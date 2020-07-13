Arches in long span structures

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A. B. C. REPORT Dimple Poddar Sem – 09 | Date: 14 July 2020 Roll no: 19 Smt. K. L. Tiwari college of architecture ARCHES
Page | 1 ARCHES Introduction  An arch is a structure constructed of wedge- shaped units, jointed together with mortar & s...
Page | 2 Elements of Arches 1. Crown: The top section of a curved arch (or road camber etc). 2. Keystone: In stonework the...
Page | 3 Based on shape 1. Flat Arch  Also called a Jack Arch. A straight arch along the springing line with a flat Intra...
Page | 4 2. Segmental Arch  An arch that has a curve formed from a segment of a circle. Sometimes called a circular arch....
Page | 5 4. Horse-shoe arch  Also called the Moorish arch and the keyhole arch, is the emblematic arch of Moorish archite...
Page | 6 6. Venetian arch  Venetian arch is also pointed arch but its crown is deeper than springing’s. It contains four ...
Page | 7 Types of Arches based on number of Centers 1. One – centered arch  Segmental, semi-circular, flat, horse-shoe ar...
Page | 8 3. Three – centered arch  Semi elliptical and Florentine arches are generally having three number of centers. Fi...
Page | 9 5. Five – centered arch  A good semi-elliptical shape arch contains five centers. Figure 22: Sketch of five - ce...
Page | 10  If the depth is more, we can go for two rings in alternate course of headers and stretchers. Figure 23: Sketch...
Page | 11 2. Ashlar arch  In this type, the stones are cut to proper shape of voussoirs (a wedge-shaped or tapered stone ...
Page | 12 Figure 26: Rough brick arch 2. Axed brick arches  The bricks are cut into wedge shape with the help of brick ax...
Page | 13 3. Gauged brick arches  In this type arch, bricks are cut to exact shape and size of required voussoir with the...
Page | 14 3. Concrete arches  Concrete arches are of two types: 1. Precast concrete block arches  In Precast concrete bl...
Page | 15  These may be either plain or reinforced, depending upon the span and magnitude of loading. Form work is used f...
Page | 16 Case study – Puente Nuevo, spain Carries Vehicular traffic Crosses Guadalevín River in El Tajo gorge Locale Rond...
Page | 17  The Puente Nuevo (Spanish pronunciation: [ˈpwente ˈnweβo], "New Bridge") is the newest and largest of three br...
Page | 18 Figure 35: View of Punete Nuevo Bridge, Spain References  http://www.builderbill-diy-help.com/arch-definitions....
Page | 19  https://globalcivilengineering.org/2017/05/17/types-of-arches/  http://iricen.gov.in/iricen/books_jquery/arch...
Arches in long span structures

  1. 1. A. B. C. REPORT Dimple Poddar Sem – 09 | Date: 14 July 2020 Roll no: 19 Smt. K. L. Tiwari college of architecture ARCHES
  2. 2. Page | 1 ARCHES Introduction  An arch is a structure constructed of wedge- shaped units, jointed together with mortar & spanning an opening to support the wall above it with other super-imposed loads.  Due to wedge-like form, the units support each other, the load tends to make them compact & enables them to transmit the pressure downwards to their supports. Figure 1: Elements of an arch
  3. 3. Page | 2 Elements of Arches 1. Crown: The top section of a curved arch (or road camber etc). 2. Keystone: In stonework the keystone is a central voussoir that is quite often decorated in some way. When the arch is being built it is always built up evenly from side to side and the last stone placed is the keystone. 3. Springing Line.: A horizontal construction line denoting the starting of the curve in curved arches, or the bottom of a flat arch. 4. Extrados: A construction line denoting outer limit of the arch. It is used in the setting out. 5. Intrados: A construction line denoting inside limit of the arch. It is used in the setting out. Not be be confused with the soffit which is a surface. 6. Haunch: The first few voussoirs up from the springing line. 7. Voussior: The individual masonry pieces that make up an arch. (In the sketch above there are nine of them) 8. Abutment: The general mass of masonry that supports one end of the arch. In bridge building it is also the part that meets the roadway, and it is also the base part of bridge piers, 9. Impost: The masonry piece that one end of the arch sits on. Classification of arch 1. Based on shape 2. Based on number of centers 3. Based on material of construction
  4. 4. Page | 3 Based on shape 1. Flat Arch  Also called a Jack Arch. A straight arch along the springing line with a flat Intrados. The masonry units are laid out as voussoirs angled to a centre below the arch.  Components of a Flat arch: are as follows: a. Arch Bar: A piece of flat steel or angle iron that supports brickwork in a straight span. b. Skewback: The angled abutment of a flat arch. c. Reveal: The side faces of an opening in a masonry wall. Figure 2: A typical flat brick arch with wedge shaped voussoirs Figure 3: Sketch showing arch bar and reveal
  5. 5. Page | 4 2. Segmental Arch  An arch that has a curve formed from a segment of a circle. Sometimes called a circular arch. Figure 4: A segmental arch Figure 5: An old brick arch seen in Haarlem, Holland. 3. Semicircular arch  Also known as the Roman Arch. based on half of a circle.  Arcade: In Architecture. A succession of arches sat on columns each thrusting on its neighbor. A covered walkway bounded by such arches.  Soffit: In Masonry. The under surface of an arch or beam. Figure 6: The aqueduct at Segovia, built Figure 7: A brick arch with a stone soffit. by the Romans in the first century AD Greenwhich, London UK
  6. 6. Page | 5 4. Horse-shoe arch  Also called the Moorish arch and the keyhole arch, is the emblematic arch of Moorish architecture.  Horseshoe arches can take rounded, pointed or lobed form. Figure 8: Typical image of horse-shoe arch Figure 9: Santa Eulalia de Bóveda, Lugo (2nd century AD) 5. Pointed arch  A Gothic or pointed arch based on an equilateral triangle. Figure 10: The equilateral Gothic arch Figure 11:an arch across part of the moat at Leeds Castle in Kent
  7. 7. Page | 6 6. Venetian arch  Venetian arch is also pointed arch but its crown is deeper than springing’s. It contains four Centre’s, all located on the springing line. Figure 12: Typical venetian arch 7. Semi – elliptical arch  This is a type of arch of semi-ellipse shape and having three or five Centers. Figure 13: Semi - elliptical arch
  8. 8. Page | 7 Types of Arches based on number of Centers 1. One – centered arch  Segmental, semi-circular, flat, horse-shoe arches and stilted arches are one centered arches.  In some cases, perfectly circular arch is provided for circular windows which is called as bull’s eye arch is also come under these category. Figure 14: sketch of one - centered arch Figure 15: Typical bull' s eye arch 2. Two – centered arch  Pointed or gothic or lancet arches are generally come under this type. Figure 16: A typical lancent arch Figure 17: Section of two - centered arch
  9. 9. Page | 8 3. Three – centered arch  Semi elliptical and Florentine arches are generally having three number of centers. Figure 18: A canal in Amsterdam Figure 19: A three - centered arch 4. Four – centered arch  Venetian arch is a typical example for four-centered arch. Tudor arch is also having four centers. Figure 20: Sketch of four - centered arch Figure 21: Tudor monarchs in England, hampton court
  10. 10. Page | 9 5. Five – centered arch  A good semi-elliptical shape arch contains five centers. Figure 22: Sketch of five - centered arch Types of Arches based on Workmanship and Construction Materials 1. Stone Arches  Based on workmanship, these are sub divided into two types. They are, 1. Rubble arches  Rubble arches are very weak and used only for inferior work.  These are used up to spans of 1m.  These are made of rubble stones which are hammer dressed, roughly to shape and size and fixed in cement mortar. S  ometimes these are also used as relieving arches up to a depth of 37.5cm, but these are constructed in one ring.
  11. 11. Page | 10  If the depth is more, we can go for two rings in alternate course of headers and stretchers. Figure 23: Sketch of rubble arch Figure 24: Typical rubble arch after construction
  12. 12. Page | 11 2. Ashlar arch  In this type, the stones are cut to proper shape of voussoirs (a wedge-shaped or tapered stone used to construct an arch) and fully dressed, joined with cement mortar. Ashlar stones are also used to make flat arches. Figure 25: Typical ashlar arch 2. Brick arches 1. Rough brick arches  These are constructed with ordinary bricks without cutting to the shape voussoirs.  he arch curve is provided by forming wedge shaped joints with greater thickness at extrados and smaller thickness at intrados.  So, it looks unattractive. That’s why it is not recommended for exposed brick works.
  13. 13. Page | 12 Figure 26: Rough brick arch 2. Axed brick arches  The bricks are cut into wedge shape with the help of brick axe. So, these are roughly dressed in shape and size.  Hence, Arch formed by these axed bricks is not very pleasant. Figure 27: Axed brick arch
  14. 14. Page | 13 3. Gauged brick arches  In this type arch, bricks are cut to exact shape and size of required voussoir with the help of wire saw.  The bricks are finely dressed and these bricks are joined by lime putty. But, for gauged brick arches only soft bricks are used. Figure 28: Gauged brick arches 4. Purpose made brick arches  The bricks are manufactured, matching with the exact shape and size of voussoirs, to get a very fine workmanship. Figure 29: Purpose made brick arch
  15. 15. Page | 14 3. Concrete arches  Concrete arches are of two types: 1. Precast concrete block arches  In Precast concrete block arches the blocks are cast in molds to the exact shape and size of voussoirs.  For key stone and skewbacks special molds are prepared. These will give good appearance because of exact shape and size. Cement concrete of 1:2:4 is used. Figure 30: Precast concrete block arch 2. Monolithic concrete block arches  Monolithic concrete block arches are suitable for larger span.  These are constructed form cast-in-situ concrete.
  16. 16. Page | 15  These may be either plain or reinforced, depending upon the span and magnitude of loading. Form work is used for casting the arch. The curing is done for 2 to 4 weeks. Figure 31: Monolithic concrete block arch Modes of failure of arch
  17. 17. Page | 16 Case study – Puente Nuevo, spain Carries Vehicular traffic Crosses Guadalevín River in El Tajo gorge Locale Ronda Characteristics Material Stone Total length 66 meters Height 98 meters No. of spans 3 History Designer Domingo Lois de Monteagudo Architect Jose martin de Aldehuela Construction start 1759 Construction end 1793 Figure 32: Typical image of bridge
  18. 18. Page | 17  The Puente Nuevo (Spanish pronunciation: [ˈpwente ˈnweβo], "New Bridge") is the newest and largest of three bridges that span the 120-metre-deep (390 ft) chasmthat carries the Guadalevín River and divides the city of Ronda, in southern Spain. The architect was José Martin de Aldehuela, who died in Málaga in 1802. The chief builder was Juan Antonio Díaz Machuca.  The construction of the newest bridge (the one that stands today) was started in 1759 and took 34 years. There is a chamber above the central arch that was used for a variety of purposes, including as a prison. During the 1936-1939 civil war both sides allegedly used the prison as a torture chamber for captured opponents, killing some by throwing them from the windows to the rocks at the bottom of the El Tajo gorge. The chamber is entered through a square building that was once the guard-house. It now contains an exhibition describing the bridge's history and construction.  Construction of the previous bridge started in 1735; this was the first attempt to span the gorge at this height. The architects Jose Garcia and Juan Camacho completed the bridge with a single arch design. Unfortunately, this bridge was quickly and poorly built; the entire bridge collapsed in 1741, killing 50 people. Figure 33: Bridge view Figure 34: Punete Nuevo bridge view
  19. 19. Page | 18 Figure 35: View of Punete Nuevo Bridge, Spain References  http://www.builderbill-diy-help.com/arch-definitions.html  https://www.slideshare.net/JiteshDhule/arches-79932907  https://3dwarehouse.sketchup.com/model/f667e89bc3993cb058e80128fd34c2b1/Architectural -Arches  https://www.britannica.com/technology/arch-architecture  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Horseshoe_arch  https://theconstructor.org/structures/types-of-arches-construction/11960/  https://chestofbooks.com/architecture/Building-Construction-V2/Kinds-Of-Arches- Continued.html
  20. 20. Page | 19  https://globalcivilengineering.org/2017/05/17/types-of-arches/  http://iricen.gov.in/iricen/books_jquery/arch_bridges.pdf https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Puente_Nuevo

