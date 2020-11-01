Formulas de areas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nombre: Diego Reyes C.I: 26.813.818
El calculo de figuras son una serie de formulas que se representan cada una por una de la figuras, para esto se le llama d...
2 A = IFormula: I La fórmula del área del cuadrado a base de la longitud de su lado El área de un cuadrado es el cuadrado ...
For mula: A = a · b El área del rectángulo equivale a la multiplicación de las longitudes de sus dos lados contiguos a b
Formula: A = 1/2 . B . h h B La fórmula del área del triángulo a base de un lado y la altura. El área del triángulo equiva...
Formula: A = B + b/ 2 . h h B b La fórmula del área del trapecio a base de la longitud de sus bases y la altura El área de...
Formula: A = 1/2 D . d d D La fórmula del área del rombo a base de sus diagonales El área del rombo equivale a la mitad de...
Formula: π r r 2 L = 2 π r La fórmula del área del círculo a base del radio El área del círculo equivale a la multiplicaci...
d Formula: A = π . d/4 + d Para calcular el perímetro de una figura que sea 1/4 de círculo tenemos que hacer dos cálculos:...
Formula: A = π r2/2 r semicírculo El semicírculo es exactamente la mitad de un círculo. Para calcular su perímetro tenemos...
h Ya que un cilindro está cercanamente relacionado a un prisma , las fórmulas para sus áreas de superficie están relaciona...
Para hallar el área lateral, aplicamos el primer teorema de Pappus-Guldin. El centroide de la recta generatriz g se encuen...
×