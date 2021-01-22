Successfully reported this slideshow.
NSAIDS
• • Chemicallydiverse,butmost are organicacids Groupedtogetheras these drugshave common analgesic (pain reducing)and antip...
 Sodium salicylate was used for fever and pain in 1857 its great success led to the introduction of acetylsalicylic acid ...
Traditional – Nonselective COX inhibitors Group Drugs Salicylic acids Aspirin Propionic acids Naproxen, Ibuprofen, Ketopro...
 PreferentialCOX-2inhibitors  SelectiveCOX-2inhibitors  Analgesic-antipyreticwith poor antiinflammatory action:  Paraa...
• • • • • • All Nsaids Inhibit PG Synthesis Prostaglandins, Prostacyclines (PGI2) And Tromboxane A2 (TXA2) Are Produced Fr...
FEVER,PAIN ,INFLAMMATIO N SuPportspllatellet funccttiion CO CO X- X-1 1 COX- Cyclooxygenas e Thromboxane Prostaglandins Ar...
Arachidonicacid COX-2 (inducibl e) Bodyhomeostasis • S t o mach • Intestine • Kidney • Platelet Inflammatory Site • Macrop...
1. Analgesia:Prevention of pain nerveending sensitization 2. Antipyresis:Reduction of Body temperature in hyperthermia 3. ...
What isPain ? “An unpleasant sensory and emotional experience associated with actual or potential tissue damage, or descri...
Acute Chronic vs Duration Nociceptive Neuropathic vs Pathophysiology
Acute Chronic Usually accompanied by obvious tissue damage Increased autonomic nervous activity Pain resolves with healing...
Nociceptive Neuropathic • • • • Pain that arises from astimulus that is outside of the nervous system– receptors stimulate...
• • • • • Transduction Transmission Modulation Perception Interpretation Peripheral Nerve Pain Behavior • Ascending Pathwa...
• Peripheral component: – PGs(especially E2and I2) sensitize afferent nerve endings to pain – induces chemical and mechani...
Trauma/inflammation Release of arachidonic acid COX-2 Prostaglandins E2 Pain sensitization COX-2 Prostaglandins sensitizat...
• • Against Pyrexia (Fever) Reduction in body temperature in caseof hyperthermia- not in normothermic individuals MOA:Duri...
• At the site ofinjury – enhanced COX-2mediated PG synthesis NSAIDs inhibit PGsynthesis at the site of injury – antiiflamm...
• • • • TXA2is pro-aggregator (COX-1) PGI2is anti-aggregator Most NSAIDs- effects on TXA2predominatesand inhibits aggregat...
• • • All NSAIDsproduce gastric mucosal damage, ulceration and blood loss – varying extent Dueto inhibition of COX-1mediat...
• • During hypovolemia, decreased renalperfusion Particularly important in conditionsof – CHF ,hypovolaemia, cirrhosis and...
• • • Weaker analgesic than Morphine – 600 mg VsCodeine 60 mg Aspirin irreversibly inhibits COX-1& COX-2activity Inhibits ...
•ASPIRIN is acetylsalicylic acid, the Prototype - converted in the Body to Salicylic acid – Oldest analgesic •Other import...
• • Absorbed from stomach and SI Poorly water soluble –limitation – Solubility can be increased by alkalizations – but ???...
• Metabolic effects: Increased cellular metabolism • Uncoupling of oxydative phosphorylation →increased heat production In...
• GIT : – Salicylic acid – irritant to mucosacausing nausea andvomiting Locally – back diffusion of acid – necrosis of muc...
• Hematologic effects: – – – Itinhibits the platelet aggregation by decreasing the production of TXA2– lasts for aweek In ...
• Gastrointestinal disturbances – Nausea, vomiting, epigastric distress and gastric mucosaldamage • Hypersensitivity and I...
• • • Fatal dose: 15 – 30 gm Low in caseof children Features: Vomiting, dehydration, acidosis, petechial haemorrhage, hype...
1. Analgesic: Headache, migraine, backache, tothache, dysmenorrhea etc (300 to 600 mg 8Hrly) 2. Rheumatoid arthritis: (3-5...
• Routinely prescribed forpost myocardial infarction patients – prophylaxis purpose to preventre-infarction Doseis very lo...
1. Sensitive Persons 2. Children with viraldiseases 3. Peptic ulcer diseaseand bleeding disorders 4. Chronic liver disease...
• Analgesic: Backache,myalgia, toothache, joint pain, pulled muscle and dysmenorrhoea Antipyretic : Feverof any origin – P...
• • Ibuprofen, Naproxen, Ketoprofen,Flurbiprofen Analgesic, antipyretic and anti-inflammatory efficacy islower than aspiri...
• Pharmacokinetics: All are well absorbed orally – 90-99%plasma protein bound – – – But lesser displacement of otherdrugs ...
 Analgesic, antipyretic and weak anti-inflammatory – inhibition of certain PGsynthesis – peripheral + central analgesic d...
• Multiple action NSAID,Longacting, good anti-inflammatory, good analgesic-antipyretic action.Dose: 10-20 mgday – – – Reve...
• Indole acetic acid derivative - Potent anti-inflammatory andprompt antipyretic – – Relieves only inflammatory and injury...
• Potent analgesic – but modest anti-inflammatory – post operative pain– equal efficacy with Morphine (butno receptor inte...
• Metamizole (Analgin) is aderivative of Amidopyrine. It is apotent and promptly acting analgesic, antipyretic, andspasmol...
• • Weak PG synthesis inhibitor, moderate COX-2 selective – Other Mechanisms: reduced superoxide generation by neutrophils...
• • Analgesic-antipyrretic and antiinflammatory – efficacy similar to naproxen Inhibits PG synthesis – somewhat COX-2 sele...
• • • • Inhibit COX-2 without inhibiting COX-1 - benefits – Less peptic ulcer occurrence, less ulcer bleeds – Do not depre...
Other concerns of selective COX-2 inhibition: • • Efficacy: COX-1 generated PGs may play role in inflammation – broad rang...
 Phenacetin 1887 – banned now (Nephropathy) Its deethylated active metabolite of Phenacetin  Analgesic – Like aspirin - ...
• Kinetics:orally absorbed, 1/4thPP bound, t1/2: 3 – 5 hours; Metabolism by conjugation with glucoronic acid and sulfate A...
• • Most commonly used – over the counter drug Headache, mild migraine, musculoskeletal pain dysmenorrhoea etc. 1stchoice ...
• • NSAIDS are also effective topically – gel/spray etc. Advantages: 1. Attains higher conc. Locally in muscles and joints...
1. Mild to moderate pain – Paracetamol or low dose Ibuprofen 2. Post operative acute short lasting pain – Ketorolac, Propi...
NSAIDS
NSAIDS

NSAIDS USE IN DENTAL TREATMENT AND PROCEDURES

NSAIDS

