Стандартизированная работа Игра: складываем коробочку SixSigmaOnline.ru 2017
© Six Sigma Online . ru Игра: складываем коробочку Раунд 1: 1. Возьмите лист бумаги А4 2. Сложите коробочку. В точности ка...
© Six Sigma Online . ru Игра: складываем коробочку Раунд 1: обсуждение результатов Отведите на раунд 1-2 минуты. В конце р...
© Six Sigma Online . ru Игра: складываем коробочку Раунд 2: 1. Возьмите лист бумаги А4 2. Сложите коробочку. 3. В этом рау...
Шаг 1: возьмите лист бумаги Шаг 2: согните пополам, разверните Шаг 3: согните пополам, разверните Шаг 4: согните верхнюю и...
© Six Sigma Online . ru Игра: складываем коробочку Раунд : обсуждение результатов Отведите на раунд 1-2 минуты. В конце ра...
Обязательно посетите SixSigmaOnline.ru
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Стандартизированная работа: складываем коробочку

33 views

Published on

В этой игре всего 2 раунда. И для каждого раунда понадобиться всего 1 лист формата А4. Т.е. для проведения игры в группе из 10 человек вам понадобиться 20 листов А4.

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs License
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
33
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
3
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Стандартизированная работа: складываем коробочку

  1. 1. Стандартизированная работа Игра: складываем коробочку SixSigmaOnline.ru 2017
  2. 2. © Six Sigma Online . ru Игра: складываем коробочку Раунд 1: 1. Возьмите лист бумаги А4 2. Сложите коробочку. В точности как на рисунке: 2
  3. 3. © Six Sigma Online . ru Игра: складываем коробочку Раунд 1: обсуждение результатов Отведите на раунд 1-2 минуты. В конце раунда попросите участников оценить:  Получилась ли коробочка такой, как показано на рисунке?  Легко ли было собрать коробочку?  Понятна ли инструкция?  Что можно было бы улучшить в этой инструкции? 3
  4. 4. © Six Sigma Online . ru Игра: складываем коробочку Раунд 2: 1. Возьмите лист бумаги А4 2. Сложите коробочку. 3. В этом раунде следуйте инструкции на следующем слайде. 4
  5. 5. Шаг 1: возьмите лист бумаги Шаг 2: согните пополам, разверните Шаг 3: согните пополам, разверните Шаг 4: согните верхнюю и нижнюю половины, разверните Шаг 5: согните правую и левую половины, не разворачивайте! Шаг 6: согните все углы Шаг 7: заверните поля Шаг 8: разверните коробочку Шаг 9: сформируйте углы SixSigmaOnline.ru
  6. 6. © Six Sigma Online . ru Игра: складываем коробочку Раунд : обсуждение результатов Отведите на раунд 1-2 минуты. В конце раунда попросите участников оценить:  Получилась ли коробочка такой, как показано на рисунке?  Легко ли было собрать коробочку?  Понятна ли инструкция?  Что можно было бы улучшить в этой инструкции? 6
  7. 7. Обязательно посетите SixSigmaOnline.ru

×