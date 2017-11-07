Reporte semanal de tr�mites ingresados en la Ventanilla �nica Delegacional Del 30 de octubre al 03 de noviembre de 2017 Di...
Tr�mites Ingresados Tipo de tr�mite Ingresadas EXPEDICI�N DE CONSTANCIA DE ALINEAMIENTO Y N�MERO OFICIAL. 18 AUTORIZACI�N ...
Registro De Manifestaci�n De Construcci�n Tipo B. Direcci�n PLINIO No. N/E 213 COL. POLANCO II SECCI�N. SINDICALISMO No. 1...
Licencia De Construcci�n Especial Para Demoliciones. Direcci�n GOB. A DIEZ DE BONILLA No. 5 COL. SAN MIGUEL CHAPULTEPEC I ...
Registro de manifestaci�n de construcci�n tipo A. Direcci�n PASEO DE LAS PALMAS NO. N/E 805 COL. LOMAS DE CHAPULTEPEC I SE...
Licencia De Construcci�n Especial Para Tapiales Que Invadan La Acera. Direcci�n CALZ. FELIPE CARRILLO PUERTO No. 501 COL. ...
Reporte semanal de la vud 30 oct 03nov
Reporte semanal de la vud 30 oct 03nov
Reporte semanal de la vud 30 oct 03nov
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Reporte semanal de la vud 30 oct 03nov

35 views

Published on

Cuadragésimo octavo reporte semanal de trámites ingresados en la VUD de Miguel Hidalgo.

Published in: Data & Analytics
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
35
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Reporte semanal de la vud 30 oct 03nov

  1. 1. Reporte semanal de tr�mites ingresados en la Ventanilla �nica Delegacional Del 30 de octubre al 03 de noviembre de 2017 Direcci�n General de Servicios Jur�dicos y Gobierno
  2. 2. Tr�mites Ingresados Tipo de tr�mite Ingresadas EXPEDICI�N DE CONSTANCIA DE ALINEAMIENTO Y N�MERO OFICIAL. 18 AUTORIZACI�N DE USO Y OCUPACI�N. 3 AVISO DE TERMINACI�N DE OBRA PARA EL REGISTRO DE MANIFESTACI�N DE CONSTRUCCI�N TIPO B Y C. 2 LICENCIA DE CONSTRUCCI�N ESPECIAL PARA DEMOLICIONES. 3 LICENCIA DE CONSTRUCCI�N ESPECIAL PARA INSTALACIONES SUBTERR�NEAS O A�REAS EN LA V�A P�BLICA. 2 LICENCIA DE CONSTRUCCI�N ESPECIAL PARA TAPIALES QUE INVADAN LA ACERA. 1 LICENCIAS DE CONSTRUCCI�N ESPECIAL PARA EXCAV..ACIONES. 0 MANIFESTACI�N DE CONSTRUCCI�N TIPO C. 0 REGISTRO DE MANIFESTACI�N DE CONSTRUCCI�N TIPO A. 0 REGISTRO DE MANIFESTACI�N DE CONSTRUCCI�N TIPO B. 2 Total 31
  3. 3. Registro De Manifestaci�n De Construcci�n Tipo B. Direcci�n PLINIO No. N/E 213 COL. POLANCO II SECCI�N. SINDICALISMO No. 134 COL. ESCAND�N II SECCI�N.
  4. 4. Licencia De Construcci�n Especial Para Demoliciones. Direcci�n GOB. A DIEZ DE BONILLA No. 5 COL. SAN MIGUEL CHAPULTEPEC I SECCI�N. PLAT�N No. 289 COL. POLANCO II SECCI�N. BOSQUE DE OMB�ES No. 82 COL. BOSQUES DE LAS LOMAS.
  5. 5. Registro de manifestaci�n de construcci�n tipo A. Direcci�n PASEO DE LAS PALMAS NO. N/E 805 COL. LOMAS DE CHAPULTEPEC I SECCI�N.
  6. 6. Licencia De Construcci�n Especial Para Tapiales Que Invadan La Acera. Direcci�n CALZ. FELIPE CARRILLO PUERTO No. 501 COL. TACUBA.

×