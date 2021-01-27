脳炎/脳症　ERでできること　できないこと

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Daisuke Yamamoto Department of Neurology, Shonan Kamakura General Hospital Make clear what you can and cannot do 脳炎/脳症 ERで...
Introduction 脳炎・脳症診療は分かりにくくて難しい分野の一つです。 ERや初診外来での、導入における思考方法を整理するためのスライドです。 入り口を理解し、まずはどこから取り組むのか、を解説していきます。 理解しやすいよう、中枢神経...
ER初期対応で 最初に設定するゴール 脳炎/脳症、中枢神経感染症の最終診断を初期評価で得ることは困難です。 ER初期対応として検討すべきポイントを明確にし、対応すべきテーマを理解しましょう。 ①代謝性脳症の検討と治療 ②感染性髄膜炎の検討と治療...
ER初期対応で 最初に設定するゴール ①代謝性脳症の検討と治療 ②感染性髄膜炎の検討と治療 ③感染性脳炎の検討と治療 ④専門医へつなぐための、自己免疫性脳炎の評価 ⑤自己免疫性脳炎の診断と治療 この中で、できること、できないことを理解すると行動...
まずは 脳炎と髄膜炎問題 髄膜炎かどうか？脳炎かどうか？ 曖昧になりがちですが、 まずはここを評価しましょう。
髄膜炎・脳炎問題 障害の場所により、髄膜炎、または脳炎/脳症として区別されます。 障害の主たる場所が、髄膜刺激症状を呈する髄膜炎なのか、 脳実質の症状を呈する脳炎/脳症なのか？をまずは検討しましょう。
髄膜炎を示唆する髄膜刺激症状の存在を確認してください。 髄膜刺激症状とは、発熱、頭痛、項部硬直、Kernig徴候、悪心嘔吐です。 そして、髄膜刺激症状があれば、特に感染性髄膜炎（細菌、真菌、結核、 ウイルス性）の可能性を考慮することになります。...
以下のキーワードがある場合は、脳実質の症状であり、脳炎/脳症の可能性を考慮し てください。 脳炎/脳症を示唆するキーワード： 急性/亜急性経過で発症した認知機能障害・短期記憶障害・精神症状（発動性の低下、 性格変化、意識障害）・行動異常・睡眠障...
髄膜炎・脳炎 仕分け後の道筋 髄膜炎だと理解したら →感染性髄膜炎についての検討に進む。 脳炎・脳症だと理解したら →代謝性脳症の評価、その後 →感染性脳炎の評価、その後 →自己免疫性脳炎の評価 の順に進む。 脳炎・髄膜炎を症状から仕分けした後...
脳炎/脳症は 三つにわけて考える 脳炎/脳症は、 以下の三つに分けて理解します。 代謝性脳症 感染性脳炎 自己免疫性脳炎 一つ一つ順に解説していきます。
Wernicke脳症：アルコール多飲、坦癌患者、妊娠悪阻、消化管手術後、血液透析、 アノレキシア、低栄養。症状は複視、眼球運動障害、眼振、歩行障害、運動失調。 肝性脳症：肝硬変、高アンモニア血症、血小板減少症。症状は、はばたき振戦。 肝硬変がな...
代謝性脳症の 具体的病名 まずはWernicke脳症、肝性脳症。 その他には、 薬剤性脳症（MTX、抗菌薬、テオフィリン等）、 糖尿病関連脳症（低血糖・高血糖とも）、 尿毒症性脳症 などが挙げられます。
単純ヘルペス脳炎のキーワード： 発熱、頭痛、人格変化、意識障害、行動異常、新規発症のてんかん発作、失語、 片麻痺。免疫抑制状態にある易感染性患者。 脳炎/脳症 三つの中の一つ。 感染性脳炎を示唆するキーワードは？ →特に重要な単純ヘルペス脳炎を...
感染性脳炎の 具体的病名 第一には、単純ヘルペス脳炎を想起。 その他の原因となる病原体は、 水痘帯状疱疹ウイルス、ムンプスウイルス、 EBウイルス、日本脳炎ウイルス、HHV-6 などが、考えられます。
自己免疫性脳炎のキーワード： 新規発症のてんかん発作、てんかん重積状態、不随意運動。 亜急性経過で進行した認知機能障害、精神症状、抑うつ状態や幻覚妄想症状。 脳炎/脳症 三つの中の一つ。 自己免疫性脳炎を示唆するキーワードは？ →ERでは鑑別と...
自己免疫性脳炎の 具体的病名 抗神経細胞表面抗原抗体 （抗NMDA受容体抗体、 抗LGI1抗体など）の関与する脳炎。 橋本脳症、 傍腫瘍性神経症候群 などが挙げられます。
検査について 鑑別検査における検査について 採血、MRI、CT、髄液検査
・代謝性脳症の評価のための採血検査を行ってください。 ビタミンB1測定（Wernicke脳症）、NH3測定（肝性脳症） 薬剤血中濃度測定（薬剤性脳症：抗てんかん薬、テオフィリンなど） 採血について
• 脳炎/脳症を考慮した場合にはMRIを施行します。自己免疫性脳炎、単純ヘルペス脳炎では 、特に側頭葉内側病変の有無に注目して下さい。また、MRI所見がなくとも脳炎は否定で きません。 • 感染性髄膜炎（特に結核性・真菌性髄膜炎）を疑う場合には...
感染性髄膜炎が考慮される場合は、全身性の感染巣評価をCTで行ってください。 自己免疫性脳炎が考慮される場合には、CT検査での悪性腫瘍検索はいずれかで必要です。 悪性腫瘍が関連する脳炎があります。 肺癌、胸腺腫、乳癌、卵巣奇形腫、卵巣癌、精巣腫瘍...
① 髄液糖が血清糖の50%未満であれば、感染性髄膜炎（細菌性、真菌性、結核性）を考慮 します。糖尿病があり血清糖が高値の場合、一見すると髄液糖が下がっていないように見 えるので注意です。 ② 真菌性髄膜炎の検討では頻度の高さからクリプトコッカス...
④ 髄液細胞数増多があれば、感染性疾患（髄膜炎では、細菌性、真菌性、結核性に加 え、ウイルス性も。脳炎では、ウイルス性、特に単純ヘルペス脳炎。）の可能性を 考慮します。 また、自己免疫性脳炎の可能性も考慮します。 ⑤ 感染性脳炎のうち、頻度が高...
⑥ 髄液細胞数増多がないからといって、自己免疫性脳炎は否定できません。 ⑦ 可能であれば、IgG indexやオリゴクローナルバンドを提出すると、自己免疫性脳炎 の診断に後に役立ちます。 ⑧ 入院後に引き継ぐ診療科のため、髄液の保存検体を提出し...
評価/行動 フローチャート ここまでの知識をまとめながら 評価の手順を理解しましょう。
思考の進め方 代謝性脳症の可能性の検討をまずは行い、 →次に、感染性髄膜炎の検討 →次に、感染性脳炎の検討 →最後に、自己免疫性脳炎の検討 を行っていきます。
• ビタミンB1の結果はERでは得られない。 Wernike脳症の可能性が少しでも考えられ るなら、検査提出後、ビタミンB1投与は躊 躇せず行う。 • また高NH3血症があり、肝性脳症の評価に 至るならBCAA製剤を投与する。 代謝性脳症なら ...
髄液細胞数増多あり、糖低下も伴う場合に は速やかな抗菌薬治療の方針とする。髄液 所見で細胞数増多があるものの、感染性疾 患として評価していいかどうか方針に悩む 場合には、細菌性髄膜炎に準じて抗菌薬投 与を開始することは許容される判断である。 抗...
単純ヘルペス脳炎の可能性を追求し、 アシクロビル投与を躊躇せず行う。 アシクロビル投与の検討 自己免疫性脳炎の検討 感染性髄膜炎の検討の後、脳実質症状を伴い脳炎 /脳症が疑われる場合では、感染性脳炎の可能性 を検討する。ERでは特に単純ヘルペス...
アシクロビルtips アシクロビル投与時の注意を 知りましょう
単純ヘルペス脳炎におけるアシクロビル投与は、1回10mg/kg、1日3回です。 例えば、体重60kgの場合は以下のごとくとなります。 アシクロビル（ゾビラックス®）600mg＋生食 250ml 1日3回 2時間かけて点滴静注 アシクロビルの具体...
アシクロビルの オーダーの仕方① 投与時は、重要な副作用であるアシクロビル腎症への留意が必要です。 十分な補液を行いながら、「アシクロビル250mgあたり、100ml以上の 補液で希釈し、1回投与量を2時間以上かけて点滴静注する」ことが、 腎保...
アシクロビルの オーダーの仕方② 腎機能低下時のアシクロビル用量設定には留意が必要です。 例えば、クレアチニンクリアランスが40であった場合には、 1回投与量は変わらず、1日投与回数は2回に減量となります。 クレアチニンクリアランス (mL/m...
SUMMARY ERでできること、ERでできないこと。
ERでできること 代謝性脳症の診断と治療 感染性髄膜炎の診断と治療 感染性脳炎（単純ヘルペス脳炎）の治療 これらは、ERで評価を行い、 速やかに治療に移行できることが求められます。
ERでできないこと 自己免疫性脳炎への介入 自己免疫性脳炎はERでの治療的介入は困難で、評価が中心とな ります。むしろ、代謝性疾患、感染性疾患に対する検討や治療 介入がきちんとなされることが重要です。自己免疫性脳炎を 疑った場合でも、単純ヘルペ...
髄膜炎、脳炎/脳症は整理しにくいですが、 ポイントを押さえることで、曖昧さや不安感を減らすことができるはずです。 ここではすべてを網羅可能ではありませんが、基本的な考え方を理解できます。 より詳細評価は専門医によって検討されますが、 ERや初診...
  1. 1. Daisuke Yamamoto Department of Neurology, Shonan Kamakura General Hospital Make clear what you can and cannot do 脳炎/脳症 ERでできること できないこと
  2. 2. Introduction 脳炎・脳症診療は分かりにくくて難しい分野の一つです。 ERや初診外来での、導入における思考方法を整理するためのスライドです。 入り口を理解し、まずはどこから取り組むのか、を解説していきます。 理解しやすいよう、中枢神経感染症も併せて取り扱います。 導入の時点で何ができるのか、何ができないのかを 明確化することが本スライドの主題です。
  3. 3. ER初期対応で 最初に設定するゴール 脳炎/脳症、中枢神経感染症の最終診断を初期評価で得ることは困難です。 ER初期対応として検討すべきポイントを明確にし、対応すべきテーマを理解しましょう。 ①代謝性脳症の検討と治療 ②感染性髄膜炎の検討と治療 ③感染性脳炎の検討と治療 ④専門医へつなぐための、自己免疫性脳炎の評価 以上を順に検討することが、ER初期対応でのテーマです。
  4. 4. ER初期対応で 最初に設定するゴール ①代謝性脳症の検討と治療 ②感染性髄膜炎の検討と治療 ③感染性脳炎の検討と治療 ④専門医へつなぐための、自己免疫性脳炎の評価 ⑤自己免疫性脳炎の診断と治療 この中で、できること、できないことを理解すると行動が明確になります。 できること できること できること できないこと できること
  5. 5. まずは 脳炎と髄膜炎問題 髄膜炎かどうか？脳炎かどうか？ 曖昧になりがちですが、 まずはここを評価しましょう。
  6. 6. 髄膜炎・脳炎問題 障害の場所により、髄膜炎、または脳炎/脳症として区別されます。 障害の主たる場所が、髄膜刺激症状を呈する髄膜炎なのか、 脳実質の症状を呈する脳炎/脳症なのか？をまずは検討しましょう。
  7. 7. 髄膜炎を示唆する髄膜刺激症状の存在を確認してください。 髄膜刺激症状とは、発熱、頭痛、項部硬直、Kernig徴候、悪心嘔吐です。 そして、髄膜刺激症状があれば、特に感染性髄膜炎（細菌、真菌、結核、 ウイルス性）の可能性を考慮することになります。 髄膜刺激症状あれば髄膜炎→髄膜炎ならば →感染性髄膜炎 この思考の流れが大切です。 髄膜炎かどうか？ ……髄膜刺激症状を確認する。
  8. 8. 以下のキーワードがある場合は、脳実質の症状であり、脳炎/脳症の可能性を考慮し てください。 脳炎/脳症を示唆するキーワード： 急性/亜急性経過で発症した認知機能障害・短期記憶障害・精神症状（発動性の低下、 性格変化、意識障害）・行動異常・睡眠障害。先行感染症の存在。発熱。 脳炎/脳症かどうか？ ……意識障害などあれば脳炎/脳症。
  9. 9. 髄膜炎・脳炎 仕分け後の道筋 髄膜炎だと理解したら →感染性髄膜炎についての検討に進む。 脳炎・脳症だと理解したら →代謝性脳症の評価、その後 →感染性脳炎の評価、その後 →自己免疫性脳炎の評価 の順に進む。 脳炎・髄膜炎を症状から仕分けした後は、 以下のように鑑別を進めていきます。
  10. 10. 脳炎/脳症は 三つにわけて考える 脳炎/脳症は、 以下の三つに分けて理解します。 代謝性脳症 感染性脳炎 自己免疫性脳炎 一つ一つ順に解説していきます。
  11. 11. Wernicke脳症：アルコール多飲、坦癌患者、妊娠悪阻、消化管手術後、血液透析、 アノレキシア、低栄養。症状は複視、眼球運動障害、眼振、歩行障害、運動失調。 肝性脳症：肝硬変、高アンモニア血症、血小板減少症。症状は、はばたき振戦。 肝硬変がなくても、門脈体循環シャントの存在。 脳炎/脳症 三つの中の一つ。 代謝性脳症を示唆するキーワードは？ →Wernicke脳症、肝性脳症をまずは考慮しましょう。 まずは頻度の高い、二つの代謝性脳症を、以下のキーワードから想起してください。
  12. 12. 代謝性脳症の 具体的病名 まずはWernicke脳症、肝性脳症。 その他には、 薬剤性脳症（MTX、抗菌薬、テオフィリン等）、 糖尿病関連脳症（低血糖・高血糖とも）、 尿毒症性脳症 などが挙げられます。
  13. 13. 単純ヘルペス脳炎のキーワード： 発熱、頭痛、人格変化、意識障害、行動異常、新規発症のてんかん発作、失語、 片麻痺。免疫抑制状態にある易感染性患者。 脳炎/脳症 三つの中の一つ。 感染性脳炎を示唆するキーワードは？ →特に重要な単純ヘルペス脳炎を検討しましょう。 頻度高さと疾患重篤性から、感染性脳炎では特に単純ヘルペス脳炎を考慮します。 感染性脳炎を考えるなら → まずは単純ヘルペス脳炎を想起、という思考が重要です。
  14. 14. 感染性脳炎の 具体的病名 第一には、単純ヘルペス脳炎を想起。 その他の原因となる病原体は、 水痘帯状疱疹ウイルス、ムンプスウイルス、 EBウイルス、日本脳炎ウイルス、HHV-6 などが、考えられます。
  15. 15. 自己免疫性脳炎のキーワード： 新規発症のてんかん発作、てんかん重積状態、不随意運動。 亜急性経過で進行した認知機能障害、精神症状、抑うつ状態や幻覚妄想症状。 脳炎/脳症 三つの中の一つ。 自己免疫性脳炎を示唆するキーワードは？ →ERでは鑑別として挙げられること自体が重要です。 自己免疫性脳炎の領域については、「ERでできないこと」が多いです。 ここではきちんとその可能性について考えることができるのか？が最重要です。
  16. 16. 自己免疫性脳炎の 具体的病名 抗神経細胞表面抗原抗体 （抗NMDA受容体抗体、 抗LGI1抗体など）の関与する脳炎。 橋本脳症、 傍腫瘍性神経症候群 などが挙げられます。
  17. 17. 検査について 鑑別検査における検査について 採血、MRI、CT、髄液検査
  18. 18. ・代謝性脳症の評価のための採血検査を行ってください。 ビタミンB1測定（Wernicke脳症）、NH3測定（肝性脳症） 薬剤血中濃度測定（薬剤性脳症：抗てんかん薬、テオフィリンなど） 採血について
  19. 19. • 脳炎/脳症を考慮した場合にはMRIを施行します。自己免疫性脳炎、単純ヘルペス脳炎では 、特に側頭葉内側病変の有無に注目して下さい。また、MRI所見がなくとも脳炎は否定で きません。 • 感染性髄膜炎（特に結核性・真菌性髄膜炎）を疑う場合には、造影剤を使用することは診 断的に有用です。 • Wernicke脳症では、T2 強調画像およびFLAIRで視床内側等に左右対称性の高信号病変を 認められます。 頭部MRIについて
  20. 20. 感染性髄膜炎が考慮される場合は、全身性の感染巣評価をCTで行ってください。 自己免疫性脳炎が考慮される場合には、CT検査での悪性腫瘍検索はいずれかで必要です。 悪性腫瘍が関連する脳炎があります。 肺癌、胸腺腫、乳癌、卵巣奇形腫、卵巣癌、精巣腫瘍 などをキーワードに自己免疫性脳炎の可能性を想起してください。 全身CTについて
  21. 21. ① 髄液糖が血清糖の50%未満であれば、感染性髄膜炎（細菌性、真菌性、結核性）を考慮 します。糖尿病があり血清糖が高値の場合、一見すると髄液糖が下がっていないように見 えるので注意です。 ② 真菌性髄膜炎の検討では頻度の高さからクリプトコッカス感染を考慮し、髄液クリプトコ ッカス抗原を提出します。 ③ 結核性髄膜炎の検討では、髄液ADAは診断に有用であり提出します。 髄液検査について
  22. 22. ④ 髄液細胞数増多があれば、感染性疾患（髄膜炎では、細菌性、真菌性、結核性に加 え、ウイルス性も。脳炎では、ウイルス性、特に単純ヘルペス脳炎。）の可能性を 考慮します。 また、自己免疫性脳炎の可能性も考慮します。 ⑤ 感染性脳炎のうち、頻度が高く、重症になりうる単純ヘルペス脳炎は重要です。よ って、感染性脳炎を疑うなら髄液HSV-DNA PCRは提出して下さい。 髄液検査について
  23. 23. ⑥ 髄液細胞数増多がないからといって、自己免疫性脳炎は否定できません。 ⑦ 可能であれば、IgG indexやオリゴクローナルバンドを提出すると、自己免疫性脳炎 の診断に後に役立ちます。 ⑧ 入院後に引き継ぐ診療科のため、髄液の保存検体を提出しておいて下さい。 髄液検査について
  24. 24. 評価/行動 フローチャート ここまでの知識をまとめながら 評価の手順を理解しましょう。
  25. 25. 思考の進め方 代謝性脳症の可能性の検討をまずは行い、 →次に、感染性髄膜炎の検討 →次に、感染性脳炎の検討 →最後に、自己免疫性脳炎の検討 を行っていきます。
  26. 26. • ビタミンB1の結果はERでは得られない。 Wernike脳症の可能性が少しでも考えられ るなら、検査提出後、ビタミンB1投与は躊 躇せず行う。 • また高NH3血症があり、肝性脳症の評価に 至るならBCAA製剤を投与する。 代謝性脳症なら キーワード：アルコール、肝硬変、発症前に 投与された薬剤、常用薬の確認 代謝性脳症の可能性を、キーワードから検討する。 フローチャート
  27. 27. 髄液細胞数増多あり、糖低下も伴う場合に は速やかな抗菌薬治療の方針とする。髄液 所見で細胞数増多があるものの、感染性疾 患として評価していいかどうか方針に悩む 場合には、細菌性髄膜炎に準じて抗菌薬投 与を開始することは許容される判断である。 抗菌薬投与の検討 全身性の感染巣評価を行う。 感染性を考慮するなら、全身CTを 髄膜刺激症状の存在と髄液検査所見（髄液糖低 下＋髄液細胞数増多）から、緊急で鑑別すべき 細菌性、真菌性、結核性髄膜炎の可能性を検討 する。髄液細胞数・蛋白・糖のプロフィールか ら病原体の推測を行う。 感染性髄膜炎の検討
  28. 28. 単純ヘルペス脳炎の可能性を追求し、 アシクロビル投与を躊躇せず行う。 アシクロビル投与の検討 自己免疫性脳炎の検討 感染性髄膜炎の検討の後、脳実質症状を伴い脳炎 /脳症が疑われる場合では、感染性脳炎の可能性 を検討する。ERでは特に単純ヘルペス脳炎の可 能性を追求する。 感染性脳炎の検討 キーワードに当てはまるなら、自己免疫性脳炎の可能性を検討する。自己免疫性脳炎が疑わ れた場合でもERでその診断は困難である。現実的なマネジメントとしては、この場合、単純 ヘルペス脳炎の可能性も考慮しアシクロビルを投与しながら入院対応とすることが多い。
  29. 29. アシクロビルtips アシクロビル投与時の注意を 知りましょう
  30. 30. 単純ヘルペス脳炎におけるアシクロビル投与は、1回10mg/kg、1日3回です。 例えば、体重60kgの場合は以下のごとくとなります。 アシクロビル（ゾビラックス®）600mg＋生食 250ml 1日3回 2時間かけて点滴静注 アシクロビルの具体的な投与方法について 「感染性脳炎を想定した場合は単純ヘルペス脳炎の可能性を追求し、 アシクロビル投与を躊躇せず行う。」が強調されたポイントでした。
  31. 31. アシクロビルの オーダーの仕方① 投与時は、重要な副作用であるアシクロビル腎症への留意が必要です。 十分な補液を行いながら、「アシクロビル250mgあたり、100ml以上の 補液で希釈し、1回投与量を2時間以上かけて点滴静注する」ことが、 腎保護に重要です。 希釈溶液を十分量にすること（例えば生食250ml）、 輸液でのHydrationを行いながら投与すること、がポイントです。
  32. 32. アシクロビルの オーダーの仕方② 腎機能低下時のアシクロビル用量設定には留意が必要です。 例えば、クレアチニンクリアランスが40であった場合には、 1回投与量は変わらず、1日投与回数は2回に減量となります。 クレアチニンクリアランス (mL/min/1.73m2) 標準1回投与量に対応する 百分率(%) 投与間隔 （時間） >50 100 8 25-50 100 12 10-25 100 24 0-10 50 24 腎機能低下時の アシクロビル投与量と投与間隔
  33. 33. SUMMARY ERでできること、ERでできないこと。
  34. 34. ERでできること 代謝性脳症の診断と治療 感染性髄膜炎の診断と治療 感染性脳炎（単純ヘルペス脳炎）の治療 これらは、ERで評価を行い、 速やかに治療に移行できることが求められます。
  35. 35. ERでできないこと 自己免疫性脳炎への介入 自己免疫性脳炎はERでの治療的介入は困難で、評価が中心とな ります。むしろ、代謝性疾患、感染性疾患に対する検討や治療 介入がきちんとなされることが重要です。自己免疫性脳炎を 疑った場合でも、単純ヘルペス脳炎の可能性を考慮し、アシク ロビル投与を行いながら入院治療を始めることは検討されます。
  36. 36. 髄膜炎、脳炎/脳症は整理しにくいですが、 ポイントを押さえることで、曖昧さや不安感を減らすことができるはずです。 ここではすべてを網羅可能ではありませんが、基本的な考え方を理解できます。 より詳細評価は専門医によって検討されますが、 ERや初診外来での入り口での思考方法を、 まずは理解していただければと思います。 TAKE HOME MESSAGE!

