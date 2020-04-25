Successfully reported this slideshow.
AMADURECECIMENTO x RECUPERAÇÃO
A arte de nos convertermos em adultos requer valentia, compromisso e responsabilidade com nós mesmos e com os demais. Cheg...
Por outro lado, em função de como vivemos nossa infância e os vínculos com nossos pais, vamos precisar de mais ou menos es...
Assumirmos responsabilidades que não eram nossas quando éramos pequenos e sentir como a situação não se resolvia da maneir...
Por que algumas pessoas têm tanta dificuldade em amadurecer? Temos muitos motivos para nos mantermos na juventude eterna (...
Em segundo lugar, às vezes as feridas emocionais da nossa infância fazem com que arrastemos assuntos pendentes para serem ...
 São várias as características que apresentam um adulto que resiste ao crescimento. As principais são as seguintes:  Têm...
•Necessita encher-se de estímulos constantemente e podem ser muito dependentes dos demais, ou muito independentes (ainda q...
Imagine uma criança com seus pais em pleno processo de separação. Nessa situação, é fácil que a criança tenha comportament...
A criança ferida habita um corpo de adulto e está congelada no tempo. Pensa que não importa a idade que tenha, seja 25, 38...
A criança sente uma culpa insana, que faz com que ela pense que é a responsável por tudo o que acontece ao seu redor. Essa...
Para alcançar o amadurecimento emocional vamos ter que enfrentar a sensação de culpa ao invés de evitá-la. Administrar a c...
Para começar a digerir essa culpa é necessário: viver a dor de criança, não evitar a dor, mas sim atravessá-la e senti-la ...
A arte de nos convertermos em adultos saudáveis não é importante apenas para nos envolvermos em diferentes papéis da vida ...
Se nos valorizarmos e aceitarmos da maneira como somos, a experiência de vida nos levará, de forma natural, até o amadurec...
Portanto, alguns segredos para converter- se em um adulto autônomo são: deixar de se comportar como a vítima; evitar se qu...
O que caracteriza as pessoas emocionalmente imaturas? As questões da maturidade e imaturidade trazem consigo muitos mitos....
A imaturidade emocional pode ser definida como uma condição onde as pessoas não renunciaram aos seus desejos ou fantasias ...
 1. Pessoas egocêntricas Entender que o mundo não gira ao seu redor é um grande passo no processo da maturidade. O bebê n...
Um sinal claro de imaturidade nas pessoas é a dificuldade de assumir compromissos. Para uma criança é muito difícil desist...
As crianças são dirigidas em grande parte da sua vida por outras pessoas, e não agem conforme a sua vontade. No entanto, e...
Crescer é abandonar esse doce estado de irresponsabilidade. Amadurecer é compreender que somos os únicos responsáveis pelo...
Para as pessoas imaturas, os outros são um meio e não um fim em si mesmos. Não precisam dos outros porque os amam, mas os ...
Para estabelecer ligações com base na liberdade, somos obrigados a ter autonomia. No entanto, as pessoas emocionalmente im...
A impulsividade é uma das características mais marcantes das pessoas imaturas. Uma impulsividade que se expressa frequente...
Às vezes elas embarcam em aventuras financeiras bizarras: não analisam objetivamente os investimentos e não conseguem aval...
A pessoa não decide ser imatura. Todas essas características de imaturidade não surgem ou permanecem com a decisão conscie...
  1. 1. AMADURECECIMENTO x RECUPERAÇÃO
  2. 2. A arte de nos convertermos em adultos requer valentia, compromisso e responsabilidade com nós mesmos e com os demais. Chegar a ser um adulto saudável não é tarefa fácil, especialmente se levarmos em consideração como está montada a sociedade em que crescemos.
  3. 3. Por outro lado, em função de como vivemos nossa infância e os vínculos com nossos pais, vamos precisar de mais ou menos esforços para percorrermos o caminho até nosso amadurecimento físico e emocional. A idade fisiológica e a idade social nem sempre coincidem, logo, por que essa falta de sincronia? Por que muitas vezes é tão difícil amadurecer?
  4. 4. Assumirmos responsabilidades que não eram nossas quando éramos pequenos e sentir como a situação não se resolvia da maneira como gostaríamos pode causar danos profundos à nossa autoestima e à sensação de autoeficiência. Um peso capaz de frear o crescimento emocional de qualquer criança.
  5. 5. Por que algumas pessoas têm tanta dificuldade em amadurecer? Temos muitos motivos para nos mantermos na juventude eterna (conhecida como “Síndrome de Peter Pan“). Em primeiro lugar, a sociedade nos força a sermos sempre perfeitos, belos e com espírito jovem.
  6. 6. Em segundo lugar, às vezes as feridas emocionais da nossa infância fazem com que arrastemos assuntos pendentes para serem resolvidos, e nos consideremos crianças com feridas que impedem que nos transformemos em adultos: no fundo seguimos reclamando parte de nossa infância ou tentando sair dela sem feridas profundas. Esses assuntos, ao não estarem resolvidos, manifestam-se em nosso presente. Pense que na infância é mais fácil eludir responsabilidades e sentir que estamos em uma zona conhecida e cômoda, em vez de explorar zonas desconhecidas.
  7. 7.  São várias as características que apresentam um adulto que resiste ao crescimento. As principais são as seguintes:  Têm necessidades não satisfeitas na infância que trata de compensar de forma constante em seu presente.  Sente culpa, oculta ou manifestada, pelas coisas que faz, diz ou sente. É difícil diferenciarem seus pais de seus companheiros(as).  Exagera suas necessidades e, além disso, geralmente as converte em ações, ou necessidades de gratificação imediata
  8. 8. •Necessita encher-se de estímulos constantemente e podem ser muito dependentes dos demais, ou muito independentes (ainda que por trás da independência esconda-se uma necessidade de ser reconhecido e visto). •Reprime suas emoções e deixa que elas se enterrem em seu interior, ou pelo contrário, lidam com uma montanha-russa de emoções que não podem controlar. •Espera muito dos outros, pode dar muito, mas normalmente esperando algo em troca. •Tem em seu interior as feridas do abandono e do desprezo que viveu em sua infância.
  9. 9. Imagine uma criança com seus pais em pleno processo de separação. Nessa situação, é fácil que a criança tenha comportamentos para evitar a ruptura do núcleo familiar e, se não consegue, ela assume parte da responsabilidade da separação. Uma responsabilidade que, diante do fracasso, transforma-se em culpa, em um peso que não é seu e que pode terminar freando seu desenvolvimento.
  10. 10. A criança ferida habita um corpo de adulto e está congelada no tempo. Pensa que não importa a idade que tenha, seja 25, 38 ou 60 anos. A culpa tende a estar muito ativa na criança (vestida de adulta), que tem pouco amadurecimento emocional.
  11. 11. A criança sente uma culpa insana, que faz com que ela pense que é a responsável por tudo o que acontece ao seu redor. Essa carga que a criança sente não é real, ainda que ela a viva como algo real. Se quando nos tornamos adultos não podemos controlar nossa culpa, vamos ter grandes problemas para assumirmos nossas responsabilidades de cada dia.
  12. 12. Para alcançar o amadurecimento emocional vamos ter que enfrentar a sensação de culpa ao invés de evitá-la. Administrar a culpa é a peça mais importante para podermos seguir crescendo em relação às emoções que mantemos. Tanto conosco quanto com os demais.
  13. 13. Para começar a digerir essa culpa é necessário: viver a dor de criança, não evitar a dor, mas sim atravessá-la e senti-la de forma plena e consciente. Quando podemos deixar para trás nossa história e nossa mochila, a culpa se transforma em responsabilidade saudável que nos empurra para o amadurecimento.
  14. 14. A arte de nos convertermos em adultos saudáveis não é importante apenas para nos envolvermos em diferentes papéis da vida (profissional, casal, filhos, etc.), mas vai muito além disso. É importante adquirir nossa própria identidade, diferente de nossos pais, deixar suas expectativas de lado e começar a fazer as coisas por nós mesmos.
  15. 15. Se nos valorizarmos e aceitarmos da maneira como somos, a experiência de vida nos levará, de forma natural, até o amadurecimento. O que nos dá asas para sermos adultos é a liberdade de viver nosso presente com consciência e aceitação das circunstâncias.
  16. 16. Portanto, alguns segredos para converter- se em um adulto autônomo são: deixar de se comportar como a vítima; evitar se queixar constantemente e deixar o passado para trás. Só sendo valentes e dando um passo para o desconhecido poderemos começar a governar nossa própria vida.
  17. 17. O que caracteriza as pessoas emocionalmente imaturas? As questões da maturidade e imaturidade trazem consigo muitos mitos. As pessoas não admitem ser rotuladas ou analisadas por um único aspecto. Cada um de nós é um recipiente no qual se misturam diferentes formas de consciência: somos ignorantes e sábios, crianças e idosos, maduros e imaturos. Somos uma mistura, embora dependendo do momento algumas características se destaquem mais do que outras.
  18. 18. A imaturidade emocional pode ser definida como uma condição onde as pessoas não renunciaram aos seus desejos ou fantasias da infância. Acreditam que o mundo gira ao seu redor e está aí para satisfazer os seus desejos e fantasias, ou que a realidade deve se ajustar ao que elas desejam. Da mesma forma, a maturidade emocional pode ser definida como um estado de força e temperança que nos leva a comportamentos realistas e equilibrados.
  19. 19.  1. Pessoas egocêntricas Entender que o mundo não gira ao seu redor é um grande passo no processo da maturidade. O bebê não sabe disso. Então, ele pede para se alimentar às 2 da manhã e não se importa se isso afeta o sono dos pais. À medida que cresce, aprende a reconhecer que nem sempre consegue tudo o que quer, que as outras pessoas e o seu mundo também têm as suas necessidades.
  20. 20. Um sinal claro de imaturidade nas pessoas é a dificuldade de assumir compromissos. Para uma criança é muito difícil desistir do que deseja naquele momento para alcançar um objetivo a longo prazo. Se lhe dermos uma guloseima e lhe dissermos que se não a comer naquele momento ganhará mais uma, o desejo de comer a guloseima que tem na mão se imporá.
  21. 21. As crianças são dirigidas em grande parte da sua vida por outras pessoas, e não agem conforme a sua vontade. No entanto, elas estão em um processo de formação e inserção em uma cultura. Enquanto são pequenos, acreditam que o erro acarreta uma punição. Eles não se importam muito com os danos que causaram, mas com a punição ou as sanções que podem receber.
  22. 22. Crescer é abandonar esse doce estado de irresponsabilidade. Amadurecer é compreender que somos os únicos responsáveis pelo que fazemos ou deixamos de fazer. Reconheça os seus erros e aprenda com eles. Saiba reparar os danos que causou e aprenda a pedir perdão.
  23. 23. Para as pessoas imaturas, os outros são um meio e não um fim em si mesmos. Não precisam dos outros porque os amam, mas os amam porque precisam deles. Dessa forma, eles costumam construir laços através da dependência.
  24. 24. Para estabelecer ligações com base na liberdade, somos obrigados a ter autonomia. No entanto, as pessoas emocionalmente imaturas não têm uma noção clara do que seja autonomia. Muitas vezes elas acreditam que satisfazer as suas vontades é um comportamento autônomo, mas para assumir as consequências dos seus atos, elas precisam dos outros para amortecer, esconder ou aliviar a sua responsabilidade.
  25. 25. A impulsividade é uma das características mais marcantes das pessoas imaturas. Uma impulsividade que se expressa frequentemente na forma como administram seus recursos, como por exemplo, o dinheiro. Assim, a fim de satisfazer os seus desejos imediatamente, compram o que não precisam com o dinheiro que não têm
  26. 26. Às vezes elas embarcam em aventuras financeiras bizarras: não analisam objetivamente os investimentos e não conseguem avaliar as consequências a médio e longo prazo. Por isso, vivem sempre endividadas, somente para satisfazer todos os seus caprichos.
  27. 27. A pessoa não decide ser imatura. Todas essas características de imaturidade não surgem ou permanecem com a decisão consciente dos indivíduos. Quase sempre resultam das lacunas ou vazios sofridos na infância ou podem ser consequência de experiências infelizes que o impediram de evoluir. Se você é assim ou conhece alguém assim, não o julgue. Na verdade, o importante é perceber que impulsionar o seu próprio crescimento emocional pode levá-lo a uma vida melhor

