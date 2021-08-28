Induction HSE - Bureau d'études HSE

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INDUCTION HSE
2 INDUCTION HSE Objectifs: Communiquer la Politique et les Objectifs HSE Créer un intérêt et une prise de conscience HSE V...
3 Politique HSE • Garantie de l’intégrité physique de tout le personnel et protection de l’environnement. • Engagement á m...
4 Objectifs HSE 1. Développer une culture HSE et rendre visible l’engagement HSE de chacun 2. Identifier et traiter les ri...
5 Training HSE • Tout travailleur employé dans reçoit une induction avant d’accéder au sites • Des formations spécifiques ...
6 Analyse de sécurité des tâches ou (JSA) L’AST est un procédé qui permet: 1. D’identifier le danger et les risques de cha...
7 Équipement de protection individuelle Aucune personne n’est autorisée á accéder au site de travail sans son équipement d...
8 Équipement de protection individuelle Les autres équipements de protection individuelle; selon le risque et la nature de...
9 Objets et articles interdits Alcool Règles générales Armes Drogue
10 Si vous avez des doutes, demandez à vos supérieurs • Respectez les règles de sécurité. • Suivez les conseils de votre s...
11 Les lieux de travail doivent: • Être propres et ordonnés en tout moment. • Les lieux d’entreposage doivent être mainten...
• Le désordre et le mauvais rangement occasionnent des accidents Ordre et propreté des lieux de travail Un travail ne sera...
13 Tranchée et Excavation Règles HSE d’excavation • Présence en permanence d’un surveillant expérimenté • Respect de l’ang...
14 Tranchée et Excavation • Demander un permis d’excavation • Installer un blindage qui dépasse le sol d’au moins 300mm lo...
15 Barricades signalent la présence d’un ou de plusieurs dangers Danger… Danger …Danger Ne pas pénétrer dans les zones bal...
16 Travaux en hauteur 1- Élimination à la source 2- Protection collective • Filet de sécurité • Garde-corps composé de : -...
17 Travaux en hauteur Pour assurer votre propre sécurité portez votre harnais.
18 Échafaudages Avant le début du travail. Vérifiez votre échafaudage: • Les assises, • Les vérins, contreventements, • L’...
19 Ne jamais improviser Respectez les règles d’utilisation des échelles Les échelles
20 Les échelles • Toute échelle doit être inspectée avant son utilisation. • Échelle de fortune n’est pas autorisée sur si...
21 Levage et manutention Le grutier est le premier responsable de l’opération de levage, il doit: • consulter au préalable...
22 Levage et manutention • L’opération de levage doit être effectuée par une personne compétente utilisant un équipement c...
23 Levage et manutention Planifiez vos opérations Soulevez avec vos JAMBES Charge trop lourde demandez de l’aide NON OUI
24 Travaux électriques et installations électriques de chantier Panneaux de distribution • Construits à l’épreuve des inte...
25 Travaux avec outils électriques L’électricité est une énergie propre et nécessaire dans les chantiers. Mais elle peut ê...
26 Équipements et outils de travail • Tous les équipements et outils de travail doivent être contrôlés avant leur admissio...
Outillage général • S’assurer que tous les outils sont en bon état et appropriés pour la tache à effectuer. • S’assurer qu...
28 Utilisation de produits dangereux Prendre toujours connaissance de la fiche signalétique de sécurité du produit (MSDS) ...
29 Produits inflammables Ne propagez pas les étincelles , neutralisez les : mettez des écrans protecteurs ( bâches ignifug...
30 Le non respect de la signalisation peut donner lieu à des catastrophes. Signalisation • Responsabilité de l’employeur d...
Respect des signaux conventionnels JAUNE - Signaux d’avertissement ROUGE - Signaux d’interdiction et d’incendie Signalisat...
Signalisation BLEU - Signaux d’obligation VERT - Conditions de sécurité - Actions positives ORANGE - Symbole de danger
33 Santé: Principe de réduction du niveau du bruit Éliminer le bruit á la source Isoler la source du bruit Portez vos stop...
34 Échelle du niveau du bruit Échelle et sources du bruit 140 130 120 110 100 90 80 70 60 50 40 30 20 10     Pain leve...
Chaleur et Déshydratation La déshydratation survient quand la quantité d’eau nécessaire au corps humain chute au dessous d...
36 Ne pas les attraper ou tenter de les tuer MORSURES Serpents, vipères et scorpions sont dangereux
37 Hygiène et Santé  Hygiène corporelle  Alimentation, eau potable  Douches, sanitaires  Lieux d’hébergement  Lieux d...
38 Espace confiné C’est un espace qui est partiellement ou totalement fermé, non conçu pour être utilisé par des personnes...
39 Autorisation de travail ACTIVITES: • Excavation • Levage de personnes • Travaux électrique ou à proximité • Travaux sur...
Contenu du permis 4 Permis de travail doit contenir: • Heure, date effective et date d’expiration. • Équipement de protect...
41 Vous devez impérativement avoir une autorisation pour conduire sur le site et vous devez suivre et respecter les règles...
42 Donner la priorité aux piétons Se faire assister lors des manœuvres de chargement, de déchargement et de marche arrière...
43 Conduite de véhicules 60% des accidents mortels sont dus à des accidents de la route Algérie en 2002 2003 2004 ……. 2006...
Ne jamais utiliser un téléphone mobile en conduisant Conduire de manière défensive et non agressive Conduire en fonction d...
45 Conduite défensive Mettre votre ceinture de sécurité en tout temps C’est OBLIGATOIRE Aucun Passager n’est admis à l’arr...
46 Environnement Rappelez vous que la propreté et le rangement contribuent à la protection de l environnement  Réduction ...
47 ENVIRONNEMENT Nous devons protéger notre environnement LE MONDE A ÉTÉ CRÉÉ SANS DÉTRITUS Ne pas jeter les déchets parto...
48 DÉCHETS ET DÉTRITUS Évacuez les déchets et détritus dans des poubelles appropriées. Canettes Gènèral. Bouteilles en Pla...
49 ENVIRONNEMENT Mazout, peinture ou autres produits ne doivent pas être déversés directement sur le sol etc.. Toute fuite...
50 Accidents • Signalez tous les accidents et presque accidents dès que possible. Cela permet d’éviter la récurrence. • Un...
51 REPORTING Tout accident, presque accident, incident, dommage à l’environnement et aux équipements doit être signalé. Bu...
52 Évacuation d’urgence •Alerter votre supérieur ou le personnel de sécurité le plus proche en utilisant les moyens dispon...
53 Alerte premiers secours La rapidité dans le secourisme est primordial. L’alarme de la base de vie sera testée chaque ve...
54 MESURES DISCIPLINAIRES La procédure disciplinaire en cas de manquement aux règles de HSE est la suivante: 1- Avis verba...
55 RAPPEL «Rappel des Objectifs du Cours» : Créer un intérêt et une prise de conscience Communiquer la Politique HSE Faire...
Conclusion Appliquer les règles HSE, utiliser votre bon sens et les bonnes pratiques. Ne prenez pas de risque. Votre intég...
Induction HSE - Bureau d'études HSE
Induction HSE - Bureau d'études HSE

Induction HSE - HSE Induction
Induction HSE - Bureau d'études HSE

Induction HSE - HSE Induction
Discover several HSE PowerPoint presentation templates and documents that you can use - 100% free for any use.
bureau d'études HSE - DJEGHOUBI Consulting at your service

Découvrez plusieur modèles HSE présentations PowerPoint et documents que vous pouvez utiliser - 100% gratuits pour toute utilisation.
bureau d'études HSE - DJEGHOUBI Consulting a votre service

