HPC on AWS 2020 Summer

© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 自己紹介 ❏ 名前 宮本 大輔 （みやもと だいすけ） ❏ 所属 アマゾン ウェブ サービス ジ...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 本日の概要 • HPC on AWS の特徴・利点 • HPC on AWS の各サービスとアッ...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliat...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. これまでの HPC クラスタの課題 • サーバ台数が限られており、需要が増加する時期には長大なキ...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. © 2018, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affilia...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. © 2018, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affilia...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. © 2018, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affilia...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. スケーラビリティの活用による計算時間短縮 1日1週間 サーバ台数サーバ台数 従来は手持ちの限られ...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. ユーザやタスク単位で専用のクラスタを構築できるため 要件や規模に合わせて、最適構成のクラスタを作...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. ・ハードウェア保守 ・ネットワーク管理/保守 ・電源管理 ・空調管理 ・設置場所の費用/運用 計...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 自社オフィス 環境 社内サーバルーム or データセンター環境 sshアクセス ログイン ノード...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 自社オフィス環境 SSH/SCP ログイン ノード 計算ノード ライセンス サーバ ストレージサ...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 自社オフィス環境 SSH/SCP ログイン ノード 計算ノード ストレージサーバ Interne...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. データドリブンなHPC環境とデータ活用 S3のデータレイク化により大規模シミュレーション結果を機...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. まとめ: HPC on AWS の特徴・利点 • クラウドのスケーラビリティを活用し、 必要な時...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliat...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS における HPC 関連サービス 多様な HPC ワークロードに対応するための数多くのサー...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 仮想サーバサービス Amazon EC2 (Elastic Compute Cloud) • 必...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. EC2 購入オプション オンデマンドインスタンス 長期コミット無し、使用分への支払い(秒 単位/...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon EC2 で選択できる高性能CPUの選択肢 アプリケーションとワークロードに応じて ...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AMD CPU 搭載インスタンス Update T3a、M5a、R5aのインスタンスファミリーに...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. AWS Graviton2 （Arm Neoverse N1）搭載インスタンスロー ンチ 汎用 4GB DRAM/vCPU M6g コンピ...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. C6g による OpenFOAM Benchmarks • 222M cell Motorbik...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Arm 公式 Blog での HPC 利用例 • Evaluation of the NEMO ...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. NVIDIA V100 GPU搭載 P3 T4 GPU搭載 G4 Xilinx UltraSca...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. NVIDIA GPU 搭載インスタンス 32 GB版Tesla V100を搭載した P3dn に...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon EC2インスタンス ネットワーク EC2ネットワーク帯域は次々拡張され、現在は最大...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. EC2の高性能ネットワーク技術 • 拡張ネットワーキング • SR-IOVに対応し、仮想化オーバ...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Elastic Fabric Adapter Userspace Kernel Without ...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. EFA によるアプリケーションパフォーマンス向上 MPIに特化した低レイテンシネットワークアダプ...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon FSx for Lustre 高速な分散ファイルシステムをフルマネージドで提供 S...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. FSx for Lustre: Updates これまでの SCRATCH_1 に加えて、より高...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. ジョブ投入に応じて自動でスケールするクラスタを AWS 上に構築可能な AWS 公式のオープンソ...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS ParallelCluster の利用イメージ まずは自分のPC等に ParallelC...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Batch とは • AWS Batch がインスタンスの起動や停止を 行うため、スケジ...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS ParallelCluster と AWS Batch の使い分け AWS Parall...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 1分程度でジョブが完了するワークロードの場合 • AWS Lambda / AWS Step F...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS ParallelCluster: Updates 1 AWS アーキテクチャアイコンに ...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS ParallelCluster: Updates 2 NICE-DCV との統合によるリ...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS ParallelCluster: Update 3 将来的な SGE、Torque のサ...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Batch: Updates Allocation Strategy AWS Batch...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Solutions: Scale-out Computing on AWS ユーザー管理...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Scale-out Computing on AWS に含まれる内容 • Web フロントエンド...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. より詳しく知りたい方に Black Belt Online Seminar • Amazon E...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliat...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Life Sciences 多様な分野で利用が広がる HPC on AWS Financial ...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Formula 1 様：空力シミュレーション • F1レーシングカーの空力シミュレーション (C...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • 250万強におよぶパラメータスタ ディを最大100万vCPU以上同時 利用して処理 • 従来...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 東京リージョン 化合物とタンパク質における薬物ドッキング、 スクリーニングシミュレーション • ...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 塩野義製薬株式会社様 分子動力学計算環境
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Mobileye 様：自動運転シミュレーション 大規模な自動運転のシミュレーション環境をAWS ...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 金融業界における各種規制対応 FRTBなど各種規制に対応するために定期的な計算需要の増加が発生 ...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Summit Online 開催 https://aws.amazon.com/jp/s...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. クラウド HPC のはじめ方 AWS ParallelCluster を使用してクラスタを作成し...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. まとめ • クラウドのスケーラビリティを活用し、 必要な時に必要な量の必要なタイプの計算リソース...
HPC on AWS 2020 Summer

40 views

Published on

HPC on AWS の概要及び2020年夏時点でのアップデート情報

Published in: Technology
HPC on AWS 2020 Summer

  1. 1. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Specialist Solutions Architect, HPC Daisuke Miyamoto 2020/07/16 HPC on AWS 2020 Summer
  2. 2. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 自己紹介 ❏ 名前 宮本 大輔 （みやもと だいすけ） ❏ 所属 アマゾン ウェブ サービス ジャパン 株式会社 技術統括本部 Specialist Solutions Architect, HPC ❏ 好きな AWS サービス ❖ AWS ParallelCluster ❖ Amazon FSx for Lustre ❖ AWS Snowball シリーズ
  3. 3. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 本日の概要 • HPC on AWS の特徴・利点 • HPC on AWS の各サービスとアップデート • 事例紹介
  4. 4. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. HPC on AWS の特徴・利点
  5. 5. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. これまでの HPC クラスタの課題 • サーバ台数が限られており、需要が増加する時期には長大なキュー待ち時 間が発生する • 同じ環境を複数メンバーで共有するため、アプリケーションによってはリ ソースが無駄になることも • サーバ台数が多く、ハードウェアの保守・管理が煩雑
  6. 6. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. © 2018, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Corporate Data Center Elastic Data Center AWSなら、必要な時に必要なだけ利用可能 従来のクラスタ 構成は固定 ジョブが 無ければ 無駄発生 ジョブが無い時は 最小限のノード AWS M スケーラブルなリソースによりジョブ実行待ちの無いHPC環境を実現
  7. 7. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. © 2018, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Corporate Data Center Elastic Data Center AWSなら、必要な時に必要なだけ利用可能 従来のクラスタ 構成は固定 ジョブが 無ければ 無駄発生 AWS M 必要に応じて 必要な台数で クラスタを構成 スケーラブルなリソースによりジョブ実行待ちの無いHPC環境を実現
  8. 8. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. © 2018, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Corporate Data Center Elastic Data Center AWSなら、必要な時に必要なだけ利用可能 従来のクラスタ 構成は固定 ジョブが 無ければ 無駄発生 処理が終了すると インスタンスを終了 課金停止 AWS M スケーラブルなリソースによりジョブ実行待ちの無いHPC環境を実現
  9. 9. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. スケーラビリティの活用による計算時間短縮 1日1週間 サーバ台数サーバ台数 従来は手持ちの限られたリソースで、逐次処理していたジョブも AWSなら必要な台数、インスタンスを起動して、一斉処理 しかも費用は「時間×台数」なのでどちらも同じ
  10. 10. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. ユーザやタスク単位で専用のクラスタを構築できるため 要件や規模に合わせて、最適構成のクラスタを作成可能 • CPUコア/メモリ • ストレージ • アクセラレータ • ネットワーク • インストールするソフトウェア One size does not fit all! アプリケーションに合わせた構成のクラスタを構築可能
  11. 11. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. ・ハードウェア保守 ・ネットワーク管理/保守 ・電源管理 ・空調管理 ・設置場所の費用/運用 計算機の規模が大きくなればなるほど 大変に、、、 計算機管理の手間を抑える 競争優位につながらない物理的管理は全てAWSにお任せ 他社と差別化可能な部分に集中
  12. 12. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 自社オフィス 環境 社内サーバルーム or データセンター環境 sshアクセス ログイン ノード 計算ノード ライセンス サーバ NFSサーバ Internet VPN or 専用線 従来のHPC環境
  13. 13. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 自社オフィス環境 SSH/SCP ログイン ノード 計算ノード ライセンス サーバ ストレージサーバ （EFS/FSx for Lustre） Internet VPN / 専用線 AWS クラウド環境 AWSでも基本的なシステム構成は同じ Auto-Scale 需要に応じて伸縮する計算環境・マネージドサービスの活用
  14. 14. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 自社オフィス環境 SSH/SCP ログイン ノード 計算ノード ストレージサーバ Internet VPN / 専用線 AWS クラウド環境 AWSでは、1人1クラスタなどより柔軟性の高い構成も可能 Auto-Scale 計算ノードは自動でスケールするため、複数クラスタを作成しても維持コストが低い Auto-Scale ログイン ノード
  15. 15. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. データドリブンなHPC環境とデータ活用 S3のデータレイク化により大規模シミュレーション結果を機械学習環境で活 用 HPC Environment Lambda Users Amazon SageMaker Amazon Athena AI/ML DataAnalytics AWS Batch 入力データ 出力データ
  16. 16. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. まとめ: HPC on AWS の特徴・利点 • クラウドのスケーラビリティを活用し、 必要な時に必要な量の必要なタイプの計算リソースを利用することが可能 • HPC の基本となる構成はオンプレミス環境と同様 • 用途に応じて、個人専用のクラスタや、データドリブンな計算ワークフ ローなど多種多様な HPC 環境を構築する事が可能
  17. 17. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. HPC 関連サービスと各種アップデート
  18. 18. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS における HPC 関連サービス 多様な HPC ワークロードに対応するための数多くのサービス コンピュート Amazon EC2 Enhanced Networking Placement Group ネットワーク Elastic FabricAdapter 可視化 Amazon AppStream 2.0 NICE-DCV スポットインスタンスの活 用で大幅なコスト減も可能 NVIDIATeslaV100 搭載 EC2インスタンスの基盤上の 配置を制御してネットワーク を高速化 フルマネージドのア プリケーションスト リーミングサービス 管理自動化 AWS ParallelCluster AWS Batch AWS上に HPC クラスタを構築 AWS BatchやSGEに対応 スケーラブルなバッチコ ンピューティングジョブ をフルマネージドで管理 用途に応じて多様なイ ンスタンスを利用可能 な仮想サーバサービス SR-IOVによるCPU負荷が低く パフォーマンスの高いネット ワーク仮想化 libfabric 対応のアダプタにより MPI 利用のアプリケーション 等を高速化 XilinxVirtex UltraScale+ 搭載 100 Gbps の ネットワーク帯域 GPUアクセラレーションに対 応し、インタラクティブなア プリケーションに適したデス クトップ仮想化 ストレージ FSx for Lustre S3連携可能な高速な分散 ストレージをフルマネー ジドで提供
  19. 19. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 仮想サーバサービス Amazon EC2 (Elastic Compute Cloud) • 必要なときに必要な計算リソースを確保可能な仮想サーバサービス • 数分で起動し、秒単位の従量課金（一部タイプについては1時間単位） • ワークロードに応じて様々なインスタンスタイプを選択可能 • インスタンスを停止するだけでマシンスペック変更が可能 M5 汎用 コンピューティング 最適化 ストレージ・IO 最適化 GPU ・FPGA アクセラレーテッド メモリ最適化 X1 F1 P3 G4 T3 D2 I3 H1 R5 C5 インスタンスタイプ一覧と分類 Z1d
  20. 20. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. EC2 購入オプション オンデマンドインスタンス 長期コミット無し、使用分への支払い(秒 単位/時間単位)。Amazon EC2の定価 スパイクするようなワーク ロード リザーブドインスタンス （Savings Plans） 1年/3年の長期コミットをする代わり に大幅なディスカウント価格 一定の負荷の見通しがある ワークロード スポットインスタンス Amazon EC2の空きキャパシティを 活用し、最大90%値引き。中断が発 生することがある 中断に強く、かつ様々なイ ンスタンスタイプを活用で きるワークロード HPC 等では特にスポットインスタンスを活用することで コストパフォーマンスの良い計算が可能
  21. 21. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon EC2 で選択できる高性能CPUの選択肢 アプリケーションとワークロードに応じて 最適なコンピューティング環境を選択 Intel Xeon processor (x86_64 arch) 最大3.9GHz駆動 Cascade Lake or Skylake 搭載 C5インスタンス AMD EPYC processor (x86_64 arch) 最大3.3GHz駆動 Romeコア搭載 C5aインスタンス AWS Graviton Processor (64-bit Arm arch) 64bit Arm Neoverse N1ベース Graviton2 CPU搭載 C6gインスタンス
  22. 22. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AMD CPU 搭載インスタンス Update T3a、M5a、R5aのインスタンスファミリーに加え、 第二世代 EPYC Roma プロセッサを搭載した C5a が利用可能に Roma 搭載 C5a インスタンスファミリー • 同系統のIntel CPU 採用インスタンスに比べ約 10 % 安価 • 最大 96 vCPUs 搭載 • NVMe ストレージ搭載タイプ及び Metal タイプも今後登場予定 https://aws.amazon.com/jp/blogs/news/new-amazon-ec2-c5a-instances-powered-by-2nd-gen-amd-epyc-processors/
  23. 23. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. AWS Graviton2 （Arm Neoverse N1）搭載インスタンスロー ンチ 汎用 4GB DRAM/vCPU M6g コンピューティング最適化 2GB DRAM/vCPU C6g メモリ最適化 8GB DRAM/vCPU R6g NVMe SSDをサポートするバリエーションも今後提供予定 (M6gd, C6gd, R6gd)
  24. 24. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. C6g による OpenFOAM Benchmarks • 222M cell Motorbike モデルを用いて評価 • 計算性能としては、EFAを搭載したC5nが最も高い • シミュレーションあたりのコストでは、C6g が最も安価 https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/compute/c6g-openfoam-better-price-performance/ https://gitlab.com/arm-hpc/packages/-/wikis/packages/openfoam
  25. 25. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Arm 公式 Blog での HPC 利用例 • Evaluation of the NEMO Ocean Model on Arm Neoverse-based AWS Graviton2 • https://community.arm.com/developer/tools-software/hpc/b/hpc- blog/posts/evaluation-of-the-nemo-ocean-model-on-aws-graviton2 • Demonstration of low mach-number CFD modeling with Nalu on AWS Graviton2 M6g instances • https://community.arm.com/developer/tools-software/hpc/b/hpc- blog/posts/low-mach-number-cfd-modeling-with-nalu-on-graviton2- aws-m6g • Seismic Modeling with Arm Neoverse N1 and AWS Graviton2 • https://community.arm.com/developer/tools-software/hpc/b/hpc- blog/posts/seismic-modeling-with-arm-neoverse-n1-and-aws- graviton2
  26. 26. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. NVIDIA V100 GPU搭載 P3 T4 GPU搭載 G4 Xilinx UltraScale+ FPGA F1インスタンス AWS Inferentia Inf1インスタンス EC2で選択できるアクセラレータ搭載インスタンス
  27. 27. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. NVIDIA GPU 搭載インスタンス 32 GB版Tesla V100を搭載した P3dn に加え、T4 GPU を搭載した G4dn が利用可能 2020年6月に発表された A100 GPU 搭載 インスタンスもローンチ予 定・プレビュー受付中 https://aws.amazon.com/jp/blogs/news/aws-to-offer-nvidia-a100-tensor-core-gpu-based-amazon-ec2-instances/ T4 GPU 搭載 G4dn インスタンスファミリー • 高い推論性能とコストパフォーマンスを提供する T4 GPU搭載 • レイトレーシング向けRTコア搭載 • Elastic Fabric Adapter に対応した metal タイプも 6月5日にローンチ https://aws.amazon.com/jp/about-aws/whats-new/2020/06/announcing-general-availability- amazon-ec2-g4dn-bare-metal-instances/
  28. 28. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon EC2インスタンス ネットワーク EC2ネットワーク帯域は次々拡張され、現在は最大 100 Gbps
  29. 29. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. EC2の高性能ネットワーク技術 • 拡張ネットワーキング • SR-IOVに対応し、仮想化オーバーヘッドを低減することで低レイテンシ での通信が可能 • Cluster Placement Group • インスタンス間の通信を最適化することで広帯域、低レイテンシ、高 PPS (packets per seconds) での通信を実現 • Elastic Fabric Adapter • HPC向けに、MPI (Message Passing Interface) やNCCL (NVIDIA Collective Communications Library) などの libfabric 対応のアプリケー ションでの通信をより低レイテンシ化 http://docs.aws.amazon.com/ja_jp/AWSEC2/latest/UserGuide/enhanced-networking.html
  30. 30. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Elastic Fabric Adapter Userspace Kernel Without EFA With EFA MPIを使用するアプリケーションで低レイテンシでのノード間通信を実現
  31. 31. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. EFA によるアプリケーションパフォーマンス向上 MPIに特化した低レイテンシネットワークアダプタのElastic Fabric Adapter の登場 により、CFDを中心に様々なアプリケーションでのスケール性能が向上 MetacompCFD++、LSTC LS-DYNA、ANSYS Fluent、SiemensStar-CCM+、OpenFOAMでのベンチマーク結果： https://d1.awsstatic.com/events/reinvent/2019/REPEAT_2_Using_Elastic_Fabric_Adapter_to_scale_HPC_workloads_on_AWS_CMP408-R2.pdf
  32. 32. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon FSx for Lustre 高速な分散ファイルシステムをフルマネージドで提供 S3 と連携し、階層型ストレージとしても利用可能
  33. 33. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. FSx for Lustre: Updates これまでの SCRATCH_1 に加えて、より高いバースト性能を持った SCRATCH_2 や 永続領域として利用可能な PERSISTENT（性能に応じた3種類）が登場 PERSISTENT については、スナップショットの保存・復元にも対応プロビジョン1 TBあ たりのベースライン スループット プロビジョン1 TBあ たりのバーストス ループット 1 GB あたりの月額料 料金 （us-east-1） SCRATCH_1 200 MB/s 350 MB/s 0.14 USD SCRATCH_2 200 MB/s 1300 MB/s 0.14 USD PERSISTENT-50 50 MB/s 1300 MB/s 0.14 USD PERSISTENT-100 100 MB/s 1300 MB/s 0.19 USD PERSISTENT-200 200 MB/s 1300 MB/s 0.29 USD https://aws.amazon.com/jp/blogs/news/amazon-fsx-for-lustre-persistent-storage/ https://aws.amazon.com/about-aws/whats-new/2020/06/amazon-fsx-lustre-provides-highly-durable-file-system-backups/
  34. 34. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. ジョブ投入に応じて自動でスケールするクラスタを AWS 上に構築可能な AWS 公式のオープンソースソフトウェア AWS ParallelCluster の特徴 • 既存のHPC向けジョブスケジューラと Auto-Scaling を連携した環境を作成 SGE / Torque / Slurm に対応 • 少しのコマンド操作でクラスタ作成可能 • MPI/NCCL 環境がセットアップ済みで、すぐに利用 可能 • 使用するOSやネットワーク環境、ストレージ構成な どを柔軟にカスタマイズ可能 • オープンソースソースのプロジェクトであり、誰で もソースコードを入手可能 https://github.com/aws/aws-parallelcluster AWS ParallelCluster とは
  35. 35. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS ParallelCluster の利用イメージ まずは自分のPC等に ParallelCluster ソフトウェアをインストール config ファイルを記述し、pcluster create コマンドを実行することで、 ジョブ投入に応じて Auto-Scale するクラスタ環境が自動的に作成される 36 AWS Cloud Users Cluster Master Auto-Scale ComputeAWS CloudFormation Scale-Out / Scale-in ジョブスケジューラ (SGE/Torque/Slurm) $ pcluster create <NAME> [aws] aws_region_name = ap-northeast-1 [cluster slurm1] master_instance_type = c5.large compute_instance_type = c5.4xlarge max_queue_size = 10 initial_queue_size = 0 scheduler = slurm cluster_type = spot config ファイル /shared NFS mount /home /shared
  36. 36. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Batch とは • AWS Batch がインスタンスの起動や停止を 行うため、スケジューラや計算ノードなど の 管理が不要 • ジョブは Docker コンテナイメージ を元に 作成し、自動でスケールするコンピュー ティング環境で実行する • コンピューティング環境ではインスタンス タイプや vCPU 数、スポットインスタンス 利用有無などを任意に指定可能 大規模バッチ処理のため環境をフルマネージドで提供 コンテナイメージを用意するだけでスケーラブルな大規模バッチ処理環境が得られる
  37. 37. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS ParallelCluster と AWS Batch の使い分け AWS ParallelCluster • SGE/Torque/Slurm 等の利用者に馴染みのある ジョブスケジューラを利用可能 • 単一のジョブが大量の CPU core を使用する 密結合ワークロードに向いている • Pros: 既存の HPC クラスタからの移行が容易 • Cons: 単一のAZ、単一のインスタンスタイプ での利用となるため、可用性確保には工夫が 必要 AWS Batch • フルマネージドの独自ジョブスケジューラ • 少数の CPU core を使用するジョブを大量に実 行する疎結合・High Throughput Computing ワー クロードに向いている • Pros: フルマネージドサービスでありコンテナさ え用意すれば計算基盤の管理は不要 • Pros: 複数 AZ や複数インスタンスタイプの利用 が可能であり、可用性を確保しやすい • Cons: コンテナ化やスケジューラ対応が必要
  38. 38. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 1分程度でジョブが完了するワークロードの場合 • AWS Lambda / AWS Step Functions • S3 Batch 機械学習用途でモデル作成やエンドポイントへのデプロイまで同一の インターフェイスで行いたい場合 • Amazon SageMaker MapReduce で処理が簡単に記述できる場合 • Amazon EMR その他、関連サービスとの使い分け
  39. 39. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS ParallelCluster: Updates 1 AWS アーキテクチャアイコンに AWS ParallelCluster が追加 AWS ParallelCluster https://aws.amazon.com/jp/architecture/icons/
  40. 40. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS ParallelCluster: Updates 2 NICE-DCV との統合によるリモート可視化 • ブラウザからも利用可能なリモートデスクトッ プアプリケーションである NICE-DCV が Master Nodeで起動可能になり、可視化などの 処理が容易に（右図） ジョブスケジューラログ等の CloudWatch Logs への配信 • 各インスタンス内のシステムログや、 SGE/Torque/Slurm のログを CloudWatch Logs に配信する機能 • 配信されるログの例： /var/log/cfn-init.log (System) /var/log/messages (System) /var/log/slurmctld.log (Slurm) /opt/sge/default/default/spool/qmaster/messages (SGE)
  41. 41. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS ParallelCluster: Update 3 将来的な SGE、Torque のサポート終了のアナウンス • SGE、Torqueについて、現在メンテナンスがされておらず、セキュリティ 面での懸念が残ることから、将来的に ParallelCluster では SGE、Torqueを サポートしないことを発表 • Slurm への移行ガイドも合わせて公開 https://github.com/aws/aws-parallelcluster/wiki/Deprecation-of-SGE-and-Torque-in-ParallelCluster
  42. 42. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Batch: Updates Allocation Strategy AWS Batch で、複数のインスタンスタイプを選択した際に実際にどのインス タンスが起動されるかを決定する戦略 • Best Fit: 要求 vCPU/Memory に応じて最も価格の安いインスタンスタイプを選択 （デフォルト設定だが、今後は推奨されない） • Best Fit Progressive: Best Fitと同様に最も価格の安いインスタンスタイプを選択す るが、何らかの理由で起動できない場合は別のインスタンスタイプを選択する • Spot Capacity Optimized: 中断される可能性の低いインスタンスタイプを選択する Graviton2 搭載インスタンス M6g/C6g/R6g 対応 • 利用にはArmに対応したDocker Imageが必要 https://docs.aws.amazon.com/ja_jp/batch/latest/userguide/allocation-strategies.html
  43. 43. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Solutions: Scale-out Computing on AWS ユーザー管理やコスト管理など複数人でクラスタを使用する際のリファレンス デザインとして、AWS Solutions: Scale-out Computing on AWS が公開 https://aws.amazon.com/jp/solutions/scale-out-computing-on-aws/
  44. 44. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Scale-out Computing on AWS に含まれる内容 • Web フロントエンド • NICE-DCV 用ジョブ作成による可視化、Pre/Post 処理 • LDAPによるユーザー管理 • ジョブスケジューラからAWSのリソースを指定する方 法 • AWS Budget とジョブスケジューラを組み合わせた予 算管理 • Amazon Elasticsearch Service を使ったコスト可視化 • Amazon SES連携によるジョブのメール通知 Scale-out Computing on AWS をそのまま使用することも可能だが 実装のアイディア・サンプルコードとして用いることで 要件に応じたクラスタ環境のリファレンスデザインとして利用可能
  45. 45. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. より詳しく知りたい方に Black Belt Online Seminar • Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) https://www.slideshare.net/AmazonWebServicesJapan/20190305-aws-black-belt-online-seminar-amazon-ec2 • Amazon EC2 スポットインスタンス https://www.slideshare.net/AmazonWebServicesJapan/20190306-aws-black-belt-online-seminar-amazon-ec2 • Amazon EC2 Deep Dive: AWS Graviton2 Arm CPU 搭載インスタンス https://www.slideshare.net/AmazonWebServicesJapan/20200707-aws-black-belt-online-seminar-amazon-ec2- deep-dive-aws-graviton2-arm-cpu • Amazon Elastic Block Store (EBS) https://www.slideshare.net/AmazonWebServicesJapan/20190320-aws-black-belt-online-seminar-amazon-ebs • Amazon FSx for Lustre https://www.slideshare.net/AmazonWebServicesJapan/20190319-aws-black-belt-online-seminar-amazon-fsx-for- lustre • AWS Batch https://www.slideshare.net/AmazonWebServicesJapan/20190911-aws-black-belt-online-seminar-aws-batch • AWS ParallelCluster ではじめるクラウドHPC https://www.slideshare.net/AmazonWebServicesJapan/20200408-aws-black-belt-online-seminar-aws- parallelcluster-hpc
  46. 46. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. HPC on AWS 事例
  47. 47. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Life Sciences 多様な分野で利用が広がる HPC on AWS Financial Services Design & Engineering AutonomousVehicles
  48. 48. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Formula 1 様：空力シミュレーション • F1レーシングカーの空力シミュレーション (CFD)プロジェクトをAWS上で完了させ、 2021年のF1レースシーズンで使用するレーシ ングカーの設計を完了 • CFDプロジェクトでは、5億5000万セルを超 える大規模モデルをAWS上の1150を超える CPUコアを使用してシミュレーションを実行 • 従来のシステムと比較して平均70%(60時間の 計算を18時間に)時間短縮を実現 • EC2のHPCに最適化されたC5nインスタンス を使用して、6ヶ月間プロジェクトを実施 • このシミュレーションプロジェクトによって、 スリップストリームによるダウンフォースの 損失を50%から15%に低減した車の設計に成 功https://press.aboutamazon.com/news-releases/news-release-details/formula-1-works-aws-develop-next-generation-race-car 次世代レースカー開発の為の空力シミュレーションをAWS上で実行
  49. 49. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • 250万強におよぶパラメータスタ ディを最大100万vCPU以上同時 利用して処理 • 従来であれば20日掛かる処理を 約8時間で全てのタスクを終える ことに成功 • スポットインスタンスを活用す ることでコストを最適化、100万 vCPUを1時間あたり$17,164 (1vCPUあたり$0.017)で利用 Western Digital 様：大規模パラメータスタディ 次世代ハードディスクのドライブヘッドシミュレーションをクラウド上で実行 https://aws.amazon.com/jp/blogs/news/western-digital-hdd-simulation-at-cloud-scale-2-5-million-hpc-tasks-40k-ec2-spot-instances/
  50. 50. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 東京リージョン 化合物とタンパク質における薬物ドッキング、 スクリーニングシミュレーション • 数千コアを時間課金で利用 • 50TBのRawデータをSnowballにてセキュアに転送 • クラスタ構築はAWS提供の CfnClusterで迅速に展開 • アプリケーションにmyPresto(※)を利用 Spot Instance Researchers AWS Direct Connect Master server Auto Scalling group Compute Fleet AWS Snowball S3 On-premise エーザイ様：創薬研究での活用 51 http://www.jbic.or.jp/enterprise/result/001.html https://aws.amazon.com/jp/solutions/case-studies/eisai/
  51. 51. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 塩野義製薬株式会社様 分子動力学計算環境
  52. 52. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Mobileye 様：自動運転シミュレーション 大規模な自動運転のシミュレーション環境をAWS Batchを用いて構成 最大同時 500,000 CPUコアを利用して、1時間あたり70年分のコンピュー ティングを実行、99 % のリソースで スポットインスタンスを利用 https://d1.awsstatic.com/events/reinvent/2019/Navigating_the_winding_road_toward_driverless_mobility_AUT307.pdf https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/aws/capacity-optimized-spot-instance-allocation-in-action-at-mobileye-and-skyscanner/
  53. 53. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 金融業界における各種規制対応 FRTBなど各種規制に対応するために定期的な計算需要の増加が発生 • TIBCO GridServer 、IBM Spectrum Symphony、Microsoft HPC Pack と いった計算環境を AWS 上に構築 https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/apn/scheduling-on-the-aws-cloud-with-ibm-spectrum-lsf-and-ibm-spectrum-symphony/ https://aws.amazon.com/jp/blogs/news/creating-a-1-3-million-vcpu-grid-on-aws-using-ec2-spot-instances-and-tibco-gridserver/ https://github.com/aws-samples/aws-cfn-windows-hpc-template
  54. 54. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Summit Online 開催 https://aws.amazon.com/jp/summits/2020/ • セッション内容は近日公開予定 • HPC 関連のお客様事例についても、 製造、金融、ライフサイエンス、製薬、気象等様々な分野からご登壇頂く予定
  55. 55. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. クラウド HPC のはじめ方 AWS ParallelCluster を使用してクラスタを作成し、オートスケールす る計算環境を体験することが重要 • その上で、アプリケーション特性に応じて、インスタンスタイプの 選択や、EFA、FSx for Lustreの活用について検討 • コンテナ化が容易であれば、AWS Batchも検討 AWS ParallelCluster ユーザーガイド Hello World: https://docs.aws.amazon.com/ja_jp/parallelcluster/latest/ug/tutorials_01_hello_world.html AWS HPC Workshop (English): https://hpcworkshops.com/ Black Belt Online Seminar: AWS ParallelCluster https://www.slideshare.net/AmazonWebServicesJapan/20200408-aws-black-belt-online- seminar-aws-parallelcluster-hpc
  56. 56. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. まとめ • クラウドのスケーラビリティを活用し、 必要な時に必要な量の必要なタイプの計算リソースを確保することが可能 • 多種多様な HPC 関連サービスとアップデート • 製造、製薬、自動運転、金融など 様々な業種業界での活用事例についてもご紹介 クラウド HPC をはじめてみませんか？

