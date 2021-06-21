The Current Living Tirthankara Shree Simandhar Swami (In German)

For anyone wondering what is spiritual enlightenment, it is essential to learn the 24 Tirthankaras of the past, and of the present.



In previous era, it was possible to achieve instant enlightenment simply by meeting a Tirthankara. At present, such sudden enlightenment is not possible here on earth.



In the current era, one seeking spiritual awakening can search for spiritual teachers to understand the meaning of spirituality and its transformation, but to attain Self realization one must meet a living Gnani Purush (the enlightened one).



A living Gnani has the spiritual power both to give spiritual enlightenment, and to connect one with Tirthankaras of the present, such as Simandhar Swami of Mahavideh Kshetra.



In the book “The Current Living Tirthankara Shree Simandhar Swami”, Gnani Purush offers spiritual guidance about Self realization, and how to connect with Simandhar Swami for the sake of ultimate liberation (moksha).