PPT-Legendof the Pineapple

  1. 1. Once upon a time, there was a woman who lived with her daughter Pina in a tiny hut in the village. They were poor and the mother needed to work day and night to make both ends meet but no matter how hard she worked, she never receive help from Pina.
  2. 2. Until one day the mother got sick.
  3. 3. She ask a favor from her daughter Pina to cook lugaw for her to feel better.
  4. 4. Pina hurriedly cook it for her.
  5. 5. But instead of looking after it, Pina choose to play at the backyard.
  6. 6. As she remember what she was cooking she return to their house and saw that it’s not cooked well.
  7. 7. Her mother saw what happened but chooses to forgive her.
  8. 8. Pina, having no choice but to do all the job at home. That day, Pina can’t find the match sticks.
  9. 9. So she go to her mother to ask where was it and the mother told her its in the cabinet. She then go back to their kitchen and look for it.
  11. 11. But upon arriving at the kitchen she also can’t find their ladle so she go back to her mother and ask for it too. Because of that her mother get mad at her and she left without saying anything.
  12. 12. Until the night comes, the mother, because she feel quite well already she got up her bed to look for Pina.
  13. 13. But Pina was nowhere to find.
  14. 14. After months pass after Pina left, as she was outside of their house sweeping at the backyard where Pina used to play she noticed a plant in their backyard. It was a strange yellow fruit that resembles a child’s head with a thousand eyes.
  15. 15. She suddenly remembers her daughter because of that plat. So to honor the memory of Pina, the mother name the fruit after Pina’s name. It’s name later evolved to pinya or pineapple.

