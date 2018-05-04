Download Thinking through China Jerusha McCormack Ebook

Download now : http://bit.ly/2KuBwvb

Author By Jerusha McCormack

In this innovative book Jerusha McCormack and John G. Blair introduce China on its own terms. By explaining ten key concepts that frame the way most Chinese people think about the world, they compare these terms – which don’t translate readily into English – with the ways most of us, as Westerners, think. The book then poses four questions that Westerners routinely ask about China. But rather than answer with Western assumptions, the authors respond using these ten Chinese key words. Not surprisingly, the answers differ in startling ways from standard Western responses. This intensive bridging work allows those without deep knowledge of China to understand the very different perspectives to be gained by looking at the world through Chinese eyes. As each of the ten words maps out new territory, the premises of a very dissimilar – but equally coherent – world view gradually emerge. Creating a cultural cartography through both text and image, the authors provide readers with a vivid sense of what is uniquely Chinese about China.

