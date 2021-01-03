CICILAN 0813-2595-1892, Distributor DR Laser Di Gogomall Dogiyai

Successfully reported this slideshow.
 Penyakit jantung bawaan, gejalanya dapat berupa sesak dan terlihat membiru saat menangis atau menyusu, bengkak di sekita...
 Infeksi jantung (endokarditis), umumnya disebabkan oleh virus atau bakteri. Bakteri yang paling umum ditemui sebagai pen...
 Angiografi, yaitu pemeriksaan jantung yang dilakukan dengan cara memasukkan suatu alat yang berfungsi sebagai kamera ke ...
 Penyakit jantung koroner, pengobatan bertujuan untuk mencegah terjadi sumbatan lebih berat di pembuluh darah jantung, de...
 ACE inhibitor – berfungsi menghambat tubuh menghasilkan angiotensin sehingga menurunkan tekanan darah. Contohnya captopr...
oksigen dan nutrisi, sehingga sel-sel pada sebagian area otak akan mati. Kondisi ini menyebabkan bagian tubuh yang dikenda...
o Konsumsi obat-obatan terlarang. o Kecanduan alkohol.  Faktor lainnya: o Faktor keturunan. Orang yang memiliki anggota k...
Gejala Stroke Tiap bagian otak mengendalikan bagian tubuh yang berbeda-beda, sehingga gejala stroke tergantung pada bagian...
Sebagai langkah awal diagnosis, dokter bertanya kepada pasien atau anggota keluarga pasien tentang beberapa hal, yang meli...
 Sebagian pengidap stroke hemoragik dapat mengalami hidrosefalus, yaitu menumpuknya cairan otak di dalam rongga jauh di d...
Pencegahan Stroke Cara mencegah stroke yang utama adalah dengan menerapkan gaya hidup sehat. Selain itu, kenali dan hindar...
0813-2595-1892 TELKOMSEL Distributor DR LASER Harga Termurah Pengertian Diabetes Diabetes adalah penyakit kronis atau yang...
 Ras kulit hitam, hispanik, Native American, dan Asia-Amerika, memiliki angka pengidap lebih tinggi dibandingkan dengan r...
 Sering merasa haus.  Frekuensi buang air kecil meningkat, terutama pada malam hari.  Rasa lapar yang terus-menerus.  ...
Pengobatan diabetes tipe 2, antara lain: 1. Perubahan pola hidup sehat, antara lain: o Menghindari makanan berkadar glukos...
  1. 1. WA TELP 081 325 951 892 Banyak Sekali Manfaat Kesehatan Yang Dapat Digunakan Untuk Anda dan Keluarga dengan Terapi Dr Laser
  2. 2. Distributor DR LASER Harga Termurah - Dr Laser / Dokter Laser Hi Plus merupakan Jam tangan terapi yang Intervasukular Laser Iradiasi Pada Darah (ILIB) pengeluaran adaterbaru Yang Mampu membantu Bagi Penderita Segala macam penyakit. Produkini merupakan penggabungan teknologi laser berintensitas rendah atau biasadisebut (Laser Lembut) 650nm dengan penggabungan teknik akupuntur tradisional Cina yang membuat penyembuhan dan pencegahan macam-macam penyakit sepertiStroke, Hipertensi, Jantung, Darah Tinggi dan Diabetes serta masih banyak lagi. Hubungi Office House 0813-2595-1892 Ulasan Jam Dr Laser / Dokter Laser, Dengan penggabungan teknologi laser yang berintensitas sangat rendah laser 650 nanometer kemudian di gabungkan dengan teknik tradisional yaitu Akupuntur Cina sehingga mampu memberikan rangsangan dan stimulasi pada titik Acupoints (Akupunktur) pada titik Nei Guan, titik tautan DAO, dan titik Long Li yang bias menolongproses pencegahan dan penyembuhan terhadap berbagai macam penyakit. Tips Metode terapi: Sebuah. Dalam seharibias melakukan terapi selama 1 jam atau 60 menit dengan ketentuan sedang menggunkan laser dr b. Setelah Anda menjalankan terapi selama 10 hari berturut-turut, istirahtlah 3 hari untuktidak menjalankan terapi laser
  3. 3. c. Hal ini dapat Andalakukan paling tidak 5 kali periode terapi sekali jalan d. Setelah Anda melakukanterapi laser selama terapi ke lima , istirahatlah sampai 7 hari untukmelakukan terapi e. Sangat TIDAK dianjurkan Bagi Anak-Anak Usia di Bawah Usia 10 Tahun f. Tidak diperbolehkan menggunakan terapi laser untuk mereka yang mengeluarkan masalah kesehatan danketurunnya, ibu merawat juga sedang hamil, untuk wanita yang sedang hamilkencan bulan. Itulah beberapa tips metodeterapi menggunakan laser, untuk lebih jelasnya setelah melukan pembelian terapiini Anda akan mendapatkan panduan, baik berupa video, buku panduan,dan kiat-kiat seputar kesehatan yang membantu yang Anda alami saat inijuga. Anda bisa langsungberkonsultasi kepada kami, karena kami memiliki ahli dalam bidang ini sepertidr. Boyke Dian Nugraha, siapa yang tidak kenal beliau, seorang pakarkesehatan yang nasional dan internasional. dr . Lula Kamalmeruoakan ahli kesehatan dan juga ahli kesehatan beliau mengatakan “Sangatbertanggung jawab atas pola hidup yang seimbang yaitu menyangkut makan-makananberlemak, asupan garam dan olahragalah yang cukup dengan begitu dapatdiandalkan kwalitas, kita bisa semakin baik.
  4. 4. Hubungi Office House 0813-2595-1892 Faktor yang menyebabkan penyakit kronis: Penyakit kronis adalah penyakit yang harus kita hindari, namun tahukah kamu penyakit yang menyebabkan penyakit dan perlu dihindari, untuk penyakit kita harus sesuai dengan penyebabyang ada agar dapat terhindar dari penyakit tersebut. 1. Trauma Emosional Trauma emosional dapatmempengaruhi rasa sakit kronis dengan fisik. Beberapa dari mereka yangmemiliki penyakit kronis dapat memberikan berbagai macam obat yang diberikanoleh dokter karena pelaman yang pernah mereka alami di dalam hidupmereka. Hal diatas dapat diakses mikroglia, yaitu molekul yang membahasdengan sistem saraf. Ada beberapa hal yang akan terjadi jikaterjadi trauma emosional yaitu pemulihan yang kritis dengan pemulihan psikologis. 2. Kualitas Tidur yang Buruk Kualitas tidur yang burukmemang dapat menyebabkan banyak efek untuk kesehatan, sebisa mungkn untuk jagapola tidur dan kualitas tidur kita. Tidur yang begitu nyenyak dapatmeningkatkan peredaran darah sehingga perbaikan
  5. 5. jaringan dan pertumbuhan dapatdidukung. Begitu pula sebaliknya, kompilasi kita tidak bisa tidur, nyenyaktidak nyenyak, malah penggunaan obat tidur nyatanya tidak bias meningkatkankualitas tidur kita. Jadi kesimpulannya kita harus menyiapkan diri kitauntuk memastikan kualitas tidur disaat malam hari. 3. Obat Penghilang Rasa Sakit Obat penghilang rasa sakithanya bias digunakan sementara waktu, tidak untuk menyembuhkan selamanya,mengkompilasi Anda sakit makan Anda akan membeli obat lagi dan lagiuntuk meningkatkan dosis yang Anda gunakan, dengan begitu Anda tidak biasmemperbaharui sebab penyakit. Sangat penting bagi Anda yang memerlukanobat sesuai dokter. 4. Kekurangan Magnesium Di Amerika Serikat telahmelakukan penelitian menunjukkan 57% orang Amerika tidak memperolah magnesiumyang cukup. Magnesium merupakan mineral yang sangat dibutuhkan oleh tubuhkita. Magensium sangat penting untuk membantu meningkatkan glutamat danotak agar sensitif terhadap penyakit, dengan memakan buah- buahan dan sayurandengan kemampuan memenuhi magnesium. 5. Kerusakan Sistem Pencernaan
  6. 6. Sebanyak 70% dari sistemkekebalan tubuh pada sistem pencernaan atau usus. Pada sistem pencernaanyang ada sarap disebut biasa dengan nama Vili agar dihindaridiundang yang masuk yang begitu banyak. Obat pengilang rasa sakit dandapat menyebabkan kerusakan pada Vili, sehingga usus / sistem pencernaanmemperbaiki makanan yang masuk yang baik atau yang buruk, percampuran terbalikdiserap oleh tubuh yang menyebabkan penyakit kronis. Hubungi Office Houre 0813-2595-1892 Distributor DR LASER Harga Termurah Bagaimana terapi jam laser bias meningkatkan kualitas darah Anda Distributor DR LASER Harga Termurah : Berikut ini beberapa penjelsannya ulasan jam Dr Laser / Dokter Laser. Pancaran Sinar Laser Tingkat Rendah dari Dr Laser / Dokter Laser Hi Plus 7 Miracle Therapy Device memiliki gelombang denganpanjang 650 nm mampu mengalirkan darah dengan begitu Dr Laser / Dokter Laser mampumenstimulasi sel tubuh agar bekerja lebih optimal dan mengkat 1. Merangsang Nitric Oxide Fungsi dari pada NitrixOksida merupakan fungsi yang sangat penting karena fungsinya yaitu mampumelancarkan pembentukan otot dan mampu melancarkan jumlah aliran darah kejaringan tubuh kita. Sinar yang dilakukan oleh Sinar Laser Tingkat Rendahini dapat menstimulasi ke pembuluh darah yang dikeluarkan Nitrix Oksida lebihdan lebih banyak lagi, sehingga pengiriman oksigen akan lebih banyak hingga keotot yang dibor. Tubuh kita akan melakukan pemulihan lebih cepatjika jumlah nutrisi dan oksigen menuju tubuh kita meningkat. 2. Imunitas Tubuh dan Detoksifikasi Aliran pada darah yangmembuat patokan kerja pada ginjal menjadi optimal dan fungsi seperti hatisebagai penetralisir racun yang masuk dapat berjalan dengan baik, sehingga dayatahan tubuh terhadap penyakit yang dihasilkan menjadi meningkat
  7. 7. 3. Merangsang Mitokondria Salah satu sel tubuh yang sangat penting yang membahas tjuannya untuk memproduksi energi untuk tubuh yaitu menggunakan kolesterol dan bahan bakarnya adalah gula darah. Sinar laser tingkat rendah memancarkan ke pembuluh darah dapat menstimulasi mitokondria agar bisa bekerja lebih baik agar mampu menghasilkan energi dalamtubuh, sehingga sangat dibutuhkan gula darah dan kolesterol yang lebih banyakmeningkatkan gula darah dan kolesterol yang mampu meningkatkan energi tubuh. 4. Mampu Merangsang Hormon Melatonin Berikut ini merupakanpenjelasan singkatnya yaitu hormon yang sangat penting di dalam prosesmeregulasi tidur atau biasa disebut ritme sirkadian, sel-sel aman kestabilan,metabolisme sel dan mengatur keteraturan, memperlancar aliran dalam darah dandapat membantu menurunkan kolesterol. Usia merupakan salah satu faktor yangberhubungan dengan produksi melatonin, produksi melatonin akan semakinmeningkat semakin bertambahnya usia, sehingga anyak dari semua orang mulaiinsomnia (perubahan pola tidur). Sinar Rendah Tingkat Laser dalam darah dapatmenstimulasi produksi hormon melatonin, sehingga lancarnya aliran darah dangangguan tidur / insomnia dapat teratasi.
  8. 8. 5. MengaktifkanFibrinolisis dan Menghambat Agregasi Trombosit. Mampu mengatasikekentalan darah dan menurangi gumpalan darah jadi aliran darah jadi sempurnadari Sinar Laser Tingkat Rendah. Dr Laser / Dokter Laser Hiplus 7 Miracle Therapy Device sangat direkomendasikan digunakan untuk: 1. Penderita Penyakit Jantung yang ringan atau berat, sangat dibutuhkan segera menggunakan terapi drlser 2. Penderita penyakitS troke 3. Diabetes PenderitaPenyakit 4. Penderita Darah Tinggi (Hipertensi) 5. Penderita KolesterolBerlebih 6. Bagi para Pekerjayang sibuk 7. Pola Makan YangTidak Seimbang 8. Sering tidur larutmalam (insomnia) 9. Kurang berolah ragamengatur pola hidup sehat) 10. Memiliki beratbadan berlebih (Obesitas) 11. bagi para Perokokdan Peminum alkohol 12. Anda yang Seringmengkonsumsi makanan berminyak dan manis
  9. 9. Distributor DR LASER Harga Termurah Dr.Laser Hiplus 7 Perangkat Terapi Keajaiban yang sudah memiliki dunia karena sudah memiliki sertifikasi dari berbagai negara: 1. Sertifikat Perangkat Terapi Laser oleh MedCert Hamburg Jerman 2. Lembaga Penelitian Medis Perawatan Laser Amerika 3. Hadiah Emas NasionalPertama untuk Inovasi Sains dan Teknologi 4. Hadiah Emas NasionalPertama dari Inovasi Teknologi yang Dipatenkan 5. Sertifikat Patendari Sertifikat CE Produk Praktis Baru 6. Impor dan eksporMesin Medis sertifikasi 7. Sertifikat untukPerusahaan Alat Kesehatan 8. Sertifikat untukproduk teknologi tinggi baru 9. Mitra BisnisPertandingan Olimpiade di Beijing Hubungi Office House 0813-2595-1892 DR.LASER SUDAH MENDAPATKAN IZIN EDAR AKL 21403715885 SERTIFIKAT KEMENKES RI DR LASER / DOKTER LASER hi plus 7 MIRACLE TERAPI ACULASER PELOPOR PRODUK TERAPI LASER SEJAK 2011
  10. 10. Rp 6.980.000 menjadi Rp5.680.000 Mau DISKON LAGI +SPESIAL HADIAH? WA 0813-2595-1892 TSEL GENERASI TERBARU DR LASER / DOKTER LASER PERFECT 10PLUS
  11. 11. HARGA PROMO AGUSTUS2020 Rp8.880.000 menjadiRp8.880.000 Mau DISKON LAGI +SPESIAL HADIAH? WA 0813-2595-1892TELKOMSEL TERSEDIA LAYANAN COD (Pengiriman Tunai). Kami Antar Langsung Kerumah atau Kantor Anda, GRATIS Daerah JABODETABEK, luar jawa GRATIS Ongkir khusus pembeli yang langsung hub Wa0813-2595-1892 TELKOMSEL BONUS GRATIS KIT TERAPI INTRANASALSEHARGA Rp1.180.000, - Kit Terapi Intranasaladalah peralatan terapi kesehatan laser tingkat rendah dengan sinar laser 650nmyang digunakan bersamaan dengan Dr. Intranasal ini digunakan di Hidung.
  12. 12. BANYAK MASYARAKAT YANGTERBANTU DENGAN MANFAAT KESEHATAN DARI TERAPI JAM TANGAN KESEHATAN DR.LASER Lengkapi ManfaatKesehatan dengan PAIN RELIEVER LASER PAD Distributor DR LASER Harga Termurah Pain Reliever Laser Padmerupakan perangkat tambahan Dr.laser Perfect10 Plus yang memiliki 7 MATAlaser, sangat bermanfaat untuk: 1) Mengatasi Nyeri (pada lutut, persendian tangan & kaki) 2) Mengatasi Inflamasiatau peradangan 3) Membantu Luka yangSulit Sembuh pada penderita diabetes 4) Membantu Luka Kulkusyang sulit Sembuh pada penderita stroke HARGA Normal Rp1.300.000 Khusus Pembeli Dr.LaserPerfect 10 Plus, Anda bisa mendapatkan Laser Pad ini hanya seharga Rp 500.000,-PESAN DR.LASER SEKARANG! HARGA PROMO AGUSTUS2020 Rp8.880.000 menjadiRp8.880.000 Mau DISKON LAGI +SPESIAL HADIAH? WA 0813-2595-1892TELKOMSEL
  13. 13. HARGA PROMO AGUSTUS2020 Rp 6.980.000 menjadi Rp5.680.000 Mau DISKON LAGI +SPESIAL HADIAH? WA 0813-2595-1892 TELKOMSEL
  Penyakit Jantung Pengertian Penyakit Jantung Penyakit jantung adalah kondisi ketika jantung mengalami gangguan. Beberapa jenis penyakit jantung, antara lain:  Penyakit jantung koroner, merupakan suatu penyakit jantung yang terjadi akibat penyempitan pembuluh darah di jantung.  Penyakit jantung bawaan, merupakan suatu masalah jantung yang ditemukan sejak bayi, yang paling umum ditemukan adalah kebocoran katup jantung.  Infeksi jantung (endokarditis), merupakan suatu infeksi pada lapisan dalam jantung.  Gagal jantung, merupakan suatu kegagalan otot jantung untuk memompakan darah secara memadai ke seluruh tubuh.  Aritmia, merupakan suatu gangguan irama jantung yang menyebabkan denyut jantung tidak normal. Gejala Penyakit Jantung Beberapa gejala penyakit jantung, antara lain:  Penyakit jantung koroner, gejala utamanya adalah nyeri dada, yang dapat disertai dengan sesak napas, nyeri yang menjalar ke lengan kiri, atau ke rahang.
  Penyakit jantung bawaan, gejalanya dapat berupa sesak dan terlihat membiru saat menangis atau menyusu, bengkak di sekitar mata dan di tungkai, serta berat badan tidak bertambah.  Infeksi jantung (endokarditis), gejalanya berupa demam, denyut jantung tidak teratur, sesak napas, bengkak di perut atau tungkai, serta batuk-batuk.  Gagal jantung, gejalanya berupa sesak napas yang makin berat saat beraktivitas, sesak napas yang makin berat saat berbaring, tungkai bengkak, dan perut membesar.  Aritmia, gejala yang dapat timbul berupa jantung berdebar-debar, rasa tidak nyaman di dada, sesak napas, sensasi melayang, bahkan hingga pingsan. Penyebab dan Faktor Risiko Penyakit Jantung Penyebab dan faktor risiko dari penyakit jantung tergantung pada jenis gangguan yang diidap, antara lain:  Penyakit jantung koroner, disebabkan oleh penyempitan pembuluh darah di jantung. Beberapa faktor risikonya, antara lain gaya hidup tidak sehat, seperti makan makanan tinggi karbohidrat atau lemak, obesitas, jarang melakukan aktivitas fisik, serta kebiasaan merokok.  Penyakit jantung bawaan, hingga saat ini tidak diketahui dengan pasti penyebabnya. Beberapa faktor risikonya, antara lain ibu terinfeksi rubella saat hamil, ibu mengonsumsi obat tertentu saat hamil, atau adanya kelainan gen.
  Infeksi jantung (endokarditis), umumnya disebabkan oleh virus atau bakteri. Bakteri yang paling umum ditemui sebagai penyebabnya adalah infeksi bakteri Streptococcus beta hemolyticus grup A.  Gagal jantung, umumnya disebabkan oleh penyakit jantung koroner, infeksi, atau adanya kelainan katup jantung.  Aritmia, umumnya disebabkan oleh kelainan bawaan, adanya otot jantung yang mati karena penyakit jantung koroner, konsumsi alkohol atau kafein yang berlebihan, stres, atau efek samping obat tertentu. Diagnosis Penyakit Jantung Dokter akan mendiagnosis penyakit jantung dengan diawali wawancara medis lengkap, yang diikuti dengan pemeriksaan fisik yang menyeluruh, serta pemeriksaan penunjang jika diperlukan. Beberapa pemeriksaan penunjang tersebut, antara lain:  Elektrokardiogram (EKG), yaitu pemeriksaan untuk melihat aliran listrik dan irama jantung. Pemeriksaan ini dilakukan dengan cara memasang beberapa sadapan (berbentuk seperti penjepit) ke tubuh pasien. EKG merupakan pemeriksaan yang paling umum dilakukan pada mereka yang diduga mengalami gangguan jantung.  Ekokardiografi, yaitu pemeriksaan untuk melihat bagian dalam jantung, fungsi pompa jantung, dan fungsi katup jantung. Pemeriksaan ini terutama dilakukan pada mereka yang diduga mengalami gagal jantung, penyakit jantung bawaan, dan kelainan katup jantung.  Treadmill test, yaitu pemeriksaan irama jantung yang dilakukan sembari pasien melakukan aktivitas fisik (treadmill). Pemeriksaan ini umumnya dilakukan untuk mendeteksi dini penyakit jantung koroner.
  Angiografi, yaitu pemeriksaan jantung yang dilakukan dengan cara memasukkan suatu alat yang berfungsi sebagai kamera ke dalam pembuluh darah jantung untuk melihat adanya sumbatan di dalam pembuluh darah jantung. Pencegahan Penyakit Jantung Pada penyakit jantung bawaan, upaya pencegahan yang efektif belum ditemukan hingga saat ini. Namun demikian, pada penyakit jantung koroner, gagal jantung, dan aritmia, beberapa upaya pencegahan dapat dilakukan, antara lain:  Mengonsumsi makanan tinggi serat, rendah gula, dan rendah lemak.  Menghentikan kebiasaan merokok dan menghindari paparan asap rokok.  Memeriksa tekanan darah, gula darah, dan kolesterol secara berkala.  Melakukan latihan fisik, seperti jogging, bersepeda, dan berenang, setidaknya 30 menit setiap hari. Pengobatan Penyakit Jantung Pengobatan penyakit jantung tergantung pada gangguan yang diidap, antara lain:
  Penyakit jantung koroner, pengobatan bertujuan untuk mencegah terjadi sumbatan lebih berat di pembuluh darah jantung, dengan memberikan pengidap obat pengencer darah (seperti aspirin atau clopidogrel) dan nitrat. Jika sumbatan sudah sangat berat, dokter akan membuka sumbatan di pembuluh darah melalui tindakan percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).  Penyakit jantung bawaan, pengobatan dilakukan dengan tindakan pembedahan untuk menutup kebocoran pada katup atau sekat jantung.  Penyakit infeksi jantung, pengobatan dilakukan dengan pemberian antibiotik yang sesuai dengan jenis kuman yang menginfeksi, antiradang, serta pengencer darah.  Penyakit gagal jantung, pengobatan bertujuan untuk mengurangi cairan di dalam tubuh, sehingga menurunkan kerja jantung. Dokter akan memberikan obat untuk meningkatkan kekuatan jantung dalam memompa darah.  Penyakit jantung aritmia, pengobatan bertujuan untuk mengendalikan irama jantung, dengan memberikan obat-obatan yang mempengaruhi irama jantung, seperti beta blocker, diltiazem, dan verapamil. Jika tidak ada perbaikan, dokter akan melakukan tindakan ablasi jantung untuk mengontrol aliran listrik yang tidak sesuai di jantung. Kapan Harus ke Dokter? Jika gejala seperti nyeri dada, sesak napas, jantung berdebar-debar, serta sesak napas atau kulit kebiruan pada bayi terutama ketika menyusu, sebaiknya segera periksakan diri ke rumah sakit terdekat untuk mendapatkan pemeriksaan dan penanganan lebih lanjut. Untuk melakukan pemeriksaan, kamu bisa langsung membuat janji dengan dokter di rumah sakit pilihan kamu Obat-obatan yang digunakan untuk menangani penyakit jantung tergantung pada jenis penyakit jantung itu sendiri. Beberapa obat berikut umumnya digunakan dalam mengobati penyakit jantung, antara lain:
  ACE inhibitor – berfungsi menghambat tubuh menghasilkan angiotensin sehingga menurunkan tekanan darah. Contohnya captopril dan ramipril.  Angiotensin II receptor blockers – bekerja dengan menghambat efek angiotensin, sehingga menurunkan tekanan darah. Contohnya losartan.  Antagonis kalsium – bekerja dengan mengatur kadar kalsium yang masuk ke otot jantung dan pembuluh darah, sehingga melebarkan pembuluh darh. Contohnya amlodipine dan nifedipine.  Penghambat beta – pengobatan ini bekerja dengan cara menekan efek adrenalin yang meningkatkan detak jantung. Oleh karena itu, jantung tidak akan bekerja terlalu keras. Contohnya metoprolol dan bisoprolol.  Antikoagulan – berfungsi mencegah penggumpalan darah dengan menghambat kerja faktor pembekuan darah. Contohnya, heparin dan warfarin.  Antiplatelet – Sama halnya dengan antikoagulan, antiplatelet berfungsi mencegah terbentuknya gumpalan darah dengan cara yang berbeda. Contohnya, aspirin dan clopidrogel.  Penurun kolesterol – berfungsi meningkatkan kadar kolesterol baik (HDL) dan menurunkan kadar kolesterol jahat (LDL). Contohnya atorvastatin.  Obat digitalis – obat ini akan bekerja dengan acara meningkatkan kadar kalsium pada sel jantung. Dengan begitu, pompa jantung akan mengalami peningkatan. Contohnya, digoxin.  Nitrat – berfungsi melebarkan pembuluh darah. Contohnya, nitrogliserin dan isosorbide dinitrate. Stroke Pengertian Stroke Stroke adalah kondisi yang terjadi ketika pasokan darah ke otak terganggu atau berkurang akibat penyumbatan (stroke iskemik) atau pecahnya pembuluh darah (stroke hemoragik). Tanpa darah, otak tidak akan mendapatkan asupan
  oksigen dan nutrisi, sehingga sel-sel pada sebagian area otak akan mati. Kondisi ini menyebabkan bagian tubuh yang dikendalikan oleh area otak yang rusak tidak dapat berfungsi dengan baik. Stroke adalah kondisi gawat darurat yang perlu ditangani secepatnya, karena sel otak dapat mati hanya dalam hitungan menit. Tindakan penanganan yang cepat dan tepat dapat meminimalkan tingkat kerusakan otak dan mencegah kemungkinan munculnya komplikasi. Faktor Risiko Stroke Terdapat beberapa faktor yang meningkatkan risiko stroke. Selain stroke, faktor risiko ini juga dapat meningkatkan risiko serangan jantung. Faktor-faktor tersebut meliputi:  Faktor kesehatan, yang meliputi: o Hipertensi. o Diabetes. o Kolesterol tinggi. o Obesitas. o Penyakit jantung, seperti gagal jantung, penyakit jantung bawaan, infeksi jantung, atau aritmia. o Sleep apnea. o Pernah mengalami TIA atau serangan jantung sebelumnya.  Faktor gaya hidup, yang meliputi: o Merokok. o Kurang olahraga atau aktivitas fisik.
  o Konsumsi obat-obatan terlarang. o Kecanduan alkohol.  Faktor lainnya: o Faktor keturunan. Orang yang memiliki anggota keluarga yang pernah mengalami stroke, berisiko tinggi mengalami penyakit yang sama juga. o Dengan bertambahnya usia, seseorang memiliki risiko stroke lebih tinggi dibandingkan orang yang lebih muda. Penyebab Stroke Berdasarkan penyebabnya, ada dua jenis stroke, yaitu:  Stroke iskemik. Stroke iskemik terjadi ketika pembuluh darah arteri yang membawa darah dan oksigen ke otak mengalami penyempitan, sehingga menyebabkan aliran darah ke otak sangat berkurang. Kondisi ini disebut juga dengan iskemia. Stroke iskemik dapat dibagi lagi ke dalam 2 jenis, stroke trombotik dan stroke embolik.  Stroke hemoragik. Stroke hemoragik terjadi ketika pembuluh darah di otak pecah dan menyebabkan perdarahan. Pendarahan di otak dapat dipicu oleh beberapa kondisi yang memengaruhi pembuluh darah. Kondisi tersebut meliputi hipertensi yang tidak terkendali, melemahnya dinding pembuluh darah, dan pengobatan dengan pengencer darah. Stroke hemoragik terdiri dari dua jenis, yaitu perdarahan intraserebral dan subarachnoid.
  Gejala Stroke Tiap bagian otak mengendalikan bagian tubuh yang berbeda-beda, sehingga gejala stroke tergantung pada bagian otak yang terserang dan tingkat kerusakannya. Itulah mengapa gejala atau t
  23. 23. Sebagai langkah awal diagnosis, dokter bertanya kepada pasien atau anggota keluarga pasien tentang beberapa hal, yang meliputi:  Gejala yang dialami, awal munculnya gejala, dan apa yang sedang pasien lakukan ketika gejala tersebut muncul.  Jenis obat-obatan yang sedang dikonsumsi.  Apakah pasien pernah mengalami cedera di bagian kepala.  Memeriksa riwayat kesehatan pengidap dan keluarga pengidap terkait penyakit jantung, stroke ringan (TIA), dan stroke. Kemudian, dokter melakukan pemeriksaan fisik pasien secara keseluruhan, yang biasanya diawali dengan memeriksa tekanan darah, detak jantung, dan bunyi bising abnormal di pembuluh darah leher dengan menggunakan stetoskop. Dokter juga bisa merekomendasikan pemeriksaan lanjutan, seperti tes darah, CT scan, MRI, elektrokardiografi, USG doppler karotis, dan ekokardiografi. Komplikasi Stroke Stroke dapat menyebabkan berbagai macam komplikasi, dan sebagian besar komplikasi tersebut berakibat fatal. Beberapa jenis komplikasi yang mungkin muncul, antara lain:  Deep vein thrombosis. Sebagian orang akan mengalami penggumpalan darah di tungkai yang mengalami kelumpuhan. Kondisi tersebut dikenal sebagai deep vein thrombosis. Kondisi ini terjadi akibat terhentinya gerakan otot tungkai, sehingga aliran di dalam pembuluh darah vena tungkai terganggu. Hal ini meningkatkan risiko untuk terjadinya penggumpalan darah. Deep vein thrombosis dapat diobati dengan obat antikoagulan.
  24. 24.  Sebagian pengidap stroke hemoragik dapat mengalami hidrosefalus, yaitu menumpuknya cairan otak di dalam rongga jauh di dalam otak (ventrikel). Dokter bedah saraf akan memasang sebuah selang ke dalam otak untuk membuang cairan yang menumpuk tersebut.  Kerusakan yang disebabkan oleh stroke dapat mengganggu refleks menelan, akibatnya makanan dan minuman berisiko masuk ke dalam saluran pernapasan. Masalah dalam menelan tersebut dikenal sebagai disfagia. Disfagia dapat menyebabkan pneumonia aspirasi. Hubungi Kami WA 0813-2595-1892 TELKOMSEL Distributor DR LASER Harga Termurah Pengobatan Stroke Pengobatan khusus yang diberikan pada pengidap stroke tergantung pada jenis stroke yang dialaminya, stroke iskemik atau stroke hemoragik.  Pengobatan stroke iskemik. Penanganan awal akan berfokus untuk menjaga jalan napas, mengontrol tekanan darah, dan mengembalikan aliran darah.  Pengobatan stroke hemoragik. Pada kasus stroke hemoragik, pengobatan awal bertujuan untuk mengurangi tekanan pada otak dan mengontrol perdarahan. Ada beberapa bentuk pengobatan terhadap stroke hemoragik, antara lain dengan mengonsumsi obat-obatan dan operasi.  Pengobatan TIA (Transient Ischemic Attack). Pengobatan TIA bertujuan untuk menurunkan faktor risiko yang dapat memicu timbulnya stroke, sehingga penyakit jantung tersebut dapat dicegah. Obat-obatan akan diberikan oleh dokter untuk mengatasinya. Dalam beberapa kasus, prosedur operasi endarterektomi karotis diperlukan jika terdapat penumpukan lemak pada arteri karotis.
  25. 25. Pencegahan Stroke Cara mencegah stroke yang utama adalah dengan menerapkan gaya hidup sehat. Selain itu, kenali dan hindari faktor risiko yang ada, serta ikuti anjuran dokter. Berbagai tindakan pencegahan stroke, antara lain:  Menjaga pola makan. Terlalu banyak mengonsumsi makanan asin dan berlemak dapat meningkatkan jumlah kolesterol dalam darah dan risiko menimbulkan hipertensi yang dapat memicu terjadinya stroke. Hindari konsumsi garam yang berlebihan. Konsumsi garam yang ideal adalah sebanyak 6 gram atau satu sendok teh per hari. Makanan yang disarankan adalah makanan yang kaya akan lemak tidak jenuh, protein, vitamin, dan serat. Seluruh nutrisi tersebut bisa diperoleh dari sayur, buah, biji-bijian utuh, dan daging rendah lemak seperti dada ayam tanpa kulit.  Olahraga secara teratur. Olahraga secara teratur dapat membuat jantung dan sistem peredaran darah bekerja lebih efisien. Olahraga juga dapat menurunkan kadar kolesterol dan menjaga berat badan serta tekanan darah pada tingkat yang sehat.  Berhenti merokok. Perokok berisiko dua kali lipat lebih tinggi terkena stroke, karena rokok dapat mempersempit pembuluh darah dan membuat darah mudah menggumpal. Tidak merokok berarti juga mengurangi risiko berbagai masalah kesehatan lainnya, seperti penyakit paru-paru dan jantung.  Hindari konsumsi minuman beralkohol. Minuman keras mengandung kalori tinggi. Jika dikonsumsi secara berlebihan, seseorang rentan terhadap berbagai penyakit pemicu stroke, seperti diabetes dan hipertensi. Konsumsi minuman beralkohol berlebihan juga dapat membuat detak jantung menjadi tidak teratur.  Hindari penggunaan NAPZA. Beberapa jenis NAPZA dapat menyebabkan penyempitan arteri dan mengurangi aliran darah. Diabetes Hubungi Kami WA
  26. 26. 0813-2595-1892 TELKOMSEL Distributor DR LASER Harga Termurah Pengertian Diabetes Diabetes adalah penyakit kronis atau yang berlangsung jangka panjang yang ditandai dengan meningkatnya kadar gula darah (glukosa) hingga di atas nilai normal. Ada dua jenis utama diabetes, yaitu diabetes tipe 1 dan tipe 2. Faktor Risiko Diabetes Faktor risiko diabetes tipe 1, antara lain:  Faktor riwayat keluarga atau keturunan, yaitu ketika seseorang akan lebih memiliki risiko terkena diabetes tipe 1 jika ada anggota keluarga yang mengidap penyakit yang sama, karena berhubungan dengan gen tertentu.  Faktor geografi, orang yang tinggal di daerah yang jauh dari garis khatulistiwa, seperti di Finlandia dan Sardinia, berisiko terkena diabetes tipe 1. Hal ini disebabkan karena kurangnya vitamin D yang bisa didapatkan dari sinar matahari, sehingga akhirnya memicu penyakit autoimun.  Faktor usia. Penyakit ini paling banyak terdeteksi pada anak-anak usia 4-7 tahun, kemudian pada anak-anak usia 10-14 tahun.  Faktor pemicu lainnya, seperti mengonsumsi susu sapi pada usia terlalu dini, air yang mengandung natrium nitrat, sereal dan gluten sebelum usia 4 bulan atau setelah 7 bulan, memiliki ibu dengan riwayat preeklampsia, serta menderita penyakit kuning saat lahir. Faktor risiko diabetes tipe 2, antara lain:  Berat badan berlebih atau obesitas.  Distribusi lemak perut yang tinggi.  Gaya hidup tidak aktif dan jarang beraktivitas atau berolahraga.  Riwayat penyakit diabetes tipe 2 dalam keluarga.
  27. 27.  Ras kulit hitam, hispanik, Native American, dan Asia-Amerika, memiliki angka pengidap lebih tinggi dibandingkan dengan ras kulit putih.  Usia di atas 45 tahun, walaupun tidak menutup kemungkinan dapat terjadi sebelum usia 45 tahun.  Kondisi prediabetes, yaitu ketika kadar gula darah lebih tinggi dari normal, tapi tidak cukup tinggi untuk diklasifikasikan sebagai diabetes.  Riwayat diabetes saat hamil.  Wanita dengan sindrom ovarium polikistik, yang ditandai dengan menstruasi tidak teratur, pertumbuhan rambut berlebihan, dan obesitas. Penyebab Diabetes Diabetes disebabkan karena adanya gangguan dalam tubuh, sehingga tubuh tidak mampu menggunakan glukosa darah ke dalam sel, sehingga glukosa menumpuk dalam darah. Pada diabetes tipe 1, gangguan ini disebabkan karena pankreas tidak dapat memproduksi hormon tertentu. Sedangkan pada diabetes tipe 2, gangguan ini terjadi akibat tubuh tidak efektif menggunakan hormon tertentu atau kekurangan hormon tertentu yang relatif dibandingkan kadar glukosa darah. Kadar glukosa yang tinggi ini dapat merusak pembuluh darah kecil di ginjal, jantung, mata, dan sistem saraf, sehingga mengakibatkan berbagai macam komplikasi. Hubungi Kami WA 0813-2595-1892 TELKOMSEL Distributor DR LASER Harga Termurah Gejala Diabetes Beberapa gejala diabetes tipe 1 dan tipe 2, antara lain:
  28. 28.  Sering merasa haus.  Frekuensi buang air kecil meningkat, terutama pada malam hari.  Rasa lapar yang terus-menerus.  Berat badan turun tanpa sebab yang jelas.  Lemas dan merasa lelah.  Pandangan yang kabur.  Luka yang lama sembuh.  Sering mengalami infeksi pada kulit, saluran kemih, gusi, atau vagina. Diagnosis Diabetes Dokter akan mendiagnosis diabetes pada seseorang dengan melakukan wawancara medis, pemeriksaan fisik, serta pemeriksaan penunjang seperti pemeriksaan darah dan urine. Komplikasi Diabetes Baik diabetes tipe 1 maupun 2 dapat menyebabkan komplikasi berupa kerusakan retina mata, kerusakan saraf, penyakit stroke dan jantung koroner, kerusakan ginjal, disfungsi seksual, keguguran, atau bayi lahir mati dari ibu yang mengidap diabetes. Pengobatan Diabetes Pengobatan diabetes tipe 1, antara lain:  Hormon tertentu untuk mengontrol glukosa darah. Pemberian hormon ini dengan cara disuntikkan pada lapisan di bawah kulit sekitar 3-4 kali sehari sesuai dosis yang dianjurkan dokter.  Pola makan sehat dan olahraga teratur untuk membantu mengontrol tingkat glukosa darah.  Merawat kaki dan memeriksakan mata secara berkala untuk mencegah komplikasi lebih lanjut.
  29. 29. Pengobatan diabetes tipe 2, antara lain: 1. Perubahan pola hidup sehat, antara lain: o Menghindari makanan berkadar glukosa tinggi atau berlemak tinggi. o Meningkatkan makanan tinggi serat. o Melakukan olahraga secara teratur, minimal 3 jam setiap minggu. o Menurunkan dan menjaga berat badan tetap ideal. o Menghindari atau berhenti merokok. o Menghindari atau berhenti mengonsumsi minuman beralkohol. o Menjaga kesehatan kaki dan mencegah kaki terluka. o Memeriksa kondisi kesehatan mata secara rutin. 2. Pemberian obat-obatan diabetes di bawah pengawasan dokter. Pencegahan Diabetes Pada diabetes tipe 1, antara lain:  Menjalani pengobatan intensif jika terdapat anggota keluarga yang mengidap diabetes tipe 1.  Menjalami tes DNA untuk mengetahui adanya gen pembawa atau penyakit diabetes tipe 1. Pada diabetes tipe 2, antara lain:  Mempertahankan berat badan ideal dengan mengonsumsi makanan rendah lemak.  Mengonsumsi makanan tinggi serat seperti buah dan sayur.  Mengurangi konsumsi makanan dan minuman manis.  Berolahraga secara rutin dan banyak melakukan aktivitas fisik.  Mengurangi waktu duduk diam terlalu lama, seperti ketika menonton televisi.  Menghindari atau berhenti merokok.
  30. 30.  Hubungi Kami WA  0813-2595-1892 TELKOMSEL Distributor DR LASER Harga Termurah

×