Trabalho sentado riscos ergonomicos para profissionais de bibliotecas arquivos e museus johnson de brito gleice da cruz

Ergonomia

Trabalho sentado riscos ergonomicos para profissionais de bibliotecas arquivos e museus johnson de brito gleice da cruz

  Revista Brasileira de Arqueometria, Restauração e Conservação - ARC - Vol. 3 - Edição Especial

TRABALHO SENTADO: RISCOS ERGONÔMICOS PARA PROFISSIONAIS DE BIBLIOTECAS, ARQUIVOS E MUSEUS Johnson Brito de Lima (*); Gleice Araújo da Cruz (*) (*) CICRAD - Curso de Introdução à Conservação e Restauro de Acervos Documentais em Papel Introdução As doenças ocupacionais são adquiridas por meio de exposição dos trabalhadores aos agentes ambientais, físicos, químicos, biológicos e ergonômicos em situação acima do limite tolerável. A NR 15, que dispõem sobre as Atividades e Operações Insalubres, define o Limite de Tolerância (LT) como a concentração ou intensidade máxima ou mínima relacionada com a natureza e o tempo de exposição ao agente, que não causará dano à saúde do trabalhador, durante a sua vida laboral. Dos agentes citados acima, o ergonômico é o mais recente, sendo responsável por ocasionar doenças do trabalho como Lesões por Esforço Repetitivo (LER) e Distúrbios Osteomusculares Relacionados ao Trabalho (DORT). Segundo Moraes (2010), a LER e a DORT representam 80% dos afastamentos dos trabalhadores, sendo que algumas doenças ocupacionais podem surgir mesmo depois do trabalhador se afastar do agente causador. Neste artigo, propõe-se analisar o ato de trabalhar em posição sentado, bem como as consequências de uma postura ergonômica inadequada nas atividades diárias dos profissionais que atuam em bibliotecas, arquivos e museus. O artigo debate ainda aspectos teóricos e práticos do trabalho, da ergonomia e da postura sentada no mundo contemporâneo do trabalho. Pretende-se propor reflexão sobre o tema, com o objetivo de criar uma cultura preservacionista em relação à saúde do trabalhador nas referidas instituições. Materiais e Métodos utilizados na pesquisa O Brasil possui, atualmente, 34 Normas Regulamentadoras (NR), que obrigam as empresas ao cumprimento de normas relativas à segurança e medicina no trabalho. Para o desenvolvimento do artigo utilizaremos com mais afinco a NR17: Ergonomia, que trata da adaptação das condições de trabalho às características psicofisiológicas dos trabalhadores. A pesquisa do artigo será descritiva porque se deseja conhecer a natureza, a composição e os processos de atividades realizadas em posição sentada através do conceitual teórico e de revisão de literatura especializada sobre o assunto em livros técnicos, artigos de periódicos especializados e outras fontes informacionais de caráter científico. Resultados. A análise realizada através da literatura especializada observou-se que é imprescindível seguir as recomendações de ergonomia para que o posto de trabalho esteja adequado ás atividades realizadas na postura sentada nas instituições culturais com objetivo de prevenir as doenças relacionadas ao trabalho. O artigo também poderá ser utilizado como referência para a compreensão de assuntos como: a dinâmica que existe sobre o meio ambiente do trabalho; o conceito de trabalho, ergonomia e postura sentada; doenças relacionadas à postura sentada; a ginástica laboral; conhecimento da Norma Regulamentadora Nº 17: Ergonomia. Conceitos: trabalho, ergonomia e postura sentada Segundo o dicionário Houaiss (2011), o trabalho pode ser conceituado como conjunto de atividades, produtivas ou criativas, que o homem exerce para atingir determinado fim. Porém essa atividade deve ser exercida de forma que não prejudique a saúde do trabalhador. O comitê misto OIT/OMS aprovou em 1950 uma resolução que foi a primeira definição sobre as funções da medicina do trabalho. Sua definição de saúde no trabalho aborda a promoção e manutenção do mais alto grau de bem estar físico, mental e social dos trabalhadores em todas as profissões; a prevenção, entre os trabalhadores, dos desvios de saúde causados pelas condições de trabalho; a proteção dos trabalhadores, em seus empregos, dos riscos resultantes de fatores adversos à saúde; a colocação e a manutenção do trabalhador adaptadas às aptidões fisiológicas e psicológicas, em suma: a adaptação do trabalho ao homem e de cada homem a sua atividade. Para contribuir com a saúde do trabalhador, iniciou- se o estudo e desenvolvimento da ergonomia, que trata da adaptação do trabalho às características do indivíduo. Sua definição oficial foi divulgada em 1969 pelo Congresso Nacional de Ergonomia, sendo que: “A ergonomia é o estudo científico da relação entre o homem e seus meios, métodos e espaços de trabalho. Seu objetivo é elaborar, mediante a contribuição de diversas disciplinas cientificas que a compõe, um corpo de conhecimento que, dentro de uma perspectiva de aplicação, deve resultar numa melhor adaptação ao homem dos meios tecnológicos e dos ambientes de trabalho e de vida”. A contribuição da ergonomia para a boa postura foi muito importante, visto que a boa postura corporal é mais do que algo para melhorar a aparência. A postura corporal reflete o movimento dinâmico do corpo humano, sendo que sem uma boa postura corporal, a saúde geral pode ser comprometida. Isso porque os efeitos a longo prazo da má postura corporal podem afetar vários sistemas do organismo, podendo a pessoa
  Revista Brasileira de Arqueometria, Restauração e Conservação - ARC - Vol. 3 - Edição Especial

A postura sentada imprópria pode causar lesões e dores, sendo caracterizada pela parte superior das costas curvada ou corcunda, cabeça direcionada para frente e região lombar curvada. A má postura sentada é um hábito ruim, que pode ser mudado com um pouco de esforço e dedicação. A postura sentada, o ser humano e a ergonomia Conforme tratamos anteriormente, a ergonomia desenvolve métodos e técnicas específicas para aplicar na melhoria do trabalho. Ela também se relaciona com outras áreas científicas como: a antrométrica, biomecânica ocupacional, anatomia, fisiologia do trabalho, psicologia do trabalho, desenho industrial, toxicologia, informática. O estudo ergonômico ajusta as capacidades e limitações do trabalho, adaptando o trabalho para o homem. Ela objetiva sempre a preservação da saúde, a segurança, a satisfação, e a eficiência do trabalhador. Morais (2010, p.194) destaca vários aspectos estudados pela ergonomia como: a) postura e movimentos corporais: trabalho sentado, trabalho em pé, movimentação de cargas, levantamento de peso; b) informações captadas pela visão e audição; c) controle (relação de mostradores e controles); d) cargos e tarefas. Para este artigo, analisaremos o aspecto descrito no item “a” posição sentada. O trabalho sentado proporciona maior eficiência e redução do trabalho estático, responsável pela fadiga muscular, pois reduz o esforço das pernas, diminui o consumo energético, desacelera o sistema circulatório, além de proporcionar maior estabilidade da parte superior do corpo que é suportado pela pele que cobre o osso ísquio, nas nádegas. Moraes (2010, p.202) destaca que o consumo de energia na posição sentada é de 3 a 10% maior em relação à posição horizontal. A postura sentada possui desvantagens também, como, flacidez dos músculos abdominais, curvatura da coluna vertebral, que prejudica o com funcionamento do sistema digestivo e respiratório, sobrecarga dos músculos das costas, entre outros. Doenças relacionadas à postura sentada. A postura sentada faz parte do cotidiano de qualquer cidadão, mas deve ser analisada as vantagens e desvantagens causadas ao profissional que trabalha sentado por um longo período nesta postura. Neste contexto, Saliba (2004, p.341-342) diz que as vantagens da posição sentada são: “baixa solicitação da musculatura dos membros inferiores, reduzindo, assim, a sensação de desconforto e cansaço; possibilidade de evitar posições forçadas do corpo; menor consumo de energia do corpo; facilitação da circulação sanguínea pelos membros inferiores”. As desvantagens segundo Saliba (2004, p.342) são: “pequena atividade física geral (sedentarismo); adoção de posturas desfavoráveis: lordose ou cifoses excessivas; estase sanguínea nos membros inferiores, situação agravada quando há compressão da face posterior das coxas ou da panturrilha contra a cadeira, se esta estiver mal posicionada.” Coury (1995, p.1) diz que “a sobrecarga imposta pela postura sentada vai sendo sentida gradualmente por todas as partes do nosso corpo; começam a surgir dores, formigamento, sensação de peso nas costas, pescoço, pernas, braços e mãos.” Atualmente os profissionais que trabalham em instituições que possuem acervos culturais necessitam usar microcomputadores nas suas atividades diárias; podendo futuramente, caso não haja uma política de prevenção à saúde nas instituições, adquirir algum tipo de Lesão por Esforços Repetitivos (L.E.R.) ou Distúrbios Osteomusculares Relacionados ao Trabalho (D.O.R.T.). As instituições culturais precisam criar e implementar programas que possibilitem análise de desconfortos posturais causados pelas atividades realizadas na postura sentada com o objetivo de reduzir as doenças relacionadas ao meio ambiente de trabalho. Os fatores econômicos, social, ocupacional e individual podem agravar ou eliminar tais desconfortos naquelas instituições. Inicialmente poderíamos supor que as doenças ocupacionais causadas pela postura sentada afetariam somente as costas, o pescoço e as pernas dos profissionais; mas dependendo da atividade executada outras partes do corpo humano poderão ser afetadas. Estão relacionadas às seguintes doenças ocupacionais que diretamente poderiam afetar os profissionais que trabalham sentados, independente da atividade que executam diariamente: mialgia tensional (síndrome da tensão do pescoço); síndrome vertical. As tendinites, cistos sinoviais, epicondilites, bursites, tendinite do supraespinhoso biciptal, tenossinovite de Quervain; dedo em gatilho, síndrome do túnel do carpo, síndrome do canal de Guyon, síndrome do pronador redondo estariam relacionadas ás atividades executadas pelo profissional em uma postura sentada
  Revista Brasileira de Arqueometria, Restauração e Conservação - ARC - Vol. 3 - Edição Especial

Couto (1995, p.269-272) divide as condições antiergonômicas no trabalho sentado e suas conseqüêcias em duas variáveis: a) Dependentes da cadeira de trabalho.  Cadeira sem ajuste de altura (muito alta: inchação das pernas; muito baixa: fadiga dos músculos das costas).  Assento inclinado para trás: encurvamento da coluna sobre a superfície de trabalho.  Falta de apoio para o dorso: dorsalgia e encurvamento da coluna.  Falta de apoio para os pés: inchação das pernas.  Apoio lombar exageradamente alto: limitação dos movimentos.  Apoio lombar exageradamente fino: não funciona.  Assento não almofadado ou espumado: cansaço precoce e degeneração de disco.  Distância Antero-posterior do assento exagerada: fadiga ou edema.  Ângulo assento-encosto reto (90 graus): fadiga dos músculos das costas e do pescoço. b) Condições inadequadas não dependentes da cadeira de trabalho  Trabalhar sentado em balcões ou bancadas feitas para se trabalhar em pé: fadiga muscular generalizada.  Máquina ou equipamento cuja área de trabalho está distante do trabalhador: fadiga no dorso.  Falta de espaço para as pernas: torção no tronco.  Arranjos longe do alcance do corpo: fadiga nos músculos das costas A ginástica laboral e a sua contribuição ao trabalho sentado A ginástica laboral "caracterizada pela prática de atividade física diária realizada no local de trabalho, a GL inclui exercícios de compensação para movimentos repetitivos e para posturas incorretas [...]"(CARDOSO, 2007, p.48). A ginástica laboral é ideal tanto para atividades profissionais que exigem grande esforço físico quanto para àquelas atividades menos intensas fisicamente, mas que por outro lado são repetitivas, por exemplo, os profissionais que trabalham no processamento automatizado da informação. Países como Japão, China e Coréia adotaram a ginástica laboral em suas atividades diárias nos locais de trabalho porque a ginástica laboral é um dos fatores para que o trabalho não se torne enfadonho, repetitivo e fatigante. A atividade física é um componente fundamental para melhor produtividade e para qualidade de vida dos profissionais em qualquer instituição. Na Europa países como Polônia, Holanda, Rússia, Bulgária, Alemanha, França, Bélgica e Suécia adotaram a ginástica laboral no século passado em suas empresas. No Brasil, os programas de ginástica laboral nas empresas se tornaram frequentes a partir da década de 80 e pesquisas realizadas sobre o tema indicam que há muitas vantagens quando a empresa decide adotar o programa de ginástica laboral sendo eles fisiológicos, psicológicos e sociais. A ginástica laboral cria nas instituições um clima de mais disposição às atividades diárias, menos tensão causada pelo estresse, além de tornar-se uma alternativa de prevenção ao combate as doenças relacionadas ao trabalho como as LER (Lesões por Esforço Repetitivo) e os DORT (Distúrbios Osteomusculares Relacionados ao Trabalho). Embora os benefícios para as empresas e para os funcionários gerados pelo programa de ginástica laboral sejam positivos é preciso notificar que outras intervenções ergonômicas são necessárias para evitar as doenças causadas pelo trabalho sentado; podemos citar como exemplo: os mobiliários dos postos de trabalho, equipamentos dos postos de trabalho, condições ambientais, organização do trabalho. É preciso alertar aos leitores deste artigo que programa de ginástica laboral deve ser acompanhado e elaborado por profissionais capacitados que estão relacionados á prevenção de doenças ocupacionais. Conhecimento da Norma Regulamentadora Nº 17: Ergonomia A Portaria MTB Nº 3.214, de 08 de junho de 1978, publicada no Diário Oficial da União de 06 de julho de 1978, aprovou as Normas Regulamentadoras relativas à Segurança e Medicina do Trabalho. Atualmente existem 34 Normas Regulamentadoras publicadas pelo Ministério do Trabalho e Emprego, sendo a Norma Regulamentadora Nº 17: Ergonomia (NR 17) a mais importante para este artigo, possuindo os seguintes fundamentos jurídicos:  Redação atual dada pela Portaria MTPS n. 3.751, de 23.11.1990.  Art. 7º, XXII e XXXIII, da Constituição da República federativa do Brasil de 1988.  Arts. 72, 198, 199, 253, 390 da Consolidação das Leis do Trabalho.  Súmula do Tribunal Superior do Trabalho n. 346. A NR-17: Ergonomia (redação atual dada pela Portaria Ministério do Trabalho e da Previdência Social Nº 3.751, de 23 de novembro de 1990) dispõem os seguintes subitens que são fundamentais para que os profissionais que trabalham na postura sentada possam ter um posto de trabalho adaptado às capacidades psicofisiólogicas, antropométricas e biomecânicas humanas.
  4. 4. Revista Brasileira de Arqueometria, Restauração e Conservação - ARC - Vol. 3 - Edição Especial Copyright © 2011 AERPA Editora Curso de Introdução a Conservação e Restauro de Acervos Documentais - CICRAD - Trabalhos de fim de Curso Convênio AERPA - CFDD do Ministério da Justiça - no 748319/2010 Devido à extensão da NR-17: Ergonomia foram selecionados os principais textos que são referentes ao trabalho em postura sentada: NR 17 – Ergonomia Publicação D.O.U Portaria GM n.º 3.214, de 08 de junho de 1978 06/07/1978 Atualizações/Alterações D.O.U Portaria MTPS n.º 3.751, de 23 de novembro de 1990 26/11/1990 Portaria SIT n.º 08, de 30 de março de 2007 02/04/2007 Portaria SIT n.º 09, de 30 de março de 2007 02/04/2007 Portaria SIT n.º 13, de 21 de junho de 2007 02/04/2007 Fig. 2 – Tabela de composição da NR17 17.1. Esta Norma Regulamentadora visa a estabelecer parâmetros que permitam a adaptação das condições de trabalho às características psicofisiológicas dos trabalhadores, de modo a proporcionar um máximo de conforto, segurança e desempenho eficiente. 17.1.1. As condições de trabalho incluem aspectos relacionados ao levantamento, transporte e descarga de materiais, ao mobiliário, aos equipamentos e às condições ambientais do posto de trabalho e à própria organização do trabalho. 17.1.2. Para avaliar a adaptação das condições de trabalho às características psicofisiológicas dos trabalhadores, cabe ao empregador realizar a análise ergonômica do trabalho, devendo a mesma abordar, no mínimo, as condições de trabalho, conforme estabelecido nesta Norma Regulamentadora. 17.3. Mobiliário dos postos de trabalho. 17.3.1. Sempre que o trabalho puder ser executado na posição sentada, o posto de trabalho deve ser planejado ou adaptado para esta posição. 17.3.2. Para trabalho manual sentado ou que tenha de ser feito em pé, as bancadas, mesas, escrivaninhas e os painéis devem proporcionar ao trabalhador condições de boa postura, visualização e operação e devem atender aos seguintes requisitos mínimos: a) ter altura e características da superfície de trabalho compatíveis com o tipo de atividade, com a distância requerida dos olhos ao campo de trabalho e com a altura do assento; b) ter área de trabalho de fácil alcance e visualização pelo trabalhador; c) ter características dimensionais que possibilitem posicionamento e movimentação adequados dos segmentos corporais. 17.3.2.1. Para trabalho que necessite também da utilização dos pés, além dos requisitos estabelecidos no subitem 17.3.2, os pedais e demais comandos para acionamento pelos pés devem ter posicionamento e dimensões que possibilitem fácil alcance, bem como ângulos adequados entre as diversas partes do corpo do trabalhador, em função das características e peculiaridades do trabalho a ser executado. 17.3.3. Os assentos utilizados nos postos de trabalho devem atender aos seguintes requisitos mínimos de conforto: a) altura ajustável à estatura do trabalhador e à natureza da função exercida; b) características de pouca ou nenhuma conformação na base do assento; c) borda frontal arredondada; d) encosto com forma levemente adaptada ao corpo para proteção da região lombar. 17.3.4. Para as atividades em que os trabalhos devam ser realizados sentados, a partir da análise ergonômica do trabalho, poderá ser exigido suporte para os pés, que se adapte ao comprimento da perna do trabalhador. 17.3.5. Para as atividades em que os trabalhos devam ser realizados de pé, devem ser colocados assentos para descanso em locais em que possam ser utilizados por todos os trabalhadores durante as pausas. 17.4. Equipamentos dos postos de trabalho. 17.4.1. Todos os equipamentos que compõem um posto de trabalho devem estar adequados às características psicofisiológicas dos trabalhadores e à natureza do trabalho a ser executado. 17.4.2. Nas atividades que envolvam leitura de documentos para digitação, datilografia ou mecanografia deve: a) ser fornecido suporte adequado para documentos que possa ser ajustado proporcionando boa postura, visualização e operação, evitando movimentação frequente do pescoço e fadiga visual; b) ser utilizado documento de fácil legibilidade sempre que possível, sendo vedada a utilização do papel brilhante, ou de qualquer outro tipo que provoque ofuscamento. 17.4.3. Os equipamentos utilizados no processamento eletrônico de dados com terminais de vídeo devem observar o seguinte: a) condições de mobilidade suficientes para permitir o ajuste da tela do equipamento à iluminação do ambiente, protegendo-a contra reflexos, e proporcionar corretos ângulos de visibilidade ao trabalhador; b) o teclado deve ser independente e ter mobilidade, permitindo ao trabalhador ajustá- lo de acordo com as tarefas a serem executadas; c) a tela, o teclado e o suporte para documentos devem ser colocados de maneira que as distâncias olho-tela, olho-teclado e olho- documento sejam aproximadamente iguais; d) serem posicionados em superfícies de trabalho com altura ajustável.
  Revista Brasileira de Arqueometria, Restauração e Conservação - ARC - Vol. 3 - Edição Especial

Nos locais de trabalho onde são executadas atividades que exijam solicitação intelectual e atenção constantes, tais como: salas de controle, laboratórios, escritórios, salas de desenvolvimento ou análise de projetos, dentre outros, são recomendadas as seguintes condições de conforto: a) níveis de ruído de acordo com o estabelecido na NBR 10152, norma brasileira registrada no INMETRO; b) índice de temperatura efetiva entre 20ºC e 23ºC; c) velocidade do ar não superior a 0,75m/s; d) umidade relativa do ar não inferior a 40%. 17.5.2.1. Para as atividades que possuam as características definidas no subitem 17.5.2, mas não apresentam equivalência ou correlação com aquelas relacionadas na NBR 10152, o nível de ruído aceitável para efeito de conforto será de até 65 dB (A) e a curva de avaliação de ruído (NC) de valor não superior a 60 dB. 17.5.2.2. Os parâmetros previstos no subitem 17.5.2 devem ser medidos nos postos de trabalho, sendo os níveis de ruído determinados próximos à zona auditiva e as demais variáveis na altura do tórax do trabalhador. 17.5.3. Em todos os locais de trabalho deve haver iluminação adequada, natural ou artificial, geral ou suplementar, apropriada à natureza da atividade. 17.5.3.1. A iluminação geral deve ser uniformemente distribuída e difusa. 17.5.3.2. A iluminação geral ou suplementar deve ser projetada e instalada de forma a evitar ofuscamento, reflexos incômodos, sombras e contrastes excessivos. 17.5.3.3. Os níveis mínimos de iluminamento a serem observados nos locais de trabalho são os valores de iluminâncias estabelecidos na NBR 5413, norma brasileira registrada no INMETRO. 17.5.3.4. A medição dos níveis de iluminamento previstos no subitem 17.5.3.3 deve ser feita no campo de trabalho onde se realiza a tarefa visual, utilizando-se de luxímetro com fotocélula corrigida para a sensibilidade do olho humano e em função do ângulo de incidência. 17.5.3.5. Quando não puder ser definido o campo de trabalho previsto no subitem 17.5.3.4, este será um plano horizontal a 0,75m (setenta e cinco centímetros) do piso. 17.6. Organização do trabalho. 17.6.1. A organização do trabalho deve ser adequada às características psicofisiológicas dos trabalhadores e à natureza do trabalho a ser executado. 17.6.2. A organização do trabalho, para efeito desta NR, deve levar em consideração, no mínimo: a) as normas de produção; b) o modo operatório; c) a exigência de tempo; d) a determinação do conteúdo de tempo; e) o ritmo de trabalho; f) o conteúdo das tarefas. 17.6.3. Nas atividades que exijam sobrecarga muscular estática ou dinâmica do pescoço, ombros, dorso e membros superiores e inferiores, e a partir da análise ergonômica do trabalho, deve ser observado o seguinte: a) todo e qualquer sistema de avaliação de desempenho para efeito de remuneração e vantagens de qualquer espécie deve levar em consideração as repercussões sobre a saúde dos trabalhadores; b) devem ser incluídas pausas para descanso; c) quando do retorno do trabalho, após qualquer tipo de afastamento igual ou superior a 15 (quinze) dias, a exigência de produção deverá permitir um retorno gradativo aos níveis de produção vigentes na época anterior ao afastamento. 17.6.4. Nas atividades que exijam sobrecarga muscular estática ou dinâmica do pescoço, ombros, dorso e membros superiores e inferiores, e a partir da análise ergonômica do trabalho, deve ser observado o seguinte: a) todo e qualquer sistema de avaliação de desempenho para efeito de remuneração e vantagens de qualquer espécie deve levar em consideração as repercussões sobre a saúde dos trabalhadores; b) devem ser incluídas pausas para descanso; c) quando do retorno do trabalho, após qualquer tipo de afastamento igual ou superior a 15 (quinze) dias, a exigência de produção deverá permitir um retorno gradativo aos níveis de produção vigentes na época anterior ao afastamento. 17.6.4. Revista Brasileira de Arqueometria, Restauração e Conservação - ARC - Vol. 3 - Edição Especial

iniciado em níveis inferiores do máximo estabelecido na alínea "b" e ser ampliada progressivamente. Propostas para melhorar as condições do trabalho sentado Reformulando as dinâmicas de trabalho nas instituições e principalmente gerando a educação e conscientização de seus funcionários sobre a prevenção de doenças decorrentes de condições ergonômicas inadequadas, haverá menos riscos em relação á saúde dos trabalhadores que trabalham na postura sentada, contribuindo para melhoria da qualidade laboral.
  Revista Brasileira de Arqueometria, Restauração e Conservação - ARC - Vol. 3 - Edição Especial

Couto (1995, p. 263-268) faz quinze recomendações ergonômicas para que o profissional que trabalha sentado possa ter um posto de trabalho mais adequado consequentemente melhorando a segurança, a saúde e as condições de trabalho: 1. A cadeira de trabalho deve ser Couto (1995, p. 263-268) faz quinze recomendações ergonômicas para que o profissional que trabalha sentado possa ter um posto de trabalho mais adequado consequentemente melhorando a segurança, a saúde e as condições de trabalho: 1. A cadeira de trabalho deve ser estofada, e de preferência, com tecidos que permita a transpiração. 2. A altura da cadeira deve ser regulável. 3. A dimensão ântero-posterior do assento não pode ser nem muito comprida nem muito curta. 4. A borda anterior do assento deve ser arredondada. 5. O assento deve estar na posição horizontal; é desejável que o assento se incline 10 a 15 graus para frente. Assentos inclinados para trás são inadequados em cadeiras de trabalho. 6. Toda cadeira de trabalho deve ter apoio para o dorso. 7. O ângulo entre o assento e o apoio dorsal deveria ser regulável; caso não o seja, assento e encosto devem estar posicionados num ângulo de 100 graus. 8. O apoio para o dorso deve ter uma forma que acompanhe as curvaturas da coluna, sem retificá-la, mas também sem acentuas suas curvaturas. 9. O apoio para o dorso deve ter regulagem de altura; este apoio pode ser tanto estreito quanto de meio-tamanho; neste caso, a adaptação pessoal é que determina a decisão. 10. Deve haver espaço na cadeira para acomodar as nádegas. 11. Quando o posto de trabalho for semicircular ou perpendicular, a cadeira deve ser giratória; e quando o trabalho exigir mobilidade deve haver rodízios adequados. 12. Os pés devem estar sempre apoiados. 13. Deve haver espaço suficiente para pernas debaixo de mesa ou posto de trabalho. 14. A mesa de trabalho deve atender a alguns requisitos básicos de ergonomia. Entre eles, destacamos: borda anterior (que entra em contato com o antebraço do trabalhador) arredondada; gavetas leves; puxadores de gaveta a serem pegos em prensa, e não em pinça; último nível de gaveta elevado, de tal forma que seu puxador esteja a não menos que 40 cm do chão; espaço para as pernas do trabalhador; espaço para as pernas do interlocutor; é desejável que estrutura seja do tipo “C”, e não sob a forma de pés, pois permitirá a instalação de postos de trabalho em “L” permitindo ao trabalhador girar com facilidade; feita de material não reflexivo (nunca fórmica branca nem vidro sobre a mesa). 15. Deve-se ter atenção especial com outros arranjos do posto de trabalho, extra-cadeira, fundamentais para que se sentem bem. Conclusões O objetivo da ergonomia deve estar voltado à pesquisa das condições que não apenas evitem a degradação da saúde, mas, também, favoreçam a construção da saúde. É importante ressaltar que fatores do ambiente físico, organizacional e psicossocial possibilitam a análise ergonômica do posto de trabalho. O trabalho na posição sentada é produtivo e saudável quando a jornada de trabalho é realizada em condições ergonômicas corretas. A posição sentada não produzirá doenças ocupacionais nas instituições culturais onde a segurança e saúde dos funcionários são fatores primordiais para qualidade do meio ambiente de trabalho, gerando uma melhor qualidade de vida nas mesmas. A criação da Norma Regulamentadora N° 17: Ergonomia é um avanço legal para as instituições culturais porque gera parâmetros para um ambiente de trabalho mais adequado, assim como a proposta do programa de ginástica laboral que bem estruturado pode auxiliar na prevenção de doenças ocupacionais como LER (lesão por esforços repetitivos) / DORT (distúrbios osteomusculares relacionados ao trabalho). Os resultados obtidos neste artigo permitiu concluir que o processo de trabalho tem seu ritmo próprio devido a diferentes fatores gerados pela organização do trabalho nas instituições culturais, mas como proposta em relação ao trabalho em postura sentada, recomendamos que exista a promoção do bem-estar dos funcionários naquelas instituições, que também terão lucros diversos com a implantação de um programa voltado à saúde e segurança do trabalhador. Referências (1) Cardoso, Marla. Provendo bem-estar. Proteção , v.20, n.182, p.34-52, fev. 2007. (2) Coury, Helenice Gil. Trabalhando sentado: manual para postura confortáveis. 2.ed. São Carlos: Universidade Federal de São Carlos, 1995. (3) Cidade, Paulo. Manual de ergonomia no escritório: 100 dicas para melhorar seu local de trabalho. Rio de Janeiro: Qualitymark, 2005. (4) Couto, Hudson de Araújo. Ergonomia aplicada ao trabalho: manual técnico da máquina humana. Belo Horizonte: ERGO Editora, 1995. v.1. (5) Dul, Jan; Weedmeester, Bernard. Ergonomia na prática. 2.ed. São Paulo: Edgard Blucher, 2004.
  7. 7. Revista Brasileira de Arqueometria, Restauração e Conservação - ARC - Vol. 3 - Edição Especial Copyright © 2011 AERPA Editora Curso de Introdução a Conservação e Restauro de Acervos Documentais - CICRAD - Trabalhos de fim de Curso Convênio AERPA - CFDD do Ministério da Justiça - no 748319/2010 (6) Gonçalves, Edwar Abreu. Manual de segurança e saúde no trabalho.3. ed. São Paulo: LTR, 2006. (7) Moraes, Márcia Vilma Gonçalves de. Doenças ocupacionais: agentes: físico, químico, biológico, ergonômico. São Paulo: Látria, 2010. (8) Oliveira, José Ricardo Gabriel de. A prática da ginástica laboral. 3.ed. Rio de Janeiro: Sprint, 2006. (9) PONTOS de verificação ergonômica: soluções práticas...condições de trabalho. São Paulo: FUNDACENTRO, 2001. (10) Saliba, Tuffi Messias. Curso básico de segurança e higiene ocupacional. São Paulo: LTR, 2004. 453 p. (11) Trabalho de Ergonomia. Disponível em:< http://arquiteturaetc.blogspot.com/2010/09/inicio-do- trabalho-de-ergonomia.html>. Acesso em: 12 de julho de 2011. (12) Val, Mário César. Ergonomia na empresa: útil, prática e aplicada. 2. Ed. Rio de Janeiro: Editora Virtual Científica, 2002. E-Mails dos Autores reliure@ig.com.br (Johnson Lima); gleice.cruz@gmail.com (Gleice Cruz).

