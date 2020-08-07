Dalena Quach DoorDash Analytics

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Analysis of Autonomous Delivery and Expansion Plan to Small Businesses BY: DALENA QUACH
What is DoorDash? On-demand food delivery service where you can order food from nearby restaurants through its website or ...
APPROACH: Autonomous Delivery and Expansion of Local Delivery Options 3
Autonomous Delivery ▷ Partnership with General Motors’ Cruise Automation ▷ Safer deliveries in considerations of car accid...
Expansion of Local Delivery Options ▷ Change in online spending habits due to Covid -19 ▷ Safest option for grocery retail...
DATA ANALYSIS This research is based off analysis of organization trends and mock data because access to true data is limi...
Current Cost of Deliveries Delivery Cost Comparison Cost of Autonomous Deliveries (Vehicle) Predictions 7 Current Cost of ...
Vehicle Cost Comparison 8 Costs Average Privately- Owned Vehicle Full-Sized Autonomous Vehicle Local Delivery Autonomous R...
Analysis Test Trial Locations 9 Priority 1-3 (Most to least importantFactor Factor Priority 1–3 (Most to least important) ...
Traffic Levels (Priority Level – 1) 10
Concentration of Small Businesses (Priority Level – 2) 11
Most Affected Areas of Covid-19 (Priority Level – 2) 12
What I learned As this technology is being developed, autonomous vehicle software and hardware will continue to be more af...
14 dalenaquach@outlook.com linkedin.com/in/dalenaquach
5000$Current cost of one autonomous robot 10-15 robotsFor each business to test trial 2250$Anticipated cost 15
  1. 1. Analysis of Autonomous Delivery and Expansion Plan to Small Businesses BY: DALENA QUACH
  2. 2. What is DoorDash? On-demand food delivery service where you can order food from nearby restaurants through its website or mobile app 4000+ cities across U.S and Canada 2
  3. 3. APPROACH: Autonomous Delivery and Expansion of Local Delivery Options 3
  4. 4. Autonomous Delivery ▷ Partnership with General Motors’ Cruise Automation ▷ Safer deliveries in considerations of car accidents and Covid-19 ▷ Decreased fuel consumption ▷ Test trial for autonomous robots 4
  5. 5. Expansion of Local Delivery Options ▷ Change in online spending habits due to Covid -19 ▷ Safest option for grocery retail ▷ Keep businesses afloat ▷ More convenient for shoppers 5
  6. 6. DATA ANALYSIS This research is based off analysis of organization trends and mock data because access to true data is limited. 6
  7. 7. Current Cost of Deliveries Delivery Cost Comparison Cost of Autonomous Deliveries (Vehicle) Predictions 7 Current Cost of Deliveries Delivery Fee $0 to $7+ Service Fee $0 to $2+ Local Taxes Depends on location (figure 6%~) Tip Generally, 20% recommended of total Food Greatly depends on order Total $0 to $9 in fees + TAX + Tip (20%) + Food costs Cost of Autonomous Deliveries (Vehicle) Predictions Delivery Fee $0 to $2.50+ Service Fee $0 to $0.50+ Local Taxes Depends on location (figure 6%~) Tip $0 Food Greatly depends on order Total $0 to $3 in fees + TAX + Item costs
  8. 8. Vehicle Cost Comparison 8 Costs Average Privately- Owned Vehicle Full-Sized Autonomous Vehicle Local Delivery Autonomous Robots Operating 60.8¢ per mile 10¢ - 25¢ per mile 15¢ per mile Variable 21¢ per mile 17¢ per mile 10¢ per mile Fixed 61¢ per mile 26¢ per mile 20¢ per mile
  9. 9. Analysis Test Trial Locations 9 Priority 1-3 (Most to least importantFactor Factor Priority 1–3 (Most to least important) Traffic Level 1 Area acceptance of new technology 1 Concentration of Small Businesses 2 Affected Areas of Covid-19 2 Population 3
  10. 10. Traffic Levels (Priority Level – 1) 10
  11. 11. Concentration of Small Businesses (Priority Level – 2) 11
  12. 12. Most Affected Areas of Covid-19 (Priority Level – 2) 12
  13. 13. What I learned As this technology is being developed, autonomous vehicle software and hardware will continue to be more affordable. Quality, relevancy, accuracy of data is most important Small businesses are an essential part of the economy Create several charts to support your argument 13
  14. 14. 14 dalenaquach@outlook.com linkedin.com/in/dalenaquach
  15. 15. 5000$Current cost of one autonomous robot 10-15 robotsFor each business to test trial 2250$Anticipated cost 15
