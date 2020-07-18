Preprosthetic surgery By Dr Prince Kumar

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FACULTY OF DENTAL SCIENCES Pre-Prosthetic Procedure Dr Prince Kumar Associate Professor Department of Prosthodontics
Contents:  Introduction  Why pre-prosthetic is required?  Objectives of the pre-prosthetic procedures.  Completely ede...
 Dentures are rigid pieces of acrylic resin which are shaped to fit the soft tissue covering of the jaws and to be compat...
PRE PROSTHETIC PREPROSTHETIC + Preprosthetic surgery: surgical procedures designed to facilitate fabrication or to improve...
PROSTHETICS is the replacement of missing teeth (lost or congenitally absent) and contiguous oral & maxillofacial tissues ...
Why we required pre-posthetic procedure?? PRE-PROSTHETIC PROCEDURE is carried out to reform/redesign soft/hard tissues, by...
The overall objectives include the following:: (1) To eliminate pre existent or recurrent pathology. (2) To rehabilitate i...
(5) To achieve keratinized tissue coverage over all load-bearing areas (6) To relieve bony and soft tissue undercuts. (7) ...
(10) To prepare the alveolar ridge by onlay grafting, cortico cancellous augmentation, sinus lift, or distraction osteogen...
Ideal completely edentulous alveolar ridge  Ridges which are broad and flat with vertical height (minimum of 5mm) provide...
 An inter-arch distance (minimum 16 to 18 mm) and relationship which allows room for the denture and its components.
Treatment Planning and Examinationctors should be considered in developing the treatment plan?  History, physical examina...
Treatment planning includes  Thorough medical, surgical and dental history of the patient  Medical and dental clinical e...
 If the patient on certain long-term medications, then their side effects are known to interfere with the surgical plan. ...
 Patient's psychological make-up is also equally important to receive the prosthetic appliance and to maintain it.  Expe...
A problem-oriented physical examination should include Evaluation of the maxillo mandibular relationship Existing alveolar...
Identification of both soft tissue and underlying bone characteristics and/or deficiencies is essential to formulate a suc...
The soft tissue evaluation should involve careful visualization, palpation, and functional examination of the overlying so...
There is a I cm high by 1 cm wide by 5 cm long grooved soft tissue mass in the labial vestibule. The denture fits into the...
Systemic evaluation of the alveolar ridge and supporting tissue should be done. Ridge form and contour Height and width of...
A, Evaluation of the bone in the mandible reveals contour irregularities of the anterior region and a vertical alveolar de...
Tuberosity area - undercuts, hyper plastic tissue, flabby ridge, etc. Height, width, fibrous or excess bony tuberosity can...
Inflammatory areas, scars, ulcers, hyperplastic tissues due to ill-fitting dentures should be looked for.
 On the lingual aspect, mylohyoid muscle attachment and genioglossus muscle attachment should be checked.  Tongue size a...
High mandibular lingual frenum may affect the design placement of removable partial denture. High frenum attachment may ef...
1. Hard tissue a. Dental caries b. Periodontal disease c. Infection d. Cysts and tumours
Radiological evaluation  Radiological assessment should include orthopantograph or panoramic and lab cephalometric radiog...
 The radiographs should be studied to detect presence of bony pathological lesions,impacted teeth, cysts, tumours, root p...
Preprosthetic procedures for C.D. can be classified as NON-SURGICAL METHOD  Rest for the denture supporting tissues.  Mu...
REST TO THE DENTURE BEARING TISSUE:  Removal of the dentures for extended period of time  Treatment of soft liners.  Ar...
Mucosal conditioning  Lytle demonstrated that there is a direct correlation between ill-fitting, maloccluded dentures and...
USES OF TISSUE CONDITIONERS:  tissues treatment  liners for surgical splint  trial denture base stabilizers  neutral z...
Occlusal correction of the old prostheses  Vertical dimension of the occlusion to the dentures presently worn by the pati...
Muscle conditioning  Boos called attention to the need for conditioning muscles before the fabrication of new dentures, s...
Usefulness of exercise program  Return of muscles to normal functioning state without tension.  Enhancing the registrati...
Adjunctive therapeutic measures :  Massage  Diet and Nutrition  Drugs and medications  Psychologic counseling and psyc...
Surgical Methods:  Preprosthetic surgical procedures can be classified as: (i) basic procedures - can be carried out unde...
Surgical preparation primary procedure secondary procedure  Primary surgery involves the patient who has not had previous...
SOFT TISSUE SURGERIES FOR THE CORRECTION OF ALVEOLAR RIDGE
Removal of redundant crestal soft tissue Presence of fibrous, hyperplastic tissue often gives rise to flabby; wobbly ridge...
Denture granuloma or hyperplasia It is seen in the palatal region or at the vestibular depth, obliterating the sulcus or s...
Excision of epulis fissurata These are the benign, pedunculated lesions present as excessive or redundant tissue of the ve...
Palatal papillary hyperplasia - due to chronic denture irritation, under an ill-fitting dentures.  There can be superimpo...
Frenum attachments: By House  CLASS 1 : high in the maxilla or low in the mandible with respect to crest of the ridge.  ...
 Mucosal displaceability: By House  Type 1: tissue can be displaced approximately 2mm , cushionlike , yet will not permi...
surgical procedures have been used for revision of the frenum  simple incision for narrow attachments  incisions with mu...
 Frenal problems occur most often on the facial surface between the maxillary and mandibular central incisors and in the ...
SUPERIOR LABIAL FRENECTOMY Frenal attachments: These are the fibrous bands of tissue which are superficial to muscle attac...
Lingual frenectomy  INDICATION: hypomobility of the tongue superior attachment of the frenum at the lingual crest of alve...
commonly found in the premolar region of maxillary and mandibular vestibules. Revision of Buccal Frena and muscle attachme...
floor of mouth lowering procedures  Indication:  When the genioglossus and mylohyoid muscle attachments interfere the st...
Caldwell’s Procedure periosteum and mylohyoid muscle detached from mandible mylohyoid muscle mylohyoid ridge excised perio...
Trauner’s Technique stump of mylohyoid muscle Incision mylohyoid muscle periosteum anchorage of split skin graft muscle by...
ALVEOLAR RIDGE CORRECTION  Bony surgeries  Soft tissue surgeries
Bony surgeries i. Labial alveolectomy ii. Primary alveoloplasty iii. Secondary alveoloplasty iv. Excision of Tori v. Reduc...
Alveolectomy (Labial)  Surgical removal or trimming of alveolar process .  Clinically, after extraction, whenever there ...
 Care is taken that only minimum amount of areas should be trimmed.  Too much bone loss will result into poor denture ba...
Alveoloplasty  surgical recontouring of the alveolar process with the purpose to take care of bony projections, sharp cre...
 Minimum amount of alveolar bone resorption occurs, if after simpIe extraction, digital compression of the alveolar corti...
The aim of alveoloplasty is to recontour the alveolar ridge for providing best possible tissue contour for denture support...
LABIAL OR BUCCAL CORTICAL ALVEOLOPLASTY
Simple Conservative Alveoloplasty with Multiple Extractions  If multiple adjacent teeth are to be extracted in a single s...
These should be trimmed with rongeur and the edges smoothened with bone file. In case, if there is excess redundant tissue...
Intraseptal Alveoloplasty--Dean 's Alveoloplasty with Repositioning of Labial Cortical Bone  Used in maxilla only (anteri...
Indicated in cases, where adequate bone height exists, but an undercut is present on the buccal aspect of the maxillary ri...
Two steps- (i) removal of intraseptal bone followed by (ii) repositioning of the labial cortical bone. Immediate denture c...
Technique  Teeth should be extracted without much trauma to the labial cortex.  With straight fissure bur attached to th...
Alveoloplasty after the Postextraction Healing  Many times, multiple extractions are carried different times, which resul...
 The side ways separation with periosteal elevator will help the smooth reflection.  Sometimes releasing incision may be...
Elimination of Unfavourable Undercuts  Due to severe atrophy of the mandible unfavourable prominences may hinder with the...
 The dentures become unstable and patient may come complaint of severe pain on the lingual aspect at the mylohyoid ridge....
LABIAL UNDERCUT
Reduction/Resection of the Genial Tubercles  The genial tubercle, the bony attachments of the genioglossus muscle can bec...
 Frequently rotation is also seen over the tubercle area.  A crestal incision is made from the lower canine to canine re...
 The muscle attachment is removed with sharp dissection  Excision of the tubercle is done by rotary instrument or rongeu...
Reduction of Mylohyoid Ridge  Usually there will be concavity present, immediately below the alveolar crest with prominen...
 Mucoperiosteal flap reflected on the lingual side to expose the medial surface of the mandible at the mylohyoid ridge re...
 By using osteotome or round bur, the reduction of the mylohyoid ridge is carried out, after dissecting mylohyoid muscle ...
Excision of Tori  Torus is exostosis/overgrowth of cortical/ cortico- cancellous bone, which is localized to particular a...
 In mandible found in 8 percent of population, with same incidence in male and females.  Usually bilateral tori in the p...
Indications for reduction/removal/excision of tori  An extremely large torus, filling the palatal vault.  A large torus,...
Technique for Excision of Palatal Torus  LA-bilateral greater palatine and incisive nerve block  Anteroposterior linear ...
 Two mucoperiosteal flaps raised with periosteal elevator, from the midline, sideways.  Retraction sutures can be placed...
 Division of the torus into multiple segments should be done with the bur (vertical and horizontal multiple cuts)  The s...
 Continuous ‘over and under’ type suturing using absorbable suture material using atraumatic needle(no trauma to thin muc...
Possible complications Intraoperative:  Bleeding-injury to greater palatine vessels.  Fracture of the palatal shelf.  O...
Mandibular Torus Removal  LA-pterygomandibular block with local infiltration.  Incision over alveolar ridge in lower pre...
Procedure:
 Make a purchase point/ groove with the bur, on the medial aspect of the torus, parallel to the medial surface of the man...
Possible complications intraoperative:  injury to submandibular salivary gland duct  Excessive bleeding.  laceration of...
MaxillaryTuberosity Reduction and exostosis Removal  Excess horizontal and vertical bony / soft tissue in the maxillary t...
Radiographs are often necessary -OPG or intraoral periapical view:  To determine the extent of the bone and soft tissue i...
Technique  LA-infiltration or posterior superior alveolar and greater palatine blocks.  A crestal elliptical incisions e...
 If the excess tissue is primarily bone, then rest of the mucoperiosteum is reflected till the vestibular depth.  Excess...
Mental Nerve Transposition  Many times patients with severe mandibular atrophic ridge complain of pain after wearing the ...
 A crestal incision is taken with buccal releasing incisions in the region of premolars. Mucoperiosteal flap is reflected...
AUGMENTATION PROCEDURES  When the alveolar ridge resorption is so extreme, that alveolar bone has completely disappeared ...
 Vestibuloplasty is out of consideration in such cases, until replacement of necessary supportive bone is done.  Many te...
Aims  Restoration of optimum/near optimum ridge height & width, ridge form, vestibular depth and optimum denture bearing ...
Limitations  Physical condition of the patient  Metabolism of the patient (healing capacity)  Nutritional deficiencies ...
Ridge augmentation procedures Mandibular augmentation  Superior border augmentation Bone grafts Cartilage grafts Alloplas...
Maxillary augmentation Onlay bone grafting - autogenous / allogenic grafts.  Onlay grafting of alloplastic material.  In...
Materials used for augmentation of alveolar ridge  Autogeneous bone graft-illiac crest, rib grafts.  Allogenic bone graf...
Mandibular Augmentation Superior border grafting/augmentation – Davis (1970) has described a technique for ridge augmentat...
 The other rib graft is made into corticocancellous particles and moulded around the first rib graft.  The surgical flap...
Disadvantages  Donor site morbidity.  Second surgical site necessary.  Continued resorption of the grafted sites.  Sof...
Inferior border augmentation- This surgical procedure is indicated, when the alveolar ridge is less than 5 to 8 mm in heig...
Technique A supraclavicular incision similar to the incision used in bilateral neck dissection is made from mastoid to mas...
This allogenic mandible will be used as a tray The cancellous bone graft is harvested from the iliac crest. The cadaver ma...
Advantages – Since no surgery is done intra orally, patients old dentures can be used as transitional dentures  By using ...
Interpositional Bone Grafts (Sandwich Grafting) During this procedure, a horizontal osteotomy is performed, splitting of t...
Delivery of the prosthetic appliance is delayed 3 to 5 months for allowing the remodeling of the bone. Secondary vestibulo...
Advantages  Less resorption rate than onlay grafting.  More predictable long-term results.  Decreased incidence of nerv...
Onlay Grafting  When adequate height is present, but width is inadequate for prosthesis in the maxilla or mandible, the o...
 Solid or porous blocks of hydroxyapatite have been used as onlay or interpositional grafts to improve the bony defect. T...
Technique- A high vestibular incision is taken to facilitate good water tight closure and to achieve good underminig of th...
Visor osteotomy Goal - to increase the height of mandibular ridge for denture support. The Visor osteotomy consists of cen...
Modified Visor Osteotomy  Consists of splitting of mandible buccolingually by vertical osteotomy only in the posterior re...
 Corticocancellous bone graft particles with hydroxyapatite granules is placed in the gap between the superior and inferi...
Advantage Eighty per cent of the height is maintained at the end of 3-5 years. Disadvantages  Nerve paraesthesia and dysa...
Sinus Lift Procedure or Sinus Grafting  It is mainly used to assist with the placement of osseointegrated implants in the...
Technique – Intraoral incision is taken on the maxillary crest or slightly on the palatal aspect with vertical releasing i...
 15 to 20 mm long inferior horizontal osteotomy cut is placed 3 mm above the sinus floor.  The anterior vertical osteoto...
 The trap door type of bony window is then gently lifted up superiorly to expose the schneiderian membrane, which is then...
  1. 1. FACULTY OF DENTAL SCIENCES Pre-Prosthetic Procedure Dr Prince Kumar Associate Professor Department of Prosthodontics
  2. 2. Contents:  Introduction  Why pre-prosthetic is required?  Objectives of the pre-prosthetic procedures.  Completely edentulous alveolar ridge.  treatment planning & examination.  Non-surgical methods.  Surgical methods.
  3. 3.  Dentures are rigid pieces of acrylic resin which are shaped to fit the soft tissue covering of the jaws and to be compatible with the functioning and ever changing oral environment. Dentures are subject to the physical laws which form the realities of this oral environment. No denture, regardless of how well it is constructed, can be better than the foundation on which it is placed.
  4. 4. PRE PROSTHETIC PREPROSTHETIC + Preprosthetic surgery: surgical procedures designed to facilitate fabrication or to improve the prognosis of prosthodontic care- Gpt-8th edition
  5. 5. PROSTHETICS is the replacement of missing teeth (lost or congenitally absent) and contiguous oral & maxillofacial tissues with artificial substitute.  PREPROSTHETIC SURGERY was born in 1853 when Willard advocated the reduction of interdental gingival papillae and alveolar margins after the dental extraction. Advantage-allows construction of artificial dentures.
  6. 6. Why we required pre-posthetic procedure?? PRE-PROSTHETIC PROCEDURE is carried out to reform/redesign soft/hard tissues, by eliminating biological hindrances to receive comfortable and stable prosthesis. These procedures are designed to optimize the retention, support, stability and comfort of prostheses by the selective modification of soft and hard tissues.
  7. 7. The overall objectives include the following:: (1) To eliminate pre existent or recurrent pathology. (2) To rehabilitate infected or inflamed tissue. (3) To re establish maxillomandibular relationships in all spatial dimensions. (4) To preserve or restore alveolar ridge dimensions (height, width, shape, and consistency) conducive to prosthetic restoration
  8. 8. (5) To achieve keratinized tissue coverage over all load-bearing areas (6) To relieve bony and soft tissue undercuts. (7) To establish proper vestibular depth and repositioning of attachments to allow for prosthetic flange extension if necessary. (8) To establish proper notching of the posterior maxilla and palatal vault proportions. (9) To prevent or manage pathologic fracture of the atrophic mandible.
  9. 9. (10) To prepare the alveolar ridge by onlay grafting, cortico cancellous augmentation, sinus lift, or distraction osteogenesis for subsequent implant placement. (11) To satisfy facial esthetics, speech requirements, and masticatory challenges. To satisfy these goals, a treatment plan directly addressing each existing condition is indicated.
  10. 10. Ideal completely edentulous alveolar ridge  Ridges which are broad and flat with vertical height (minimum of 5mm) provided by nearly parallel, non-undercut, bony walls.  A firm, resilient mucosal covering with nicely shaped buccal and lingual sulci which are uninterrupted by frenae, scars or redundant tissue folds.
  11. 11.  An inter-arch distance (minimum 16 to 18 mm) and relationship which allows room for the denture and its components.
  12. 12. Treatment Planning and Examinationctors should be considered in developing the treatment plan?  History, physical examination, patient’s chief complaint, expectations, esthetics, functional goals, psychological factors, medical status, patient’s surgical risk status, intraoral and extraoral examination.
  13. 13. Treatment planning includes  Thorough medical, surgical and dental history of the patient  Medical and dental clinical examination of the patient.  Radiological examination  Study of the dental casts, whenever indicated.
  14. 14.  If the patient on certain long-term medications, then their side effects are known to interfere with the surgical plan.  Modification/withdrawal (temporary) of these medications may be required prior to planned surgical procedures. e.g. anticoagulant therapy. Many drugs known to cause xerostomia- caries problems and periodontal problems in partially edentulous patients and may cause burning sensation in the mouth after wearing the full dentures due to loss of salivary lubrication.
  15. 15.  Patient's psychological make-up is also equally important to receive the prosthetic appliance and to maintain it.  Expectations of the patient  Willingness  Acceptance of the patient to wear the full denture should be known to the clinician.
  16. 16. A problem-oriented physical examination should include Evaluation of the maxillo mandibular relationship Existing alveolar contour, height, and width Soft tissue attachments; pathology Tissue health; Palatal vault dimension; Hamular notching; Vestibular depth. Intraoral Examination
  17. 17. Identification of both soft tissue and underlying bone characteristics and/or deficiencies is essential to formulate a successful reconstructive plan. This plan should be defined and presented to the patient both to educate the patient and to allow him or her to play a role in the overall decision-making process with all members of the dental team.
  18. 18. The soft tissue evaluation should involve careful visualization, palpation, and functional examination of the overlying soft tissue and associated Muscle attachments. Example of mandible with muscular attachments at or near the crest of the ridge. Also note the absence of fixed keratinized tissue over the alveolar ridge area
  19. 19. There is a I cm high by 1 cm wide by 5 cm long grooved soft tissue mass in the labial vestibule. The denture fits into the groove.
  20. 20. Systemic evaluation of the alveolar ridge and supporting tissue should be done. Ridge form and contour Height and width of the ridge. Quality of the ridge-whether flabby, mobile tissue is present over the ridge. Presence of any gross irregularities in the ridge. Presence of any exostosis, undercuts, prominences, tori, sharp mylohyoid ridge with severe resorption of external oblique ridge.
  21. 21. A, Evaluation of the bone in the mandible reveals contour irregularities of the anterior region and a vertical alveolar deficiency in the posterior mandible area bilaterally. B, Gross irregularities are evident along the maxillary alveolar ridge, with bilateral contour defects in the canine-premolar area. C, Mounted casts are used to evaluate mandibular alveolar ridge deficiency and anteroposterior skeletal deficiency of the mandible.
  22. 22. Tuberosity area - undercuts, hyper plastic tissue, flabby ridge, etc. Height, width, fibrous or excess bony tuberosity can impair the arch space for fabrication of full or partial denture. A 62 year old male presents for a new upper partial. He had his posterior teeth removed 22 years ago. The soft tissue in the tuberosity area is hyper- plastic and touches the lower ridge when the patient closes Over grown tuberosity Fibrous Hyperplasia of Maxillary Tuberosity
  23. 23. Inflammatory areas, scars, ulcers, hyperplastic tissues due to ill-fitting dentures should be looked for.
  24. 24.  On the lingual aspect, mylohyoid muscle attachment and genioglossus muscle attachment should be checked.  Tongue size and movement is also important for stability of the denture. Hence needs evaluation.
  25. 25. High mandibular lingual frenum may affect the design placement of removable partial denture. High frenum attachment may effect the stability of the denture
  26. 26. 1. Hard tissue a. Dental caries b. Periodontal disease c. Infection d. Cysts and tumours
  27. 27. 1. Hard tissue a. Dental caries b. Periodontal disease c. Infection d. Cysts and tumours
  28. 28. Radiological evaluation  Radiological assessment should include orthopantograph or panoramic and lab cephalometric radiographs.  In difficult cases, advanced imaging techniques such as computed tomography- dental CT scan can be used. 3-D CT can be used.
  29. 29.  The radiographs should be studied to detect presence of bony pathological lesions,impacted teeth, cysts, tumours, root pieces, etc. Bony trabecular pattern, distance of the neurovascular bundle from the alveolar crest, level of mental foramen, the size and pneumatization of the maxillary sinus can be also scrutinized from the X-rays.
  30. 30. Preprosthetic procedures for C.D. can be classified as NON-SURGICAL METHOD  Rest for the denture supporting tissues.  Mucosal conditioning  Muscle conditioning  Massage  Diet and nutrition. SURGICAL METHOD 1.Correction of conditions such as  Hyperplastic ridges  Epulis fissuratum  Papillomatosis  Frenal attachment  Pedunculated maxillary tuberosity  Discrepancies in jaw size.  Pressure on the mental foramen .  Mylohyoid ridge reduction. 2.Enlargement of the denture bearing areas  Vestibuloplasty  Ridge augmentation
  31. 31. REST TO THE DENTURE BEARING TISSUE:  Removal of the dentures for extended period of time  Treatment of soft liners.  Areas which are edematous and enlarged require finger massaging and tooth brushing.  Tissue abused caused by improper occlusion then withholding the faulty dentures from the patient  Adjusting and correcting the occlusion and refitting the dentures by means of tissue conditioner.  Substituting the properly made dentures.
  32. 32. Mucosal conditioning  Lytle demonstrated that there is a direct correlation between ill-fitting, maloccluded dentures and soft-tissue deformation, was followed by widespread clinical efforts directed toward developing methods of conditioning the mutilated tissues before constructing new dentures.  Chase in 1961 used the phrase “ dynamic adaptive stress” to characterize the conditioning of the mucosa by the continuous stress of force and motion transmitted to the basal seat tissues through occluding dentures utilizing a resilient flowing treatment material.
  33. 33. USES OF TISSUE CONDITIONERS:  tissues treatment  liners for surgical splint  trial denture base stabilizers  neutral zone determinants  Temporary obturators  Adjunct in the impression making procedure or as a final impression material.  Adjunct as a determinant of potential benefits from a treatment modality.
  34. 34. Occlusal correction of the old prostheses  Vertical dimension of the occlusion to the dentures presently worn by the patient is restore with an interim resilient lining material.  It is also necessary to correct the extent of tissue coverage by the old denture base so all usable supporting tissue is included in the treatment. It is achieve by the use of one of the resin border- molding materials combine with a tissue conditioner.
  35. 35. Muscle conditioning  Boos called attention to the need for conditioning muscles before the fabrication of new dentures, since they are the predominant factor in mandibular position, masticatory efficiency and esthetics.  Exercise routine based on the stretch-relax concept of muscle therapy. Maximum mouth opening ( 30 Sec) left rest right ( 30sec) Protrusion  Recommended for 4 times daily for periods of 2-3 min.
  36. 36. Usefulness of exercise program  Return of muscles to normal functioning state without tension.  Enhancing the registration of maxillomandibular jaw relationships in difficult situations.
  37. 37. Adjunctive therapeutic measures :  Massage  Diet and Nutrition  Drugs and medications  Psychologic counseling and psychotherapy
  38. 38. Surgical Methods:  Preprosthetic surgical procedures can be classified as: (i) basic procedures - can be carried out under LA on a day care basis. (ii) advanced surgery procedures- require hospitalization and general anaesthesia.
  39. 39. Surgical preparation primary procedure secondary procedure  Primary surgery involves the patient who has not had previous prosthetic experience or in whom modification of an existing prosthesis is anticipated.  Secondary surgery involves alteration of oral structures in the patient with prior prosthetic experience.
  40. 40. SOFT TISSUE SURGERIES FOR THE CORRECTION OF ALVEOLAR RIDGE
  41. 41. Removal of redundant crestal soft tissue Presence of fibrous, hyperplastic tissue often gives rise to flabby; wobbly ridge form. Dense, fibromatous or the softer and redundant type of tissue results in an unstable base for dentures.  In maxilla - enlarged tuberosity.  In mandible-enlarged retromolar pad.
  42. 42. Denture granuloma or hyperplasia It is seen in the palatal region or at the vestibular depth, obliterating the sulcus or sometimes on lingual aspect of the lower dentures.  The tissue is inflamed, fibrous and hyperplastic.  Irrespective of the site, to reduce these hyperplastic tissue, elliptical incisions are taken on either side of the tissue and later on submucosal resection of the excess tissue is carried out, by doing tangential excision or two parallel incisions are taken on the buccal and lingual aspect of the tissues for excision.  The patient is instructed to stop using the ill-fitting dentures.
  43. 43. Excision of epulis fissurata These are the benign, pedunculated lesions present as excessive or redundant tissue of the vestibule, frequently associated with over extension of the denture border or ill-fitting dentures.  Sharp excision, electrocauterization, cryosurgery or laser excision can be done.
  44. 44. Palatal papillary hyperplasia - due to chronic denture irritation, under an ill-fitting dentures.  There can be superimposed candidal infection.  Denture should be relieved in this area and antifungal agents can be prescribed prior to excision of the lesion.  Supraperiosteal excision with a electrocautery can be done.
  45. 45. Frenum attachments: By House  CLASS 1 : high in the maxilla or low in the mandible with respect to crest of the ridge.  CLASS 2 : medium  CLASS 3: frenum encroach on the crest of the ridge and may interfere with the denture seal . surgical correction may be required.  Border attachments: By House  CLASS 1: attachments are high in maxilla or low in the mandible with relation to ridge crest (0.5 inches or more between level of attachment and crest of the ridge.)  CLASS2: attachment height in relation to c rest of the ridge is between 0.25 and 0.50 inches.  CLASS3: attachment height is less than 0.25 inches from the ridge crest.
  46. 46.  Mucosal displaceability: By House  Type 1: tissue can be displaced approximately 2mm , cushionlike , yet will not permit gross positional displacement.  Type2a: tissue thinner than 2mm ,usually unyeilding, often atrophic with smooth surface and poor for developing good adhesion and border seal.  Type2b: tissue thicker than 2mm , easily displaced , poor stress bearing .Usually occurs as a flabby redundancy in regions of excessive bone resorption under illfitting or mal-occluded prostheses.Also may be present as anteroposterior folds over resorbed posterior ridges or fibrous ridges where bone resorption has occurred laterally.  Type3: excessively flabby to the degree where surgical excision is indicated.
  47. 47. surgical procedures have been used for revision of the frenum  simple incision for narrow attachments  incisions with mucosal undermining for larger attachments  even more complicated Z - plasties for broad based attachments.  later procedures will both remove the frenal attachments and lengthen the vestibule.
  48. 48.  Frenal problems occur most often on the facial surface between the maxillary and mandibular central incisors and in the canine and premolar areas.  Less often on the lingual surface of the mandible. FRENECTOMY: complete removal of the frenum including its attachment to underlying bone and is required in the correction of an abnormal diastema between maxillary central incisors.  FRENOTOMY: incision of the frenum.It is done for relocating the frenal attachment so as to create a zone of attached gingiva between the gingival margin and the frenum.
  49. 49. SUPERIOR LABIAL FRENECTOMY Frenal attachments: These are the fibrous bands of tissue which are superficial to muscle attachments attached to the bone of the mandible and maxillae.  Frenectomy to be done before the prosthetic treatment or at the time of the denture insertion.  Frenectomy accomplishes two important things:  The procedure allows increased border extension.  It releases the mobile band of tissue that is in contact with the denture.
  50. 50. Lingual frenectomy  INDICATION: hypomobility of the tongue superior attachment of the frenum at the lingual crest of alveolar process.
  51. 51. commonly found in the premolar region of maxillary and mandibular vestibules. Revision of Buccal Frena and muscle attachments Reduction Isolated muscle attachment multiple muscle attachment Transverse incision in mucosa total submucosal vestibuloplasty
  52. 52. floor of mouth lowering procedures  Indication:  When the genioglossus and mylohyoid muscle attachments interfere the stability and function of the conventional mandibular prosthesis.  Caldwell’s Procedure Trauner’s Technique
  53. 53. Caldwell’s Procedure periosteum and mylohyoid muscle detached from mandible mylohyoid muscle mylohyoid ridge excised periosteum incision in mucosa lingual sulcus deepened
  54. 54. Trauner’s Technique stump of mylohyoid muscle Incision mylohyoid muscle periosteum anchorage of split skin graft muscle by external sutures
  55. 55. ALVEOLAR RIDGE CORRECTION  Bony surgeries  Soft tissue surgeries
  56. 56. Bony surgeries i. Labial alveolectomy ii. Primary alveoloplasty iii. Secondary alveoloplasty iv. Excision of Tori v. Reduction of genial tubercle vi. Reduction of mylohyoid ridge vii. Maxillary tuberosity reduction and exostosis removal
  57. 57. Alveolectomy (Labial)  Surgical removal or trimming of alveolar process .  Clinically, after extraction, whenever there is a presence of sharp margins at interdental, interseptal or labiobuccal alveolar crest, they should be trimmed with rongeur or round bur and smoothened with bone file.  The trimming of the alveolar process should be carried out judiciously.
  58. 58.  Care is taken that only minimum amount of areas should be trimmed.  Too much bone loss will result into poor denture base.
  59. 59. Alveoloplasty  surgical recontouring of the alveolar process with the purpose to take care of bony projections, sharp crestal bone or undercuts.  Primary alveoloplasty is always done at the time of multiple extraction or single extraction.  Conservation is the key factor in this procedure.  Before construction of the prosthetic appliance, maximum efforts should be made to preserve as much of alveolus as possible.
  60. 60.  Minimum amount of alveolar bone resorption occurs, if after simpIe extraction, digital compression of the alveolar cortices is done immediately. This procedure is referred as simple alveoloplasty or Alveolar compression.
  61. 61. The aim of alveoloplasty is to recontour the alveolar ridge for providing best possible tissue contour for denture support by maintaining as much bone and soft tissue as possible .
  62. 62. LABIAL OR BUCCAL CORTICAL ALVEOLOPLASTY
  63. 63. Simple Conservative Alveoloplasty with Multiple Extractions  If multiple adjacent teeth are to be extracted in a single sitting simple alveoloplasty technique is advocated, if no other bony irregularities are present.  Immediately after extractions, buccal & lingual plates should be compressed with firm digital pressure and gingival tissue is repositioned and entire ridge is palpated for locating sharp bony spicules or undercuts.
  64. 64. These should be trimmed with rongeur and the edges smoothened with bone file. In case, if there is excess redundant tissue present, then it should be trimmed with surgical scissors and interrupted suturing should be done. Elevation of a mucoperiosteal flap and buccal cortex reduction can be done for removal of undercuts with rongeurs or a rotary bur.
  65. 65. Intraseptal Alveoloplasty--Dean 's Alveoloplasty with Repositioning of Labial Cortical Bone  Used in maxilla only (anterior region).  Technique is usually used to reduce gross maxillary over jet.  To reduce the volume of cancellous bone, maintaining stress bearing cortical bone intact.
  66. 66. Indicated in cases, where adequate bone height exists, but an undercut is present on the buccal aspect of the maxillary ridge. Carried out at the time of multiple teeth extractions or early initial post extraction period.
  67. 67. Two steps- (i) removal of intraseptal bone followed by (ii) repositioning of the labial cortical bone. Immediate denture can be planned
  68. 68. Technique  Teeth should be extracted without much trauma to the labial cortex.  With straight fissure bur attached to the surgical handpiece or with rongeur, lnterdental septal bone is cut from canine to canine region.
  69. 69. Alveoloplasty after the Postextraction Healing  Many times, multiple extractions are carried different times, which results in the irregular ridges- may be knife edged or multiple areas will show sharp bony spicules, which are very painful to touch.  Here crestal incision is taken and mucoperiosteal flap is reflected judiciously.  Care is taken not to tear the flap as at the sharp points, the separation becomes difficult.
  70. 70.  The side ways separation with periosteal elevator will help the smooth reflection.  Sometimes releasing incision may be needed.  The sharp areas or large undercuts should be trimmed with rongeur or round bur and suturing done
  71. 71. Elimination of Unfavourable Undercuts  Due to severe atrophy of the mandible unfavourable prominences may hinder with the proper denture construction.  These undercuts are usually seen in the mandibular lingual aspect –  genial tubercle prominence,  sharp mylohyoid ridge prominence.  Most of the times, the patient will be wearing old dentures and due to resorption over the years.
  72. 72.  The dentures become unstable and patient may come complaint of severe pain on the lingual aspect at the mylohyoid ridge.  Sometimes ulceration or inflammation at this region is also seen.  Patient is asked to discontinue the use of the dentures and surgery should be planned to relieve these undercuts.
  73. 73. LABIAL UNDERCUT
  74. 74. Reduction/Resection of the Genial Tubercles  The genial tubercle, the bony attachments of the genioglossus muscle can become an area of interference due to gross resorption of the mandibular ridge.  The level of the genial tubercles in these cases is seen almost at the crestal level on the lingual aspect.  A shelf like projection is seen, which will dislodge the lower denture with slightest amount of tongue movements, as the peripheral seal on the lingual aspect is not present.
  75. 75.  Frequently rotation is also seen over the tubercle area.  A crestal incision is made from the lower canine to canine region, after infiltration of local anaesthetic solution  No reflection of the flap is done on the labial side  A full thickness mucoperiosteal flap is reflected to expose the genial tubercle
  76. 76.  The muscle attachment is removed with sharp dissection  Excision of the tubercle is done by rotary instrument or rongeurs.  Smoothening can be done with a bone file  Copious irrigation of the area prior to suturing is needed.
  77. 77. Reduction of Mylohyoid Ridge  Usually there will be concavity present, immediately below the alveolar crest with prominence of mylohyoid ridge below.  Procedure can be performed in LA  A crestal incision is taken in the posterior ridge region.  Oblique releasing incision is given at the distal end of the incision, going toward buccal cheek area to avoid damage to lingual nerve.
  78. 78.  Mucoperiosteal flap reflected on the lingual side to expose the medial surface of the mandible at the mylohyoid ridge region.  The tissue from the floor of the mouth and lingual mucoperiosteum is protected by inserting flat blade of the tongue depressor in between the flap and the bone.
  79. 79.  By using osteotome or round bur, the reduction of the mylohyoid ridge is carried out, after dissecting mylohyoid muscle fibres away  Bone is smoothened with bone file  Soft tissue flap is returned back and the complete lingual vestibule checked with digital pressure for any sharp areas  After complete smoothening, the sutures are given.
  80. 80. Excision of Tori  Torus is exostosis/overgrowth of cortical/ cortico- cancellous bone, which is localized to particular area, usually benign and asymptomatic and slow growing.  Origin is unknown. In maxilla Usually seen in midline of the palate. lncidence-20 per cent in females, 10 per cent in male patients. Multiple shapes and configurations can be seen. It will vary from single smooth elevation to multiloculated pedunculated bony masses.
  81. 81.  In mandible found in 8 percent of population, with same incidence in male and females.  Usually bilateral tori in the premolar region on the lingual aspect are seen.  May be single or multiple or multilobulated.  When the teeth are present, tori are of no consequence and usually there are no speech problems associated with them.  But after extraction, the upper denture construction or lower partial/full denture construction is not possible, unless tori are excised.
  82. 82. Indications for reduction/removal/excision of tori  An extremely large torus, filling the palatal vault.  A large torus, that may extend beyond the post-dam area.  Ulceration/traumatization/hyperkeratinization of the overlying mucosa.  Deep bony undercuts.  Interference with the function-speech-deglutition.  Psychological consideration-malignancy/cancer phobia.  Food lodgement under the folds and projection of the tori.
  83. 83. Technique for Excision of Palatal Torus  LA-bilateral greater palatine and incisive nerve block  Anteroposterior linear incision is made in the midline of the palate  Y-shaped releasing incisions at one or both the ends of incision  Thin lobulated mucosa should be carefully handled
  84. 84.  Two mucoperiosteal flaps raised with periosteal elevator, from the midline, sideways.  Retraction sutures can be placed on both the flaps to maximize the exposure.  The torus should never be excised en masse, because of the proximity to the nasal floor (perforation into the nose-oronasal communiation)
  85. 85.  Division of the torus into multiple segments should be done with the bur (vertical and horizontal multiple cuts)  The small pieces removed with the chisel and mallet  Large round bur is used judiciously to final finish  Excess soft tissue should be trimmed
  86. 86.  Continuous ‘over and under’ type suturing using absorbable suture material using atraumatic needle(no trauma to thin mucosa).  Prefabricated acrylic stent/ splint can be given or iodoform tie over pack can be used (to prevent hematoma)
  87. 87. Possible complications Intraoperative:  Bleeding-injury to greater palatine vessels.  Fracture of the palatal shelf.  Oronasal/ oro antral perforation Postoperative  Hematoma formation.  Sloughing/necrosis of the palatal mucosa.  Gaping/nonhealing wound.  Oroantral/ oronasal fistula.
  88. 88. Mandibular Torus Removal  LA-pterygomandibular block with local infiltration.  Incision over alveolar ridge in lower premolar region (edentulous).  Lingual sulcus incision, without releasing incision in the dentulous patients (prevents damage to the lingual nerve).  Mucoperiosteal flap is raised, only on the lingual aspect of the mandible, without perforation over the torus area.
  89. 89. Procedure:
  90. 90.  Make a purchase point/ groove with the bur, on the medial aspect of the torus, parallel to the medial surface of the mandible from the base to the superior margin.  Cleavage is taken with the osteotome placed in the purchase groove / trough.  gentle tapping to excise the entire torus. smoothening with round bur /bone file.  Irrigation and suturing.
  91. 91. Possible complications intraoperative:  injury to submandibular salivary gland duct  Excessive bleeding.  laceration of the mylohyoid muscle  tearing of the flap. postoperative:  life-threatening haemorrhage in the floor of the mouth- infection- airway obstruction.
  92. 92. MaxillaryTuberosity Reduction and exostosis Removal  Excess horizontal and vertical bony / soft tissue in the maxillary tuberosity region may interfere with denture construction  Excessive bony undercut/mobile or redundant soft tissue/hyperplastic fibrous tissue may be present (or both)  The excess tissue protrudes into the intermaxillary space to a degree that, there is insufficient space for lower dentures
  93. 93. Radiographs are often necessary -OPG or intraoral periapical view:  To determine the extent of the bone and soft tissue in the enlarged tuberosity region.  To locate the level of the floor of the maxillary sinus. Aims  To remove the bony / soft tissue irregularities  To create adequate interarch space for the proper construction of the prosthetic appliance in the posterior area.
  94. 94. Technique  LA-infiltration or posterior superior alveolar and greater palatine blocks.  A crestal elliptical incisions extending tuberosity to premolar.  The mucoperiosteum is undermined and the section of the tissue between the elliptical incisions is removed.  If the excess soft tissue is fibrous, hyperplastic, then the medial margins of the incisions on both sides are thinned out tangentially to remove
  95. 95.  If the excess tissue is primarily bone, then rest of the mucoperiosteum is reflected till the vestibular depth.  Excess bone/buccal exostosis is then removed from the crest of the ridge and from the buccal plate (if excessive undercut exists). This can be accomplished with chisel, mallet or burs.  After the desired contour is achieved, excess soft tissue is trimmed along the incision edges to correct the redundancy.  The flap is sutured and a stent is placed.  In case of sinus perforation, a collagen matrix can be placed prior to suturing.
  96. 96. Mental Nerve Transposition  Many times patients with severe mandibular atrophic ridge complain of pain after wearing the denture.  The cause is the superior position of the mental neurovascular bundle.  As the patient starts chewing the food, the pressure causes severe pain.  Repositioning of the nerve can relieve the pain.  Level of the mental foramen is ascertained with the X-rays.
  97. 97.  A crestal incision is taken with buccal releasing incisions in the region of premolars. Mucoperiosteal flap is reflected inferiorly to locate the nerve·  Dissection below the foramen, till the inferior border of the mandible, should be done and the nerve is freed lightly and held with the hook upward.  A bony groove is cut below the mental foramen, only in the buccal cortex·  Then the nerve is positioned inferiorly and secured in place with gelfoam and the flap is then sutured.
  98. 98. AUGMENTATION PROCEDURES  When the alveolar ridge resorption is so extreme, that alveolar bone has completely disappeared and in maxilla, the height has been reduced to the point that a nearly flat surface exists between the vestibule and palate & the piriform aperture lies just beneath the gingiva.  And in the mandible, the basal bone has shown considerable amount of resorption with the mental nerve positioned almost at the crest and very thin mandibular alveolar ridge exists, which can end up in fracture easily
  99. 99.  Vestibuloplasty is out of consideration in such cases, until replacement of necessary supportive bone is done.  Many techniques have been described in the literature for augmenting the bony architecture of the maxilla and/ or mandible.  Two approaches/ options are available: (i) augmentation of alveolar bone (ii) place the implants.
  100. 100. Aims  Restoration of optimum/near optimum ridge height & width, ridge form, vestibular depth and optimum denture bearing area  Protection of neurovascular bundle  Establishment of proper interarch relationship  Improvement of retention and stability of denture  Improve the patient comfort for wearing the denture.
  101. 101. Limitations  Physical condition of the patient  Metabolism of the patient (healing capacity)  Nutritional deficiencies  Availability of adequate soft tissue coverage  Compliance of the patient for major surgery Ridge augmentation procedures can be carried out in the maxilla or in the mandible or both
  102. 102. Ridge augmentation procedures Mandibular augmentation  Superior border augmentation Bone grafts Cartilage grafts Alloplastic grafts.  Inferior border augmentation Bone grafts (autogenous or allogenic freeze dried cadaveric mandible) Cartilage grafts.  lnterpositional or Sandwitch bone grafts Bone grafts Cartilage grafts Hydroxyapatite blocks.  Visor osteotomy.  Onlay grafting-autogenous, alloplastic, allogenic material.
  103. 103. Maxillary augmentation Onlay bone grafting - autogenous / allogenic grafts.  Onlay grafting of alloplastic material.  Interpositional or Sandwich grafts.  Sinus lift procedure. Augmentation in combination with orthognathic surgery  Mandibular osteotomy procedure.  Maxillary osteotomy procedure.  Combination procedure.
  104. 104. Materials used for augmentation of alveolar ridge  Autogeneous bone graft-illiac crest, rib grafts.  Allogenic bone grafts-freeze dried cadaver bone.  Alloplastic material-hydroxyapatite.  Metal mesh with autogenous cancellous bone.  Metal mesh with hydroxyapatite.
  105. 105. Mandibular Augmentation Superior border grafting/augmentation – Davis (1970) has described a technique for ridge augmentation, that uses two 15 cm autogenous rib grafts.  One rib is scored at the cortex, followed by contouring the same rib in the shape of the mandible.  The rib graft is fixed to the mandible, either with transosseous wiring or circummandibular wiring.
  106. 106.  The other rib graft is made into corticocancellous particles and moulded around the first rib graft.  The surgical flap is then closed.  IIliac crest grafting to the superior border also can be used.
  107. 107. Disadvantages  Donor site morbidity.  Second surgical site necessary.  Continued resorption of the grafted sites.  Soft tissue dehiscence or limitation. Hydroxyapatite blocks can be used (precarved in a horseshoe shaped manner blocks are available).
  108. 108. Inferior border augmentation- This surgical procedure is indicated, when the alveolar ridge is less than 5 to 8 mm in height and is at risk of pathological fracture.  First described by Marx and Saunders (1986) for reconstruction of the mandible following resection.  Modified by Quinn (1991) - used for augmentation of atrophic ridge and subsequent placement of implants.
  109. 109. Technique A supraclavicular incision similar to the incision used in bilateral neck dissection is made from mastoid to mastoid region. Subplatysmal dissection, till the inferior border of the mandible is done. Incision through the periosteum is completed from angle to angle. A freeze-dried allogenic cadaver mandible is hollowed out and multiple perforations made into it to allow for revascularization of the packed cancellous bone graft.
  110. 110. This allogenic mandible will be used as a tray The cancellous bone graft is harvested from the iliac crest. The cadaver mandible is then filled with autogenous cancellous graft particles and is fixed to the inferior border with 2-0 vicryl sutures, by circummandibular fixation. The neck flap is closed in tension free manner. Osseointegrated implants can be placed approximately 46 months following surgery
  111. 111. Advantages – Since no surgery is done intra orally, patients old dentures can be used as transitional dentures  By using this technique 11 to 17 mm of bone augmentation can be achieved with a resorption rate of only 5 per cent over the first several years  Increased bone height to accommodate implant surgery  Extraoral flap gives adequate tissue coverage  Also lower one-third of the facial height is increased.Esthetically better results.
  112. 112. Interpositional Bone Grafts (Sandwich Grafting) During this procedure, a horizontal osteotomy is performed, splitting of the residual maxilla or mandible & bone is grafted into this osteotomy gap. In mandible, sandwich technique is mainly used for augmentation of the anterior mandible, between the mental foramina. The autogenous or allogenic bone or hydroxyapatite grafts can be used successfully.
  113. 113. Delivery of the prosthetic appliance is delayed 3 to 5 months for allowing the remodeling of the bone. Secondary vestibuloplasty procedures may be necessary.
  114. 114. Advantages  Less resorption rate than onlay grafting.  More predictable long-term results.  Decreased incidence of nerve paraesthesia than visor osteotomv.  Can be used in conjunction with osseointegrated implants. Implants are placed through the superior free segment of the bone and through the interpositional bone and secured inferiorly within the remaining segment of the mandible. Implant success rate is reported as high as 98 per cent with low resorption rate
  115. 115. Onlay Grafting  When adequate height is present, but width is inadequate for prosthesis in the maxilla or mandible, the option of onlay grafting should be considered.  Oldest technique for onlay augmentation with allograft, i.e. hydroxyapatite is advocated by Obwegeser via submucosal vestibuloplasty technique.  After creating a tunnel via midline, a putty is formed of hydroxyapatite crystals, mixed with saline/ blood, and is injected via syringe into the submucosal tunnel.
  116. 116.  Solid or porous blocks of hydroxyapatite have been used as onlay or interpositional grafts to improve the bony defect. The hydroxyapatite powder can be mixed with autogenous bone graft particles.  Osseointegrated implants can be used in conjunction with onlay bone grafting proced ure.  A split thickness rib graft/ iliac crest bone graft can be used as an onlay graft in the maxilla or mandible. Rib is more uniform and can be placed in one piece. Iliac crest is in blocks or pieces, not uniform. Advantages  Improves the height and width of the maxillary alveolar bone  Can be used both in the anterior and posterior region.
  117. 117. Technique- A high vestibular incision is taken to facilitate good water tight closure and to achieve good underminig of the tissues for relaxation.  Mucoperiosteal flap is reflected to expose the defect.  Small perforations are made in the external cortex by using small round bur to create bleeding and promotion of clot formation and neovascularization.  The grafting material is placed/moulded over the external cortex.  Placement of barrier membrane helps in regeneration and preservation of the graft  Scoring of the periosteum is done before closure for proper mobilization of the flap.
  118. 118. Visor osteotomy Goal - to increase the height of mandibular ridge for denture support. The Visor osteotomy consists of central splitting of the mandible in bucco lingual dimension and the superior positioning of the lingual section of the mandible,which is wired in position. Cancellous bone graft material is placed at the outer cortex over the superior labial junction for improving the contour.
  119. 119. Modified Visor Osteotomy  Consists of splitting of mandible buccolingually by vertical osteotomy only in the posterior regions and a horizontal osteotomy in the anterior region.  The posterior lingual segments are then pushed superiorly on both sides and anterior fragment is also pushed superiorly and fixed with wires to the posterior newly mobilized lingual segments.
  120. 120.  Corticocancellous bone graft particles with hydroxyapatite granules is placed in the gap between the superior and inferior anterior segments.  Rest of the graft material can be moulded on the buccal aspect of the posterior segments.
  121. 121. Advantage Eighty per cent of the height is maintained at the end of 3-5 years. Disadvantages  Nerve paraesthesia and dysaesthesia .  Need for hospitalization.  Donor site morbidity.  Inability to wear the dentures for 3 to 5 months following surgery.
  122. 122. Sinus Lift Procedure or Sinus Grafting  It is mainly used to assist with the placement of osseointegrated implants in the posterior maxilla.  Due to pneumatization of the maxillary sinus and atrophy of the ridge, the sinus floor is lowered almost to the crest of the alveolar ridge in the posterior region.
  123. 123. Technique – Intraoral incision is taken on the maxillary crest or slightly on the palatal aspect with vertical releasing incision from canine to tuberosity area. Anterolateral wall of the maxilla is exposed by reflecting the mucoperiosteal flap. A bony window is made with a trap door type osteotomy, just lateral and posterior to the canine fossa.
  124. 124.  15 to 20 mm long inferior horizontal osteotomy cut is placed 3 mm above the sinus floor.  The anterior vertical osteotomy cut is placed perpendicular to horizontal osteotomy and parallel to the lateral nasal wall, the posterior vertical cut is placed just at the maxillary buttress. The vertical cuts are joined superiorly by placing small bur holes placed at small intervals without completing the superior cut.
  125. 125.  The trap door type of bony window is then gently lifted up superiorly to expose the schneiderian membrane, which is then lifted up gently from the sinus floor and walls.  The gap between the lifted sinus membrane and the floor is filled with the graft material.  For one stage implant a corticocancellous iliac crest bone block can be used.  Otherwise a waiting period of 6-9 months is advocated before implant placement.

×