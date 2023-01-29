Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Assessment of microbial contamination and spoilage. PHARMACEUTICAL MICROBIOLOGY (BP303T)Unit-VPart-2

Jan. 29, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Types of spoilage, factors affecting the microbial spoilage of pharmaceutical...
Types of spoilage, factors affecting the microbial spoilage of pharmaceutical...
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

VIRUS PHARMACEUTICAL MICROBIOLOGY (BP303T)Unit-IIIPart-2Study of morphology, ...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
PHARMACEUTICAL MICROBIOLOGY (BP303T) Unit-III Part-1 Study of morphology, cla...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
Evaluation of the efficiency of sterilization methods. Sterility indicators
DRx Pooja Bhandare
Study of principle, procedure, merits, demerits and applications of physical,...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
IDENTIFICATION OF BACTERIA USING STAINING TECHNIQUES
DRx Pooja Bhandare
Complexation and Protein Binding [Part-2] (Method of analysis, Complexation a...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
Complexation and Protein Binding [Part-1] (Introduction and Classification an...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
Surface and Interfacial tension [Part-6] ( Solubilization, Detergency, Adsorp...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
1 of 16 Ad

Assessment of microbial contamination and spoilage. PHARMACEUTICAL MICROBIOLOGY (BP303T)Unit-VPart-2

Jan. 29, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Education

PHARMACEUTICAL MICROBIOLOGY (BP303T)Unit-VPart-2
Assessment of microbial contamination and spoilage.
Assessment of microbial contamination and spoilage 
1. Physical and chemical changes:
2. Assessment of viable microorganisms in non-sterile products:
3. Sterility test:
4. Estimation of pyrogens:
Microbial Limit Tests:
Total Aerobic Microbial Count:
Membrane Filtration.
Plate Count Methods.
Pour Plate Method.
Surface spread Method.
Most Probable Number(MPN)

PHARMACEUTICAL MICROBIOLOGY (BP303T)Unit-VPart-2
Assessment of microbial contamination and spoilage.
Assessment of microbial contamination and spoilage 
1. Physical and chemical changes:
2. Assessment of viable microorganisms in non-sterile products:
3. Sterility test:
4. Estimation of pyrogens:
Microbial Limit Tests:
Total Aerobic Microbial Count:
Membrane Filtration.
Plate Count Methods.
Pour Plate Method.
Surface spread Method.
Most Probable Number(MPN)

Education
Advertisement

Recommended

Types of spoilage, factors affecting the microbial spoilage of pharmaceutical...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
0 views
32 slides
Microbiological Assay of Vitamin & Amino acid Assessment of a New Antibiotic...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
126 views
21 slides
Principles and methods of different microbiological assay, methods for standa...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
101 views
29 slides
Designing of aseptic area, laminar flow equipment: Study of different source ...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
75 views
53 slides
Sterility testing products (solids, liquids, ophthalmic and other sterile pro...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
53 views
35 slides
Evaluation of Bactericidal and Bacteriostatic (Disinfectant). PHARMACEUTICAL ...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
35 views
16 slides
Factors affecting action of Disinfectants and Factors Affecting Choice Of Ant...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
107 views
25 slides
Classification and mode of action of disinfectants PHARMACEUTICAL MICROBIOLOG...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
112 views
24 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from DRx Pooja Bhandare (20)

VIRUS PHARMACEUTICAL MICROBIOLOGY (BP303T)Unit-IIIPart-2Study of morphology, ...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
113 views
PHARMACEUTICAL MICROBIOLOGY (BP303T) Unit-III Part-1 Study of morphology, cla...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
76 views
Evaluation of the efficiency of sterilization methods. Sterility indicators
DRx Pooja Bhandare
768 views
Study of principle, procedure, merits, demerits and applications of physical,...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
400 views
IDENTIFICATION OF BACTERIA USING STAINING TECHNIQUES
DRx Pooja Bhandare
200 views
Complexation and Protein Binding [Part-2] (Method of analysis, Complexation a...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
1k views
Complexation and Protein Binding [Part-1] (Introduction and Classification an...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
1.6k views
Surface and Interfacial tension [Part-6] ( Solubilization, Detergency, Adsorp...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
352 views
Surface and Interfacial tension [Part-5] (HLB System, Solubilization )
DRx Pooja Bhandare
793 views
Surface and Interfacial tension [Part-4] (Adsorption at liquid interface, Sur...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
438 views
Surface and Interfacial tension [Part-3(b)] (Measurement of Surface and Inter...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
655 views
Surface and Interfacial tension [Part-3(a)] (Measurement of Surface and Inter...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
1.1k views
Physical Pharmaceutics-I Unit-III Surface and Interfacial tension (Part-1)(Li...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
2.1k views
State of matter and properties of matter (Part-10) (Physicochemical properti...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
1.3k views
State of matter and properties of matter (Part-8) (Physicochemical propertie...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
606 views
State of matter and properties of matter (Part-9) (Physicochemical propertie...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
3.3k views
State of matter and properties of matter (Part-7)(Solid-crystalline, Amorpho...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
932 views
State of matter and properties of matter (Part-6)(Relative humidity, Liquid ...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
1.3k views
State of matter and properties of matter (Part-5) (Aeresols, Liquification o...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
389 views
State of matter and properties of matter (Part-4) (Gases, Ideal gas law)
DRx Pooja Bhandare
434 views
VIRUS PHARMACEUTICAL MICROBIOLOGY (BP303T)Unit-IIIPart-2Study of morphology, ...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
113 views
48 slides
PHARMACEUTICAL MICROBIOLOGY (BP303T) Unit-III Part-1 Study of morphology, cla...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
76 views
44 slides
Evaluation of the efficiency of sterilization methods. Sterility indicators
DRx Pooja Bhandare
768 views
23 slides
Study of principle, procedure, merits, demerits and applications of physical,...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
400 views
52 slides
IDENTIFICATION OF BACTERIA USING STAINING TECHNIQUES
DRx Pooja Bhandare
200 views
31 slides
Complexation and Protein Binding [Part-2] (Method of analysis, Complexation a...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
1k views
17 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

SPM.pptx
Chandru Siva
0 views
1099BI103D03520171_biologi_sebagai_ilmu.pptx
justawanderer
0 views
CYB205-1 Evolving Threat Landscapes_01.pdf
ssuser4db968
0 views
DM_s2023_005.pdf
Ruel Fuerzas
0 views
Learning and Assessment .pptx
sarat68
0 views
cuboid presentation.pptx
SHAMAWARSI1
0 views
advance-penetration-testing.pdf
RohitParashar33
0 views
Teknik Transportasi Ikan Mas Adi.ppt
SukrianiJambak
0 views
More About Acids.pptx
UntilThen
0 views
AI-Lec5-Searches in AI.pptx
HirazNor
0 views
nilesh.pptx
NileshkuGiri
0 views
CHEMICAL BONDING.ppt
LiezlValiente1
0 views
Theories, Principles and Models march 20.pdf
ssuser2d6a8a
0 views
Suez Canal.ppt
karthik210002
0 views
IPR & Copy Rights in e-Content Development.pptx
sarat68
0 views
09-Vocab in Context Assessment Day 5.pptx
ElleRobles1
0 views
2.Instructional Objectives.pptx
AmanuelDina
0 views
cute power point
DesakRara99
0 views
Surgical Treatment of Primary Malignant Tumours of the Distal Tibia.pptx
PunyaChopra1
0 views
AI-Lec16 KNN - Classification.pptx
HirazNor
0 views
SPM.pptx
Chandru Siva
0 views
11 slides
1099BI103D03520171_biologi_sebagai_ilmu.pptx
justawanderer
0 views
27 slides
CYB205-1 Evolving Threat Landscapes_01.pdf
ssuser4db968
0 views
14 slides
DM_s2023_005.pdf
Ruel Fuerzas
0 views
25 slides
Learning and Assessment .pptx
sarat68
0 views
31 slides
cuboid presentation.pptx
SHAMAWARSI1
0 views
17 slides
Advertisement

Assessment of microbial contamination and spoilage. PHARMACEUTICAL MICROBIOLOGY (BP303T)Unit-VPart-2

  1. 1. PHARMACEUTICAL MICROBIOLOGY (BP303T) Unit-V Part-2 Assessment of microbial contamination and spoilage. Name: Ms. Pooja Deepak Bhandare Assistant Professor G H RAISONI UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF PHARMACY
  2. 2. Assessmentof microbial contamination andspoilage • Assessment of microbial contamination and spoilage is done as following, 1. Physical and chemical changes: • The changes of different pharmaceutical formulations indicate microbial contamination and spoilage. • Change in viscosity, pH, emulsion stability and loss of surface activity of formulation indicates microbial spoilage. • Measurement of oxygen consumption of the product can teel us the degree of oxidative attack and microbial growth
  3. 3. 2. Assessment of viable microorganisms in non-sterile products: • Non-sterile products are tested for viable microorganisms for detection of pathogens and total viable counts. • In microbiological terms, pharmaceutical products can be divided into two groups: sterile and nonsterile. • Non-sterile drugs must satisfy the appropriate microbiological purity criteria by passing Microbial limit testwhich are included in pharmacopoeial monographs. • Pharmacopoeial studies are prepared specifically with a view to ensuring that the medicinal product is therapeutically effective and safe for the patient.
  4. 4. 3. Sterility test: • Sterility Testing confirms that products are free from the presence of viable microorganisms. • Test is conducted by competent and experienced personnel in an adequately clean room with laminar flow cabinet facilities. • All injectables and ophthalmic preparations are sterile hence, these preparations are tested by the sterility test.
  5. 5. 4. Estimation of pyrogens: • Pyrogen is a substance, typically produced by a bacterium, which produces fever when introduced or released into the systemic circulation. • The lipopolysaccharides and lipoproteins which comprises a major part of the cell wall of Gram –ve bacteria are called endotoxins which are the most commonly called pyrogens. • To test the pyrogens presence, two tests are used • 1. RP Test (Rabbit Pyrogen Test) • 2. LAL Test (Limulus Amoebocyte Lysate Test).
  6. 6. Microbial Limit Tests: • The microbial content of non sterile dosage forms, herbal products, herbs and processed herbals are controlled by using following methods, • Estimation of total viable aerobic microbes in a given sample (Total Viable Count). • Detection of specific species of microbe in the sample. • These microbial limit tests are mainly applicable to the raw materials of natural or biological origin (e.g. Starch, Gelatin etc) and some finished products like Calamine lotion, Dried Aluminium Hydroxide Gel, Betamethasone valerate ointments etc. • Detection of specific microbes includes Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella, Shigella, Clostridia and Candida albicans as per Indian Pharmacopoeia 2014.
  7. 7. Total Aerobic Microbial Count: • The total count of viable aerobic microbes per unit weight or volume of the sample is a very commonly used technique in microbiology. • However, it is necessary first to determine the presence of antimicrobial substances in the sample. • For determination of total aerobic microbial count, it is necessary to pretreat the samples as per specifications given in I.P.. • Total aerobic count of the test samples is determined by the following methods. • Membrane Filtration. • Plate Count Methods. • Pour Plate Method. • Surface spread Method. • Most Probable Number(MPN)
  8. 8. 1. Membrane Filtration: • For this use: filter 50 mm in diameter and pore size not greater than 0.45µm. • Procedure: • Filter 10 ml or quantity of each dilution containing 1 gm of the preparation through each two membrane filters immediately. • If necessary the pretreated solution to be diluted to make up the volume. • Wash each membrane by filtering it through three quantities of buffered sodium chloride peptone solution (For fatty substances add Polysorbate 20/80 in the solution.) • Transfer the membranes each to the surface of Casein Soybean Digest Agar plate and Sabouraud Dextrose Agar plate with antibiotics. • Incubate the plates @ 30 to 35 ℃ for 3-5 days for testing bacteria and 5-7 days for fungi. • Calculate no. of microbes per gm or per ml of the sample
  9. 9. 2. Plate Count Methods: a. Pour Plate Method: • Mix 1 ml of pretreated sample and about 15 ml of liquified Casein Soybean Digest Agar plate or Sabouraud Dextrose Agar in petri dishes (9 cm diameter) with antibiotics @ 45 ℃. • If necessary dilute the sample so that colony count of not more than 300 is obtained. • Incubate the Casein Soybean Digest Agar plate @ 30 to 35 ℃ for 3-5 days. • Incubate the Sabouraud Dextrose Agar plate @ 20 to 25 ℃ for 2-7 days. • Select the plates containing not less than 30 and not more than 250 colonies of bacteria and 30-50 colonies of fungi. • Calculate no. of microbes per gm or per ml of the sample.
  10. 10. 2. Surface spread Method: • Add 15 ml of liquified Casein Soybean Digest Agar plate or Sabouraud Dextrose Agar in petri dishes (9 cm diameter) with antibiotics @ 45 ℃ and allow to solidify them. • Dry the plates under laminar air flow or in an incubator. • Spread a measured volume of not less than 0.1 ml of pretreated sample over the plates. • Use at least two plates for each sample and each strain of test microbe. • Incubate the Casein Soybean Digest Agar plate @ 30 to 35 ℃ for 3-5 days. • Incubate the Sabouraud Dextrose Agar plate @ 20 to 25 ℃ for 2-7 days. • Select the plates containing not less than 30 and not more than 250 colonies of bacteria and 30-50 colonies of fungi. • Calculate no. of microbes per gm or per ml of the sample
  11. 11. 3) Most Probable Number (MPN): • Also known as “Multiple Tube method” or “Serial Dilution Method”. • The accuracy is less than filtration and plate count methods and hence is carried out only when they are not suitable.
  12. 12. Procedure: • Prepare a series of at least three subsequent ten fold dilutions of the product as described in the pretreatment of the sample. • From each level of dilution, thee aliquots of 1 gm or 1ml are used to inoculate three tubes with 9 ml of Sterile Casein Soybean Digest Broth. • Hence if three levels of dilutions are prepares then 9 test tubes will be used and likewise. • Incubate all the test tubes @ 30 to 35 ℃ for 3-5 days. • Record for each level of the dilution the number of tubes are showing microbial growth. • Determine the most probable number of bacteria per gm or per ml of the product as per image bellow.

×