full of healthy fats and spices. On Day #1 of going Keto, I woke up and ate bacon and eggs for breakfast. For lunch, I had a fresh salad with slices of warm chicken. Dinner was a delicious ribeye. The first few days were easy. I really like things like bacon, salads, and steak.  CLICK HERE TO KNOW MY BEST KETO RECIPES
  12. 12. I Felt So Good And Stopped Craving Sugar… But I Missed My Old Snacks...  However… on the morning of my fourth day, I was really surprised… Get this… When I woke up, I felt rested and energetic.  I know, it doesn’t sound like much, but that was WEIRD for me ­­ I used to wake up and feel like I needed another 3 hours of sleep!  Also, I didn’t feel hungry at all and had no cravings.  I was hopeful that Keto would help me, but I hadn’t expected any of this…  Jeremy was also enjoying it ­­ by the end of the week, he could tighten his belt by one notch.  Before going Keto… I constantly felt bloated and had heartburn. My doctors told me I had IBS and that they couldn’t do much about it. I’d get intense sugar cravings and be so grumpy if I couldn’t get a sweet treat every few hours ­ candy, cookies, cake, or   
  13. 13. I Created Keto Versions of All My Favorite Snacks…  However, after going keto and cutting out sugar and other processed foods… It’s no exaggeration to say that I was ecstatic. I just felt so much better. But the best part for me was this… I started feeling like I’d regained the energy and vitality of my youth, which made me feel incredible. Still, as good as I felt, I still LOVED and missed snacking. So… anything sweet. I rarely got bloated. I stopped having heartburn altogether. My tummy ­ within a few weeks ­ felt like I could digest almost anything. I generally stopped thinking about food so I had so few cravings.    
  14. 14. Most “Keto” Snacks Contain a Slew of Inflammatory Ingredients [1]  I love steaks, salads, bacon, veggies, and most Keto foods.  But there’s just something about snacks ­ both sweet and savory ­ that I really missed.  So I searched the grocery store for Keto­friendly snacks. I also bought books and tried making my own.  But 99% of “Keto” snacks I tried were incredibly disappointing.  Most of the snacks were so bland (or disgusting) that I couldn’t even eat them.  And the few times I found a yummy “Keto” snack, it either had a bunch of inflammatory ingredients or else required me to spend many hours shopping and cooking.  I didn’t have the time or energy to keep searching for easy, healthy Keto snacks that also tasted great.  Almost all of the Keto snacks and recipes I found weren’t healthy at all.  CLICK HERE TO TRY MY BEST HEALTHY KETO RECIPES
  15. 15. They were low in carbs, but they had tons of terrible ingredients. For example, so many of the snacks or recipes contained seed oils like vegetable oil or sunflower oil ­­ which make it really hard to lose weight. [2]  No, thank you.  Most "low carb" snacks and recipes also used chemical sweeteners like sucralose or aspartame. [3]  For me and my family, I want to avoid these chemical sweeteners as much as possible.  Finally, nearly every Keto snack I found was loaded with cheese and other processed dairy, which can increase fatigue and also hinder weight loss. [1, 4]
  16. 16. Crunch­tastic Chips and Delectable Dips…  If I was going to eat delicious Keto snacks while also losing weight and improving my health, I needed to do it myself... I needed to come up with my own snacks, and I needed to get creative…  Keto snacks can be absolutely delicious.  However, keto snacks rarely have that crunch of non­keto junk foods like chips, popcorn, or crackers.  Sure, you can eat celery or raw veggies, but every day?  It’s important to find crunchy, delicious keto snacks so that it makes your diet easier and more fun. But most keto snacks you find in the store are either processed or just taste dry, flavorless, soft, or mushy.  So I set out to create crunchy snacks just like the ones I used to eat.  Keto Ranch Dip Crunchy Crackers Pepperoni Chips  Keto Tortilla Chips Onion Rings...and more!
  17. 17. Savory Bacon, Nut, and Egg Snacks  If it’s crunchy, I found a way to make it Keto!  There’s also...  When I first went Keto, I LOVED eating bacon for breakfast every day. It was like a dream come true.  However, even that gets just a little bit boring after a few months. So I decided to be creative and create a bunch of savory snacks CLICK HERE TO KNOW MORE RECIPES
  18. 18. (that I also sometimes eat for breakfast).  Delicious and savory, perfect if you’re on the go or don’t feel like something sweet.  Check out some of my favorites, like…  Baked Scotch Eggs Bacon Wrapped Asparagus  Bacon & Chicken Omelette Bites Cajun Roasted Almonds
  19. 19. Simple, but Fabulous Fat Bombs  They’re filling and nutritious, but most of all, they’re yummy.  But that’s not all!  Pretty much every “sweet” snack ­ they always look so good but end up being such a disappointment. They’re usually flavorless, dry, or just disgusting...  And keto snacks are usually worse because you can’t use sugar!  All my “sweet” keto snacks are created with delicious fats to fill you up and keep you losing weight while satisfying every sweet tooth.  These awesome fat bombs are delicious and also boost your energy anytime you need it!  Fat­bombs like these:  Coconut Butter Pecan Bites Berry Frozen “Yogurt”  Peppermint Patties
  20. 20. Delicious 100% Keto Baked Snacks That Taste Just Like the “Real Thing”  These sweet and filling fat bombs will keep you going for hours!  And I’ve got one more surprise for you.  The pièce de resistance...  My friends and family thought I was crazy to cut out all carbs and CLICK HERE TO KNOW MY SECRET RECIPES
  21. 21. sugar.  So whenever they’d come over, I wanted to have snacks for them that seemed just like the non­Keto versions. It wasn’t easy, though...  I worked for months to create incredible “sweet” keto snacks that taste as good as or better than the original.  Sweet, baked treats like:  Almond Flour Cookies with Lemon Zest Chocolate Brownies  Cinnamon Donut Balls “Cornbread” Muffins Mini Pecan Pies Blueberry muffins and more! 
  22. 22. All Of These Keto Snack Recipes Are 100% Keto, Paleo, and Delicious There’s no dairy. No gluten. Of course, they can also be organic, free range, wild, and grass­ fed. That means no harmful pesticides, herbicides, antibiotics, or Go ahead ­ tell me your mouth isn’t watering when you see those recipes! 
  23. 23. steroids. The best part? You DON’T have to be a gourmet “master chef” to make the most wonderfully delectable snacks. And many recipes can be prepared in under 10 minutes! You can make these as snacks, desserts, side dishes, or even for game nights or parties. And I can tell you from experience ­ my kids love these snacks. They don’t even realize they’re healthy! They love snacking on veggies and my Keto ranch dip. Over 65,000 People Bought the First Edition of My Keto Snacks Cookbook, and Here’s What Just a Few of Them Have to Say... I’ve been incredibly blessed that so many people have loved my cookbooks over the last few years. Here are just a few of the things they’ve had to say... ʺSo Yummyʺ "Louise's recipes are always so yummy ­ and this new cookbook CLICK HERE TO KNOW MY SECRET RECIPES
  24. 24. Holly Dolke Christian Grattan is amazing. I'm absolutely loving it."  ʺThese Snacks are Delicious!ʺ "These snacks are delicious! Especially the crunchy crackers ­ definitely been missing those on Keto and now they're back in my life."  Get Your FREE Physical Copy of  The Essential Keto Snacks Cookbook Today!
  25. 25. Is The Essential Keto Snacks Cookbook   Right for You?  Click Here To Claim Your Free Copy! Remember … Nothing will be re­billed on this offer, ever. This a ONE­TIME shipping charge, and NOT a “free trial”. This cookbook is my way of introducing the Keto lifestyle to more people. Shipping costs (USD): US $9.95, International $19.99  SHIP ME THE BOOK! Our IRONCLAD 60-DAY Triple Money-Back Guarantee Test the Recipes First: If they donʹt meet your expectations in any way, then just let us know for a full refund. One‑Recipe Guarantee: In fact, weʹre so certain youʹll love this cookbook, that even if thereʹs ONE recipe you donʹt like, weʹll give your money back. Private Email Support: As soon as you buy, you get access to our private email support. And if youʹre not thrilled with these recipes, then you just email us directly. Louise
  26. 26. You Don’t Need Any Cooking Experience to Make I haven’t met anyone yet who didn’t find Keto snacks they absolutely LOVED in The Essential Keto Snacks Cookbook.  And since over 65,000 got the first edition, that’s saying a lot!  And eating a low inflammatory Keto diet can be great for people who:  You no longer have to choose between eating delicious snacks and being in ketosis.  The Essential Keto Snacks Cookbook brings you all of the benefits of a Keto diet, while helping you eat snacks that you and your family will absolutely love eating.  And unlike a lot of other Keto snack recipes out there…  Want to avoid sugar, artificial sweeteners, wheat, gluten, and other grains Are looking for Keto recipes that are quick, easy, and tested Want to dramatically reduce inflammatory ingredients in their meals Are trying to control their blood sugar by reducing starches and sugars Want to remove the worry about whether each meal is Keto/healthy or not Are lactose intolerant (none of my recipes contain any dairy) Are trying to deal with digestive issues by removing grains, legumes, & other carbs Simply want to enjoy healthy, delicious, Keto versions of their favorite meals
  27. 27. You Don’t Need Any Cooking Experience to Make These Delicious Keto Snacks Most “Keto” Snack Recipes Still Contain a Bunch of Terrible Ingredients A lot of Keto recipes call for ingredients that you can only find at fancy health food stores…  But those rare ingredients often cost a lot more.  And, after years of eating Keto, I realized that the fancy ingredients aren’t necessary at all. They usually just increase the complexity and cost of the food. So I left them out.  Almost every ingredient in the cookbook is either already in your kitchen or easy to get from your local store.  I created The Essential Keto Snacks Cookbook to have simple, easy recipes ­ and that means having easy to find ingredients too!  Just because a food is low in carbs does not mean that it’s automatically good for you…  Plenty of Keto snack recipes still contain ingredients that I would never choose to eat.  Many common “keto” ingredients (like cheese, dairy, and seed oils) are highly inflammatory or sometimes very high in carbs.  And if you really want to feel great, you’ve got to pay attention to more than just how much sugar is in your food.  100% of the recipes in this cookbook are ALSO gluten­free,
  28. 28. Get My Essential Keto Snacks Cookbook for Just the Cost of Shipping… ZERO grains ZERO arti몭cial sweeteners ZERO processed foods ZERO legumes ZERO dairy ZERO nut or seed oils Paleo, low­inflammatory, and dairy­free. All recipes contain:  So you’re not just losing weight and eating tasty food, you’re also healing your body.  With 78+ mouth­watering recipes in The Essential Keto Snacks Cookbook, you’ve got sweet, savory, salty, and crunchy snacks your entire family can enjoy.  CLICK HERE TO BUY IN BEST OFFER PRICE
  29. 29. All you have to do to claim your free print copy of The Essential Keto Snacks Cookbook today is hit the buy button below.  The book is completely free ­ you just pay a small fee to cover shipping and we’ll handle the rest.  The Essential Keto Snacks Cookbook is a real, physical cookbook that we’ll ship directly to your house. No messing around with digital files or downloads.  Just a beautiful, full­color cookbook full of delicious recipes that CLICK HERE TO BUY
  30. 30. Don’t Wait! My Publisher Only Gave Me a Limited Number of Physical Copies to Give Away... Just a beautiful, full­color cookbook full of delicious recipes that will help you slim down and keep your family happy.  Normally, the digital version of The Essential Keto Snacks Cookbook sells for $29.99.  But to celebrate the new edition of The Essential Keto Snacks Cookbook, and to get it into the hands of more people like you, who want to eat delicious food and lose weight…  My publisher ordered 1,000 copies of the cookbook to give away. However, that’s not very many, and we’ve already given away over 400.  Only 1000 Copies Ordered! All you have to do is chip­in to help me cover the shipping, and I’ll send you your print copy of The Essential Keto Snacks Cookbook today.  BE QUICK TO GRAB YOURS! CLICK HERE.
  31. 31. Eat Delicious Snacks That You Can Be 100% Sure are Healthy and Keto…  There are ZERO hidden costs, no monthly subscription, and no hidden fees. What you see is what you get.  Take back your health and life without having to give up all of the snacks that you love.  Claim your free copy of The Essential Keto Snacks Cookbook NOW.  Get Your FREE Physical Copy of The Essential Keto Snacks Cookbook Today! SHIP ME THE BOOK!
  32. 32. Click Here To Claim Your Free Copy! Remember … Nothing will be re­billed on this offer, ever. This a ONE­TIME shipping charge, and NOT a “free trial”. This cookbook is my way of introducing the Keto lifestyle to more people. Shipping costs (USD): US $9.95, International $19.99  Our IRONCLAD 60-DAY Triple Money-Back Guarantee Test the Recipes First: If they donʹt meet your expectations in any way, then just let us know for a full refund. One‑Recipe Guarantee: In fact, weʹre so certain youʹll love this cookbook, that even if thereʹs ONE recipe you donʹt like, weʹll give your money back. Private Email Support: As soon as you buy, you get access to our private email support. And if youʹre not thrilled with these recipes, then you just email us directly. Louise Frequently Asked Questions  Is There a Shipping Cost? Yes. I’ve covered the cost of printing and producing the cookbook. So all I ask is that you cover the small cost of shipping and handling. How long does shipping take? 
  33. 33. We usually ship out the next day (with UPS or USPS) unless it’s over a weekend or holiday. And it usually takes under a week to get to you if you’re in the US. There are sometimes postal delays outside of our control, so please wait 10 business days just in case the package got delayed somewhere. If you’re outside the US, then it can take several weeks due to customs and international shipping. (Please note there may be additional delays with international shipping due to Covid­19.) Is there a digital copy? This was supposed to be a surprise...but I’m going to send you the digital copy after you purchase so that you’ll also get immediate access to all the recipes. After all, we’re in the digital world! Which countries do you ship to? We ship to pretty much every single country the postal office allows us to...due to Covid­19, there are some restrictions and additional delays for international shipping. If we can't ship to you for any reason, we'll let you know asap and refund you in full! Do your recipes include nutritional information? Yes! For every recipe, we’ll tell you the calories, fat, protein, and net carbs. What if I don’t like the recipes? I’d be super sad, but I know everyone’s tastes are slightly different. That’s why I have a 60­day ironclad guarantee so you can try my cookbook without any risk. Get Your FREE Physical Copy of  The Essential Keto Snacks Cookbook Today!
  34. 34. Click Here To Claim Your Free Copy! Remember … Nothing will be re­billed on this offer, ever. This a ONE­TIME shipping charge, and NOT a “free trial”. This cookbook is my way of introducing the Keto lifestyle to more people. Shipping costs (USD): US $9.95, International $19.99  SHIP ME THE BOOK! Our IRONCLAD 60-DAY Triple Money-Back Guarantee Test the Recipes First: If they donʹt meet your expectations in any way, then just let us know for a full refund. One‑Recipe Guarantee: In fact, weʹre so certain youʹll love this cookbook, that
  35. 35. One‑Recipe Guarantee: In fact, weʹre so certain youʹll love this cookbook, that even if thereʹs ONE recipe you donʹt like, weʹll give your money back. Private Email Support: As soon as you buy, you get access to our private email support. And if youʹre not thrilled with these recipes, then you just email us directly. Louise Copyright 2021 NBIP LLC - Operated by Nourishing Brands LLC | Contact | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer, Terms, & Conditions NOTICE: The information contained or presented on this website is for educational purposes only. Information on this site is NOT intended to serve as a substitute for diagnosis, treatment, or advice from a quali몭ed, licensed medical professional. The facts presented are o몭ered as information only - not medical advice - and in no way should anyone infer that we or anyone appearing in any content on this website are practicing medicine. Any diet, health, or nutritional program you undertake should be discussed with your doctor or other licensed medical professional. Seek the advice of a medical professional for proper application of ANY material on this site to your speci몭c situation. In addition, no statement on this website has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration, and any product mentioned or described on this website is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. If you purchase anything through a link on this website, you should assume that we have an a몭liate relationship with the company providing the product or service that you purchase, and that we will be paid in some way. We recommend that you do your own independent research before purchasing anything. iPad and other electronic devices pictured on this page are not included in purchase. References [1] Gadotti, T. N., Norde, M. M., Rogero, M. M., Fisberg, M., Fisberg, R. M., Oki, E., & Martini, L. A. (2018). Dairy consumption and in몭ammatory pro몭le: A cross-sectional population-based study, São Paulo, Brazil. Nutrition (Burbank, Los Angeles County, Calif.), 48, 1–5. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.nut.2017.10.003 [2] Alvheim, A. R., Torstensen, B. E., Lin, Y. H., Lillefosse, H. H., Lock, E. J., Madsen, L., Frøyland, L., Hibbeln, J. R., & Malde, M. K. (2014). Dietary linoleic acid elevates the endocannabinoids 2-AG and anandamide and promotes weight gain in mice fed a low fat diet. Lipids, 49(1), 59–69. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11745-013-3842-y [3] Suez, J., Korem, T., Zeevi, D., Zilberman-Schapira, G., Thaiss, C. A., Maza, O., Israeli, D., Zmora, N., Gilad, S., Weinberger, A., Kuperman, Y., Harmelin, A., Kolodkin-Gal, I., Shapiro, H., Halpern, Z., Segal, E., & Elinav, E. (2014). Arti몭cial sweeteners induce glucose intolerance by altering the gut microbiota. Nature, 514(7521), 181–186. https://doi.org/10.1038/nature13793 [4] Drouin-Chartier, J. P., Li, Y., Ardisson Korat, A. V., Ding, M., Lamarche, B., Manson, J. E., Rimm, E. B., Willett, W. C., & Hu, F. B. (2019). Changes in dairy product consumption and risk of type 2
  36. 36. E. B., Willett, W. C., & Hu, F. B. (2019). Changes in dairy product consumption and risk of type 2 diabetes: results from 3 large prospective cohorts of US men and women. The American journal of clinical nutrition, 110(5), 1201–1212. https://doi.org/10.1093/ajcn/nqz180 CLICK HERE TO KNOW MORE DETAILS!

×