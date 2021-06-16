Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
THIS WEDDING SEASON, ROCK YOUR DAY WITH DST EXPORTS DST EXPORTS are the manufacturer and exporter of all types of wedding ...
Indian Wedding is full of rituals and ceremonies and you need to plan your wedding decoration considering all the ceremoni...
Beautiful themes for your mehndi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies
1. Get beautiful backdrop & draping 2. Choose an amazing seating arrangement for guest 3. Pick the Special Bridal Seating ...
CHECK OUT THE OTHERS DESIGN OF WEDDING MANDAP
CHECK OUT THE LATEST DESIGN OF WEDDING STAGES
Get in touch with us on whatsapp at +91 9815224101, +91 7696522022 or via email (dstexports28@gmail.com)
Wedding Supplies & Decor
Wedding Supplies & Decor
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Marketing
25 views
Jun. 16, 2021

Wedding Supplies & Decor

Indian Wedding is full of rituals and ceremonies and you need to plan your wedding decoration considering all the ceremonies will happen. Is this tough, Not actually DST Exports will help you to chose wedding decoration setups of all type of ceremonies like – Engagement, Mehndi Ceremony, Haldi Ceremony, Phera Ceremony, and at the last reception décor with in your budget

We have a wide range of wedding decoration items like Stages for Engagement, Beautiful Setups of Mehndi and Haldi Ceremony, Grand Mandaps for Phere.

DST Exports is the manufacturer of all kinds of Wedding Decoration Products like Wedding Mandaps, Wedding Stages, Wedding Furniture, Wedding Dolis, Wedding Stage Backdrop Frames and Panels, Wedding Horse Drawn Carriages and many decoration items

For More information you can visit our official website: Indian wedding mandaps manufacturer wedding stages manufacturer and feel free to contact me by call or whats app at +91 9815224101, +91 7696522022 +91 9803984444 or via email.
Email :- dstexports28@gmail.com

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Wedding Supplies & Decor

  1. 1. THIS WEDDING SEASON, ROCK YOUR DAY WITH DST EXPORTS DST EXPORTS are the manufacturer and exporter of all types of wedding decoration items……We have a huge collection of decoration stuff: Mandaps, Stages, Furniture, Backdrops, Carriages, Arches, and many more We have all type of decoration props for different-2 themes. From Traditional to Contemporary, You will get everything in one place ONE STOP SHOP SOLUTION https://www.dstexports.com/
  2. 2. Indian Wedding is full of rituals and ceremonies and you need to plan your wedding decoration considering all the ceremonies will happen. Is this tough, Not actually DST Exports will help you to chose wedding decoration setups of all type of ceremonies: Engagement, Mehndi Ceremony, Haldi Ceremony, Phera Ceremony, and at the last reception décor with in your budget 1 • Mehndi Ceremony Decoration Ideas & Props 2 • Mandaps for Wedding Ceremonies 3 • Stages for Reception Ceremony
  3. 3. Beautiful themes for your mehndi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies
  4. 4. 1. Get beautiful backdrop & draping 2. Choose an amazing seating arrangement for guest 3. Pick the Special Bridal Seating swing & matching lamps 4. Have some dazzling Umbrellas & Statues on Event Venue
  5. 5. CHECK OUT THE OTHERS DESIGN OF WEDDING MANDAP
  6. 6. CHECK OUT THE LATEST DESIGN OF WEDDING STAGES
  7. 7. Get in touch with us on whatsapp at +91 9815224101, +91 7696522022 or via email (dstexports28@gmail.com)

×