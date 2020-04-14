Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Prof.CastillaCh.Keler Prof.CastillaCh.Keler DESARROLLO PERSONAL CIUDADANIA Y CIVICA TERCERO DE SECUNDARIA SESIÓN 03
Buenos días Chicos y chicas, hoy día seguiremos aprendiendo temas importantes para nuestra vida y formación académica. Emp...
CONCEPTO, DIFERENCIA Y EJEMPLOS DE ETICA Y MORAL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZglxWwgKGewhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAcPykrzpac https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4A...
Mas rápido con códigos Q R Descarga un App lector de código Q R https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZglxWwgKGewhttps://www.you...
DJ DUKELME Pagina. 150 y 151 Es importante que durante la lectura identifiques y anotes las ideas principales
La sociedad, la institución educativa y las familias promueven valores morales que pueden enriquecer nuestra forma de rela...
A la luz de lo visto en la página anterior, en situaciones de dilema moral, el contar con los valores aprendidos no es suf...
¿Cuáles son los principios que aplicas en tu convivencia diaria en tu hogar, en tu barrio o en tu colegio? _______________...
Mi correo: dukelme2000@Hotmail.com Chicos, una vez concluido su trabajo, guárdalo en un folder para ser entregado el día q...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

03 dpcc clases 3ero

7 views

Published on

Clase 3 de DPCC segun web aprendoencasa clases virtuales

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

03 dpcc clases 3ero

  1. 1. Prof.CastillaCh.Keler Prof.CastillaCh.Keler DESARROLLO PERSONAL CIUDADANIA Y CIVICA TERCERO DE SECUNDARIA SESIÓN 03
  2. 2. Buenos días Chicos y chicas, hoy día seguiremos aprendiendo temas importantes para nuestra vida y formación académica. Empiezo con: DJ DUKELME Es miércoles por la mañana, te asomas por la ventana de tu casa y ves a la vecina saliendo de su casa con su bolsa para ir al mercado. Te detienes y piensas: ¿Los miércoles no deberían salir solo los hombres?. ________________________________________________________________________ Seguro que esta situación te ha sido familiar, y has notado cómo más de una persona desacata la orden y las condiciones de la cuarentena. ¿Terminan siendo más importantes para ellas y ellos sus necesidades individuales que el bienestar común de todo un país? _________________________________________________________________________ ¿Cómo reaccionas frente a esa situación? _________________________________________________________________________ ¿Cuáles son los valores morales o principios que has adquirido a lo largo de tu vida? _________________________________________________________________________ En esta semana nos toca reflexionar sobre nuestros valores morales o principios adquiridos a lo largo de la vida, aquellos que nos permiten evaluar y regular nuestras actitudes y nuestros comportamientos; pero, además, sobre la importancia de reflexionar éticamente para actuar con responsabilidad, plena autonomía y libertad para garantizar el bien común en el contexto actual
  3. 3. CONCEPTO, DIFERENCIA Y EJEMPLOS DE ETICA Y MORAL
  4. 4. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZglxWwgKGewhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAcPykrzpac https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4AQDCo6mx0 INGRESA a ver los videos, como reforzamiento a la clase de hoy. No es obligatorio ni indispensable es opcional. Consume megas.
  5. 5. Mas rápido con códigos Q R Descarga un App lector de código Q R https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZglxWwgKGewhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAcPykrzpac https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4AQDCo6mx0
  6. 6. DJ DUKELME Pagina. 150 y 151 Es importante que durante la lectura identifiques y anotes las ideas principales
  7. 7. La sociedad, la institución educativa y las familias promueven valores morales que pueden enriquecer nuestra forma de relacionarnos con las y los demás. Estos valores orientan nuestras decisiones y se convierten en referentes para poder diferenciar lo adecuado de lo no adecuado. Siempre es importante considerarlos. El conjunto de estos valores morales incluye ideales y normas que permiten que contemos con un código moral. Pero asumir un código moral (los valores, normas morales e ideales) sin reflexionar críticamente expresa un comportamiento sumiso o heterónomo. En cambio, si analizamos qué comportamiento es adecuado y por qué, entonces, asumimos un código moral de manera reflexiva y autónoma. Dado que a veces los valores morales entran en conflicto, la reflexión ética es una oportunidad para ayudarnos a tomar una buena decisión o asumir una postura. En el caso de Ramiro, su deseo de practicar música se ve cuestionado por el pedido de su mamá, quien piensa que debe dedicarle más tiempo a los cursos de ciencias. Frente a este conflicto moral, Ramiro necesita reflexionar éticamente para tomar una decisión. Una pregunta que él podría hacerse en esa reflexión ética es: “¿Debo fortalecer mi trabajo en ciencias o debo dedicarle más tiempo a mi talento musical?”. ¿Qué razones tiene mi mamá para proponerme que me concentre más en los cursos de ciencias? ___________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________ Seguir esa pregunta le permitirá a Ramiro encontrar los fundamentos para una posible alternativa. Eso diferencia a la ética de la moral: la ética implica reflexión y búsqueda de fundamentos de los actos, mientras la moral implica el contar con valores, ideales y normas de conducta. ¿ M O R A L O E T I C A ?
  8. 8. A la luz de lo visto en la página anterior, en situaciones de dilema moral, el contar con los valores aprendidos no es suficiente por más importantes que resulten para nosotras o nosotros. La reflexión ética nos obliga a buscar fundamentos para justificar nuestros actos procurando tomar las mejores decisiones. Si nos comprometemos con dicha actitud reflexiva, reconoceremos que hay valores de especial importancia: unos valores que deberían permanecer siempre con nosotras o nosotros pues fortalecen nuestra autonomía. Estos valores tienen el nombre de principios. Estos principios pueden ser el respeto, la tolerancia y el diálogo. Nuestra autonomía se fortalece cuando asumimos el respeto, la tolerancia y el diálogo como principios éticos, es decir, cuando asumimos esos valores como propios y los aplicamos con firme convicción. Esto no es una tarea fácil, por muchas razones, una de ellas tiene que ver con que tenemos que aprender a tolerar diferentes formas de pensar. Por ejemplo, en el caso de Ramiro, una forma de expresar estos principios es tolerando posiciones distintas a la suya y buscando dialogar con su mamá para comprender sus motivaciones por respeto a ella. Esto va mucho más allá de si coincide o no con su valoración sobre la actividad musical. Las valoraciones de Ramiro y de su mamá pueden estar en conflicto, pero la tolerancia, el respeto y el diálogo deben prevalecer en ambos. Como veremos en la siguiente clase, los derechos humanos, los derechos individuales y colectivos pueden entenderse también como principios éticos ¿ V A L O R E S O P R I N C I P I O S ?
  9. 9. ¿Cuáles son los principios que aplicas en tu convivencia diaria en tu hogar, en tu barrio o en tu colegio? ________________________________________________ ________________________________________________ ________________________________________________ 2. ¿De qué manera los aplicas y qué retos o dificultades tiene actuar acorde a ellos? ___________________________________ ___________________________________ ___________________________________ 3. ¿En qué situaciones o acontecimientos de tu vida cotidiana (familia o escuela) has sentido que tu libertad individual se ve restringida? __________________________________ __________________________________ __________________________________ Chicos y chicas, aquí nos vamos a detener por un momento para resolver las siguientes preguntas retadoras
  10. 10. Mi correo: dukelme2000@Hotmail.com Chicos, una vez concluido su trabajo, guárdalo en un folder para ser entregado el día que regresemos a clases. Pero si deseas para que no se acumulen los trabajos puedes enviarlo a mi correo o por WhatsApp en Fotos para evidenciar tu trabajo y estar calificándolo. Éxitos a todos, cuídense. DJ DUKELME 992512691

×