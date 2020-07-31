Successfully reported this slideshow.
Normatividad implementada, disposiciones y medidas en materia de educación ante el (Covid-19) emitidos por el MINEDU
RVM N° 088-2020-MINEDU RVM N° 093-2020-MINEDU Trabajo remoto desde casa Orientaciones pedagógicas Jornada laboral se ajust...
RVM 094-2020-MINEDU 26/04/2020 “Norma que regula la evaluación de las competencias de los estudiantes de la educación bási...
MEDIDAS TOMADAS POR LA I.E. Medidas Tomadas en el marco de la emergencia sanitaria por el Covid-19. 1.Se evalúa y negocia ...
3. En el supuesto de que los padres no se encuentren de acuerdo con la propuesta de modificación del contrato o documento ...
6. La Institución educativa no obligará al estudiante o a sus padres a renunciar a la devolución de estos conceptos. 7. Se...
Normas financieras

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL MAYOR DE SAN MARCOS Normas financieras vigentes en las Instituciones Educativas Integrantes: ● Alegre David ● Barrios Juan ● Mucha Alicia ● Muñoz Daivis ● Uipan Georgia DOCENTE : Dr. ADOLFO VALENCIA GUTIERREZ PROGRAMA: MAESTRÍA EN GESTIÓN DE LA EDUCACIÓN CICLO: III
  2. 2. Costos fijos y variables mínimos del Servicio Educativo de la I.E. Peruano Chino Diez de Octubre de Breña (Estructura fija) Estructura Composición Promedio Mensual (s/.) Composición Promedio Mensual Emergencia Sanitaria (s/.) Licencia para el uso de plataformas virtuales 0 1114.40 Mantenimiento de infraestructura 4 500.00 4 000.00 Mantenimiento de equipamiento 2 400.00 800.00 Materiales administrativos 19 600.00 4 900.00 Depreciación de inmueble 17 706.00 5 902.00 Otros gastos 5 146.00 1 715.00 49 352.00 18 431.40 Diferencia de costos de estructuras fijas. s/. 30 920.60
  3. 3. Costos fijos y variables mínimos del Servicio Educativo de la I.E. Peruano Chino Diez de Octubre de Breña (Estructura variable) Estructura Composición Promedio Mensual (s/.) Composición Promedio Mensual Emergencia Sanitaria (s/.) Materiales educativos para estudiantes y docentes 2 400.00 800.00 Diferencia de costos de estructuras variables. s/. 1 600.00 Diferencia de costos de estructuras fijas. s/. 30 920.60 Diferencia de costos de estructuras variables. s/. 1 600.00 s/. 32 520.60
  4. 4. Costos fijos y variables mínimos del Servicio Educativo de la I.E. “Santa Margarita del Callao “ (Estructura fija) Estructura Composición Promedio Mensual (s/.) Composición Promedio Mensual Emergencia Sanitaria (s/.) Planilla 317 357.00 164 043.00 EsSalud, Seguro Vida o privados (p. docente) 25 724.00 13 334.00 EsSalud, Seguro Vida o privados (p. administrativo) 3 089.00 1 430.00 Otros beneficios o pagos a trabajadores 99 657.00 43 971.00 Licencia para plataformas 6 632.00 6 632.00 Alquiler de local 159 940.00 159 940.00 Diferencia de costos de estructuras fijas. s/. 223 229.00 Diferencia de costos de estructuras variables. s/. 000.00 s/. 223 229.00
  5. 5. Comparación de la estructura de costos de la IIEE 1 Y IIEE 2 I.E Peruano Chino Diez de Octubre de Breña I.E “Santa Margarita de Callao “ Se invierte en una plataforma virtual (google meet) Se invierte en una plataforma virtual Diferencia de costos de estructuras fijas es S/ 32 520.60 soles Diferencia de costos de estructuras fijas es S/ 196,049.00 soles Permanecen en su costo Planilla, Remuneración de docentes y administrativos Reducen gastos en Planilla, Remuneracion de docentes y administrativos. No se especifica gastos en telefonía, internet y otra conectividad Especifica gastos en telefonía, internet y otra conectividad Esta institución invertía en publicidad No invierte en publicidad.
  6. 6. COMPARACIÓN DE LAS DISPOSICIONES POR MINEDU I.E Peruano Chino Diez de Octubre de Breña I.E “Santa Margarita de Callao “ Se cancelan las clases presenciales Se cancelan las clases presenciales Disponen de las herramientas virtuales para el trabajo remoto, pero no hay una encuesta previa que observe si la mayoría de estudiantes tenían conectividad o los dispositivos necesarios para llevar clases virtuales. Disponen de las herramientas virtuales para el trabajo remoto, pero no hay una encuesta previa que observe si la mayoría de estudiantes tenían conectividad o los dispositivos necesarios para llevar clases virtuales. Informan a los padres sobre sus costos fijos y variables de manera general e informan el descuento ante la emergencia sanitaria Informan a los padres el descuento ante la emergencia sanitaria y luego por la presión de padres informan sus costos fijos y variables. El horario de clases no muestra una hora determinada para el acompañamiento, dada por la normativa de evaluación. El horario de clases muestra una hora determinada para el acompañamiento, dada por la normativa de evaluación. Se entrega a la UGEL la planificación de recuperación de clases. Se entrega a la DREC la planificación de recuperación de clases.
  7. 7. Normatividad implementada, disposiciones y medidas en materia de educación ante el (Covid-19) emitidos por el MINEDU
  8. 8. RVM N° 088-2020-MINEDU RVM N° 093-2020-MINEDU Trabajo remoto desde casa Orientaciones pedagógicas Jornada laboral se ajusta a las necesidades y demandas de los estudiantes. El énfasis desarrollar competencias al socioemocionales, ciudadanas, del cuidado y la salud, comunicacionales, y las transversales (5.2.1) Ítem 5: Remuneraciones no se modifican ni se alteran . Se requiere contextualizar para garantizar la comprensión de la actividad del medio elegido(5.2.2) Descuentos al no cumplir la normativa Los directores deben mantener contacto, brindar información directa con la comunidad educativa. Analizar las orientaciones e implicancias del trabajo docente. (6)
  9. 9. RVM 094-2020-MINEDU 26/04/2020 “Norma que regula la evaluación de las competencias de los estudiantes de la educación básica” RVM 097-2020-MINEDU 21/05/2020 “Disposiciones para el trabajo remoto de los profesores que asegure el desarrollo del servicio educativo no presencial de las instituciones y programas educativos públicos, frente al brote del COVID-19” RVM 098-2020-MINEDU 29/05/2020 “Modificatoria de la RVM Nº 097 - 2020 - MINEDU” 5.1 DISPOSICIONES GENERALES 5.1.1 Disposiciones para la evaluación de competencias 5.1.1.1 Formulación de criterios para la evaluación de competencias 5.1.1.2 Implementación de la evaluación para el aprendizaje 5.1.1.3 Implementación de la evaluación del aprendizaje 5.1.2 Registro y comunicación del desarrollo de las competencias 5.1.2.1 Documentos para registrar y comunicar el desarrollo de las competencias 5.1.2.2 Registro en el SIAGIE 5.1.3 Condiciones para la promoción, recuperación pedagógica y permanencia 5. DESARROLLO DEL DOCUMENTO NORMATIVO 5.1. De la prestación del servicio no presencial 5.2. Medios a emplearse para la prestación del servicio no presencial 5.3. Formas del servicio no presencial o remoto 5.4. Jornada de trabajo y aplicación del trabajo remoto 5.5. Pago de remuneraciones y propinas 5.6. Mecanismos de supervisión 5.7. Deberes 6.4. Responsabilidades de la IE: 7. Disposiciones Complementarias Modificatorias de los siguientes puntos: 5.5. Pago de remuneraciones y propinas 7. Disposiciones Complementarias
  10. 10. MEDIDAS TOMADAS POR LA I.E. Medidas Tomadas en el marco de la emergencia sanitaria por el Covid-19. 1.Se evalúa y negocia para la modificación del contrato o documento que detalla las condiciones de prestación del servicio educativo considerando las prestaciones que se brindan de manera efectiva. 2.Se establece que en un plazo no mayor a siete días calendario al inicio del mes de abril, la institución educativa debe de comunicar a los padres de familia vía mensaje de texto, por correo electrónico o cualquier otro medio que permita comprobar "la existencia o no de una propuesta de modificación del contrato o documento que detalla las condiciones de prestación del servicio educativo.
  11. 11. 3. En el supuesto de que los padres no se encuentren de acuerdo con la propuesta de modificación del contrato o documento que detalla las nuevas condiciones de prestación del servicio educativo, pueden hacer las gestiones para disolver el contrato con el colegio. 4. La Institución educativa realizará la devolución de la cuota de matrícula, de la cuota de ingreso y de las pensiones canceladas. 5. La Institución educativa descontará las deudas pendientes si las hubiera, dentro del plazo máximo de treinta días calendario contados desde la resolución del contrato.
  12. 12. 6. La Institución educativa no obligará al estudiante o a sus padres a renunciar a la devolución de estos conceptos. 7. Se realizará un informe sobre las prestaciones que brindan de manera presencial y cuáles de estas ya no son brindadas de manera no presencial. 8. La Institución educativa Informará sobre los costos de cada una de las prestaciones incluidas en el pago de la cuota de matrícula y de las pensiones, desagregando aquellos conceptos (fijos y variables) que pueden ser brindados de manera no presencial.

