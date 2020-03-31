Successfully reported this slideshow.
RBI’s Development And Regulatory Policy CA Divakar Vijayasarathy
Credits & Acknowledgements R Subash Gracelin Lita T.K. Sundara Rajan
Legends Used in the Presentation CRR Cash Reserve Ratio IFSC International Financial Services Center SLR Statutory Liquidi...
Presentation Schema Introduction 1. Liquidity Measures 2. Regulation & Supervision 3. Financial Markets
Liquidity Measures
Under LTRO, RBI provides longer term (one- to three-year) loans to banks at the prevailing repo rate. Since banks are able...
Contd. As per RBI guidelines on non-SLR investments Investment grade bonds are those bonds which have been assigned an inv...
Flow of Financial Resources from Scheduled Commercial Banks to the Commercial Sector Credit flow from SCBs to the commerci...
Breakup of Non-SLR Investments
Result of 3-year Targeted LTRO Auction Date March 27, 2020 Date of Reversal March 24, 2023 Notified Amount (in ₹ crore) 25...
Cash Reserve Ratio Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) is a specified minimum fraction of the total deposits of customers, which comm...
CRR (Actual vs Requirement)
Effect of Reduction in CRR This inverse relationship could be seen again in the coming months. It could be seen from the f...
Widening of Monetary Policy Rate Corridor A liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) is a tool used in monetary policy that all...
Policy Rate Trajectory
Marginal Standing Facility The interest rate of funds availed under this facility will be pegged higher than the prevailin...
Contd. It has been decided to increase the borrowing limit of SCBs (excluding regional rural banks) from 2% to 3% of the N...
Quantum of Borrowings under MSF
Regulation and Supervision
Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB) Impact: The further deferment of CCB would reduce the liquidity stress and the complianc...
Deferring Implementation of Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) One of the main objective of NSFR is to prevent huge bank bail...
Contd. “Available stable funding” is defined as the portion of capital and liabilities expected to be reliable over the ti...
2.3 Other Regulatory Measures • All banks and All- India Financial Institutions (including NBFC’s) are permitted to allow ...
Financial Markets
Permitting Banks to Deal in Offshore Non- deliverable Rupee derivative Markets Non-deliverable derivative contract (NDDC) ...
Contd. Current Proposal • Consistent with the recommendations of the task force, and in consideration of the volatility of...
Illustration  Fixing rate as on 29th June 2020 is Rs 71.  Rupee is weaker in the spot market as opposed to the NDF contr...
“COVID-19 is upon us, but this too shall pass” - Shaktikanta Das Thank You.
×