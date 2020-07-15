Tableros jamboard taller Estrategia Española Economía Circular

Successfully reported this slideshow.
23 de marzo 2020 #D�aDespu�s www.diadespues.org Viernes, 3 de julio, 2020 10:00 h. Taller virtual multiactor Contribucione...
Taller virtual multiactor: Contribuciones a la Estrategia Espa�ola de Econom�a Circular Sala 1 Visi�n estrat�gica de los s...
Taller virtual multiactor: Contribuciones a la Estrategia Espa�ola de Econom�a Circular Sala 2 Sensibilizaci�n y participa...
Taller virtual multiactor: Contribuciones a la Estrategia Espa�ola de Econom�a Circular Sala 3 Las pol�ticas de investigac...
Taller virtual multiactor: Contribuciones a la Estrategia Espa�ola de Econom�a Circular Sala 4 Igualdad de g�nero en la Es...
Entidades promotoras: #D�aDespu�s
Tableros de ideas compartidas durante las sesiones de trabajo del taller de contribuciones al la Estrategia española de Economía Circular llevado a cabo el 3 de julio de 2020

  1. 1. 23 de marzo 2020 #D�aDespu�s www.diadespues.org Viernes, 3 de julio, 2020 10:00 h. Taller virtual multiactor Contribuciones a la Estrategia Espa�ola de Econom�a Circular Tableros de las sesiones de trabajo
  2. 2. Taller virtual multiactor: Contribuciones a la Estrategia Espa�ola de Econom�a Circular Sala 1 Visi�n estrat�gica de los sectores econ�micos para su descarbonizaci�n y circularidad.
  3. 3. Taller virtual multiactor: Contribuciones a la Estrategia Espa�ola de Econom�a Circular Sala 2 Sensibilizaci�n y participaci�n �C�mo implicar a la ciudadan�a? Niveles de actuaci�n.
  4. 4. Taller virtual multiactor: Contribuciones a la Estrategia Espa�ola de Econom�a Circular Sala 3 Las pol�ticas de investigaci�n, desarrollo tecnol�gico e innovaci�n como motores de cambio hacia un modelo productivo social y sostenible.
  5. 5. Taller virtual multiactor: Contribuciones a la Estrategia Espa�ola de Econom�a Circular Sala 4 Igualdad de g�nero en la Estrategia Espa�ola de Econom�a Circular: avanzar hacia un modelo econ�mico basado en la equidad y la sostenibilidad
  6. 6. Entidades promotoras: #D�aDespu�s

