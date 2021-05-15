Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 National Education Policy 2020 Introduction  The National Education Policy 2020 aims to bring transformational reforms ...
2  Academic Bank of Credits to be established to facilitate Transfer of Credits.  National Research Foundation to be est...
3 mental faculties of a child. The new system will have 12 years of schooling with three years of Anganwadi/ pre-schooling...
4 Indian Sign Language (ISL) will be standardized across the country, and National and State curriculum materials develope...
5  Schools can be organized into complexes or clusters which will be the basic unit of governance and ensure availability...
6 Advanced Diploma after 2 years, Bachelor’s Degree after 3 years and Bachelor’s with Research after 4 years.  An Academi...
7 Teacher Education  A new and comprehensive National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education, NCFTE 2021, will be for...
8 improve classroom processes, support teacher professional development, enhance educational access for disadvantaged grou...
9  The Draft National Education Policy 2019 was uploaded on MHRD’s website and at ‘MyGov Innovate’ portal eliciting views...
10 Implications ofthe National EducationPolicy 2020 on higher education in India  The National Education Policy (NEP) 202...
11 money more important to them rather than gaining appropriate education to create a meaningful life and stable livelihoo...
12 Source: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/readersblog/slowlyandsteadilymovingforward/implications-of-the-national-edu...
13 formal schooling. The mid-day meal programme will be extended to pre-school children. The NEP says students until Class...
14  The document states universities from among the top 100 in the world will be able to set up campuses in India. While ...
15  The IITs are already moving in that direction. IIT-Delhi has a humanities department and set up a public policy depar...
16 education more “experiential, holistic, integrated, inquiry-driven, discovery- oriented, learner-centered, discussion-b...
17  Life skills such as communication, cooperation, teamwork and resilience  Focused regular formative assessment for le...
18  By providing high-quality education to all and thereby making India a global knowledge superpower. The curriculum and...
19  Continuous interaction between the teachers, counselors and specially trained social workers with the students and th...
20  Middle stage: 3 years duration: Grades 6–8, covering ages 11–14 years  Secondary stage: 4 years duration: Grades 9–1...
21 Equitable and inclusive education  Special emphasis will be for socially and economically disadvantaged group (SEDGs) ...
22 grades with, local experts such as carpenters, potters and gardeners same program being followed every year during vaca...
23 ix. There shall be cooperation between HEIs, in their development, community engagement and service, support to school ...
24 iii. High-quality support centers, professional academic and career counseling for all iv. Standardization, regulation ...
25 e. Non-discrimination, non-harassment and gender equality are the basic tenets f. Develop Institutional Development Pla...
26 a. Accreditation – National Accreditation Council (NAC), which will base its assessment of the institutions on the basi...
27 c. Health-care education needs to be re-envisioned so that the duration, structure and design of the educational progra...
28 g. Certain types of courses/subjects, like health sciences practical have limitations in the online/ digital education ...
29 j. Laying down standards – As research on online/ digital education emerges, NETF and other appropriate bodies shall se...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
29 views
May. 15, 2021

National education policy

National education policy and its various dimension

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

National education policy

  1. 1. 1 National Education Policy 2020 Introduction  The National Education Policy 2020 aims to bring transformational reforms in school and higher education and thus shape India into a global knowledge superpower.  The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi approved the National Education Policy 2020 on July 29, 2020. This policy replaced the 34 year old National Policy on Education (NPE),1986.  Built on the foundational pillars of Access, Equity, Quality, Affordability and Accountability, this policy is aligned to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.  The National Education Policy (NEP) aims to transform India into a vibrant knowledge society and global knowledge superpower by making both school and college education more holistic, flexible, multidisciplinary, suited to 21st century needs and aimed at bringing out the unique capabilities of each student. Important Highlights of National Education Policy 2020  New Policy aims for Universalization of Education from pre-school to secondary level with 100 % GER in school education by 2030.  NEP 2020 will bring 2 crore out-of-school-children back into the mainstream.  New 5+3+3+4 school curriculum with 12 years of schooling and 3 years of Anganwadi/ Pre-schooling.  Emphasis on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, no rigid separation between academic streams, extracurricular, vocational streams in schools; Vocational Education to start from Class 6 with Internships.  Teaching up to at least Grade 5 to be in mother tongue/ regional language.  Assessment reforms with 360-degree Holistic Progress Card, tracking Student Progress for achieving Learning Outcomes.  GER in higher education to be raised to 50 % by 2035; 3.5 crore seats to be added in higher education.  Higher Education curriculum to have Flexibility of Subjects.  Multiple Entry / Exit to be allowed with appropriate certification.
  2. 2. 2  Academic Bank of Credits to be established to facilitate Transfer of Credits.  National Research Foundation to be established to foster a strong research culture.  Light but Tight Regulation of Higher Education, single regulator with four separate verticals for different functions.  Affiliation System to be phased out in 15 years with graded autonomy to colleges.  NEP 2020 advocates increased use of technology with equity; National Educational Technology Forum to be created.  NEP 2020 emphasizes setting up of Gender Inclusion Fund, Special Education Zones for disadvantaged regions and groups.  New Policy promotes Multilingualism in both schools and HEs; National Institute for Pali, Persian and Prakrit, Indian Institute of Translation and Interpretation to be set up.  With respect to school education, universal access is the key vision. Also, major reforms are brought in curriculum and pedagogy. Ensuring Universal Access at all levels of school education  NEP 2020 emphasizes on ensuring universal access to school education at all levels- preschool to secondary.  Infrastructure support, innovative education centres to bring back dropouts into the mainstream, tracking of students and their learning levels, facilitating multiple pathways to learning involving both formal and non-formal education modes, an association of counsellors or well-trained social workers with schools, open learning for classes 3,5 and 8 through NIOS and State Open Schools, secondary education programs equivalent to Grades 10 and 12, vocational courses, adult literacy and life-enrichment programs are some of the proposed ways for achieving this.  About 2 crore out-of-school-children will be brought back into the mainstream under NEP 2020. Early Childhood Care & Education with new Curricular and Pedagogical Structure  With an emphasis on Early Childhood Care and Education, the 10+2 structure of school curricula is to be replaced by a 5+3+3+4 curricular structure corresponding to ages 3-8, 8-11, 11-14, and 14-18 years respectively. This will bring the hitherto uncovered age group of 3-6 years under the school curriculum, which has been recognized globally as the crucial stage for the development of
  3. 3. 3 mental faculties of a child. The new system will have 12 years of schooling with three years of Anganwadi/ pre-schooling.  NCERT will develop a National Curricular and Pedagogical Framework for Early Childhood Care and Education (NCPFECCE) for children up to the age of 8 . ECCE will be delivered through a significantly expanded and strengthened system of institutions including Anganwadis and pre-schools that will have teachers and Anganwadi workers trained in the ECCE pedagogy and curriculum. The planning and implementation of ECCE will be carried out jointly by the Ministries of HRD, Women and Child Development (WCD), Health and Family Welfare (HFW), and Tribal Affairs. Attaining FoundationalLiteracyand Numeracy  Recognizing Foundational Literacy and Numeracy as an urgent and necessary prerequisite to learning, NEP 2020 calls for setting up of a National Mission on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy by MHRD.  States will prepare an implementation plan for attaining universal foundational literacy and numeracy in all primary schools for all learners by grade 3 by 2025. A National Book Promotion Policy is to be formulated. Reforms in schoolcurricula and pedagogy  The school curricula and pedagogy will aim for the holistic development of learners by equipping them with the key 21st-century skills, reduction in curricular content to enhance essential learning and critical thinking and a greater focus on experiential learning.  Students will have increased flexibility and choice of subjects. There will be no rigid separations between arts and sciences, between curricular and extra- curricular activities, between vocational and academic streams. Vocationaleducation will start in schools from the 6th grade and will include internships.  A new and comprehensive National Curricular Framework for School Education, NCFSE 2020-21, will be developed by the NCERT. Multilingualism and the power of language  The policy has emphasized mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond. Sanskrit to be offered at all levels of school and higher education as an option for students, including in the three-language formula. Other classical languages and literature of India also to be available as options. No language will be imposed on any student.  Students to participate in a fun project/activity on ‘The Languages of India’, sometime in Grades 6-8, such as, under the ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ initiative. Several foreign languages will also be offered at the secondary level.
  4. 4. 4 Indian Sign Language (ISL) will be standardized across the country, and National and State curriculum materials developed, for use by students with hearing impairment. AssessmentReforms  NEP 2020 envisages a shift from summative assessment to regular and formative assessment, which is more competency-based, promotes learning and development, and tests higher-order skills, such as analysis, critical thinking, and conceptual clarity. All students will take school examinations in Grades 3, 5, and 8 which will be conducted by the appropriate authority.  Board exams for Grades 10 and 12 will be continued, but redesigned with holistic development as the aim. A new National Assessment Centre, PARAKH (Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development), will be set up as a standard-setting body. Equitable and Inclusive Education  NEP 2020 aims to ensure that no child loses any opportunity to learn and excel because of the circumstances of birth or background. Special emphasis will be given on Socially and Economically Disadvantaged Groups (SEDGs) which include gender, socio-cultural, and geographical identities and disabilities. This includes setting up of Gender Inclusion Fund and also Special Education Zones for disadvantaged regions and groups.  Children with disabilities will be enabled to fully participate in the regular schooling process from the foundational stage to higher education, with support of educators with cross-disability training, resource centres, accommodations, assistive devices, appropriate technology-based tools and other support mechanisms tailored to suit their needs.  Every state/district will be encouraged to establish “Bal Bhavans” as a special daytime boarding school, to participate in art-related, career-related, and play- related activities. Free school infrastructure can be used as Samajik Chetna Kendras. Robust TeacherRecruitmentand CareerPath  Teachers will be recruited through robust, transparent processes. Promotions will be merit-based, with a mechanism for multi-source periodic performance appraisals and available progression paths to become educational administrators or teacher educators. A common National Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST) will be developed by the National Council for Teacher Education by 2022, in consultation with NCERT, SCERTs, teachers and expert organizations from across levels and regions. SchoolGovernance
  5. 5. 5  Schools can be organized into complexes or clusters which will be the basic unit of governance and ensure availability of all resources including infrastructure, academic libraries and a strong professional teacher community.  Standard-setting and Accreditation for School Education  NEP 2020 envisages clear, separate systems for policymaking, regulation, operations and academic matters. States/UTs will set up an independent State School Standards Authority (SSSA). Transparent public self-disclosure of all the basic regulatory information, as laid down by the SSSA, will be used extensively for public oversight and accountability. The SCERT will develop a School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Framework (SQAAF) through consultations with all stakeholders.  The New Education Policy has a great vision towards Higher Education sector as well. Increase GER to 50 % by 2035  NEP 2020 aims to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education including vocational education from 26.3% (2018) to 50% by 2035. 3.5 Crore new seats will be added to Higher education institutions. Holistic MultidisciplinaryEducation  The policy envisages broad-based, multi-disciplinary, holistic Under Graduate education with flexible curricula, creative combinations of subjects, integration of vocational education and multiple entries and exit points with appropriate certification. UG education can be of 3 or 4 years with multiple exit options and appropriate certification within this period. For example, Certificate after 1 year,
  6. 6. 6 Advanced Diploma after 2 years, Bachelor’s Degree after 3 years and Bachelor’s with Research after 4 years.  An Academic Bank of Credit is to be established for digitally storing academic credits earned from different HEIs so that these can be transferred and counted towards final degree earned.  Multidisciplinary Education and Research Universities (MERUs), at par with IITs, IIMs, to be set up as models of best multidisciplinary education of global standards in the country.  The National Research Foundation will be created as an apex body for fostering a strong research culture and building research capacity across higher education. Regulation  Higher Education Commission of India(HECI) will be set up as a single overarching umbrella body for entire higher education, excluding medical and legal education. HECI to have four independent verticals – National Higher Education Regulatory Council (NHERC) for regulation, General Education Council (GEC ) for standard-setting, Higher Education Grants Council (HEGC) for funding, and National Accreditation Council( NAC) for accreditation.  HECI will function through faceless intervention through technology, & will have powers to penalise HEIs not conforming to norms and standards. Public and private higher education institutions will be governed by the same set of norms for regulation, accreditation and academic standards. Rationalised InstitutionalArchitecture  Higher education institutions will be transformed into large, well resourced, vibrant multidisciplinary institutions providing high-quality teaching, research, and community engagement. The definition of the university will allow a spectrum of institutions that range from research-intensive Universities to Teaching-intensive Universities and Autonomous degree-granting Colleges.  Affiliation of colleges is to be phased out in 15 years and a stage-wise mechanism is to be established for granting graded autonomy to colleges. Over a period of time, it is envisaged that every college would develop into either an Autonomous degree-granting College or a constituent college of a university. Motivated,Energized,and CapableFaculty  NEP makes recommendations for motivating, energizing, and building capacity of faculty through clearly defined, independent, transparent recruitment, freedom to design curricula/pedagogy, incentivising excellence, movement into institutional leadership. Faculty not delivering on basic norms will be held accountable
  7. 7. 7 Teacher Education  A new and comprehensive National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education, NCFTE 2021, will be formulated by the NCTE in consultation with NCERT. By 2030, the minimum degree qualification for teaching will be a 4-year integrated B.Ed. degree. Stringent action will be taken against substandard stand-alone Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs). MentoringMission  A National Mission for Mentoring will be established, with a large pool of outstanding senior/retired faculty – including those with the ability to teach in Indian languages – who would be willing to provide short and long-term mentoring/professional support to university/college teachers. Financialsupportfor students  Efforts will be made to incentivize the merit of students belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and other SEDGs. The National Scholarship Portal will be expanded to support, foster, and track the progress of students receiving scholarships. Private HEIs will be encouraged to offer larger numbers of free ships and scholarships to their students. Open and Distance Learning  This will be expanded to play a significant role in increasing GER. Measures such as online courses and digital repositories, funding for research, improved student services, credit-based recognition of MOOCs, etc., will be taken to ensure it is at par with the highest quality in-class programmes. Online Education and DigitalEducation:  A comprehensive set of recommendations for promoting online education consequent to the recent rise in epidemics and pandemics in order to ensure preparedness with alternative modes of quality education whenever and wherever traditional and in-person modes of education are not possible has been covered.  A dedicated unit for the purpose of orchestrating the building of digital infrastructure, digital content and capacity building will be created in the MHRD to look after the e-education needs of both school and higher education. Technology in education  An autonomous body, the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), will be created to provide a platform for the free exchange of ideas on the use of technology to enhance learning, assessment, planning, administration. Appropriate integration of technology into all levels of education will be done to
  8. 8. 8 improve classroom processes, support teacher professional development, enhance educational access for disadvantaged groups and streamline educational planning, administration and management Promotion ofIndian languages  To ensure the preservation, growth, and vibrancy of all Indian languages, NEP recommends setting an Indian Institute of Translation and Interpretation (IITI), National Institute (or Institutes) for Pali, Persian and Prakrit, strengthening of Sanskrit and all language departments in HEIs, and use mother tongue/local language as a medium of instruction in more HEI programmes.  Internationalization of education will be facilitated through both institutional collaborations and student and faculty mobility and allowing entry of top world ranked Universities to open campuses in our country. ProfessionalEducation  All professional education will be an integral part of the higher education system. Stand-alone technical universities, health science universities, legal and agricultural universities etc will aim to become multi-disciplinary institutions. Adult Education  The policy aims to achieve 100% youth and adult literacy. FinancingEducation  The Centre and the States will work together to increase the public investment in the Education sector to reach 6% of GDP at the earliest. NEP: ConsultationProcess  NEP 2020 has been formulated after an unprecedented process of consultation that involved nearly over 2 lakh suggestions from 2.5 lakhs Gram Panchayats, 6600 Blocks, 6000 ULBs, 676 Districts.  The MHRD initiated an unprecedented collaborative, inclusive, and highly participatory consultation process from January 2015. In May 2016, ‘Committee for Evolution of the New Education Policy’ under the Chairmanship of Late Shri T.S.R. Subramanian, Former Cabinet Secretary, submitted its report.  Based on this, the Ministry prepared ‘Some Inputs for the Draft National Education Policy, 2016’. In June 2017 a ‘Committee for the Draft National Education Policy’ was constituted under the Chairmanship of eminent Scientist Padma Vibhushan, Dr. K. Kasturirangan, which submitted the Draft National Education Policy, 2019 to the Hon’ble Human Resource Development Minister on 31st May, 2019.
  9. 9. 9  The Draft National Education Policy 2019 was uploaded on MHRD’s website and at ‘MyGov Innovate’ portal eliciting views/suggestions/comments of stakeholders, including the public. Key factors of New Education policy  liberty, responsibility, pluralism, equality, and justice;  promoting multilingualism and the power of language in teaching and learning;  life skills such as communication, cooperation, teamwork, and resilience;  focus on regular formative assessment for learning rather than the summative assessment that. Aim of New Educationpolicy  NEP 2020 aims to provide infrastructure support, innovative education centres to bring back dropouts into the mainstream besides tracking of students and their learning levels, facilitating multiple pathways to learning involving both formal and non-formal education modes and association of counsellors or well- trained ... Advantage ofNew EducationalPolicy  Some of the important benefits of the New Education Policy 2020 are as follows: The New Education Policy will give importance to students' practical knowledge instead of just pushing them towards rote learning. It will help students to develop scientific temper from a young age.24-Sep-  The new policy aims for universalisation of education from pre-school to secondary level with 100 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in school education by 2030 and aims to raise GER in higher education to 50 per cent by 2025. NEP 2020 will bring two crore out of school children back into the main stream.31-Jul-2020 Disadvanatge ofNew EducationPolicy  The academic syllabus will be taught in the respective regional languages of the Government school students. This is one of the major new education policy drawbacks as this will increase the number of students uncomfortable in communicating in English thus widening the gap between sections of the societies.09-Sep-2020
  10. 10. 10 Implications ofthe National EducationPolicy 2020 on higher education in India  The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that was in works since 2016 has come up with an extremely ambitious vision. It has delineated certain overhauls in the education system. We shall talk about them and their probable implications in the subsequent paragraphs.  The suggested 5+3+3+4 pattern has been put in place with respect to the age of a child. Presumably, this demarcation has been done keeping in mind the psychological power a child possess while transcending through the childhood towards adolescence. NEP 2020 has considered pre-school in its plan which is the first of its kind for any government to spread its outreach to this level. Its primary focus is to increase the GER ( Gross Enrollment Ratio) from 26.3% in 2018 to 50% by 2035. Other important provisions are made towards strengthening the vocational courses penetration amongst the children and giving them various exit points thereby facilitating them to continue their studies in multiple ways. Also scrapping the conventional Arts, Science and Commerce streams is a big step towards inclusion of all the students into a single stream.  What could be the implications of these changes is a prime-time debate. Can these aforementioned changes and some more listed in the draft address all the concerns or once again the policy makers have overlooked the underlying issues begetting the wreck in the educational structure of our country? The answers to these pressing questions can only be answered eventually but we can list out the plausible implications these might have in the times to come.  There are many reasons causing the drop-out of school going children ranging from poverty to the traditional setup of the families and mental pressure such as forcing to take up courses against the choice of the child and bullying in the school . We, as Indians have a mindset that only children with engineering and medical degrees succeed in life. This thought is institutionalized in the core ideology of almost every middle- class Indian. Far-fetched problems emerge from here. This leads to extreme pressure on children to pursue a STEM course although their interest may lie in some artistic facet of the world. Unless this mindset is taken care of, it will not result into any massive change that the government envisions. Having said that it is the need of the hour to propagate non- STEM institutions and the great future that lies ahead of the person who pursues it. Changing the mindset of people is not a one-day activity . It will at least take a decade or two to revamp the thought-process and then the proposition to scrape Science, Commerce and Arts and bring them under one roof will start making sense.  One of the other implications that can be seen in foresight is the excessive importance given to the vocational courses. This can give rise to reduced interest in the academics and uptake of vocational professions by the children since at that stage small number of students are interested in the curricular part. Children living in the rural areas are exposed to the shortcomings of monetary benefits and the distress in the household that ensues thereafter. This makes earning
  11. 11. 11 money more important to them rather than gaining appropriate education to create a meaningful life and stable livelihood in the long run. Some of the other factors that contribute in this is the death of a parent, increased family debt, illness, lack of interest and sick parents. Thus, from this we can infer that a large number of social-economical aspects govern the decision of a child to continue/ discontinue the studies. Imposing the need to gain vocational training can only add to this and make them discontinue their studies and thereby become a child labor. This imposition is set to cause more problems than acting as a perceived solution. Digitization helping this scenario is far from true unless the basic need and importance of education is instilled in the society.  Another important point is the medium of imparting the knowledge. It is proposed that till 5th standard the mode of communication has to be the mother tongue. This brings about a serious problem that shall prevail in the society. A child speaks his mother tongue at home. It is extremely crucial to make him proficient in English language. There has been mass migration across states in the country. Let us assume a Bengali family settles down in Gujarat. The child shall only be exposed to Gujarati and Bengali until the age of 10 (5th grade) or maximum till the age of 13 ( 8th grade). For the first 13 years of his life a child will not be exposed to a universal language spoken across the world ( English), then how do we ascertain that there will be a considerable amount of uptake of digital tools specifically created for the children? This can cause a generation of kids with poor English- speaking skills which will eventually limit their networking, socializing and cognitive skills. The nobel thought behind carving out this point in the draft can be reiterated to bring about an acceptable policy. An alternative could be to have various subjects within the curriculum that can present the rich history of the particular state the child resides in and India at large before the students. Books can be made mandatory so that no child can miss out on reading some incredible piece of work by celebrated authors. Audio visuals can be shown, and a discussion should be initiated amongst the students that would help in developing their reasoning skills. Heritage walks can be organised to communicate about the rich heritage of the city they reside in. Street plays, drama and theatre can also be organized ; these would help in honing the artistic skills within the kids.  One major lackadaisical aspect of the policy is the paucity of proper timeline. The implementation of this policy requires congruence of administration goals at every stage right from the grass root level to the Ministry which is difficult to achieve in India.  Thus, I personally feel there are considerable number of loopholes in NEP 2020 that can cause irrevocable troubles in future and cause more harm than good to the society. We will have to wait and see whether the elaborate project remains on paper or translates successfully as per the think tanks of the country.  Disclaimer: The views expressed are of my own and does not represent any institution
  12. 12. 12 Source: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/readersblog/slowlyandsteadilymovingforward/implications-of-the-national-education-policy-2020- on-higher-education-in-india-24554/ Explained: India’sNational Education Policy, 2020 New Education Policy 2020: A lookat the proposals on curriculum,courses andmediumof instruction,and thetakeaways for students,schools anduniversities.  New Education Policy 2020: On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet cleared a new National Education Policy (NEP) proposing sweeping changes in school and higher education. A look at the takeaways, and their implications for students and institutions of learning: What purpose does an NEP serve?  An NEP is a comprehensive framework to guide the development of education in the country. The need for a policy was first felt in 1964 when Congress MP Siddheshwar Prasad criticised the then government for lacking a vision and philosophy for education. The same year, a 17-member Education Commission, headed by then UGC Chairperson D S Kothari, was constituted to draft a national and coordinated policy on education. Based on the suggestions of this Commission, Parliament passed the first education policy in 1968.  A new NEP usually comes along every few decades. India has had three to date. The first came in 1968 and the second in 1986, under Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi respectively; the NEP of 1986 was revised in 1992 when P V Narasimha Rao was Prime Minister. The third is the NEP released Wednesday under the Prime Ministership of Narendra Modi. What are the key takeaways?  The NEP proposes sweeping changes including opening up of Indian higher education to foreign universities, dismantling of the UGC and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), introduction of a four-year multidisciplinary undergraduate programme with multiple exit options, and discontinuation of the M Phil programme.  In school education, the policy focuses on overhauling the curriculum, “easier” Board exams, a reduction in the syllabus to retain “core essentials” and thrust on “experiential learning and critical thinking”.  In a significant shift from the 1986 policy, which pushed for a 10+2 structure of school education, the new NEP pitches for a “5+3+3+4” design corresponding to the age groups 3-8 years (foundational stage), 8-11 (preparatory), 11-14 (middle), and 14-18 (secondary). This brings early childhood education (also known as pre-school education for children of ages 3 to 5) under the ambit of
  13. 13. 13 formal schooling. The mid-day meal programme will be extended to pre-school children. The NEP says students until Class 5 should be taught in their mother tongue or regional language.  The policy also proposes phasing out of all institutions offering single streams and that all universities and colleges must aim to become multidisciplinary by 2040. How will these reforms be implemented?  The NEP only provides a broad direction and is not mandatory to follow. Since education is a concurrent subject (both the Centre and the state governments can make laws on it), the reforms proposed can only be implemented collaboratively by the Centre and the states. This will not happen immediately. The incumbent government has set a target of 2040 to implement the entire policy. Sufficient funding is also crucial; the 1968 NEP was hamstrung by a shortage of funds.  The government plans to set up subject-wise committees with members from relevant ministries at both the central and state levels to develop implementation plans for each aspect of the NEP. The plans will list out actions to be taken by multiple bodies, including the HRD Ministry, state Education Departments, school Boards, NCERT, Central Advisory Board of Education and National Testing Agency, among others. Planning will be followed by a yearly joint review of progress against targets set.  What does the emphasis on mother tongue/regional language mean for English-medium schools?  Such emphasis is not new: Most government schools in the country are doing this already. As for private schools, it’s unlikely that they will be asked to change their medium of instruction. A senior ministry official clarified to The Indian Express that the provision on mother tongue as medium of instruction was not compulsory for states. “Education is a concurrent subject. Which is why the policy clearly states that kids will be taught in their mother tongue or regional language ‘wherever possible’,” the officer said.  What about people in transferable jobs, or children of multilingual parents?  The NEP doesn’t say anything specifically on children of parents with transferable jobs, but acknowledges children living in multilingual families: “Teachers will be encouraged to use a bilingual approach, including bilingual teaching-learning materials, with those students whose home language may be different from the medium of instruction.”  How does the government plan to open up higher education to foreign players?
  14. 14. 14  The document states universities from among the top 100 in the world will be able to set up campuses in India. While it doesn’t elaborate the parameters to define the top 100, the incumbent government may use the ‘QS World University Rankings’ as it has relied on these in the past while selecting universities for the ‘Institute of Eminence’ status. However, none of this can start unless the HRD Ministry brings in a new law that includes details of how foreign universities will operate in India.  It is not clear if a new law would enthuse the best universities abroad to set up campuses in India. In 2013, at the time the UPA-II was trying to push a similar Bill, The Indian Express had reported that the top 20 global universities, including Yale, Cambridge, MIT and Stanford, University of Edinburgh and Bristol, had shown no interest in entering the Indian market.  Participation of foreign universities in India is currently limited to them entering into collaborative twinning programmes, sharing faculty with partnering institutions and offering distance education. Over 650 foreign education providers have such arrangements in India.  How will the four-year multidisciplinary bachelor’s programme work?  This pitch, interestingly, comes six years after Delhi University was forced to scrap such a four-year undergraduate programme at the incumbent government’s behest. Under the four-year programme proposed in the new NEP, students can exit after one year with a certificate, after two years with a diploma, and after three years with a bachelor’s degree.  “Four-year bachelor’s programmes generally include a certain amount of research work and the student will get deeper knowledge in the subject he or she decides to major in. After four years, a BA student should be able to enter a research degree programme directly depending on how well he or she has performed… However, master’s degree programmes will continue to function as they do, following which student may choose to carry on for a PhD programme,” said scientist and former UGC chairman V S Chauhan.  What impact will doing away with the M Phil programme have?  Chauhan said this should not affect the higher education trajectory at all. “In normal course, after a master’s degree a student can register for a PhD programme. This is the current practice almost all over the world. In most universities, including those in the UK (Oxford, Cambridge and others), M Phil was a middle research degree between a master’s and a PhD. Those who have entered MPhil, more often than not ended their studies with a PhD degree. MPhil degrees have slowly been phased out in favour of a direct PhD programme.”  Will the focus on multiple disciplines not dilute the character of single- stream institutions, such as IITs?
  15. 15. 15  The IITs are already moving in that direction. IIT-Delhi has a humanities department and set up a public policy department recently. IIT-Kharagpur has a School of Medical Science and Technology. Asked about multiple disciplines, IIT- Delhi director V Ramgopal Rao said, “Some of the best universities in the US such as MIT have very strong humanities departments. Take the case of a civil engineer. Knowing how to build a dam is not going to solve a problem. He needs to know the environmental and social impact of building the dam. Many engineers are also becoming entrepreneurs. Should they not know something about economics? A lot more factors go into anything related to engineering today.” National Education Policy 2020: What is in it for a student, a parent, a teacher, or us, as a Higher Education Institution/University?Mridul Madhav Panditrao1 , Minnu Mridul Panditrao1  After the independence, in 1948, a commission headed by the second president of Independent India and one of the greatest teachers (in fact, the Teacher’s day is celebrated on the occasion of his birth anniversary); Dr. S. Radhakrishnan commission, tried to revamp the old policies and tried to align them for the present and future.[9] After a long gap of nearly 18 years, Kothari commission in 1966, National Education Policy 1968 and then in 1986, which was modified in 1992 (1986/92), Yashpal Committee of 1993, National Knowledge Commission of 2006, Tandon Committee of 2009 and 3rd NEP of 2019, were the major milestones in the evolution of educational reforms in India to shape the policies in correlation with the evolving challenges POLICY IN FOCUS  In 2015, India adopted what is called as “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (SD).” Under this agenda, Goal 4 (SDG 4) seeks to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities to all by 2030.” Based on five main foundation pillars, namely, access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability, NEP2020 has been aligned to 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.  As we progress and proceed more and more, toward, the information and communication technology (ICT) oriented and artificial intelligence-dependent society, the unskilled and semi-skilled level jobs, shall be taken over by machines and computer/mathematics and technical based jobs shall be more in demand. With growing challenges due to pollution, climatic alterations, crises in basic needs and most importantly, constant looming threat of pandemics, there shall be increased requirement of jobs in physics, chemistry, biology, social sciences and infectious diseases control in an integrated manner. All of this point to a need of multidisciplinary teaching/learning process.  Thus, it would seem to be prudent to make sure that the education must have less of “content” and more of thought process, critical analysis and problem solving approach. It should make, the learner, a more creative, innovative, adaptive and multidisciplinary thinker. The pedagogy should aim to make
  16. 16. 16 education more “experiential, holistic, integrated, inquiry-driven, discovery- oriented, learner-centered, discussion-based, flexible and, of course, enjoyable.” The curriculum must include basic arts, crafts, humanities, games, sports and fitness, languages, literature, culture and values, in addition to science and mathematics, to develop all aspects and capabilities of learners; and make education more well-rounded, useful and fulfilling to the learner. Education must build character, enable learners to be ethical, rational, compassionate and caring, while at the same time prepare them for “gainful, fulfilling employment.”[1,2] The fundamental and paradigm shift between NEP2020 and previous policies is, “revision and revamping” of all the aspects of educational structure including its regulation and governance, to create a new system, that is aligned with the 21st century aspired educational goals while building on the India’s traditional value system with more stress on developing the creative potential of each individual. NEP2020 , Principles[1,2] The fundamental principles both for the entire education system as well as individual institutions included in it are as follows:  Recognizing, identifying and fostering the unique capabilities of each student. This is to be achieved by sensitizing teachers as well as parents to promote each student’s holistic development in both academic and non-academic spheres  Achieving foundational literacy and numeracy by all students by Grade 3 as the highest priority  Flexibility incorporated in the process of learning so that learners have the ability to choose their learning trajectories and programs and thereby choose their own paths in life according to their talents and interests  No hard separations between arts and sciences, between curricular and extra- curricular activities, between vocational and academic streams, etc., to eliminate harmful hierarchies among and silos between different areas of learning  Multidisciplinarity and a holistic education across the sciences, social sciences, arts, humanities and sports to ensure the unity and integrity of all knowledge  Emphasis on conceptual understanding rather than rote learning and learning for examinations.  Creative and critical thinking to encourage logical decision-making and innovation  Ethics and human and constitutional values such as empathy, respect for others, cleanliness, courtesy, democratic spirit, spirit of service, respect for public property, scientific temper, liberty, responsibility, pluralism, equality and justice  Promoting multilingualism and the power of language in teaching and learning
  17. 17. 17  Life skills such as communication, cooperation, teamwork and resilience  Focused regular formative assessment for learning rather than the summative assessment that encourages today’s “coaching culture;”  Extensive use of technology in teaching and learning, removing language barriers, increasing access for Divyang students and educational planning and management  Respect for diversity and respect for the local context in all curriculum, pedagogy and policy, always keeping in mind that education is a concurrent subject  Full equity and inclusion as the cornerstone of all educational decisions to ensure that all students are able to thrive in the education system  Synergy in curriculum across all levels of education from early childhood care and education to school education to higher education  Teachers and faculty as the heart of the learning process – their recruitment, continuous professional development, positive working environments and service conditions  A “light but tight” regulatory framework to ensure integrity, transparency and resource efficiency of the educational system through audit and public disclosure while encouraging innovation through autonomy, good governance and empowerment  Outstanding research as a corequisite for outstanding education and development; a continuous review of progress based on sustained research and regular assessment by educational experts  A rootedness and pride in India and its rich, diverse, ancient and modern culture, knowledge systems and traditions  Education is a public service; access to quality education must be considered a basic right of every child  Substantial investment in a strong, vibrant public education system, as well as the encouragement and facilitation of true philanthropic private and community participation. The vision of this policy An education system rooted in Indian ethos  That contributes directly to transforming India, that is Bharat, sustainably into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society
  18. 18. 18  By providing high-quality education to all and thereby making India a global knowledge superpower. The curriculum and pedagogy of our institutions must develop among the students a deep sense of respect toward  The fundamental duties and constitutional values  Bonding with one’s country  A conscious awareness of one’s roles and responsibilities in a changing world. To instill among the learners a deep-rooted pride in being Indian.  Not only in thought but also in spirit, intellect and deeds, as well as  To develop knowledge, skills, values and dispositions that support.  Responsible commitment to human rights  Sustainable development and living  Global well-being, thereby reflecting a truly global citizen. Actual policy  There are mainly four parts, the first three being various levels of learning followed by the actual implementation.  Part I – School education  Part II – Higher education  Part III – Other key areas of focus  Part IV – Making it happen (implementation). Part I – School education  Ensuring universal access to all levels of schooling from pre-primary to Grade 12  The ultimate target to be achieved shall be 100% gross enrollment ratio (GER). To achieve this, following initiatives shall be undertaken  Provision of effective and sufficient infrastructure  Alternative and innovative education centers to minimize/reverse the dropout rate  Careful tracking of learning level of students for their universal participation
  19. 19. 19  Continuous interaction between the teachers, counselors and specially trained social workers with the students and their parents for their continued attendance. Early childhood care education  Emphasis on criticality of early years so as to ensure quality early childhood care and education for all the children between 3 and 6 years by 2025  A National Curricular and Pedagogical Framework for Early Childhood Care and Education for children up to age of 8 years by NCERT  All of these activities shall be a joint venture of Ministries of HRD, Women and Child Development, Health and Family Welfare and Tribal Affairs. New curricular and pedagogical structure Main aims shall be  “Experiential learning” to achieve the holistic development, with reduction in “content” to promote essential learning and critical thinking  Wider flexibility and choices of subjects for them to pursue the paths of their own liking, according to their talent and interests  No rigid boundary or separation between arts and science, curricular and extra- curricular activities, vocational and academic streams. All shall be integrated  Equal emphasis accorded to all subjects such as science, social sciences, art, languages, sports and mathematics Design shall be [Figure 1]  The present day 10+2 structure of school curricula is to be replaced by a 5+3+3+4 (total of 15 years) curricular structure corresponding to ages 3–8 (5) + 8–11 (3) + 11–14 (3) + 14–18 (4) years, respectively  This will bring the up until now, uncovered group of age group of 3–6 years under school curriculum, globally accepted as the crucial stage of mental faculty development  Three years of pre-school/Anganwadi + 12 years of schooling  Essentially, there shall be four stages:  Foundation stage: 5 years duration: Divided into two parts, namely; 3 years of pre-school/ Anganwadi, covering ages 3–6 years + 2 years of primary school in Grades 1–2, covering ages 6–8 years  Preparatory stage: 3 years duration: Grades 3–5, covering ages 8–11 years
  20. 20. 20  Middle stage: 3 years duration: Grades 6–8, covering ages 11–14 years  Secondary stage: 4 years duration: Grades 9–12 in two phases, first phase – Grades 9 and 10, while second phase – Grades 11-12, covering ages 14–18 years.  NCERT shall be entrusted to develop a new and comprehensive National Curricular Framework for School Education (NCFSE 2020–21).  NCERT and SCERT shall develop high-quality textbooks and other materials. States will take the initiative in preparing their own curricula/textbooks incorporating their own local state flavor and material, with prioritizing the availability of these in all regional languages. Reducing the textbooks load and school bag weight shall be ensured. Attaining foundational literacy and numeracy  A national mission on foundational literacy and numeracy will be set up so as to focus on early language and mathematical skills from Grades 1–3 by 2025. A national book promotion policy shall be created Multilingualism and power of language  The medium of instruction at least until Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond will be in local/regional language/mother tongue. A project “Languages of India shall be conducted between Grades 6 and 8, for every student. “Sanskrit” will be offered as an option, at all the levels of school/higher education under three language formulas. Classical Indian languages as well as many foreign languages will be at the secondary level. Indian Sign Language will be standardized, for offering. Reforms in assessment  A new National Assessment Center, performance assessment, review and analysis of knowledge for holistic development (PARAKH) will be set up. There shall be a paradigm shift from summative to regular and formative assessment, which shall be competency based. The board examinations of 10th and 12th shall continue, but for each of them, the individual will be allowed to take each of these on two occasions during one school year, one main examination and one for improvement. The school examinations in the 3rd, 5th and 8th grade will be conducted by the designated authority. National entrance test  The principles for university entrance examinations will be similar. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will work to offer a high-quality common aptitude test, as well as specialized common subject examinations in the sciences, humanities, languages, arts and vocational subjects, at least twice every year.
  21. 21. 21 Equitable and inclusive education  Special emphasis will be for socially and economically disadvantaged group (SEDGs) inclusive of gender identities (female and transgender), sociocultural (SC, ST, OBCs and minorities), geographical (rural), disabilities (specially learning disabilities) and socioeconomic (migrants, low income, orphans and any other vulnerable) groups. Special attention will be provided to the children with disabilities, both physical and learning. Special “Bal Bhavans” and “Samajik Chetna Kendras” will be established to assist the students.  Support for gifted students/students with special talents There are innate talents in every student, which must be discovered, nurtured, fostered and developed. Teachers will aim to encourage students with singular interests and/ or talents in the classroom by giving them supplementary enrichment material and guidance and encouragement. Topic-centered and project-based clubs and circles will be encouraged and supported at the levels of schools, school complexes, districts and beyond. Examples include science circles, math circles, music and dance performance circles, chess circles, poetry circles, language circles, drama circles, debate circles, sports circles, eco clubs, health and well-being clubs/ yoga clubs and so on. Olympiads and competitions in various subjects will be conducted across the country. Teacher recruitment and career path  Recruitment, promotions, assessment of Teachers will be carried out, through, a robust, transparent and merit based process. “National Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST)” will be developed by 2022, by National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), in collaboration with NCERT, SCERTs. There shall be a review/revision in 2030 and every 10 years thereafter. School governance  To be streamlined. Accreditation and standard setting of school education  A State School Standards Authority will be set up. SCERTs shall develop, school quality assessment and accreditation framework. There shall be same assessment and accreditation criteria, benchmarks and processes for both public and private schools. Vocational education  The target of at least 50% of learners being exposed to vocational education, both at school and the higher education level, has been planned to be achieved by 2015. The students are planned to be oriented with vocational education at middle and secondary school, which will then be integrated into higher education, through it is, polytechnics, even local industry. They will learn at least one vocation, with orientation to many. Ten days of internship between 6 and 8
  22. 22. 22 grades with, local experts such as carpenters, potters and gardeners same program being followed every year during vacation in Grades 6–12. Part II – Higher education 1. Establishment of new quality universities and colleges i. Aim: The main aim is to create good, thoughtful, well rounded and creative individuals. Such individuals may be allowed to study one or more specialized area in depth so that values such as intellectual curiosity, creativity, ethics & morality, scientific temperament and social commitment are allowed to develop, without the rigid barriers of streams, specializations ii. To create more universities and colleges (HEIs) which offer multidisciplinary undergraduate as well as graduate programs/education with medium of instruction in local/Indian and other languages iii. To establish a National Research Foundation iv. Institutional and faculty autonomy v. Increased access, equity, inclusion by revamping of curriculum, pedagogy and assessment. 2. Institutional Restructuring and consolidation i. All HEIs to be multidisciplinary by 2040. Single stream HEIs shall either be phased out or will have to move to be multidisciplinary or as a part of multidisciplinary HEI clusters ii. By 2030 at least one large multidisciplinary HEI, in or every district iii. GER to be increased from 26.3% (2018) to 50% (2035) iv. Public as well as private HEIs, but emphasis on PUBLIC v. University will get redefined as: Those which place equal importance on teaching and research as Research-Intensive Universities (RIU) or those which place greater emphasis on teaching but still conduct significant research as Teaching-Intensive Universities (TIU) vi. Large multidisciplinary institutions, which have main focus on undergraduate teaching and grant mainly the undergraduate degrees, will be labeled as Autonomous Degree Granting College (AC). Concept of “affiliated colleges” shall be gradually phased out in next 15 years (by 2035) vii. These and HEIs, shall undergo a gradual, stage wise assessment mechanism before granting graded autonomy. HEIs can have autonomy to gradually move from one category to other viii. There shall be essentially no rigid categorization between these three institutions, namely, these three different institutions, RIUs, TIUs and AC, shall be in continuum. These shall impart both professional and vocational education in an integrated manner
  23. 23. 23 ix. There shall be cooperation between HEIs, in their development, community engagement and service, support to school education in various fields and faculty development x. The HEIs have an option to run open distance learning (ODL) and online programs, after getting due accreditation xi. All the present-day confusing and complex nomenclature pertaining to HEIs such as, “Deemed to be University,” “Affiliating University,” “Affiliating Technical University,” and “Unitary University” shall be replaced by simply “University” after fulfilling stipulated criteria and norms. 3. Toward a more holistic and multidisciplinary education i. All undergraduate (UG) programs, be it professional, technical and vocational streams, shall be more holistic. For example, even a purely technical profession such as engineering shall offer humanities, arts, vocational and soft skills and vice versa ii. The UG degree programs will be of 3 or 4 years duration with multiple exit options in built and with appropriate certification in any discipline/field inclusive of professional/vocational/technical streams. For example; a. A certificate after completion of 1 year b. A diploma after completion of 2 years c. A bachelor’s degree after completion of 3 years d. Preference shall be for multidisciplinary degree after 4 years. iii. A 4-year program may also culminate in to a “Degree with Research,” if rigorous research project in the major area/s of study as specified by HEI, has been carried out iv. An Academic Bank of Credit, for digital storing of academic credits earned from various HEIs, so that degree from a HEI can be awarded v. Departments such as art, dance, economics, education, indology, language, literature, mathematics, music, philosophy, pure and applied science, sociology, sports, statistics, translation and interpretation shall be established and strengthened in all the HEIs. vi. Credit-based courses in community service, environmental education and value based education will be integral part of HEI vii. Multidisciplinary Educational and Research Universities (MERUs) – Model public universities for holistic and holistic education at par with IITs, IIMs shall be established. 4. Optimal learning environment and support for students i. HEIs and their faculty will have autonomy to innovate in terms of curriculum, pedagogy and assessment within a broad framework ii. CBCS shall be reinvented and revived. Assessment, including final, shall be decided by HEI with a criterion based grading system. The emphasis will be on the continuous and comprehensive evaluation
  24. 24. 24 iii. High-quality support centers, professional academic and career counseling for all iv. Standardization, regulation and accreditation of ODL will take priority. 5. Internationalization i. The international students shall be facilitated to take admission in Indian Universities and whatever it takes to achieve this and project India as the global study destination for premium education at affordable costs ii. At each HEI, an international students office will be established for facilitation of foreign students iii. Research/teaching collaborations, faculty/student exchange and liaisons with foreign universities on one hand and opening of offshore campuses of high profile Indian universities in foreign countries on the other, will be encouraged iv. The top foreign universities will be permitted to operate in India, by executing special legislative frameworks. 6. Student activity i. There will be provision of all the facilities required to provide, comfortable, safe and quality education such as, adequate hostels, medical facilities, counseling center, various clubs like, sports, art, culture, eco, activity community service so on and so forth will be established ii. Financial support, especially, the students belonging to SC, ST, OBC and other SEDGs, will be supported with scholarships, sponsorships. 7. Faculty motivated, energized and capable i. Faculty shall have autonomy to design their own curriculum and pedagogical modalities within approved framework ii. Faculty recruitment and promotions as per clear, well-defined and transparent process. 8. Equity and inclusion of higher education – government and HEIs equal partners i. Approach by the government a. Assistance to SEDGs, financial and other, irrespective whether public or private HEI b. Assistance to fairer gender c. Earmark HEIs in promising districts/create special education zones d. Improve technologies. ii. Approach by HEIs a. Regulate the fees and other expenditure to the students b. Provide scholarships, sponsorships and other financial assistance c. Make admissions, curriculum and opportunities more inclusive d. Make all the facilities available for the differently abled and disadvantaged
  25. 25. 25 e. Non-discrimination, non-harassment and gender equality are the basic tenets f. Develop Institutional Development Plan which contains special plans for SEDGs iii. Impetus on vocational education i. Vocational education to be integrated in to school, higher education and other professional institutions in phase wise manner ii. B.Voc degree program (2013) to continue but vocational courses to be included in all the bachelor’s degree programs (3 or 4 years) iii. By 2025, 50% of learners shall have exposure to vocational education iv. HEIs to provide vocational education individually or in collaboration with industry/NGOs v. “Lok Vidya;” the traditional Indian vocational knowledge will be integrated vi. Vocational education through ODL mode will be explored vii. National Committee for Integration of Vocational Education under Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD) will be established viii. Indian Standards (ISI) to be aligned with International Standard Classification of Occupations ix. With the help of credit-based framework, cross mobility between the “general” and vocational education to be facilitated. iv. Research: Catalyzing quality academic research in all the fields through a New National Research Foundation (NRF) . Establishment of a new, NRF i. Goal; to establish and permeate the “Research Culture” throughout our HEIs/universities ii. A rotating board of governors (BOG), consisting of eminent researchers and innovators will govern this iii. Sphere of activities includes. a. Find peer-reviewed, competitive grant proposals from all types and all streams/disciplines b. Initiate, facilitate and promote research at HEIs c. Act as a Liaison between researchers and government branches. 9. Transformation of regulatory system of HEIs i. Under one umbrella of Higher Education Commission of India (HECI), four independent verticals will be set up, to govern the four major aspects, namely, . Regulation will be named as National Higher Education Regulatory Council (NHERC). It will function as a “single” point regulator for all the education, including teacher education, except medical and legal
  26. 26. 26 a. Accreditation – National Accreditation Council (NAC), which will base its assessment of the institutions on the basis of basic infrastructure, public self-disclosure, good governance and outcomes b. Funding – Higher Education Grants Council (HEGC) will do funding/financing using transparent criteria c. Education – General Education Council (GEC) will frame the learning outcomes on the basis of specially formulated National Higher Education Qualification Framework (NHEQF) ii. All the four bodies as well the mother body shall function on the basis of transparency, public self-disclosure and the use of technology to avoid the human bias iii. Existing professional councils such as Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Veterinary Council of India, NCTE, Council of Architecture and National Council for Vocational Education and Training will act as Professional Standard Setting Bodies. 10.Curbing commercialization of education i. All education institutes will be audited at similar standard and disclosure as “not for profit” entity ii. NAC shall provide complementary check and NHERC will take this in to consideration as one of the key regulations iii. All HEIs including private shall transparently disclose all fees and charges and there shall not be any arbitrary increase of fees/charges during enrolment. 11.Effective governance and leadership for HEIs i. Over next 15 years, with graded accreditation and associated graded autonomy, all the HEIs in India, will aim to become, independent self- governing institutions pursuing excellence and innovation under specially selected BOG ii. BOG of an institution will be empowered to govern the institution free of any external interference iii. BOG will be accountable to hold all the regulatory guidelines of HECI though NHERC. Part III – Other key areas of focus 1. Professional education: Health-care education a. All stand-alone universities be it, agricultural, health sciences, legal, technical shall transform themselves as multidisciplinary and holistic education providing HEIs b. All institutions offering either professional or general education will aim to organically evolve into institutions/clusters offering both seamlessly and in an integrated manner by 2030
  27. 27. 27 c. Health-care education needs to be re-envisioned so that the duration, structure and design of the educational programs need to match the role requirements that graduates will play d. Students will be assessed at regular intervals on well-defined parameters primarily required for working in primary care and in secondary hospitals e. Given that people exercise pluralistic choices in health care, our health-care education system must be integrative meaning thereby that all students of allopathic medical education must have a basic understanding of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy and vice versa f. There shall also be a much greater emphasis on preventive health care and community medicine in all forms of health-care education. 2. Technology in education a. An autonomous body National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) will be created to provide a platform for free exchange of ideas on the use of technology for 1. Learning 2. Assessment 3. Planning 4. Administration. b. Technology-based education platforms such as “Diksha/Swayam” will be better integrated. 3. Online and digital education a. New circumstances and realities require new initiatives. The recent epidemics/pandemics necessitate that the alternative modes of quality education are utilized whenever and wherever traditional and in-person modes of education are not possible b. Need to carry out carefully designed and appropriately scaled pilot studies to determine advantages/disadvantages c. In the meantime, the existing digital platforms and ongoing ICT-based educational initiatives must be optimized and expanded to meet the current and future challenges in providing quality education for all d. The use of technology for online and digital education must adequately address concerns of equity e. Teachers require suitable training and development to be effective online educators, as good teacher in a traditional classroom may not be a good teacher in an online classroom f. Aside from changes required in pedagogy, online assessments also require a different approach, with multiple challenges to conducting online examinations at scale, including limitations on the types of questions that can be asked in an online environment, handling network and power disruptions and preventing unethical practices
  28. 28. 28 g. Certain types of courses/subjects, like health sciences practical have limitations in the online/ digital education space, which can be overcome to a partial extent with innovative measures h. Further, unless online education is blended with experiential and activity- based learning, it will tend to become a screen-based education with limited focus on the social, affective and psychomotor dimensions of learning. 4. The recommended key initiatives a. Pilot studies for online education involving appropriate agencies – To evaluate the benefits of integrating education with online education while mitigating the drawbacks such as, student device addiction, most preferred formats of e-content b. Digital infrastructure – There is a need to invest in creation of open, interoperable, evolvable, public digital infrastructure in the education sector that can be used by multiple platforms and point solutions, to solve for India’s scale, diversity, complexity and device penetration c. Online teaching platform and tools – Existing e-learning platforms such as SWAYAM and DIKSHA will be extended to provide teachers with a structured, user-friendly, rich set of assistive tools for monitoring progress of learners. Tools, such as two-way video and two-way audio interface for holding online classes, are a real necessity as the present pandemic has shown d. Content creation, digital repository and dissemination – A digital repository of content including creation of coursework, learning games and simulations, augmented reality and virtual reality will be developed e. Addressing the digital divide – The population whose digital access is highly limited, the existing mass media, such as television, radio and community radio will be extensively used for telecast and broadcasts. A special focus on content in all Indian languages will be emphasized f. Virtual labs – Existing e-learning platforms such as DIKSHA, SWAYAM and SWAYAMPRABHA will also be leveraged for creating virtual laboratories so that all students have equal access to quality practical and hands-on experiment-based learning experiences g. Training and incentives for teachers – Teachers will undergo rigorous training in learner-centric pedagogy and on how to become high-quality online content creators themselves using online teaching platforms and tools h. Online assessment and examinations – Appropriate bodies, such as the proposed National Assessment Centre or PARAKH, School Boards, NTA and other identified bodies, will design and implement assessment frameworks encompassing design of competencies, portfolio, rubrics, standardized assessments and assessment analytics i. Blended models of learning – The importance of face-to-face in-person learning is not forgotten. Accordingly, different effective models of blended learning will be identified for appropriate replication for different subjects
  29. 29. 29 j. Laying down standards – As research on online/ digital education emerges, NETF and other appropriate bodies shall set up standards of content, technology and pedagogy for online/digital teaching-learning for setting up guidelines. Part IV – Making it happen (implementation) 1. Strengthening Central Advisory Board of Education 2. Redesignation of MHRD as Ministry of Education 3. Financial and other infrastructural support. SUMMARY AND CONCLUSION NEP2020 has been unveiled, with lot of thought process, optimism, as well as fanfare by Government of India. The proposed delivery of education is extremely broad based, circumspect and all-encompassing. There are no specific compartments, boundaries and divisions. The predicted timespan is significantly prolonged, with nearly 20 + years of duration envisaged. It starts at the grass root; school level goes through the graduate and even higher level of education. Main thrust as contemplated is on multidisciplinary, holistic and broad-based education. There is also main emphasis on vocational education, which is supposed to start earlier in school phase itself. The policy is mainly divided in to three parts of delivery as per the level of the learner and fourth part as the ways to make it happen. The levels are school, higher education and other areas, specifically professional education. At school level, the old 10+2 system shall be replaced with new 5+3+3+4. More stress on the local/Indian languages, more help to SEDGs and teachers to be assisted in self- improvement and thus upgradation. At university/HEI level, no single stream/discipline university shall remain in existence but transformed into multidisciplinary, holistic delivery systems. A single nomenclature, “University,” shall prevail. There shall be MERUs, research shall be on forefront. A single body National Research Foundation shall be the controlling body. There shall be HECI to govern the higher education. Four aspects, namely, regulation – will be under NHERC, accreditation by NAC, funding by HEGC and education by GEC with the help of NHEQF. At professional level, a health-care education shall undergo tremendous transformation, by integrating the various systems of medicine. In view of the ongoing pandemic and possibility of such things happening, a strong stress on online and digital modality of the delivery of the content is not only warranted, but is imperative.

×