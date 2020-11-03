Exposicion de etica (2)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BIOETICA EQUIPO: JUSTICE LEAGUE INTEGRANTES: • CRISTIAN OBED LOPEZ CAMACHO • CESAR ARIEL DIAZ SOTO • CESAR GABRIEL HUERTA ...
¿Cuál es la bioética?  a bioética es la rama de la ética dedicada a promover los principios para la conducta más apropiad...
¿Cuál es la importancia de la bioética?
 Arriesgarte a recibir criticas y también que cambien la forma de verte las personas del grupo  Afecta tu persona o tu e...
 ¿QUÉ ES PREFERIBLE, SALVAR VIDAS HACIENDO TODO LO QUE TÉCNICAMENTE PUEDE HACERSE, O LO QUE ÉTICAMENTE PUEDE HACERSE?  T...
 ¿CREES QUE EL SUFRIMIENTO DE OTROS SERES VIVOS, INCLUIDO EL HOMBRE, PUEDA JUSTIFICARSE POR LOS BENEFICIOS QUE PUEDA TRAE...
  1. 1. BIOETICA EQUIPO: JUSTICE LEAGUE INTEGRANTES: • CRISTIAN OBED LOPEZ CAMACHO • CESAR ARIEL DIAZ SOTO • CESAR GABRIEL HUERTA APODACA • IRVIN ALEXANDER GASTELUM LÓPEZ • DIEGO TRISTÁN SALIDO VALENZUELA
  2. 2. ¿Cuál es la bioética?  a bioética es la rama de la ética dedicada a promover los principios para la conducta más apropiada del ser humano con respecto a la vida, tanto de la vida humana como del resto de seres vivos, así como al ambiente en el que pueden darse condiciones aceptables para la misma.
  3. 3. ¿Cuál es la importancia de la bioética?
  4. 4.  Arriesgarte a recibir criticas y también que cambien la forma de verte las personas del grupo  Afecta tu persona o tu estatus social ¿CUÁLES SON LAS CONSECUENCIAS DE ANTEPONER VALORES MORALES PROPIOS DE UN GRUPO ANTES QUE A UNA REFLEXIÓN BIOÉTICA? BIOETICA
  5. 5.  ¿QUÉ ES PREFERIBLE, SALVAR VIDAS HACIENDO TODO LO QUE TÉCNICAMENTE PUEDE HACERSE, O LO QUE ÉTICAMENTE PUEDE HACERSE?  Técnicamente salvaríamos muchísimas mas vidas ya que bajo la ética no podemos tomar las mismas acciones  Hay limites los cuales la sociedad nomas juzgara BIOETICA
  6. 6.  ¿CREES QUE EL SUFRIMIENTO DE OTROS SERES VIVOS, INCLUIDO EL HOMBRE, PUEDA JUSTIFICARSE POR LOS BENEFICIOS QUE PUEDA TRAER A LA HUMANIDAD? BIOETICA • A pesar de que sea un acto de egoísmo hacia el esto de los seres vivos, es un mal necesario para que la humanidad siga avanzando • Además que hay efectos secundarios hacia el resto de los seres vivos y se podrían beneficiar de igual manera

