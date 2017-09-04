APLICACIÓN DE LAS TIC PARA LA ENSEÑANZA DELAPRENDIZAJE EN EL AULA DE CLASE INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA AGRÍCOLA «LUIS NELSON CUE...
TEMA: COMPRENSIÓN LECTORA SUBTEMAS: DESARROLLO MIS COMPETENCIAS • EL CUENTO • LA FÁBULA Y SU PERSONIFICACIÓN. • ANÉCDOTAS
OPPPPP OBJETIVO: FORTALECER LA COMPRENSIÓN LECTORA EN LOS ESTUDIANTES DEL GRADO SEGUNDO A TRAVÉS DE LAAPLICACIÓN DE LAS TI...
CONCLUSIONES : • EN LAAPLICACIÓN DE ESTE TRABAJO ME PARECIO MUY POSITIVO YA QUE LOS ESTUDIANTES SE VIERON MUY MOTIVADOS CO...
Diapositivas actividad 2 felix
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Diapositivas actividad 2 felix

74 views

Published on

Yenny

Published in: Social Media
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
74
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
6
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Diapositivas actividad 2 felix

  1. 1. APLICACIÓN DE LAS TIC PARA LA ENSEÑANZA DELAPRENDIZAJE EN EL AULA DE CLASE INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA AGRÍCOLA «LUIS NELSON CUELLAR» SEDE ESCUELA PEDREGAL DOCENTE MELBA YENY CUELLAR PEÑA GRADO SEGUNDO ÁREA LENGUAJE
  2. 2. TEMA: COMPRENSIÓN LECTORA SUBTEMAS: DESARROLLO MIS COMPETENCIAS • EL CUENTO • LA FÁBULA Y SU PERSONIFICACIÓN. • ANÉCDOTAS
  3. 3. OPPPPP OBJETIVO: FORTALECER LA COMPRENSIÓN LECTORA EN LOS ESTUDIANTES DEL GRADO SEGUNDO A TRAVÉS DE LAAPLICACIÓN DE LAS TIC EN LOS DIFERENTES ESPACIOS DE PARTICIPACIÓN, MOTIVÁNDOLOS Y CREANDO SENTIDO DE PERTENENCIA POR LA LECTURA, DÁNDOLES LA POSIBILIDAD DE VISIBILIZAR SU TRABAJO A TRAVÉS DE LOS MEDIOS VIRTUALES.
  4. 4. CONCLUSIONES : • EN LAAPLICACIÓN DE ESTE TRABAJO ME PARECIO MUY POSITIVO YA QUE LOS ESTUDIANTES SE VIERON MUY MOTIVADOS CON LAAPLICACIÓN DE LOS DISPOSITIVOS QUE SE EMPLEARON . • MOSTRARON INTERES POR LA LECTURA Y ESCRITURA A TRAVÉS DE EL COMPUTADOR UTILIZANDO EL PROGRAMA WORD.. • SE VIVENCIÓ EL TRABAJO COLABORATIVO ENTRE LOS ESTUDIANTES YA QUE POR TENER TAN POCOS COMPUTADORES EN NUESTRA SEDE EDUCATIVA . • APRENDIERON A DISTINGUIR LOS DIAPOSITIVOS DE LOS RECURSO EDUCATIVOS DIGITALES. • ELAPRENDIZAJE ES SIGNIFICATIVO Y LOS RESULTADOS SE VEN SE VEN DE INMEDIATO.

×