Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
IPHONE 6 BATTERY ISSUES AND SOLUTIONS www.daddysphones.com.au
How often you find your iPhone 6 battery drained up? It might vary for different people and they have trolled iPhone 6 so ...
iPhone battery drains so fast and shuts down on its own. iPhone requires frequent charging iPhone battery expired so fast ...
DISABLE BLUETOOTH AND CELLULAR DATA. DISABLE BLUETOOTH TO AVOID THEM PAIRING WITH YOUR DEVICES. TURNING BLUETOOTH AND CELL...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

I phone 6 battery issues and solutions

15 views

Published on

Visit Daddys Phones for any iPhone 6 battery issues in Adelaide, South Australia, https://www.daddysphones.com.au/motorola-phone-repairs/

Published in: Services
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

I phone 6 battery issues and solutions

  1. 1. IPHONE 6 BATTERY ISSUES AND SOLUTIONS www.daddysphones.com.au
  2. 2. How often you find your iPhone 6 battery drained up? It might vary for different people and they have trolled iPhone 6 so much and called Apple ‘, not customer friendly’. But have you tried out solving the issue? We always go for home remedies before any professional treatment just like that before thinking about iPhone 6 battery replacement, one should always think about the possible solutions before them. You can easily find the iPhone 6 battery replacement in Adelaide. But please make sure that you read this before you replace your battery. www.daddysphones.com.au
  3. 3. iPhone battery drains so fast and shuts down on its own. iPhone requires frequent charging iPhone battery expired so fast and had to be replaced iPhone 6 battery has heard enough blames. What are the common issues with the battery? www.daddysphones.com.au
  4. 4. DISABLE BLUETOOTH AND CELLULAR DATA. DISABLE BLUETOOTH TO AVOID THEM PAIRING WITH YOUR DEVICES. TURNING BLUETOOTH AND CELLULAR DATA OFF WHILE YOU ARE NOT USING IT WOULD HELP AVOID UNWANTED POWER USAGE. DISABLE LOCATION SERVICES AND APPLICATION REFRESH FEATURES RUNNING IN THE BACKGROUND. CERTAIN APPLICATIONS USE ALL FEATURES LIKE WI-FI, BLUETOOTH, GPS AND THUS CONSUMES A LOT OF POWER WHICH RESULTS IN THE BATTERY DRAINING OUT. CHECK YOUR INTERNET CONNECTION AND CELLULAR RANGE. A POOR INTERNET CONNECTION AND CELLULAR RANGE CAN CONSUME A LOT OF YOUR POWER SO EITHER CHANGE YOUR INTERNET CONNECTION OR SWITCH TO FLIGHT MODE TO AVOID YOUR DRAINING OUT SO FAST UPDATE OR REMOVE MOBILE APPLICATIONS UPDATE THE MOBILE APPLICATIONS ON A TIMELY BASIS BECAUSE IF YOU DO NOT UPDATE YOUR MOBILE APPLICATIONS REGULARLY YOU MIGHT END UP WITH LOW BATTERY AS EACH UPDATE HAS BUG FIXES IN THE ABSENCE OF WHICH THE APPLICATION CONSUMES A LOT OF POWER. REMOVE UNWANTED APPLICATIONS THAT MIGHT CONSUME A LOT OF BATTERY POWER. www.daddysphones.com.au

×