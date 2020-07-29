Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
2 PENGUMUMAN Nomor 821/015-PanselSekda/2015 TENTANG HASIL TES KESEHATAN, TES ASSESSMENT DAN REKAM JEJAK SELEKSI PENGISIAN ...
dadang-solihin.blogspot.com 3
dadang-solihin.blogspot.com 4
Materi • Pendahuluan • Peran Strategis Sekda • Perubahan apa yang Diperoleh Setelah Transformasi Peran Strategis Sekda Ber...
Pendahuluan • Begitu cepatnya perubahan yang terjadi di internal Jawa Barat maupun secara eksternal di tingkat nasional, r...
Peran Strategis Sekda • Sekda berperan dari mulai front sampai back office. • Dari mulai penyiapan bahan-bahan Gubernur un...
8dadang-solihin.blogspot.com
9 Postur Aparatur yang profesional dan berdaya saing, yang selalu siap untuk membantu dan mendukung pasangan Gubernur deng...
10 Postur kelembagaan yang tepat dan akurat, tidak terlalu besar yang menyebabkan pemborosan dan inefisiensi, serta tidak ...
11 Yang pada gilirannya akan berpengaruh dalam Mewujudkan Jabar Maju dan Sejahtera dalam Kerangka Pembangunan Nasional dad...
12dadang-solihin.blogspot.com
Balanced Score Cards Logic Model Analisis Beban Kerja Environmental Scanning SWOT Tugas dan Fungsi Struktur Organisasi Str...
1. LANGKAH PERTAMA: Analisa 8 area perubahan RB: 1) Organisasi Sekda Jabar yang tepat fungsi dan tepat ukuran; 2) Tatalaks...
2. LANGKAH KEDUA: Merumuskan program dan kegiatan strategis Setda Jabar sesuai arah kebijakan yang tercantum dalam 15 • RP...
16 Threats (Ancaman) Weaknesses (Kelemahan) Strengths (Kekuatan) Strategi ST Gunakan kekuatan untuk menghindari atau menga...
4. LANGKAH KEEMPAT: Menyusun Mental Model Setda Jabar 17 Inovatif dan Kompeten Peran Strategis Sekda dalam Mewujudkan Jaba...
Financial Perspectives Learning & Growth Internal Business Process Customers Prespectives Stakeholders Prespectives Kerang...
•Tidak ada perubahan strategi/ kebijakan Pemda •Stabilitas politik •Kerangka kerja institusi yang sesuai •Stabilitas perat...
7. LANGKAH KETUJUH: Melakukan Analisis Beban Kerja untuk mendapatkan informasi mengenai tingkat efektivitas dan efisiensi ...
8. LANGKAH KEDELAPAN: Menyusun IKU Setda Jabar 2015-2019 • IKU Setda Jabar disusun dengan indikator yang tepat (specific),...
INDIKATOR KINERJA UTAMA Setda Jabar No. Program/ Kegiatan Sasaran Indikator Target Kinerja Sasaran Program dan Kegiatan Un...
Program Program Teknis/Fungsi Utama ATR • Program-program yang menghasilkan pelayanan kepada kelompok sasaran/ masyarakat ...
24dadang-solihin.blogspot.com
Kompeten III “Kondisi Setda Jabar yang Inovatif tapi Tidak Kompeten akan menyebabkan banyak pemborosan dan inefisiensi dal...
Penutup • Transformasi peran strategis Sekda Jabar apabila dilaksanakan secara konsisten dengan mempergunakan metode strat...
27dadang-solihin.blogspot.com
Transformasi Peran Strategis Sekda dalam Mewujudkan Jabar Maju dan Sejahtera dalam Kerangka Pembangunan Nasional
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Transformasi Peran Strategis Sekda dalam Mewujudkan Jabar Maju dan Sejahtera dalam Kerangka Pembangunan Nasional

28 views

Published on

Seleksi Jabatan Sekretaris Daerah Provinsi Jawa Barat, R Malabar Ged Sate-Bandung, 9 Juli 2015

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Transformasi Peran Strategis Sekda dalam Mewujudkan Jabar Maju dan Sejahtera dalam Kerangka Pembangunan Nasional

  1. 1. 2 PENGUMUMAN Nomor 821/015-PanselSekda/2015 TENTANG HASIL TES KESEHATAN, TES ASSESSMENT DAN REKAM JEJAK SELEKSI PENGISIAN JABATAN PIMPINAN TINGGI MADYA/ SEKRETARIS DAERAH PROVINSI JAWA BARAT Berdasarkan Keputusan Panitia Seleksi Terbuka Jabatan Pimpinan Tinggi Madya/Sekretaris Daerah Provinsi Jawa Barat Nomor 821/014-PanselSekda/2015 tanggal 6 Juli 2015 tentang Penetapan Hasil Tes Kesehatan, Tes Assessment dan Rekam Jejak Seleksi Pengisian Jabatan Pimpinan Tinggi Madya/Sekretaris Daerah Provinsi Jawa Barat, dengan ini mengumumkan: Peserta yang namanya tercantum dalam Pengumuman ini dapat mengikuti Seleksi Lanjutan berupa seleksi wawancara yang akan dilaksanakan pada : Hari/tanggal : Kamis, 9 Juli 2015 Waktu : 10.00 WIB s/d selesai Tempat : Ruang Rapat Malabar Gedung Sate Bandung 1. AHMAD HADADI, H. Dr. Ir. M.Si, NIP. 19611231 198703 1 042 2. ANANG SUDARNA, Dr. Ir. M.Sc., Ph.D, NIP. 19580503 198503 1 002, 3. DADANG SOLIHIN, Dr. SE., MA., NIP. 19611106 1988111001, 4. DENY JUANDA PURADIMAJA, Prof. Dr. Ir. DEA., NIP. 19570712 198403 1 001, 5. DICKY SAROMI, H. Dr. Ir. M.Sc., NIP. 196500505 199202 1 001, 6. FERRY SOFWAN ARIF, Dr. Ir. M.Si., NIP. 19621121 198909 1 001, 7. HERRI HUDAYA, H. Dr. M.Si., NIP. 19600430 198511 1 001, 8. IWA KARNIWA, H. SE., Ak., MM., CA., NIP. 19630217 198503 1 009, Keputusan Panitia Seleksi bersifat mutlak dan tidak dapat diganggu gugat. Setiap perkembangan informasi seleksi ini disampaikan melalui website Badan Kepegawaian Daerah Provinsi Jawa Barat melalui bkd.jabarprov.go.id dan seleksiterbuka.jabarprov.go.id. Kelalaian tidak mengikuti perkembangan informasi menjadi tanggung jawab peserta. Peserta yang terlambat hadir tidak diperkenankan mengikuti kegiatan seleksi. dadang-solihin.blogspot.com
  2. 2. dadang-solihin.blogspot.com 3
  3. 3. dadang-solihin.blogspot.com 4
  4. 4. Materi • Pendahuluan • Peran Strategis Sekda • Perubahan apa yang Diperoleh Setelah Transformasi Peran Strategis Sekda Berhasil Dilaksanakan? • Langkah Strategis Apa untuk Mewujudkan Postur Strategis Tersebut? • Apa yang Akan Terjadi Apabila Transformasi Peran Sekda Jabar Gagal? • Penutup 5dadang-solihin.blogspot.com
  5. 5. Pendahuluan • Begitu cepatnya perubahan yang terjadi di internal Jawa Barat maupun secara eksternal di tingkat nasional, regional Asean, maupun di tingkat global. • Sekda sebagai unsur staf pendukung yang paling strategis di jajaran Pemda Provinsi Jawa Barat saat ini dituntut untuk melakukan transformasi peran, sehingga dapat mewujudkan Jabar maju dan sejahtera dalam kerangka pembangunan nasional. • Harus memperhatikan RPJMD 2013- 2018 dan RPJMN 2015-2019. 6dadang-solihin.blogspot.com
  6. 6. Peran Strategis Sekda • Sekda berperan dari mulai front sampai back office. • Dari mulai penyiapan bahan-bahan Gubernur untuk bertemu dengan Presiden, para Menteri, DPR/D, para investor, sampai pemberian dukungan administrasi kepada seluruh unsur organisasi. • Melakukan reformasi internal sehingga organisasi menjadi efektif dan efisien, serta anggaran bisa dialokasikan untuk hal-hal yang produktif. • Posisi Sekda: – Membantu Gubernur untuk mengurangi beban pikiran Gubernur, – Koordinasi perumusan kebijakan Pemda untuk mengurangi Silo Effect, – Penyelenggaraan dan pelayanan administrasi pemerintahan kepada seluruh perangkat Pemda supaya terjadi sinergi dalam mencapai tujuan organisasi, – Pengelolaan sumber daya aparatur, keuangan, prasarana dan sarana Pemda secara efektif dan efisien. • Tantangan yang dihadapi adalah bagaimana melakukan transformasi peran strategis Sekda dalam mewujudkan Jabar maju dan sejahtera, sesuai Visi-Misi Gubernur, dalam kerangka pembangunan nasional. .7dadang-solihin.blogspot.com
  7. 7. 8dadang-solihin.blogspot.com
  8. 8. 9 Postur Aparatur yang profesional dan berdaya saing, yang selalu siap untuk membantu dan mendukung pasangan Gubernur dengan loyalitas yang tinggi untuk menjawab tantangan jaman yang berubah dengan sangat cepat. Postur Birokrasi yang handal dan terpercaya, yang akan memberikan pelayanan prima kepada masyarakat di satu sisi, dan di sisi lain pada saat yang bersamaan, akan meringankan beban kerja pasangan Gubernur dengan pelayanan yang aman dan nyaman, bukan malah menjerumuskan. dadang-solihin.blogspot.com
  9. 9. 10 Postur kelembagaan yang tepat dan akurat, tidak terlalu besar yang menyebabkan pemborosan dan inefisiensi, serta tidak terlalu kecil yang menyebabkan terhambatnya aktivitas pemerintahan. Postur regulasi yang lengkap untuk menjamin pasangan Gubernur dan seluruh aparatur Pemda Jabar dapat melaksanakan tugas dengan jelas dan aman, tidak mudah untuk terperosok ke dalam perkara pelanggaran hukum. Postur pendanaan yang transparan dan akuntabel, yang berasal dari berbagai sumber seperti APBD, APBN, CSR, dll untuk menjamin terwujudnya cita- cita kita bersama, yaitu Jawa Barat yang Maju dan Sejahtera untuk Semua. dadang-solihin.blogspot.com
  10. 10. 11 Yang pada gilirannya akan berpengaruh dalam Mewujudkan Jabar Maju dan Sejahtera dalam Kerangka Pembangunan Nasional dadang-solihin.blogspot.com
  11. 11. 12dadang-solihin.blogspot.com
  12. 12. Balanced Score Cards Logic Model Analisis Beban Kerja Environmental Scanning SWOT Tugas dan Fungsi Struktur Organisasi Strategy Map Sasaran Strategis Program Kegiatan Strategi ?? Tujuan Organisasi Tatalaksana Peraturan Per-UU-an SDM Aparatur Pengawasan Akuntabilitas Pelayanan Publik Mindset & Cultural Set Aparatur Role Indikator Kinerja Utama Program/ Kegiatan Outcome/ Output Indikator Baseline 2012 Target Kinerja 2013-2018 Mental Model Nilai Norma Tujuan Indikator Kinerja Utama Arah Kebijakan RPJMD 2013-2018 Arah Kebijakan RPJMN 2015-2019 13dadang-solihin.blogspot.com
  13. 13. 1. LANGKAH PERTAMA: Analisa 8 area perubahan RB: 1) Organisasi Sekda Jabar yang tepat fungsi dan tepat ukuran; 2) Tatalaksana, yaitu sistem, proses dan prosedur kerja yang jelas, efektif, efisien, terukur dan sesuai prinsip-prinsip good governance; 3) Peraturan Perundang-undangan berupa regulasi yang lebih tertib, tidak tumpang tindih dan kondusif; 4) SDM Aparatur Pemprov Jabar yang berintegritas, netral, kompeten, capable, profesional, berkinerja tinggi dan sejahtera; 5) Pengawasan untuk meningkatkan penyelenggaraan pemerintahan yang bebas KKN; 6) Akuntabilitas berupa meningkatnya kapasitas dan kapabilitas kinerja birokrasi; 7) Pelayanan publik berupa pelayanan prima sesuai kebutuhan dan harapan masyarakat; dan 8) Mindset dan Cultural Set Aparatur berupa birokrasi dengan integritas dan kinerja yang tinggi. 14dadang-solihin.blogspot.com
  14. 14. 2. LANGKAH KEDUA: Merumuskan program dan kegiatan strategis Setda Jabar sesuai arah kebijakan yang tercantum dalam 15 • RPJMD 2013-2018 sebagai dokumen perencanaan pasangan Gubernur Aher-DM • Diselaraskan dengan RPJMN 2015-2019 pasangan Presiden Jokowi-JK. dadang-solihin.blogspot.com
  15. 15. 16 Threats (Ancaman) Weaknesses (Kelemahan) Strengths (Kekuatan) Strategi ST Gunakan kekuatan untuk menghindari atau mengatasi ancaman Strategi WT Minimalkan kelemahan dan hindari ancaman Strategi WO Atasi kelemahan dengan memanfaatkan peluang Strategi SO Gunakan kekuatan untuk memanfaatkan peluang Opportunities (Peluang) INTERNAL EKSTERNAL 3. LANGKAH KETIGA: Melakukan environmental scanning dengan analisa SWOT, yaitu suatu proses merinci keadaan lingkungan internal dan eksternal guna mengetahui faktor-faktor yang mempengaruhi keberhasilan organisasi ke dalam kategori Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats, sebagai dasar untuk menentukan tujuan dan sasaran, serta strategi mencapainya dadang-solihin.blogspot.com
  16. 16. 4. LANGKAH KEEMPAT: Menyusun Mental Model Setda Jabar 17 Inovatif dan Kompeten Peran Strategis Sekda dalam Mewujudkan Jabar Maju dan Sejahtera dalam Kerangka Pembangunan Nasional dadang-solihin.blogspot.com
  17. 17. Financial Perspectives Learning & Growth Internal Business Process Customers Prespectives Stakeholders Prespectives Kerangka Pendanaan yang Optimal Koordinasi perumusan kebijakan Pemda Administrasi pemerintahan dan pelayanan Pelayanan publik dan pembangunan partisipatif. Pemerintahan yang modern Birokrasi yang professional dan akuntabel Sumber daya aparatur, keuangan, Sarpras Pemda VISI: “JAWA BARAT MAJU DAN SEJAHTERA UNTUK SEMUA” Masyarakat yang Berkualitas dan Berdaya saing Profesionalisme pemerintahan dan aparatur yang kompeten Tugas lain yang diberikan oleh Gubernur sesuai Tusi 18 5. LANGKAH KELIMA: Membuat peta strategis (Strategic Map) Setda Jabar dengan Balanced Scorecard (BSC) Perekonomian yang Kokoh dan Berkeadilan Kinerja Pemerintahan, Profesionalisme Aparatur, dan Partisipasi Publik Jawa Barat yang Nyaman dadang-solihin.blogspot.com
  18. 18. •Tidak ada perubahan strategi/ kebijakan Pemda •Stabilitas politik •Kerangka kerja institusi yang sesuai •Stabilitas peraturan •Cukup menguntungkan untuk menarik minat investor swasta Asumsi Meningkatkannya kinerja Pemerintahan, profesionalisme aparatur, dan perluasan partisipasi publik Impact Outcomes Outputs Activities Inputs Alokasi APBD Rp • Melaksanakan pendidikan dan latihan peningkatan kualitas SDM Aparatur Pemda Jabar • Meningkatnya kualitas birokrasi yang professional dan akuntabel. • Terwujudnya pemerintahan yang modern • Terwujudnya aparatur yang kompeten • Pendidikan • Pelatihan Kurangnya pembinaan, pengembangan dan peningkatan kapasitas aparatur Problems / Needs 19 6. LANGKAH KEENAM: Penyusunan Logic Model Setda Jabar dadang-solihin.blogspot.com
  19. 19. 7. LANGKAH KETUJUH: Melakukan Analisis Beban Kerja untuk mendapatkan informasi mengenai tingkat efektivitas dan efisiensi kerja Setda Jabar secara sistematis • Memperjelas dan mempertegas penyusunan format kelembagaan yang akan dibentuk secara lebih proporsional maupun tata hubungan sistem yang ingin dibangun • Tercapai kesesuaian antara kewenangan dan tujuan organisasi dengan besaran organisasinya. • Memperoleh gambaran mengenai kondisi riil SDM Aparatur baik kuantitatif maupun kualitatif dan kompetensinya pada unit kerja sebagai bahan perumusan formasi dan rasio kebutuhan pegawai untuk keperluan penataan kelembagaan; • Mengidentifikasi efisiensi dan efektifitas beban kerja yang menggambarkan prinsip rasional, efektif, efisien, realistis dan operasional secara nyata; 2 1 3 20dadang-solihin.blogspot.com
  20. 20. 8. LANGKAH KEDELAPAN: Menyusun IKU Setda Jabar 2015-2019 • IKU Setda Jabar disusun dengan indikator yang tepat (specific), terukur (measurable), dapat dicapai (achievable), sesuai dengan kondisi yang ada (relevant), dan dapat dilaksanakan dalam waktu yang tersedia (timely). • IKU yang SMART secara otomatis akan menghasilkan Renstra dan LAKIP yang sinergis, harmonis dan komprehensif. • Dengan nilai LAKIP yang tinggi hasilnya secara langsung adalah Remunerasi Pemprov Jabar akan memperoleh nilai yang optimal. • Aparatur Pemprov Jabar akan memiliki semangat dan motivasi kerja yang tinggi dan tidak akan tergoda untuk melakukan hal-hal yang melanggar hukum. 21dadang-solihin.blogspot.com
  21. 21. INDIKATOR KINERJA UTAMA Setda Jabar No. Program/ Kegiatan Sasaran Indikator Target Kinerja Sasaran Program dan Kegiatan Unit Kerja Eselon II Pelaksana2014 2015 2106 2017 2018 (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) 1. PROGRAM TEKNIS Program A • Kegiatan 1 • Kegiatan 2 • Kegiatan 3 2. PROGRAM GENERIK Program B • Kegiatan 1 • Kegiatan 2 • Kegiatan 3 22dadang-solihin.blogspot.com
  22. 22. Program Program Teknis/Fungsi Utama ATR • Program-program yang menghasilkan pelayanan kepada kelompok sasaran/ masyarakat (pelayanan eksternal). • Program teknis harus mencerminkan tugas dan fungsi Pemprov Jabar • Harus dapat dievaluasi pencapaian kinerjanya berdasarkan periode waktu tertentu (jangka menengah) Program Generik/Fungsi Pendukung • Program-program yang bersifat pelayanan internal. • Program generik ditujukan untuk menunjang pelaksanaan program teknis 23dadang-solihin.blogspot.com
  23. 23. 24dadang-solihin.blogspot.com
  24. 24. Kompeten III “Kondisi Setda Jabar yang Inovatif tapi Tidak Kompeten akan menyebabkan banyak pemborosan dan inefisiensi dalam melaksanakan program-program pembangunannya.” I “Kondisi Setda Jabar yang Inovatif dan Kompeten karena telah berhasil melaksanakan transformasi peran strategisnya akan sangat mendukung mewujudkan Jabar yang maju dan sejahtera dalam kerangka pembangunan nasional.” IV “Kondisi Setda Jabar yang Tidak Inovatif dan Tidak Kompeten akan menyebabkan Jabar akan digilas oleh daerah lain. Jabar tidak akan maju dan tidak akan sejahtera.” II “Kondisi Setda Jabar yang Tidak Inovatif tapi Kompeten akan menyebabkan Jabar akan tertinggal dari daerah lain di berbagai bidang pembangunan” Inovatif Scenario Planning Setda Jabar Tidak Inovatif TidakKompeten 25dadang-solihin.blogspot.com
  25. 25. Penutup • Transformasi peran strategis Sekda Jabar apabila dilaksanakan secara konsisten dengan mempergunakan metode strategic change management secara SMART akan dapat mewujudkan Jawa Barat maju, dan sejahtera dalam kerangka pembangunan nasional. • Hal yang terpenting dalam transformasi peran ini adalah ditemukannya dua variabel penting sebagai driving forces, yaitu inovasi dan kompetensi. – Dalam kaitan inovasi, sebagaimana telah banyak disampaikan oleh para ahli, pilihannya adalah inovasi atau mati. – Sedangkan berkaitan dengan kompetensi, maka ada satu hadits nabi yang mengatakan bahwa “serahkanlah suatu pekerjaan kepada ahlinya, apabila tidak, maka tunggulah kehancurannya” 26dadang-solihin.blogspot.com
  26. 26. 27dadang-solihin.blogspot.com

×