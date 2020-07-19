Sfl 5 s final 11_5_2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
METÓDA “5S” ŠTÍHLE MYSLENIE (LEAN)
V tejto lekcii sa dozviete: ■ Čo je to systém “5S” ■ Aké výhody Vám zavedenie a dodržiavanie systému 5S prinesie ■ Aké sú ...
ČO JE 5S? 1.SEPAROVAŤ SORT 2.SYSTEMATIZOVAŤ SET IN ORDER 3.STÁLE ČISTIŤ SHINE 4.ŠTANDARDIZOVAŤ STANDARDIZE 5.SEBADISCIPLÍN...
PREČO 5S? 1.SEPAROVAŤ SORT 2.SYSTEMATIZOVAŤ SET IN ORDER 3.STÁLE ČISTIŤ SHINE 4.ŠTANDARDIZOVAŤ STANDARDIZE 5.SEBADISCIPLÍN...
1 KROK - SEPAROVAŤ V tomto kroku je potrebné odstrániť z pracovného miesta všetky nepotrebné a poškodené veci, ktoré sa ne...
PREČO SEPAROVAŤ? ■ Prvoradá je bezpečnosť ■ Identifikujeme odpad ■ Vylepšenie pracovného postupu ■ Zvýšenie produktivity J...
AKO PREBIEHA PROCES SEPAROVANIA? 1. Vyhodnotiť a odfotiť 2. Identifikovať a dať červený štítok 3. Rozhodnúť Na separovaní ...
2 KROK - SYSTEMATIZOVAŤ Treba sa opýtať: Kde je správne miesto pre toto? “Miesto pre všetko a všetko na svojom mieste.” V ...
PREČO SYSTEMATIZOVAŤ? ■ Je ľahké veci nájsť ■ Zbavíme sa frustrácie z hľadania ■ Zmenšíme zásoby
AKO SYSTEMATIZOVAŤ V TROCH KROKOCH? 1. Pochopte aktuálnu situáciu ■ Ako ľudia veci získavajú a ako sa ich zbavujú? ■ Odkia...
PRI SYSTEMATIZOVANÍ POUŽITE “3F” ŠTANDARDY ■ Fixované miesto ■ Fixované množstvo ■ Fixované samotné veci
2 KROK - SYSTEMATIZOVAŤ Urobte to tak aby bolo KOMUKOĽVEK jasné: ■ Čo máte ■ Kam veci patria ■ Kedy veci chýbajú ■ Kedy ve...
3 KROK - STÁLE ČISTIŤ Kľúčová je otázka: Prečo sa veci špinia? Pri čistení treba odstrániť všetky nečistoty, špinu a prach...
Na čistom pracovisku je bezpečnejšie a akékoľvek znečistenie je ľahko identifikovateľné. Ide o udržiavanie strojov a zaria...
Pre udržanie a správne čistenie môžeme použiť Rozvrh čistenia. Mal by obsahovať: ■ Kto má čistiť? ■ Čo má na čistenie použ...
4 KROK - ŠTANDARDIZOVAŤ Urobte z predchádzajúcich troch krokov štandard, ktorý je pre všetkých záväzný. Pamätajte: “Kde ni...
4 KROK - ŠTANDARDIZOVAŤ Urobte štandardy viditeľnými Štandardizované farebné kódy
5 KROK - SEBADISCIPLÍNA Kľúč k úspechu: ■ ísť príkladom ■ dodržiavať dohody ■ pravidelne používať checklisty ■ urobiť z 5S...
5 KROK - SEBADISCIPLÍNA Kľúč k úspechu: ■ zapojiť do 5S všetkých vo firme ■ 5S sa netýka len výroby ale všetkých (vedenie,...
ALE AKO TO UROBIŤ? ✓ Naštudovať proces a použiť formulár na identifikáciu plytvania ✓ Zdieľať a prediskutovať zistenia s p...
ZÁVER Práve ste absolvovali lekciu s témou 5S. Zrekapitulujte si nadobudnuté vedomosti v teste pod lekciou. Na úspešné abs...
