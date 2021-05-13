Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hospital management software India

Here provide you with the facility of a customized solution that could be created on the basis of the specific needs of a healthcare institution. Some of the crucial features required in Hospital management Software are explained below:
An automatic call processing system
Displays the visiting hours for each doctor on the webpage of the hospital
Enable online appointment to the patients
It acts as a reminder by sending email, text, voice, or pushes notifications to the patients regarding their appointment timings.

Hospital management software India

  1. 1. This software can Help every aspects of clinical and financial management. And with this, you can manage many more working parts of the hospital, from managing staff.
  2. 2. WHAT IS HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE. Hospital management system is a computer system that helps manage the information related to health care and aids in the job completion of health care providers effectively. They manage the data related to all departments of healthcare such as, Clinical. Financial.
  3. 3. How can it helps us?. Electronic medical record (EMR) and electronic health record (EHR) systems are medical software designed to deal with the daily operations of a medical office. The software tracks patient appointments, care notes/results, and financial information in one place.
  4. 4. What is The Benefits of Hospital Software. Generally ,there are many advantages of this.  Reduced Paperwork  simple access to reference records  effectual billing of different services  enhanced hospital administrations  no record duplications  minimized documentation  rapid information across various departments
  5. 5. Here are some common types of hospital management software. •EHR. •Practice management software ( PMS) •Hospital management system ( HMS ) •Lab information management systems ( LIMS) •Billing software.
  6. 6. Electronic Health Record (EHR) Software. EHR software is one of the most popular (if not the single most popular) type of software used by hospitals and clinics.
  7. 7. The hospital management system (HMS) is integrated software that handles different directions of clinic workflows. It manages the smooth healthcare performance along with administrative, medical, legal, and financial control. That is a cornerstone for the successful operation of the healthcare facility.
  8. 8. Hospital management software In India  Now-a-days software is being used in India in many ways like ERP software, EHR system, EMR software etc.
  9. 9. Thanks for watching this information

