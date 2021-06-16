Wedding Supplies & Decor

Indian Wedding is full of rituals and ceremonies and you need to plan your wedding decoration considering all the ceremonies will happen. Is this tough, Not actually DST Exports will help you to chose wedding decoration setups of all type of ceremonies like – Engagement, Mehndi Ceremony, Haldi Ceremony, Phera Ceremony, and at the last reception décor with in your budget



We have a wide range of wedding decoration items like Stages for Engagement, Beautiful Setups of Mehndi and Haldi Ceremony, Grand Mandaps for Phere.



DST Exports is the manufacturer of all kinds of Wedding Decoration Products like Wedding Mandaps, Wedding Stages, Wedding Furniture, Wedding Dolis, Wedding Stage Backdrop Frames and Panels, Wedding Horse Drawn Carriages and many decoration items



For More information you can visit our official website: Indian wedding mandaps manufacturer wedding stages manufacturer and feel free to contact me by call or whats app at +91 9815224101, +91 7696522022 +91 9803984444 or via email.

Email :- dstexports28@gmail.com



