Fisioterapia 2 columna cervical

COLUMNA CERVICAL ARGENIS GUÉDEZ
DEFINICIÓN  Es una estructura formada por huesos (Vértebras), ligamentos, tendones flexibles, músculos grandes y nervios ...
La musculatura cervical puede ser dividida en grupos, en función de su localización anatómica. 1. Músculos anteriores Este...
2. Escalenos y paravertebrales Largo de la cabeza Largo del cuello Recto anterior de la cabeza Recto lateral de la cabeza ...
Exploración Física:  Inspección  Palpación: *Contractura en el esternocleidomastoideo, escalenos y trapecio. *Puntos dol...
EXPLORACIÓN FÍSICA: INSPECCIÓN
¿DE QUÉ FORMA LA COLUMNA VERTEBRAL PUEDE PRODUCIR DOLOR DE ESPALDA?  - Cuando las raíces de los grandes nervios que van a...
DE QUÉ FORMA LA COLUMNA VERTEBRAL PUEDE PRODUCIR DOLOR DE ESPALDA?  -Cuando están lesionados los huesos (FRACTURAS), tend...
CERVICALGIA  Es el síntoma principal de las lesiones de la columna cervical. (INCLUYE MÚLTIPLES CAUSAS)  Ubicado: en la ...
CERVICOBRAQUIALGIA
SINTOMAS PRINCIPALES  Dolor en el Cuello (cervicalgia)  Dolor irradiado al Miembro superior (cervicobraquialgia)  Rigid...
CAUSAS DE CERVICALGIA  La Artrosis (Cervicoartrosis) y Artritis (Reumatoide y Espondilitis Anquilosante)  Los Traumatism...
ARTROSIS CERVICAL (Cervicoartrosis)  Es la progresiva degeneración del cartílago articular.  Se debe a diversas causas c...
Síndrome Miofascial Complejo  Cuadro de dolor regional de origen muscular, localizado en un músculo o grupo muscular (Con...
TRAUMATISMOS Por Accidentes: • De tránsito (Síndrome de Latigazo Cervical, Fracturas vertebrales) • Los deportivos (Golpes...
**El síndrome del latigazo cervical Los tejidos blandos del cuello se lesionan producto de una sacudida repentina o un "mo...
Fracturas Vertebrales Cervicales: ** Comprimen la médula espinal causando Lesión Motora y/o sensitiva de las 4 extremidade...
DISCOPATIA DEGENERATIVA  Es un trastorno causado por deshidratación del cartílago y vértebras cervicales con degeneración...
CAUSAS DE LA DEGENERACIÓN DE LOS DISCOS INVERTEBRALES • Las tensiones y presiones repetidas y prolongadas sobre la columna...
HERNIA DISCAL. RADICULOPATIA
NEURALGIA DE ARNOLD  El nervio de Arnold es un nervio que sale de la segunda vértebra cervical a ambos lados del cuello. ...
REHABILITACIÓN Fase de inmovilización Con tracción cervical: Control de la posición en cama y de la calidad de la tracción...
REHABILITACIÓN  Con inmovilización Cervical por Órtesis Cervical (Collarin Rígido, Collarín Semirígido o Blando) :  Cont...
FASE POST INMOVILIZACIÓN 1. Ejercicios respiratorios. 2. Ejercicios activos de los miembros superiores. 3. Ejercicios de m...
Tratamiento Rehabilitador  Objetivos: 1. Mejorar dolor e inflamación: Medidas Físicas analgésicas: Crioterapia, Termotera...
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN…
