PORTAFOLIO DE EVIDENCIAS
DATOS GENERALES Escuela: J. Jesús Ventura Nombre del docente: Erika Judith Bazán Cisneros Grado : 1° Total de alumnos: 27 ...
Responsabilidades docentes Filosofía Docente : Antes que nada quiero comenzar explicando un poco de mi filosofía de vida, ...
Descripción de la metodología Asignatura que imparte: Español, Matemáticas, Exploración de la Naturaleza, Formación Cívica...
ESTRATEGIAS DE APRENDIZAJE  Que el alumno realice una reflexión sobre la tarea.  Que el alumno planifique y sepa lo que ...
EVALUACIÓN DE APRENDIZAJES • Actividad normal del aula • control de dificultades • revisión continua de trabajos • Seguimi...
ESFUERZO PARA MEJORAR LA ENSEÑANZA  Extender lo aprendido a nuevos contextos en lugar de limitarse a los ya conocidos.  ...
PRODUCTOS DE APRENDIZAJE A CONTINUACIÓN DE PRESENTAN PRODUCTOS REALIZADOS POR LOS ALUMNOS REFERENTES A LOS TEMAS DE COMPRE...
COMPRENSION LECTORA
COMPRENSION LECTORA
CALIFICACIONES
NOTAS PARA PADRES DE FAMILIA
SE PRESENTAN LAS EVIDENCIAS QUE LOS ALUMNOS GENERAN A TRAVÉS DE LAS ACTIVIDADES DE ENSEÑANZA PROPUESTAS

PORTAFOLIO DOCENTE

