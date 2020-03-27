ANCA vasculitis

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ANCA-Associated Vasculitis Diana Girnita, MD, PhD Rheumatology
VASCULITIS Group of diseases that cause inflammation of blood vessels Systemic diseases that can affect multiple organs ...
Chapel-Hill Classification Criteria 2012
General approach MULTISYSTEMs Severe Constitutional symptoms Rapidly progressive organ dysfunction Very high ESR/ CRP,...
ANCA-Associated Vasculitis (AAV) • Group designation for several types of small vessel vasculitis associated with anti-neu...
Similar, but different also!! GPA MPO EGPA Granulomas NO Granulomas NO necrotizing vasculitis  Asthma  Eosinophilia  O...
Epidemiology • Uncommon diseases, I=20/106, P=90/106 • All ages, but middle age predominantly • Men> women, 1.5:1 • Racial...
HISTORY • Scottish ENT Peter McBride (1854–1946) -1897 in a BMJ article entitled "Photographs of a case of rapid destructi...
Discovery of Anti-Neutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibodies (ANCA)  1982- ANCA+ First described in 8 pts with necrotizing pauci-i...
CLINICAL FEATURES  UPPER/LOWER AIRWAYs  RENAL  SKIN
Most common manifestations in AAV Mansi IA etal. ANCA-associated small-vessel vasculitis. Am Fam Physician. 2002;65(8):161...
ORGAN GPA MPA Constitutional 60% 90% Musculoskeletal 60% 60% ENT 70% 10-20% Renal 20% 90% Pulmonary 50% 40% DAH 5% 10-20% ...
ORGAN GPA MPA Skin 15% 20% PNS 20% 20% Eye 15% 5-10% Heart 5-10% 5-10% GI 5-20% 5-20% CNS 10% 3-10% GPA vs MPA
Constitutional Fevers Fatigue Weight loss Low appetite
ENT manifestations Nasal crusting, sinusitis, otitis media, earache, otorrhea, persistent rhinorrhea, purulent/bloody nas...
Cartilage destruction -Saddle Nose American College of Rheumatology Image Bank
Sinusitis American College of Rheumatology Image Bank
GPA-Bony Destruction Mohamed Haris, MBBS et al. CMAJ 2008;178:25-26 CT paranasal sinuses: patchy bone destruction of the n...
Hyperplastic gingivitis “strawberry gums” American College of Rheumatology Image Bank
Palate perforation 30 yo F with GPA with perforation of her palate with surrounding erythema and induration American Colle...
Tracheal involvement Hoarseness Cough Dyspnea Stridor Wheezing Tracheal or subglottic stenosis
Subglotic stenosis American College of Rheumatology Image Bank Vocal cord thickening Subglotic stenosis
LUNG Hemoptysis Pleuritic pain Pulmonary consolidation/ infiltration, cavities Hilar adenopathy ILD/PHTN American Col...
GPA-Multiple Pulmonary Nodules American College of Rheumatology Image Bank
Pulmonary Hemorrhage American College of Rheumatology Image Bank
Renal involvement  GN- only 18% patients at presentation, but within 2 years of onset 77- 85%  Asymptomatic hematuria ...
SKIN involvement American College of Rheumatology Image Bank Leukocytoclastic vasculitis
SKIN involvement Purpura Cyanosis and necrosis of toes American College of Rheumatology Image Bank
PNS involvement -Mononeuritis Multiplex American College of Rheumatology Image Bank Foot Drop Wrist drop
EYES
EYES GPA • Scleritis/keratitis • Orbital mass with optic nerve involvement/ with ptosis/ ophtalmoplegia/Loose sight (optic...
Musculoskeletal • 28% patients with arthritis (monoarticular, migratory oligoarthritis, symmetric or asymmetric polyarthri...
Rare manifestations GI: abdominal pain, bloody diarrhea Heart: pericarditis, myocarditis, conduction system abnormalitie...
AAV-increased incidence of DVT The etiology of the hypercoagulable state in such patients is not clear, although circulat...
DIAGNOSIS
When to suspect small vessel involvement? ENT/LUNG: pulmonary infiltrates/ hemorrhage KIDNEY: active urinary sediment N...
Labs and Imaging • Anemia and thrombocytosis • Elevated markers of inflammation • Renal function deterioration • ANCA test...
ANCA ANTIBODIES Anti-Neutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibodies
Immunofluorescence and ELISA (PR3 and MPO) MPO
ANCA C-ANCA/PR3 P-ANCA/MPO Hagen EC, Daha MR, Hermans J, et al. Diagnostic value of standardized assays for anti-neutrophi...
ANCA Test Characteristics IF ELISA IF + ELISA Sensitivity 67% 55% 52% Specificity 93% 99% 99% PPV* 45% 83% 88% NPV* 97% 96...
Take home message • 1/3 of pts with confirmed AAV: negative ANCA by IF • ½ had negative ELISA. • So, it is certainly possi...
ANCA In AAV Types AAV Sensitivity C- ANCA* P- ANCA* αPR3* αMPO* GPA 60-90 % 75% 25% 80-90% 10-20% MPA 70% 15% 85% 10-20% 8...
ANCA Frequencies in Vasculitis 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 WG MPA iRPGN CSS P-ANCA C-ANCA Hagen EC, et al: Kidney Int...
C-ANCA and P-ANCA • GPA ---C-ANCA/ PR3 (neutrophil proteinase 3) • MPA----P-ANCA ---MPO (myeloperoxidase), but may also be...
Other Causes of +ANCA  Drugs (PTU, methimazole, hydralazine, minocycline, allopurinol, cocaine (+ levamisole) - P-ANCA pa...
Cocaine-Induced Purpura  Cocaine+levamisone  Cutaneous infarction and necrosis (ears; nose)  P-ANCA/ MPO; Combination o...
LUNG Biopsy Lung Biopsy (thoracoscopic)  Transbronchial and nasal bx are usually unhelpful  MPA: pulmonary capillaritis...
a. severe interstitial inflammation Zagelbaum N et al. (2016) GPAcase report outlining the importance of urinalysis in pat...
Pretest probability of vasculitis – a Bayesian Analysis H K Choi,et al. Diagnostic performance of antineutrophil cytoplasm...
TREATMENT
Induction Rx • NIH study (CYC) • EUVAS study (CYC vs Methotrexate) • RITUXVAS (CYC+RITUX vs CYC ) • RAVE trial (CYC vs RIT...
 158 pts with GPA followed up to 24 years ( 8 years mean follow-up)  84% received "standard” low dose daily CYC (2mg/kg/...
 Complete remission (CR) 75%, PR-16%  Survival rate of 80% at 5 yrs.  50% of CR had relapse  Side effects of Rx -Serio...
Looking for less toxic therapy….
Induction Rx: CYC vs Methotrexate (NORAM) • 101 patients RCT • 49 pts CYC 2 mg/kg/d vs 51 pts MTX 20-25/wk, continued for ...
Induction Rx CYC vs Methotrexate De Groot et al. 2005. Arth & Rheum 52(8):2461. 89.8% vs 93.5% 46.5% vs 69.5% CYC probably...
Rationale for Rituximab in AAV  Rituximab depletes CD20+ B-cells (and pre-B-cells)  Rituximab had shown significant effi...
RITUXVAS trial
 44 pts ANCA- RENAL vasculitis  3:1 ratio IV MP 1g, then po MP (1 mg/kg per day with reduction to 5 mg per day by the en...
RITUXVAS • At 12 and 24 months --there was no difference in the rate of sustained remission (76% vs 82%) • No difference t...
RAVE trial Stone et al. 2010; NEJM 363:221.
Stone et al. 2010; NEJM 363:221.
RAVE trial: CYC vs RTX  197 patients; Double blind, RCT  CYC 2 mg/kg/d (for 12 weeks) vs RTX 375 mg/m2 x 4 doses  IV so...
RAVE Trial Outcome CYC RTX Difference Remission 53% 64% NI, NS Severe Flares 0.011/mo 0.018/mo NS DAMAGE 1.5 1.3 NS Remiss...
Stone et al. 2010; NEJM 363:221.
Complete Remission at 12 &18 months RTX (N=51) CYC/AZA (N=51) Complete Remission 12 months 23 (45%) 24 (47%) Complete Remi...
Stone et al. 2010; NEJM 363:221.
Stone et al. 2010; NEJM 363:221.
Stone et al. 2010; NEJM 363:221.
PR3+ patients Stone et al. 2010; NEJM 363:221.
Patients prone to flare • GPA • History of previous flare • PR3+
RAVE Trial • RTX not inferior to CYC at 6 mos • RTX superior in relapsing disease and PR3+ disease • Similar results in DA...
THE ROLE OF PLASMAEXCHANGE IN AAV (PLEX)
PLEX recommendations 1.Rapidly deteriorating kidney function or severe kidney dysfunction (Cr>4.0 mg/dL or who require dia...
PLEX IN AAV • MEPEX trial: RCT of 137 pts with AAV • RPGN, Cr ≥ 5.8 • IV solumedrol 1 g q mo x 3 vs PLEX x 7 over 14 days ...
MEPEX Jayne. 2007; J Am Soc Neph 18: 2180 69% vs 49%, p< .02 59% vs 43%, p< .008 PE MP PE MP Survival did not differ 73% v...
CYC oral vs CYC IV RTC 149 patients Pulse CYP- 15 mg/kg every 2 to 3 weeks (76 pts) Daily oral CYC 2 mg/kg per day (73 pts...
MAINTENANCE THERAPY
Maintenance RX • Cyclophosphamide (CYP) • Azathioprine (AZA) • Methotrexate (MTX) • Rituximab (RTX) • Mycophenolate mofeti...
Maintenance Rx in AAV Study n Length Rx Efficacy Toxicity (SAE’s) CYCAZAREM1 155 12 (18) mos CYC vs AZA Relapses: 13.7% vs...
Maintenance Rx: CYC vs AZA (CYCAZAREM) Jayne et al. 2003; NEJM 349 (1):36. CYC 13.7% vs. AZA 15.5%, NS •RCT of 155 pts wit...
Maintenance Rx: RTX vs AZA MAINRITSAN Guillevan et al. 2014; NEJM 371:1771. • RCT of 115 pts with AAV (76% GPA, 20% MPA, 4...
MAINRITSAN 5% vs 29%; P=.002 Guillevan et al. 2014; NEJM 371:1771. 16% vs 45%; P=.04 HR =0.18 (0.09 -0.42) P<0.001
Treat even in severe renal failure- at least 4 months Among CYC-treated patients, the likelihood of treatment response was...
Relapses in AAV remains a real concern… 40-50% of patients Associated with increased risk of ESRD and extra-renal damage...
Still many unanswered questions…  Would RTX induction followed by regular RTX maintenance be more effective?  What is op...
THANK YOU!
  1. 1. ANCA-Associated Vasculitis Diana Girnita, MD, PhD Rheumatology
  2. 2. VASCULITIS Group of diseases that cause inflammation of blood vessels Systemic diseases that can affect multiple organs Challenging clinical pictures even for experience physicians Can be life threatening
  3. 3. Chapel-Hill Classification Criteria 2012
  4. 4. General approach MULTISYSTEMs Severe Constitutional symptoms Rapidly progressive organ dysfunction Very high ESR/ CRP, anemia, thrombocyosis >500K
  5. 5. ANCA-Associated Vasculitis (AAV) • Group designation for several types of small vessel vasculitis associated with anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies (ANCA) Granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA, Wegener’s) Microscopic polyangiitis (MPA) Renal-limited vasculitis (RLV) (considered part of MPA) Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA, Churg- Strauss)
  6. 6. Similar, but different also!! GPA MPO EGPA Granulomas NO Granulomas NO necrotizing vasculitis  Asthma  Eosinophilia  Organ eosinophilic infiltration  Eosinophilic granulomas Biopsy: NO immune depositions
  7. 7. Epidemiology • Uncommon diseases, I=20/106, P=90/106 • All ages, but middle age predominantly • Men> women, 1.5:1 • Racial differences, White >> Non-white, especially for GPA • GPA>MPA>EGPA
  8. 8. HISTORY • Scottish ENT Peter McBride (1854–1946) -1897 in a BMJ article entitled "Photographs of a case of rapid destruction of the nose and face” • Friedrich Wegener (1907–1990) a German pathologist, in two reports in 1936 and 1939
  9. 9. Discovery of Anti-Neutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibodies (ANCA)  1982- ANCA+ First described in 8 pts with necrotizing pauci-immune glomerulonephritis  1984 –ANCA+ in 4 patients with systemic vasculitis  1985 - association between ANCA and GPA; MPA, EGPA Davies DJ, et al: Br Med J 285:606, 1982; Hall JB, et al: Aust NZ J Med 14:277, 1984 van der Woude FJ, et al: Lancet 1:425, 1985 Jennette CJ, Falk R: New Eng J Med 337:1512, 1997
  10. 10. CLINICAL FEATURES  UPPER/LOWER AIRWAYs  RENAL  SKIN
  11. 11. Most common manifestations in AAV Mansi IA etal. ANCA-associated small-vessel vasculitis. Am Fam Physician. 2002;65(8):1615-1620; Hamidou MA et al Systemic antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody vasculitis associated with lymphoid neoplasia. Ann Rheum Dis. 2001;60(3):293-295.
  12. 12. ORGAN GPA MPA Constitutional 60% 90% Musculoskeletal 60% 60% ENT 70% 10-20% Renal 20% 90% Pulmonary 50% 40% DAH 5% 10-20% ILD/PF <5% 10%-15% GPA vs MPA
  13. 13. ORGAN GPA MPA Skin 15% 20% PNS 20% 20% Eye 15% 5-10% Heart 5-10% 5-10% GI 5-20% 5-20% CNS 10% 3-10% GPA vs MPA
  14. 14. Constitutional Fevers Fatigue Weight loss Low appetite
  15. 15. ENT manifestations Nasal crusting, sinusitis, otitis media, earache, otorrhea, persistent rhinorrhea, purulent/bloody nasal discharge, oral and/or nasal ulcers, and polychondritis. Conductive and/or sensorineural hearing impairment/ loss
  16. 16. Cartilage destruction -Saddle Nose American College of Rheumatology Image Bank
  17. 17. Sinusitis American College of Rheumatology Image Bank
  18. 18. GPA-Bony Destruction Mohamed Haris, MBBS et al. CMAJ 2008;178:25-26 CT paranasal sinuses: patchy bone destruction of the nasal septum, medial walls of the maxillary sinuses (arrows); the irregular mucosal thickening (asterisks).
  19. 19. Hyperplastic gingivitis “strawberry gums” American College of Rheumatology Image Bank
  20. 20. Palate perforation 30 yo F with GPA with perforation of her palate with surrounding erythema and induration American College of Rheumatology Image Bank
  21. 21. Tracheal involvement Hoarseness Cough Dyspnea Stridor Wheezing Tracheal or subglottic stenosis
  22. 22. Subglotic stenosis American College of Rheumatology Image Bank Vocal cord thickening Subglotic stenosis
  23. 23. LUNG Hemoptysis Pleuritic pain Pulmonary consolidation/ infiltration, cavities Hilar adenopathy ILD/PHTN American College of Rheumatology Image Bank
  24. 24. GPA-Multiple Pulmonary Nodules American College of Rheumatology Image Bank
  25. 25. Pulmonary Hemorrhage American College of Rheumatology Image Bank
  26. 26. Renal involvement  GN- only 18% patients at presentation, but within 2 years of onset 77- 85%  Asymptomatic hematuria  A rise creatinine (hematuria; cellular casts, subnephrotic proteinuria)  Can lead to renal failure if not treated aggressively
  27. 27. SKIN involvement American College of Rheumatology Image Bank Leukocytoclastic vasculitis
  28. 28. SKIN involvement Purpura Cyanosis and necrosis of toes American College of Rheumatology Image Bank
  29. 29. PNS involvement -Mononeuritis Multiplex American College of Rheumatology Image Bank Foot Drop Wrist drop
  30. 30. EYES
  31. 31. EYES GPA • Scleritis/keratitis • Orbital mass with optic nerve involvement/ with ptosis/ ophtalmoplegia/Loose sight (optic nerve compression) • Uveitis 3% • Proptosis 2-15% Harper SL et al. Wegener's granulomatosis: the relationship between ocular and systemic disease. J. Rheumatol. 28(5),1025–1032 (2001).
  32. 32. Musculoskeletal • 28% patients with arthritis (monoarticular, migratory oligoarthritis, symmetric or asymmetric polyarthritis of small and large joints) • +RF-50-60% • In contrast to RA, arthritis is nonerosive and nondeforming
  33. 33. Rare manifestations GI: abdominal pain, bloody diarrhea Heart: pericarditis, myocarditis, conduction system abnormalities; Pagnoux C et al Presentation and outcome of gastrointestinal involvement in systemic necrotizing vasculitides: analysis of 62 patients with polyarteritis nodosa, microscopic polyangiitis, Wegener granulomatosis, Churg-Strauss syndrome, or rheumatoid arthritis-associated vasculitis. Medicine (Baltimore) 2005; 84:115.
  34. 34. AAV-increased incidence of DVT The etiology of the hypercoagulable state in such patients is not clear, although circulating antiplasminogen antibodies have been demonstrated in patients with AAV and DVT. Weidner S et al. Thromboembolic events as a complication of antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis. Arthritis Rheum 2006; 55:146.Stassen PM et al. Venous thromboembolism in ANCA-associated vasculitis- -incidence and risk factors. Rheumatology (Oxford) 2008; 47:530.Bautz DJ, et al. Antibodies with dual reactivity to plasminogen and complementary PR3 in PR3-ANCA vasculitis. J Am Soc Nephrol 2008; 19:2421.
  35. 35. DIAGNOSIS
  36. 36. When to suspect small vessel involvement? ENT/LUNG: pulmonary infiltrates/ hemorrhage KIDNEY: active urinary sediment NEURO: foot drop/wrist drop SKIN: palpable purpura
  37. 37. Labs and Imaging • Anemia and thrombocytosis • Elevated markers of inflammation • Renal function deterioration • ANCA testing • CXR, CTs • BAL (DAH) • Biopsy (skin, lung, kidney) Guillevin L et al. MPA: clinical and laboratory findings in eighty-five patients. Arthritis Rheum 1999; 42:421.Finkielman JD et al. ANCA are detectable in nearly all patients with active severe Wegener's granulomatosis. Am J Med 2007; 120:643.e9.
  38. 38. ANCA ANTIBODIES Anti-Neutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibodies
  39. 39. Immunofluorescence and ELISA (PR3 and MPO) MPO
  40. 40. ANCA C-ANCA/PR3 P-ANCA/MPO Hagen EC, Daha MR, Hermans J, et al. Diagnostic value of standardized assays for anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies in idiopathic systemic vasculitis. EC/BCR Project for ANCA Assay Standardization. Kidney Int 1998; 53:743.
  41. 41. ANCA Test Characteristics IF ELISA IF + ELISA Sensitivity 67% 55% 52% Specificity 93% 99% 99% PPV* 45% 83% 88% NPV* 97% 96% 96% Stone et al. Arth Care Res.13(6):424.2000 856 patients –median F/up 1.8 years, definitive dg of AAV, prevalence of AAV only 9%;
  42. 42. Take home message • 1/3 of pts with confirmed AAV: negative ANCA by IF • ½ had negative ELISA. • So, it is certainly possible to have AAV without either test being positive • 40% of limited GPA disease is ANCA negative
  43. 43. ANCA In AAV Types AAV Sensitivity C- ANCA* P- ANCA* αPR3* αMPO* GPA 60-90 % 75% 25% 80-90% 10-20% MPA 70% 15% 85% 10-20% 80-90% RLV (NCGN) 80-90% <5% 95% <5% 75-80% EGPA 50% 15% 90% 5% 95% * Percent of those with + ANCA Stone et al. Arth Care Res.13(6):424.2000
  44. 44. ANCA Frequencies in Vasculitis 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 WG MPA iRPGN CSS P-ANCA C-ANCA Hagen EC, et al: Kidney Int 53(3):743–753, 1998.
  45. 45. C-ANCA and P-ANCA • GPA ---C-ANCA/ PR3 (neutrophil proteinase 3) • MPA----P-ANCA ---MPO (myeloperoxidase), but may also be caused by antibodies to elastase, lactoferrin, LAMP-2. • EGPA --- P-ANCA --- MPO
  46. 46. Other Causes of +ANCA  Drugs (PTU, methimazole, hydralazine, minocycline, allopurinol, cocaine (+ levamisole) - P-ANCA pattern (MPO+)  Infections (Infective endocarditis, EBV, TB)  Connective tissue disease (SLE, Scleroderma, RA, poly/dermatomyositis)  Cystic fibrosis (90% p-ANCA, MPO and PR3 negative)  Inflammatory bowel diseases (atypical ANCA)
  47. 47. Cocaine-Induced Purpura  Cocaine+levamisone  Cutaneous infarction and necrosis (ears; nose)  P-ANCA/ MPO; Combination of anti-MPO and PR3 is very suggestive of the syndrome American College of Rheumatology Image Bank
  48. 48. LUNG Biopsy Lung Biopsy (thoracoscopic)  Transbronchial and nasal bx are usually unhelpful  MPA: pulmonary capillaritis American College of Rheumatology Image Bank
  49. 49. a. severe interstitial inflammation Zagelbaum N et al. (2016) GPAcase report outlining the importance of urinalysis in patients presenting with pulmonary cavitary lesions Pulm Crit Care Med Renal biopsy b.severe, with multifocal necrotizing interstitial granulomas and arteriolitis
  50. 50. Pretest probability of vasculitis – a Bayesian Analysis H K Choi,et al. Diagnostic performance of antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody tests for idiopathic vasculitides: metaanalysis with a focus on antimyeloperoxidase antibodies. J Rheumatol 2001;28;1584-1590
  51. 51. TREATMENT
  52. 52. Induction Rx • NIH study (CYC) • EUVAS study (CYC vs Methotrexate) • RITUXVAS (CYC+RITUX vs CYC ) • RAVE trial (CYC vs RITUX)
  53. 53.  158 pts with GPA followed up to 24 years ( 8 years mean follow-up)  84% received "standard” low dose daily CYC (2mg/kg/day) and GC (1mg/kg/day)
  54. 54.  Complete remission (CR) 75%, PR-16%  Survival rate of 80% at 5 yrs.  50% of CR had relapse  Side effects of Rx -Serious infections (21%/yr, zoster 8%/yr ) -cystitis (43%), bladder CA (3%), myelodysplasia (2%),  -amenorrhea (57% of 28 pt) -2.4 x SIR of malignancy  Mortality of 20% -13% vasculitis, 7% Rx related Cyclophosphamide induces remission, but relapses are common, and causes toxicity Hoffman et al. 1992 Ann Int Med 116(6):488, 1992
  55. 55. Looking for less toxic therapy….
  56. 56. Induction Rx: CYC vs Methotrexate (NORAM) • 101 patients RCT • 49 pts CYC 2 mg/kg/d vs 51 pts MTX 20-25/wk, continued for 12 mos • Prednisone 1 mg/kg/d → 15 mg/d (12 weeks) → 7.5 (24 wks) • Non life-threatening and non organ-threatening Dz • Excluded pts with DAH/ serum Cr >2.5 mg/dl • 1º Endpoint: remission at 6 mos • 2º Endpoints: relapses at 18 mos, side effects De Groot et al. 2005. Arth & Rheum 52(8):2461.
  57. 57. Induction Rx CYC vs Methotrexate De Groot et al. 2005. Arth & Rheum 52(8):2461. 89.8% vs 93.5% 46.5% vs 69.5% CYC probably more effective; should be used in more active dz and in pts with significant pulmonary dz; use Methotrexate in limited disease
  58. 58. Rationale for Rituximab in AAV  Rituximab depletes CD20+ B-cells (and pre-B-cells)  Rituximab had shown significant efficacy in a small number of cases of refractory GPA  B-lymphocytes are activated during flares of GPA but not in quiescent GPA
  59. 59. RITUXVAS trial
  60. 60.  44 pts ANCA- RENAL vasculitis  3:1 ratio IV MP 1g, then po MP (1 mg/kg per day with reduction to 5 mg per day by the end of six months)  rituximab (375 mg/m2per weekx 4 weeks) in combination with 2 intravenous cyclophosphamide pulses (15 mg/kg)  IV cyclophosphamide (15 mg/kg every 2 weeks for three doses followed by infusions every three weeks) for three to six months followed by azathioprine  Patients who received rituximab who had progressive disease within the first 6 months were given a third dose of cyclophosphamide (15 mg/kg).
  61. 61. RITUXVAS • At 12 and 24 months --there was no difference in the rate of sustained remission (76% vs 82%) • No difference the rate of SAE at 12 months.
  62. 62. RAVE trial Stone et al. 2010; NEJM 363:221.
  63. 63. Stone et al. 2010; NEJM 363:221.
  64. 64. RAVE trial: CYC vs RTX  197 patients; Double blind, RCT  CYC 2 mg/kg/d (for 12 weeks) vs RTX 375 mg/m2 x 4 doses  IV solumedrol 1 g x 1-3 days  Prednisone 1 mg/kg/d → 40 mg/d (4 weeks) → 0 (20) wks  1º Endpoint: complete remission at 6 mos  2º Endpoints: duration of remission, side effects Stone et al. 2010; NEJM 363:221.
  65. 65. RAVE Trial Outcome CYC RTX Difference Remission 53% 64% NI, NS Severe Flares 0.011/mo 0.018/mo NS DAMAGE 1.5 1.3 NS Remission (in relapsing Dz) 42% 67% P=0.01 ANCA →negative 24% 74% P=.004 Serious AE’s 59% 54% NS Deaths (n) 2 1 NS Stone et al. 2010; NEJM 363:221.
  66. 66. Stone et al. 2010; NEJM 363:221.
  67. 67. Complete Remission at 12 &18 months RTX (N=51) CYC/AZA (N=51) Complete Remission 12 months 23 (45%) 24 (47%) Complete Remission 18 months 21 (41%) 22 (43%)
  68. 68. Stone et al. 2010; NEJM 363:221.
  69. 69. Stone et al. 2010; NEJM 363:221.
  70. 70. Stone et al. 2010; NEJM 363:221.
  71. 71. PR3+ patients Stone et al. 2010; NEJM 363:221.
  72. 72. Patients prone to flare • GPA • History of previous flare • PR3+
  73. 73. RAVE Trial • RTX not inferior to CYC at 6 mos • RTX superior in relapsing disease and PR3+ disease • Similar results in DAH and AKF pts • At 18 mos, only 39% and 33% still in remission • Improvement in maintenance therapy needed Stone et al. 2010; NEJM 363:221.
  74. 74. THE ROLE OF PLASMAEXCHANGE IN AAV (PLEX)
  75. 75. PLEX recommendations 1.Rapidly deteriorating kidney function or severe kidney dysfunction (Cr>4.0 mg/dL or who require dialysis) 2.+ anti-GBM autoantibody disease 3. Diffuse pulmonary hemorrhage
  76. 76. PLEX IN AAV • MEPEX trial: RCT of 137 pts with AAV • RPGN, Cr ≥ 5.8 • IV solumedrol 1 g q mo x 3 vs PLEX x 7 over 14 days • All pt’s got oral CYC x 6 mos and oral prednisone 1 mg/kg/d • CYC changed to AZA and pred ≤ 10 mg/d at 6 mos Jayne. 2007; J Am Soc Neph 18: 2180
  77. 77. MEPEX Jayne. 2007; J Am Soc Neph 18: 2180 69% vs 49%, p< .02 59% vs 43%, p< .008 PE MP PE MP Survival did not differ 73% vs 76%, NS
  78. 78. CYC oral vs CYC IV RTC 149 patients Pulse CYP- 15 mg/kg every 2 to 3 weeks (76 pts) Daily oral CYC 2 mg/kg per day (73 pts) + prednisolone. RESULTS  No difference in time to remission  No difference in % of patients who achieved remission at 9 months (88.1% vs. 87.7%).  Cumulative CYP dose in the daily oral group was greater than that in the pulse group  The pulse group had a lower rate of leukopenia
  79. 79. MAINTENANCE THERAPY
  80. 80. Maintenance RX • Cyclophosphamide (CYP) • Azathioprine (AZA) • Methotrexate (MTX) • Rituximab (RTX) • Mycophenolate mofetil (MMF)
  81. 81. Maintenance Rx in AAV Study n Length Rx Efficacy Toxicity (SAE’s) CYCAZAREM1 155 12 (18) mos CYC vs AZA Relapses: 13.7% vs 15.5% (ns) 10% vs 11% (ns) WEGENT2 126 12 (18) mos MTX vs AZA Relapses: 13.6% vs 15.5% (ns) 18% vs 8% (ns) IMPROVE3 156 24 (42) mos AZA vs MFM Relapses: 38% vs 55%* 16% vs 8% MAINRITSAN4 115 28 mos RTX vs AZA Relapses: 5% vs 29%* 79% vs 76% (ns) 1.Jayne.NEJM 2003;349:36; 3. Heimstra.JAMA 2010; 304:2381 2.Pagnoux. NEJM 2008; 359:2790 4. Guillevan. NEJM 2014; 371:1771 *: p <.05
  82. 82. Maintenance Rx: CYC vs AZA (CYCAZAREM) Jayne et al. 2003; NEJM 349 (1):36. CYC 13.7% vs. AZA 15.5%, NS •RCT of 155 pts with AAV (60% GPA, 40% MPA) •90% with CKD , Cr ≤ 5.7 •CYC 2 mg/kg (x 3 mos) and pred 1mg/kg/d → 10 mg/d at 3 mos •At 3 mos, those in remission → CYC or AZA •Primary endpoint: relapse at 12 mos •RESULTS: no difference in relapse rate
  83. 83. Maintenance Rx: RTX vs AZA MAINRITSAN Guillevan et al. 2014; NEJM 371:1771. • RCT of 115 pts with AAV (76% GPA, 20% MPA, 4% RLV) • Induction with IV CYC q 2-3 weeks x 4-6 mos, pred 1 mg/kg/d → 5 mg/d at 6 mos • At remission, randomized → RTX or AZA • RTX 500mg Day 1, 14, then every 6 months • AZA 2mg/kg/day • Primary endpoint: relapse at 28 mos
  84. 84. MAINRITSAN 5% vs 29%; P=.002 Guillevan et al. 2014; NEJM 371:1771. 16% vs 45%; P=.04 HR =0.18 (0.09 -0.42) P<0.001
  85. 85. Treat even in severe renal failure- at least 4 months Among CYC-treated patients, the likelihood of treatment response was >14% even with highest chronicity index score and eGFR<10 ml/min/ 1.73 m2. 155 pts pauciimmune GN and crescentic GN Within 4 months after biopsy, treatment response was attained in 51% of patients, 35% remained on dialysis, and 14% died Lee T et al. Predictors of treatment outcomes in ANCA-associated vasculitis with severe kidney failure. Clin J Am Soc Nephrol.2014 May;9(5):905-13. doi: 10.2215/CJN.08290813. Epub 2014 Feb 27.
  86. 86. Relapses in AAV remains a real concern… 40-50% of patients Associated with increased risk of ESRD and extra-renal damage Risk factors: previous relapse, PR-3+, lung involvement (GPA)
  87. 87. Still many unanswered questions…  Would RTX induction followed by regular RTX maintenance be more effective?  What is optimal dose and interval for RTX?  Would combination therapy be more effective?  Can damage be prevented?  Can AAV be cured?
  88. 88. THANK YOU!

