Rbi's development and regulatory policy

OBJECTIVE



In these times of economic and financial distress owing to COVID-19 pandemic, we would like to stress upon the central bank's relentless efforts to revive the Indian economy. The sizeable rate cut and few other regulatory policies will ease the functioning of the banking system and make sure there is enough liquidity in the economy to promote growth.



In this webinar, we shall analyse the array of financial weapons brought into play by RBI through its Development and Regulatory Policy, and the impact they would have on the economy when they are put to use.



