POPULASYON NG YAMANG TAO AT PAG- UNLAD – Unang Araw Juancho Roura Ventenilla III
LAYUNING DAPAT MAKAMIT SA ARALIN: Nasusuri ang kaugnayan ng yamang- tao ng mga bansa ng Asya sa pagpapaunlad ng kabuhayan ...
Ang Pag-unlad at ang mga karunungang nauugnay dito (Indicator No. 1: Knowledge of Content within and across the curriculum)
Ano ang Yamang Tao? Yamang Tao- ay kalipunan ng mga mamayan na nakakapag ambag sa pag-unlad ng kanilang lipunan at bansa.
Ano ang Pag-unlad? Ang Pag-Unlad ay ang pag-asenso ng kabuhayan ng tao tulad ng pakakaroon ng sariling bahay, sasakyan, at...
Mga Kaugnay na Karunungan Laki ng Populasyon – ang pag-lobo ng populasyon ay may negatibong epekto sa pag-unlad sanhi ng p...
Mga Kaugnay na Karunungan Gulang ng Populasyon – ang dami ng mga nagtatrabaho (15-64 yrs old ) ay dapat na mas malaki kays...
Mga Kaugnay na Karunungan Inaasahang haba ng buhay– sinasalamin nito ang kalusugan ng populasyon ng isang lugar. Ang pag- ...
Mga Kaugnay na Karunungan Kasarian sa Populasyon– ang dami ng babae at lalake ay may epekto din sa populasyon. Kapag mas m...
 Bakit mahalaga ang Populasyon ng Yamang Tao sa Bansa? Mahalaga ang Populasyon ng Yamang Tao sa isang bansa sapagkat sila...
Activity HOTS: SANHI AT EPEKTO Magdidikit ang guro ng CAUSE AND EFFECT. Ang mga sanhi ng mga suliranin ng ating populasyon...
Mga Sagot….
Mga Sagot:
Nood Tayo…Insperasyon…Pilipino – Ang Galing Mo! Galing ng Pilipino.mp4.crdownload Yamang Tao.mp4
Paglinang sa kakayahan sa pagsusulat (literacy skill) at kasanayan sa mataas ng pag-iisip (HOTS) sa pamamagitan ng pagbuo ...
Pagpapa-alala sa mga Group Leaders ng kanilang mga Responsibilidad ( Positive and Non-Violent Descipline) sa pagpapatupad ...
The following activities address learner’s gender, needs, interest, and experiences ( 10 minutes): For the boys: Iguhit ku...
 Ang kampanya ng Pamahalaan upang malimitahan ang dami ng anak ng bawat pamilyang Pilipino. Mga Solusyon ng Pamahalaan sa...
 Kampanya ng pamahalaan laban sa malnutrisyon Mga Solusyon ng Pamahalaan sa Malnutrisyon
 Rehabilitatation ng mga drug dependents at pagtuturo sa kanila ng marangal na hanapbuhay Mga Solusyon ng Pamahalaan sa D...
 Rehabilitatation ng mga dating prostitute thru DOH at DSWD Mga Solusyon ng Pamahalaan sa Prostitusyon
 Rehabilitatation ng mga dating alcoholics thru DOH at DSWD Mga Solusyon ng Pamahalaan sa Alkoholismo
QUIZ 1-5 sa Quiz Notebook
1. Sila ay kalipunan ng mga mamayan na nakakapag ambag sa pag-unlad ng kanilang lipunan at bansa A. Yamang Likas B. Yamang...
2. Ang mga taong may pinag- aralan ay may potensiyal na makatulong sa ________ ng bansa A. Pagyaman B. Pagkakaisa C. Paghi...
3. Ano ang dapat itaas kapag may katanungan o nais sabihin sa guro? A. Mga Paa B. Boses C. Kamay D. Kilikili
4. Ano ang maaring epekto ng paglobo ng populasyon sa bansa? A. Gutom B. Kahirapan C. Kawalan ng Trabaho D. Lahat ng naban...
5. Anong epidemya ang laganap sa mga lugar na may maruruming kanal at estero? A.Tuberkolosis B. Dengue C. Diarrhea D. Ulcer
Palitan ng Quiz Notebook
Mga Sagot:
1. C 2. D 3. C 4. D 5. B
Salamant po……. -Sir Juancho
  1. 1. POPULASYON NG YAMANG TAO AT PAG- UNLAD – Unang Araw Juancho Roura Ventenilla III
  2. 2. LAYUNING DAPAT MAKAMIT SA ARALIN: Nasusuri ang kaugnayan ng yamang- tao ng mga bansa ng Asya sa pagpapaunlad ng kabuhayan at lipunan sa kasalukuyang panahon batay sa: 10.1 dami ng tao, 10.2 komposisyon ayon sa gulang, 10.3 inaasahang haba ng buhay, 10.4 kasarian,
  3. 3. Ang Pag-unlad at ang mga karunungang nauugnay dito (Indicator No. 1: Knowledge of Content within and across the curriculum)
  4. 4. Ano ang Yamang Tao? Yamang Tao- ay kalipunan ng mga mamayan na nakakapag ambag sa pag-unlad ng kanilang lipunan at bansa.
  5. 5. Ano ang Pag-unlad? Ang Pag-Unlad ay ang pag-asenso ng kabuhayan ng tao tulad ng pakakaroon ng sariling bahay, sasakyan, at maayos na trabaho.
  6. 6. Mga Kaugnay na Karunungan Laki ng Populasyon – ang pag-lobo ng populasyon ay may negatibong epekto sa pag-unlad sanhi ng papaliit na mapagkukunan ng pagkain.
  7. 7. Mga Kaugnay na Karunungan Gulang ng Populasyon – ang dami ng mga nagtatrabaho (15-64 yrs old ) ay dapat na mas malaki kaysa sa dami ng mga bata (0- 14 yrs old) at mga matatanda (65 yrs old & Up)
  8. 8. Mga Kaugnay na Karunungan Inaasahang haba ng buhay– sinasalamin nito ang kalusugan ng populasyon ng isang lugar. Ang pag- unlad ng isang lugar ay may positibong epekto sa life expectancy ng mga tao.
  9. 9. Mga Kaugnay na Karunungan Kasarian sa Populasyon– ang dami ng babae at lalake ay may epekto din sa populasyon. Kapag mas maraming babae, may posibilidad na mas marami ang pwedeng manganak, kaya’t mas lalaki ang populasyon.
  10. 10.  Bakit mahalaga ang Populasyon ng Yamang Tao sa Bansa? Mahalaga ang Populasyon ng Yamang Tao sa isang bansa sapagkat sila ang magtataguyod sa mga kabataan, matatanda at kanilang mga sarili.
  11. 11. Activity HOTS: SANHI AT EPEKTO Magdidikit ang guro ng CAUSE AND EFFECT. Ang mga sanhi ng mga suliranin ng ating populasyon (o lipunan) ay matatagpuan sa kaliwa habang ang epekto nito ay matatagpuan sa kanan. Pagtugmain ang sanhi at epekto
  12. 12. Mga Sagot….
  13. 13. Mga Sagot:
  14. 14. Nood Tayo…Insperasyon…Pilipino – Ang Galing Mo! Galing ng Pilipino.mp4.crdownload Yamang Tao.mp4
  15. 15. Paglinang sa kakayahan sa pagsusulat (literacy skill) at kasanayan sa mataas ng pag-iisip (HOTS) sa pamamagitan ng pagbuo ng isang sanaysay (3 paragraphs) na pinamagatang : 6 minutes
  16. 16. Pagpapa-alala sa mga Group Leaders ng kanilang mga Responsibilidad ( Positive and Non-Violent Descipline) sa pagpapatupad ng kanilang: Classroom Rules: 1. Bawal ang mag-ingay sa loob ng klase 2. Itaas ang kamay kapag nais magsalita o magtanong 3. Irespeto ang guro at kamag-aral 4. Bawal ang magkalat 5. Bawal ang mga gadgets sa oras ng klase
  17. 17. The following activities address learner’s gender, needs, interest, and experiences ( 10 minutes): For the boys: Iguhit kung ano ang pangarap mong maging trabaho balang araw. Sagutin: Bakit makakatulong sa bansa ang napili mong trabaho? Gawin ito sa isang mahabang bond paper – kulayan. For the girls: Iguhit din kung ano ang pangarap mong maging trabaho balang araw. Sagutin: Bakit makakatulong sa pag-unlad ng ating bansa ang napili mong trabaho? Gawin ito sa mahabang bond paper – kulayan.
  18. 18.  Ang kampanya ng Pamahalaan upang malimitahan ang dami ng anak ng bawat pamilyang Pilipino. Mga Solusyon ng Pamahalaan sa Paglobo ng Populasyon
  19. 19.  Kampanya ng pamahalaan laban sa malnutrisyon Mga Solusyon ng Pamahalaan sa Malnutrisyon
  20. 20.  Rehabilitatation ng mga drug dependents at pagtuturo sa kanila ng marangal na hanapbuhay Mga Solusyon ng Pamahalaan sa Drug Addiction
  21. 21.  Rehabilitatation ng mga dating prostitute thru DOH at DSWD Mga Solusyon ng Pamahalaan sa Prostitusyon
  22. 22.  Rehabilitatation ng mga dating alcoholics thru DOH at DSWD Mga Solusyon ng Pamahalaan sa Alkoholismo
  23. 23. QUIZ 1-5 sa Quiz Notebook
  24. 24. 1. Sila ay kalipunan ng mga mamayan na nakakapag ambag sa pag-unlad ng kanilang lipunan at bansa A. Yamang Likas B. Yamang Mineral C. Yamang Tao D. Yamang Tubig
  25. 25. 2. Ang mga taong may pinag- aralan ay may potensiyal na makatulong sa ________ ng bansa A. Pagyaman B. Pagkakaisa C. Paghihirap D. Pag-unlad
  26. 26. 3. Ano ang dapat itaas kapag may katanungan o nais sabihin sa guro? A. Mga Paa B. Boses C. Kamay D. Kilikili
  27. 27. 4. Ano ang maaring epekto ng paglobo ng populasyon sa bansa? A. Gutom B. Kahirapan C. Kawalan ng Trabaho D. Lahat ng nabanggit
  28. 28. 5. Anong epidemya ang laganap sa mga lugar na may maruruming kanal at estero? A.Tuberkolosis B. Dengue C. Diarrhea D. Ulcer
  29. 29. Palitan ng Quiz Notebook
  30. 30. Mga Sagot:
  31. 31. 1. C 2. D 3. C 4. D 5. B
  32. 32. Salamant po……. -Sir Juancho
  33. 33. POPULASYON NG YAMANG TAO AT PAG-UNLAD – Ikalawang Araw Juancho Roura Ventenilla III
  34. 34. LAYUNING DAPAT MAKAMIT SA ARALIN: Nasusuri ang kaugnayan ng yamang- tao ng mga bansa ng Asya sa pagpapaunlad ng kabuhayan at lipunan sa kasalukuyang panahon batay sa: : 5) bilis ng paglaki ng populasyon, 6) uri ng hanapbuhay, 7) bilang ng may hanapbuhay
  35. 35. Ang Pag-unlad at ang mga karunungang nauugnay dito (Indicator No. 1: Knowledge of Content within and across the curriculum) Pag-unlad Uri ng Hanapbuhay Population Growth Rate Dami ng may Hanapbuhay
  36. 36. Ano ang Yamang Tao? Yamang Tao- ay kalipunan ng mga mamayan na nakakapag ambag sa pag-unlad ng kanilang lipunan at bansa.
  37. 37. Ano ang Pag-unlad? Ang Pag-Unlad ay ang pag-asenso ng kabuhayan ng tao tulad ng pakakaroon ng sariling bahay, sasakyan, at maayos na trabaho.
  38. 38. Mga Kaugnay na Karunungan Bilis ng Paglaki ng Populasyon – ang mabilis na paglaki ng populasyon ay may negatibong epekto sa pag-unlad ng kabuhayan at lipunan sapagkat ang perang gagamitin sa pagpapatayo ng sariling bahay ay nagagamit na pantaguyod sa mga kabataan.
  39. 39. Mga Kaugnay na Karunungan Uri ng Hanapbuhay – Ang uri ng hanapbuhay sa bansa ay may epekto din sa Pag-unlad. Halambawa, kung lahat ay nangangarap maging doktor o abogado, sino na lamang ang magsasaka?
  40. 40. Mga Kaugnay na Karunungan Bilang ng may Hanapbuhay– kung lahat ng may edad 15 -64 years old ay may trabaho, mainam at disenteng trabaho, may pag-unlad kaya ang ating bansa?
  41. 41.  Bakit mahalaga ang Populasyon ng Yamang Tao sa Bansa? Mahalaga ang Populasyon ng Yamang Tao sa isang bansa sapagkat sila ang magtataguyod sa mga kabataan, matatanda at kanilang mga sarili.
  42. 42. Activity HOTS: SANHI AT EPEKTO Magdidikit ang guro ng CAUSE AND EFFECT. Ang mga sanhi ng mga suliranin ng ating populasyon (o lipunan) ay matatagpuan sa kaliwa habang ang epekto nito ay matatagpuan sa kanan. Pagtugmain ang sanhi at epekto
  43. 43. Mga Sagot….
  44. 44. Mga Sagot:
  45. 45. Nood Tayo…Insperasyon…Pilipino – Ang Galing Mo! Filipino - Ang Galing Mo!.mp4 Yamang Tao.mp4
  46. 46. Paglinang sa kakayahan sa pagsusulat (literacy skill) at kasanayan sa mataas ng pag-iisip (HOTS) sa pamamagitan ng pagbuo ng isang sanaysay (3 paragraphs) na pinamagatang : 6 minutes
  47. 47. Pagpapa-alala sa mga Group Leaders ng kanilang mga Responsibilidad ( Positive and Non-Violent Descipline) sa pagpapatupad ng kanilang: Classroom Rules: 1. Bawal ang mag-ingay sa loob ng klase 2. Itaas ang kamay kapag nais magsalita o magtanong 3. Irespeto ang guro at kamag-aral 4. Bawal ang magkalat 5. Bawal ang mga gadgets sa oras ng klase
  48. 48. The following activities address learner’s gender, needs, interest, and experiences ( 10 minutes): For the boys: Iguhit kung ano ang pangarap mong maging trabaho balang araw. Sagutin: Bakit makakatulong sa bansa ang napili mong trabaho? Gawin ito sa isang mahabang bond paper – kulayan. For the girls: Iguhit din kung ano ang pangarap mong maging trabaho balang araw. Sagutin: Bakit makakatulong sa pag-unlad ng ng bansa ang napili mong trabaho? Gawin ito sa mahabang bond paper – kulayan.
  49. 49.  Ang kampanya ng Pamahalaan upang mabawasan ang dami ng anak ng bawat pamilayang Pilipino. Mga Solusyon ng Pamahalaan sa Paglobo ng Populasyon
  50. 50.  Kampanya ng pamahalaan laban sa malnutrisyon Mga Solusyon ng Pamahalaan sa Malnutrisyon
  51. 51.  Rehabilitatation ng mga drug dependents at pagtuturo sa kanila ng marangal na hanapbuhay Mga Solusyon ng Pamahalaan sa Drug Addiction
  52. 52.  Rehabilitatation ng mga dating prostitute thru DOH at DSWD Mga Solusyon ng Pamahalaan sa Prostitusyon
  53. 53.  Rehabilitatation ng mga dating alcoholics thru DOH at DSWD Mga Solusyon ng Pamahalaan sa Alkoholismo
  54. 54. QUIZ 1-5 sa Quiz Notebook
  55. 55. 1. Sila ay kalipunan ng mga mamayan na nakakapag ambag sa pag-unlad ng kanilang lipunan at bansa A. Yamang Likas B. Yamang Mineral C. Yamang Tao D. Yamang Tubig
  56. 56. 2. Ang mga taong may pinag- aralan ay may potensiyal na makatulong sa ________ ng bansa A. Pagyaman B. Pagkakaisa C. Paghihirap D. Pag-unlad
  57. 57. 3. Ano ang dapat itaas kapag may katanungan o nais sabihin sa guro? A. Mga Paa B. Boses C. Kamay D. Kilikili
  58. 58. 4. Ano ang maaring epekto ng paglobo ng populasyon sa bansa? A. Gutom B. Kahirapan C. Kawalan ng Trabaho D. Lahat ng nabanggit
  59. 59. 5. Anong epidemya ang laganap sa mga lugar na may maruruming kanal at estero? A.Tuberkolosis B. Dengue C. Diarrhea D. Ulcer
  60. 60. Palitan ng Quiz Notebook
  61. 61. Mga Sagot:
  62. 62. 1. C 2. D 3. C 4. D 5. B
  63. 63. Salamant po……. -Sir Juancho
  64. 64. POPULASYON NG YAMANG TAO AT PAG-UNLAD – Ikatlong Araw Juancho Roura Ventenilla III
  65. 65. LAYUNING DAPAT MAKAMIT SA ARALIN: Nasusuri ang kaugnayan ng yamang- tao ng mga bansa ng Asya sa pagpapaunlad ng kabuhayan at lipunan sa kasalukuyang panahon batay sa: : 8) Kita ng bawat tao , 9) bahagdan ng marunong bumasa/sumulat , 10) migrasyon
  66. 66. Ang Pag-unlad at ang mga karunungang nauugnay dito (Indicator No. 1: Knowledge of Content within and across the curriculum) Pag- unlad Kita ng bawat tao Literacy rate Migrasyon
  67. 67. Ano ang Yamang Tao? Yamang Tao- ay kalipunan ng mga mamayan na nakakapag ambag sa pag-unlad ng kanilang lipunan at bansa.
  68. 68. Ano ang Pag-unlad? Ang Pag-Unlad ay ang pag-asenso ng kabuhayan ng tao tulad ng pakakaroon ng sariling bahay, sasakyan, at maayos na trabaho.
  69. 69. Mga Kaugnay na Karunungan Kita ng bawat tao– ang karaniwang kita ng isang tao na tinutuos gamit ang Gross Domestic Product o GDP ng isang bansa at hinahati sa dami ng populasyon nito. Ito ay tinatawag din bilang “GDP per capita” ng isang mamayan.
  70. 70. Mga Kaugnay na Karunungan Bahagdan ng marunong bumasa at sumulat – ito ang dami ng mamayan na marunong bumasa at sumulat sa isang bansa at hinahati ng kabuuang populasyon nito. Tinatawag din itong “Literacy Rate”.
  71. 71. Mga Kaugnay na Karunungan Migrasyon– ang pangingibang bayan ng mga mamayan ng isang bansa upang duon ay pirmihan ng manirahan. Nagpapalit din sila ng pagka- mamayan ng bansang kanilang napili.
  72. 72.  Bakit mahalaga ang Populasyon ng Yamang Tao sa Bansa? Mahalaga ang Populasyon ng Yamang Tao sa isang bansa sapagkat sila ang magtataguyod sa mga kabataan, matatanda at kanilang mga sarili.
  73. 73. Activity HOTS: SANHI AT EPEKTO Magdidikit ang guro ng CAUSE AND EFFECT. Ang mga sanhi ng mga suliranin ng ating populasyon (o lipunan) ay matatagpuan sa kaliwa habang ang epekto nito ay matatagpuan sa kanan. Pagtugmain ang sanhi at epekto
  74. 74. Mga Sagot….
  75. 75. Mga Sagot:
  76. 76. Nood Tayo…Insperasyon…Pilipino – Ang Galing Mo! Filipino - Ang Galing Mo!.mp4 Yamang Tao.mp4
  77. 77. Paglinang sa kakayahan sa pagsusulat (literacy skill) at kasanayan sa mataas ng pag-iisip (HOTS) sa pamamagitan ng pagbuo ng isang sanaysay (3 paragraphs) na pinamagatang : 6 minutes
  78. 78. Pagpapa-alala sa mga Group Leaders ng kanilang mga Responsibilidad ( Positive and Non-Violent Descipline) sa pagpapatupad ng kanilang: Classroom Rules: 1. Bawal ang mag-ingay sa loob ng klase 2. Itaas ang kamay kapag nais magsalita o magtanong 3. Irespeto ang guro at kamag-aral 4. Bawal ang magkalat 5. Bawal ang mga gadgets sa oras ng klase
  79. 79. The following activities address learner’s gender, needs, interest, and experiences ( 10 minutes): For the boys: Iguhit kung ano ang pangarap mong maging trabaho balang araw. Sagutin: Bakit makakatulong sa bansa ang napili mong trabaho? Gawin ito sa isang mahabang bond paper – kulayan. For the girls: Iguhit din kung ano ang pangarap mong maging trabaho balang araw. Sagutin: Bakit makakatulong sa pag-unlad ng ng bansa ang napili mong trabaho? Gawin ito sa mahabang bond paper – kulayan.
  80. 80.  Ang kampanya ng Pamahalaan upang mabawasan ang dami ng anak ng bawat pamilayang Pilipino. Mga Solusyon ng Pamahalaan sa Paglobo ng Populasyon
  81. 81.  Kampanya ng pamahalaan laban sa malnutrisyon Mga Solusyon ng Pamahalaan sa Malnutrisyon
  82. 82.  Rehabilitatation ng mga drug dependents at pagtuturo sa kanila ng marangal na hanapbuhay Mga Solusyon ng Pamahalaan sa Drug Addiction
  83. 83.  Rehabilitatation ng mga dating prostitute thru DOH at DSWD Mga Solusyon ng Pamahalaan sa Prostitusyon
  84. 84.  Rehabilitatation ng mga dating alcoholics thru DOH at DSWD Mga Solusyon ng Pamahalaan sa Alkoholismo
  85. 85. QUIZ 1-5 sa Quiz Notebook
  86. 86. 1. Sila ay kalipunan ng mga mamayan na nakakapag ambag sa pag-unlad ng kanilang lipunan at bansa A. Yamang Likas B. Yamang Mineral C. Yamang Tao D. Yamang Tubig
  87. 87. 2. Ang mga taong may pinag- aralan ay may potensiyal na makatulong sa ________ ng bansa A. Pagyaman B. Pagkakaisa C. Paghihirap D. Pag-unlad
  88. 88. 3. Ano ang dapat itaas kapag may katanungan o nais sabihin sa guro? A. Mga Paa B. Boses C. Kamay D. Kilikili
  89. 89. 4. Ano ang maaring epekto ng paglobo ng populasyon sa bansa? A. Gutom B. Kahirapan C. Kawalan ng Trabaho D. Lahat ng nabanggit
  90. 90. 5. Anong epidemya ang laganap sa mga lugar na may maruruming kanal at estero? A.Tuberkolosis B. Dengue C. Diarrhea D. Ulcer
  91. 91. Palitan ng Quiz Notebook
  92. 92. Mga Sagot:
  93. 93. 1. C 2. D 3. C 4. D 5. B
  94. 94. Salamant po……. -Sir Juancho

×