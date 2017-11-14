Customer Experience Transformation: From Brand to Code Nicole Rachanow-Garvin AVP Customer Experience & Design
2 Experience innovation is the destination of all the digital stuff we’ve been focused on for the past 20 years
smart phones to order GPS tells us where you are instant access to pay
Your brand is the sum of all customer interactions
5 Designing the end to end customer experience is the next era of transformation
6 Transformation agendas Organizational complexity
7 50 countries 50,000 employees 50,000 products 100 million+ customers 150 years in business
9 Global Enterprises = Experience Complexity
10 = How we look How we talk How we act
Customer Brand Finance transformation Workforce transformation Digital transformation Enterprise transformation Technology...
12 Global CX Transformation Delivery Digital & Content Strategy Design Customer Experience & Design
Design system
UX Digital Platforms Customer Experience Brand Design UX sits at the intersection of brand and platform
Global UX Pattern Library Servicing Adobe Templates Mobile Global Websites All other internal- facing initiatives External...
The Pattern Library is targeted to UX designers and developers 16 Higher customer satisfaction Lower development costs Fas...
Brand Design Basics Grid Patterns Templates Accessibility Tools
18 BUTTON40px Arial 12 pts Caps Centered 20 px 20 px Pattern Variations Components Page / Template
1919
20 Thank you @nrachanow
Keynote: MetLife’s Customer Experience Strategy for Transformation

