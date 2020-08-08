Successfully reported this slideshow.
fabula

  1. 1. Plano de aula Conteúdo: Gênero Textual ‘’Fábulas’’ Disciplina: Língua Portuguesa Turma: 3 ano Ensino Fundamental I Tema: Leitura Da Fábula: O Asno, a Raposa e o Leão Esopo Objetivos Ampliar a competência comunicativa do aluno. Interpretar textos orais a partir de histórias ouvidas. Ler e reconhecer os diversos gêneros textuais no contexto social. Emitir opinião e fazer comentários pessoais. . Metodologia O professor iniciará a aula contando uma fábula para os seus alunos, Leitura da Fábula: ‘’O Asno, a Raposa e o Leão ‘’ de Esopo Em seguida, lançará questões provocativas, no sentido de destacar as características desse gênero textual, tais como: a) Quem são os personagens que aparecem nessa história? b) O que acontece com eles? c) O que podemos aprender com o enredo? A discussão deve ser registrada por escrito, na lousa ou numa folha de papel madeira, para que sirva de subsídio para a explicação, feita pelo professor, do que é uma fábula? Quais são as características qual a finalidade e os elementos que compõem uma fábula. Em grupos de quatro ou cinco componentes, cada grupo irá criar uma fábula com imagens e textos escritos feito isso cada grupo irá apresentar o seu trabalho para a classe.
  2. 2. O Asno e a Raposa fizeram um acordo, onde um protegeria o outro dos perigos. Pacto firmado, e assim entraram na floresta em busca de alimento. Não foram muito longe e logo encontraram em seu caminho um Leão. A Raposa, vendo o perigo iminente, aproximou-se do Leão e lhe propôs um acordo. Combinou que o ajudaria a capturar o Asno, desde que sua majestade lhe desse sua palavra de honra de que jamais a molestaria. Diante da promessa do Leão, a Raposa atrai o Asno à uma gruta, e argumentando que ali ele estará em segurança, o convence a entrar O Leão, ao ver que já tinha assegurado o Asno, uma vez que o mesmo estava encurralado na gruta, deu um bote e agarrou a Raposa. Mais tarde, quando estava com fome, voltou e tranquilamente atacou o Asno. Moral da História 1: Nunca confie em concorrentes que se passam por amigos...

