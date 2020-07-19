Ca Papillary(Thyroid Gland)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dr. Asim Shahzad PGR Surgery BBH RWP CASE DISCUSSION
TIMELINE 1 2 3 4 History Examination Investigations Final Dx 6 5 Learning objectives Management Plan
DEMOGRAPHIC DETAILS • Manzoor s/o Hamza • 33 years Old Male • Married • Skardu • OPD • 24/9/19 • Co Morbids:Nil
PRESENTING COMPLAINTS Swelling infront of neck from last 2 years 1 2 Pain in swelling from last 2 months
HOPI  My patient was in usual state of health 2 years back when he noticed swelling infront of neck it was about the size...
HOPI  Past Medical: Not Significant.  Past Surgical: Lymph node biopsy from right cervical region 2 months back.  Drug ...
EXAMINATION A middle aged man of medium build sitting in bed comfortably oriented in time , place and person, showing no s...
SYSTEMIC EXAMINATION ABDOMEN RESPIRATORY SYSTEM CVS GENITOURINARY Abd soft nontender,no visceromegaly, umblical central in...
INVESTIGATIONS TFTS S.T3:118.3(N) S.T4: 6.93(N) TSH:2.792(N) ( CBC  TLC: 10.3  Hb : 15.9  Hct: 45.2  Platelets: 310 OT...
LYMPH NODE BIOPSY Morphology and immunohistochemistry suggestive of Metastatic Papillary Carcinoma of Thyroid CK 7: POS TT...
CONTRAST CT NECK AND CHEST
FINAL DIAGNOSIS METASTATIC PAPILLARY CARCINOMA OF THYROID
MANAGEMENT PLAN  Total Thyroidectomy with Modified Radical Neck Dissection (It has been done).  Follow up with NOORI con...
PER OP FINDINGS •PRETRACHEAL AND PERATRACHEAL LN. •RIGHT LOBE ENGULFING INTERNAL JUGULAR VEIN. •RIGHT SIDED THYROID CYST. ...
POSTOPERATIVE INVESTIGATIONS HB:11.3 WBC:8.5 HCT:32.9 PLT:259 NA :137 K:3.5 ALT:57 BIL:1.1 AST:39.1 CREAT:.8 UREA:25.6 SER...
CURRENT STATUS 3rd POD OF TOTAL THYROIDECTOMY PLUS NECK DISSECTION A/C: PAIN AT SITE OF INCISION 0/E: B.P 120/80 P/RATE 88...
LEARNING OBJECTIVES 1 TREATMENT OPTIONS FOR PAPILLARY THYROID CARCINOMA 2 Types of neck dissection
PAPILLARY THYROID CARCINOMA •PTC is the most common form of well-differentiated thyroid cancer, and the most common form o...
TNM STAGING OF THYROID CARCINOMA
TREATMENT OPTIONS Surgery is the definitive management of thyroid cancer. Various types of operations may be performed, ra...
National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines recommend total thyroidectomy for patients who meet any of the following ...
STUDY In a multicenter retrospective study, 103 clinically node-negative patients who were treated with total thyroidectom...
Treatment of Advanced Disease In patients with stage T4 disease, external beam radiation therapy (EBRT) may be performed t...
LYMPH NODES OF NECK
Pattern of spread of Papillary Carcinoma • Central neck, or level VI, lymph nodes are typically the first site of regional...
RADICAL NECK DISSECTION involves the removal of all nodal and fibrofatty tissue from levels I to V, including sacrificing ...
RADICAL NECK DISSECTION.
MODIFIED RADICAL NECK DISSECTION involves removal of all nodal and fibrofatty tissue from levels I to V but preserves one ...
THANK YOU
