Actu Défense du 13 décembre 2017

Synthèse du point presse du ministère des Armées

Actu Défense du 13 décembre 2017

  1. 1. A D S 13 DĖCEMBRE 2017 M "" " # Dans sa poli que de modernisa on du ministère, la ministre des armées s’est emparée du chan er du Main en en condi on opéra onnelle (MCO) pour le réformer. Le MCO est la clé de la disponibilité des matériels à l’extérieur de nos fron ères comme en métropole. Actuellement, moins d’un aéronef sur deux est disponible. Si la disponibilité en opéra ons (OPEX) demeure bonne (80 %), c’est au détriment de celle en métropole (30 %). Ce,e situa on, insa- sfaisante, place les moyens aéronau ques en surchauﬀe. Florence Parly s’est rendue sur la base aérienne 105 d’Evreux- Fauville (Eure), lundi 11 décembre, pour présenter son plan de modernisa on du MCO aéronau que, issu des conclusions de l’audit conﬁé en septembre dernier à l’IGA (2S) Chris an Chab- bert. Devant les militaires, civils de la défense et industriels réunis, la ministre a rappelé que la disponibilité des aéronefs stagne sans s’améliorer depuis plusieurs années : [elle] était de 44 % en 2012, elle est encore de 44 % aujourd’hui. Pourtant les ressources qui sont consacrées à l’entre"en et à la logis"que aéronau"que augmentent année après année (une augmenta on de 25 % en 5 ans). Elle leur a ensuite présenté son plan de réforme, pour un retour a un système simpliﬁé, uniﬁé, lisible - dans ses res- ponsabilités et sa gouvernance. Ce,e réforme porte sur 3 volets : la gouvernance, les rela ons entre les armées et les industriels et le SIAé. Elle supprimera les interfaces inu1les, alignera les travaux dans une logique de perfor- mance, accordera des responsabilités globales de bout en bout et sans dilu on. Le 1er mars 2018, sera créé la Direc on de la maintenance aéronau que (DMAé), qui deviendra la direc on exécu- ve pour assurer la maîtrise d’ouvrage du MCO aéronau que. Il s’agira d’un service interarmées relevant du chef d’état-major des armées. En métropole et pour chaque aéronef, tous les travaux, éta ques ou privés, seront coor- donnés par un maître d’œuvre unique (industriel) et regroupés pour mieux chaîner les opéra ons abou ssant à la disponibilité. La réforme consolide le rôle du SIAé comme acteur du MCO aéronau que ; néanmoins, une étude complémentaire sera menée dans les six prochains mois pour iden ﬁer les évolu ons nécessaires de ce service. La ministre a conclu en précisant, à l’inten on des industriels, que le « combat proven » s’entend dorénavant « main- "en en condi"on opéra"onnelle inclus » et que [leur] crédibilité réside aussi dans notre capacité à u"liser les maté- riels que nous avons acquis auprès [d’eux]. M MCO A En complément et en appui du discours de la ministre, Chris an Chabbert a présenté, au point presse, les conclusions de son rapport sur le MCO aéronau que. Son étude a notam- ment mis en exergue le fait qu’aucune des trois armées n’a la même organisa on pour des matériels semblables et que le SIAé souﬀre de contraintes administra ves peu adaptées aux rela ons avec les industriels. Il a rappelé qu’il était impéra f pour le MCO des armées de ne pas passer à côté de la transforma on numérique de l’industrie, sous peine de perdre notre souveraineté au proﬁt des constructeurs. Le recours aux plateaux industrie-forces, avec la responsabilité globale de bout en bout d’un maître d’œuvre, comme dans le domaine du MCO naval, sera mis en place sans a,endre sur toutes les ﬂo,es hélicoptères ainsi que sur les contrats arrivant à échéance dans les prochains dix-huit mois. Chris an Chabbert a conclu en aﬃrmant qu’un gain de produc vité de 30 % était a,eignable en 5 ans.
  2. 2. A: " A D PBCD 2 M Lundi 11 décembre, la ministre des armées, Florence Parly s’est entretenue avec son homologue tunisien, M. Abdelkrim Zbidi, à l’Hôtel de Brienne. La lu,e contre le terrorisme était au cœur de leurs échanges. 5+5 D Florence Parly a reçu mardi 12 décembre, à l’Hôtel de Brienne, ses homologues de l’Ini a ve 5+5 Défense aﬁn de dresser le bilan de la présidence française et d’aborder les perspec ves pour l’année 2018. Enceinte de coopéra on entre les pays riverains de la Méditerranée occidentale, l’Ini a ve 5+5 Défense réu- nit cinq États de la rive sud de la Méditerranée (Algérie, Libye, Mauritanie, Maroc et Tunisie) et cinq États de la rive nord (France, Italie, Malte, Portugal et Espagne). Dans une période où nos pays sont confrontés à des menaces communes – terrorisme, migra ons clandes- nes - il est essen el de puiser dans les liens profonds qui unissent les deux rives de la Méditerranée pour renforcer notre capacité à faire face ensemble à ces déﬁs. En 2017, sous la présidence française, l’Ini a ve 5+5 Défense a permis de réaliser 36 ac vités. À l’issue de ce,e rencontre, succédant à la France, l’Italie assure désormais la présidence du 5+5 Défense pour un an. S ’É " Jeudi 7 décembre, la secrétaire d’État auprès de la ministre, en charge notam- ment du développement économique dans les terri- toires, Geneviève Darrieus- secq, est allée à la rencontre des PME, startups et labora- toires au Forum Innova on Défense du ministère des armées à l’école Polytech- nique à Palaiseau. Elle s’est ensuite rendue à l’Hôtel de ville de Paris, à la cérémonie des trophées des chiens héros. À ce,e occa- sion, elle a remis le prix de la Mémoire à la Mission du Centenaire, en la personne du général Irastorza, et au CCH Benjamin du 132e BCAT, gravement blessé en Afgha- nistan aux côtés de son chien Arion. Lundi 11 décembre, la SE- MARM s’est déplacée en Indre-et-Loire, au Prytanée na onal militaire de la Flèche. Elle s’est ensuite rendue à la Maison du Souvenir de Maillé, où elle a rencontré des témoins rescapés du massacre du 25 août 1944 et où elle a pu échanger avec les élus locaux et les habitants du village sur l'ave- nir de ce lieu de mémoire.
  3. 3. A D PBCD 3 A " " D G5 S " Mercredi 13 décembre, le Président de la République a convoqué en urgence une réunion de sou en au G5 Sahel à La Celle-Saint-Cloud. La capacité opéra on- nelle ini ale de la Force conjointe du G5 Sahel a été a,einte le 17 octobre et la première opéra on du G5, bap sée Haw-Bi, a eu lieu du 27 octobre au 9 no- vembre. Néanmoins, les forces communes méritent un sou en interna onal pour réussir au plus vite leur opéra onnalisa on complète. Lors de son déplace- ment au Burkina Faso, le 29 novembre, le Président de la République avait clairement établi sa volonté d’ac- célérer le travail entrepris depuis juillet 2017 pour me,re sur pied ce,e force conjointe. L’Union Européenne s’a,ache à coordonner les sou- ens européens. Elle a organisé une conférence pré- paratoire au sommet de mobilisa on des donateurs, prévue ini alement le 14 décembre à Bruxelles et re- portée pour le début de l’année 2018, couplée avec le lancement de l’Alliance pour le Sahel qui répond au volet développement. Mais aﬁn d’accélérer encore le calendrier de sou en à la force comme son calendrier opéra onnel, le président Emmanuel Macron a décidé d’organiser en urgence, ce,e réunion avec les chefs d’État des pays membres du G5 Sahel, la chancelière allemande, Angela Merkel, le Premier ministre belge, Charles Michel, le Président de la Commission de l’Union Africaine, Moussa Faki. Les Na ons unies prennent également part à l’eﬀort interna onal en faveur de la montée en puissance de la force du G5 Sahel. En eﬀet, vendredi 8 décembre, la résolu on 2391 du Conseil de sécurité rela ve au sou- en à la Force conjointe du G5 Sahel a été adoptée à l’unanimité. Dans le prolongement de la résolu on 2359 du mois de juin, elle apporte un sou en poli que clair et fort aux États du G5 Sahel, qui ont décidé d’unir leurs eﬀorts pour lu,er contre le terrorisme et la crimi- nalité organisée. Elle permet de me,re en place un sou en logis que et opéra onnel de la MINUSMA au bénéﬁce des unités de la Force conjointe opérant dans son périmètre d’ac on. DGA : ’ 3 "" « PLG » Florence Parly avait annoncé le 24 septembre 2017 la commande d’un troisième patrouilleur de type « PLG » (Patrouilleur léger guyanais) pour les An lles. Confor- mément à ce,e décision, la Direc on générale de l’ar- mement (DGA) a no ﬁé le 1er décembre sa construc on au chan er naval Socarenam. Ce 3e PLG perme,ra d’augmenter les capa- cités de réponse de l’État dans la région, en par culier de mieux faire face aux crises humanitaires ou de con- duire des opéra ons de lu,e contre les traﬁcs. Il sera livré en 2019. Les deux premiers patrouilleurs légers guyanais (PLG), La Conﬁance et La Résolue, commandés par la DGA le 19 décembre 2014 ont été respec vement récep on- nés le 1er février et le 8 septembre 2017. Par culière- ment adaptés à l’environnement opéra onnel des zones mari mes An lles et Guyane, ces deux navires polyvalents perme,ent à la marine na onale d’assurer des missions de souveraineté et de protec on des inté- rêts na onaux dont la protec on du Centre Spa al Guyanais, la police des pêches, la lu,e contre les traﬁcs illicites, la détec on des ﬂux migratoires illégaux, la surveillance de la naviga on, la sauvegarde des per- sonnes et des biens, la lu,e contre la pollu on mari- me.
  4. 4. A : 3 # : " L N L’armée de terre peut se prévaloir de son ap tude à s’intégrer dans une coali on et à commander une opé- ra on militaire en tant que na on-cadre. Au sein de l’état-major de l’armée de terre, un bureau, commandé par le général de brigade Jérôme Lockhart, est dédié aux rela ons interna onales. Al- liances, collabora on transatlan que, Brexit, conver- gences avec les Allemands... L’oﬃcier général dresse un point des coopéra ons menées par l’armée de terre française. Coopéra1on avec les armées étrangères En 2017, riche de l’expérience acquise lors de ses enga- gements récents, l’armée de terre française compte parmi les premières d’Europe. Elle re aussi sa force des partenariats opéra onnels noués avec ses alliés et voit dans la coopéra on interna onale un terrain idéal pour valoriser son exper se. Et parce que l’ac on inter- na onale sert également à préparer l’avenir, l’armée de terre a établi des contacts réguliers avec de nom- breux autres pays. Coopéra1on avec l’armée de terre allemande Depuis 2006, les armées de terre française et alle- mande me,ent en œuvre un programme de forma on ini ale commune de leurs élèves–oﬃciers. Sans équi- valent en Europe, ce programme ambi eux est un bel exemple de coopéra on militaire approfondie. Il con- tribue de manière décisive au renforcement de l’inte- ropérabilité en oﬀrant à ces jeunes cadres une remar- quable exper se bina onale. Au terme de cinq années de forma on eﬀectuées dans le pays partenaire, les oﬃciers issus de ce,e ﬁlière exigeante (3 à 5 de chaque na on par an) rejoignent leur armée d’origine. Plus tard dans leur carrière, ces oﬃciers seront naturelle- ment appelés à exercer des fonc ons dans un environ- nement franco-allemand et mul na onal. Brexit et traité de Lancaster House Jusqu’à présent, le Brexit de l’été 2016 n’a pas eu d’im- pact sur la coopéra on que nous entretenons avec l’Ar- my, qui reste parmi nos partenaires majeurs. La capaci- té expédi onnaire commune qu’oﬀre la Combined Joint Expedi"onary Force (CJEF), ini ée par les traités de 2010, illustre ce,e rela on. Sa composante ter- restre prévoit le déploiement de deux brigades sous le commandement d’un état-major divisionnaire bina o- nal. La capacité opéra onnelle de la CJEF sera pronon- cée en 2020. De nombreux déﬁs demeurent, notamment dans le domaine des systèmes d’informa on et de communica- on (SIC) ou du développement capacitaire. Le prochain sommet franco-britannique, prévu en jan- vier 2018, perme,ra sans doute des avancées. SSA : SSA / S T" # Le 11 décembre, le Service de santé des armées (SSA), les Hospices civils de Lyon (HCL) et l’université Claude Bernard Lyon 1 ont signé un accord de partenariat. Les HCL et l’Hôpital d’instruc on des armées (HIA) Des- gene,es développent depuis de nombreuses années une forte coopéra on, en par culier autour des équipes médicales et paramédicales civiles et militaires favorisant ainsi l’émergence de projets communs. CeUe coopéra1on conduit aujourd’hui à la créa1on d’un «Ensemble hospitalier civil et militaire» (EHCM). La signature de cet accord illustre l’ouverture du SSA à la santé publique et s’inscrit pleinement dans le cadre du protocole d’accord interministériel du 6 avril dernier entre le ministère des armées et le ministère de la san- té. Ce,e volonté d’intégra on des hôpitaux militaires à l’oﬀre de santé publique est menée en me,ant l’accent sur l’enseignement et la recherche tout en conservant pour ces hôpitaux le rôle premier de sou en des forces armées. Concrètement, d’ici 2020, ce partenariat va servir de base à des transferts de services. Plusieurs services de l’HIA Desgene,es vont progressivement être délocali- sés à l’hôpital Édouard Herriot. Des équipes médicales mixtes avec du personnel tant civil que militaire seront cons tuées. Ce partenariat renforce également les liens existants pour l’enseignement et la recherche : des étudiants militaires pourront être accueillis aux HCL et des professionnels de santé civils pourront intervenir au sein de l’école de Santé des Armées de Bron. A D PBCD 4
  5. 5. A D PBCD 5 A "’ : " T Z S PC21 Dans le cadre de la coopéra on bilatérale entre la France et la Suisse, le commandement des forces aé- riennes suisses a proposé à l’armée de l’air de prendre en charge la forma on d’un élève pilote jusqu’au bre- vet de pilote de chasse. Pour la seconde fois, un sta- giaire français va recevoir son macaron de pilote au cours d’une cérémonie oﬃcielle sur la base d’Emmen, ce vendredi 15 décembre, avant d’être directement aﬀecté en escadron de chasse. L’armée de l’air va ainsi pouvoir capitaliser sur l’expé- rience vécue par ce stagiaire formé sur PC 21, avant la livraison de ce type d’appareil à Cognac en septembre 2018 dans le cadre de la mise en place de la nouvelle Forma on modernisée et entraînement diﬀérencié des équipages de chasse (FOMEDEC). L’intérêt est majeur pour l’armée de l’air : l’appareil suisse est doté d’un système d’armes moderne avec liaison de données et simula on embarquée. Il apporte un véritable saut qualita f dans l’appren ssage des savoir-faire d’un chasseur de quatrième généra on, et permet ainsi une transi on plus progressive et naturelle vers un avion d’armes comme le Rafale. Au bilan, ce 2e échange s’avère de nouveau très posi f. À tre personnel, tout d’abord, pour le stagiaire, qui a pu se familiariser avec l’ensemble des procédures d’un avion de chasse moderne. À tre collec f, ensuite, pour l’armée de l’air, qui proﬁtera des riches enseigne- ments rés de ces expériences pour élaborer les sylla- bus de forma on sur ce nouvel appareil, et les règles d’emploi au sein de l’armée de l’air. En complément de la forma on de ces deux stagiaires, l’armée de l’air a également aﬀecté un pilote directe- ment intégré auprès du centre de forma on des pilotes de chasse suisses pour par ciper pendant trois ans à l’instruc on sur PC-21. M " : D " " - : - J B Le 4 décembre dernier, la Frégate an -aérienne (FAA) Jean Bart a rejoint son port base de Toulon, après plus de 4 mois de mission, essen ellement en océan Indien, une zone stratégique qui voit transiter 25 % du traﬁc mondial et 75 % des exporta ons de l’Union euro- péenne mais qui est aussi le théâtre de plusieurs crises. Le Jean Bart a par cipé au volet mari me de l’opéra- on Chammal de lu,e contre le terrorisme islamiste au Levant. Dans ce cadre, la frégate a été intégrée à la Task Force 50 (la Task force des porte-avions) sous commandement américain et a exercé une mission opéra onnelle d’escorte et de protec on du porte- avions USS Nimitz tout en assurant la maîtrise de l’es- pace aérien au proﬁt de la Coali on. Ce,e mission a permis de conﬁrmer le haut niveau d’interopérabilité avec l’US Navy. Le Jean Bart a ensuite contribué, au sein de la CTF 150, à la lu,e contre les traﬁcs illicites (drogues et armes) qui ﬁnancent le terrorisme. L’équi- page a aussi eu l’honneur d’avoir la visite du Président de la République, lors de son escale à Abu-Dabi, le 9 novembre dernier. Ce déploiement opéra onnel fut dense en ac vités dans un contexte où la vigilance doit être permanente.
  6. 6. A " L Z : C " SITUATION MILITAIRE DU THĖATRE Libéra"on de l’Irak Ce,e semaine a été marquée par l’annonce par le pre- mier ministre irakien de la libéra on de l’Irak et de la ﬁn de la guerre contre l’Etat Islamique. Ce,e annonce fait suite à l’achèvement de la dernière opéra on d’ampleur dans le désert de Jézirah et à la reprise par les forces de sécurité irakiennes du contrôle de l’en- semble de la fron ère entre l’Irak et la Syrie. La vic- toire militaire sur l’État islamique ne signiﬁe cepen- dant pas la ﬁn des opéra ons militaires ni strictement la ﬁn des combats. Des poches terroristes subsistantes en Syrie En Syrie, le long de la fron ère irako-syrienne, Daech contrôle encore quelques poches que les forces de sécurité syriennes s’a,achent à réduire. Les combats y sont encore intenses, notamment dans le nord-ouest d’Abou Kamal, sur la rive orientale de l’Euphrate. E C Poursuite du sou"en aux forces locales En Irak, l’eﬀort de la coali on porte sur le sou en aux forces de sécurité irakiennes actuellement impliquées dans des opéra ons de sécurisa on et de stabilisa- on. En Syrie, la coali on poursuit son sou en aux forces démocra ques syriennes engagées dans des combats contre plusieurs poches terroristes restantes situées sur la rive orientale de l’Euphrate. Prépara"on de la période hivernale pour les réfu- giés Avec l’arrivée de la période hivernale, la coali on s’a,ache à me,re en place les condi ons perme,ant aux nombreux réfugiés et déplacés de passer l’hiver dans les meilleures condi ons possibles. Ces opéra- ons sont dirigées par le général Parisot, Senior Na- "onal Représenta"ve français, dont l’une des a,ribu- ons est également de diriger la cellule en charge des ac ons civilo-militaires de l’état-major de l’opéra on Inherent Resolve. Dans ce cadre, trois C-17 américains ont récemment acheminé de l’aide humanitaire à Raqqa qui reste néanmoins infestée d’engins explosifs A D PBCD 6 improvisés malgré les travaux de dépollu on en cours. ACTIVITE DE LA FORCE la Task Force Wagram en appui des dernières opéra"ons de sécurisa"on La Task Force Wagram poursuit son appui aux opéra- ons de sécurisa on menées dans la vallée de l’Euphrate. Ce,e semaine, deux missions de rs ont été réalisées au proﬁt des forces de sécurité ira- kiennes (bilan du 6 au 10 décembre). Depuis le début de sa mission, la TF Wagram, a réa- lisé 1 589 missions de rs. Ac"vité aérienne Ce,e semaine, l’ac vité aérienne s’est concentrée sur des missions de renseignement au proﬁt des forces de sécurité irakiennes et des forces démocra- ques syriennes. Elle a donné lieu à 20 sor es aériennes (bilan du 06 au 10 décembre). Au cours de ces sor es aucune frappe n’a été réalisée. Bilan total depuis le 19/09/14 : 7 561 sor es / 1 422 frappes / 2 209 objec fs neutra- lisés.
  7. 7. A D PBCD 7 B " - : B N A " [ Apprécia1on de la situa1on Une situa"on sécuritaire calme ce?e semaine La situa on sécuritaire a été rela vement calme ce,e semaine dans la bande sahélo-saharienne. Dans le centre du Mali, secteur de Koro, la Ka ba Macina a néanmoins mené plusieurs a,aques à l’en- contre de la popula on. Ac1vité de la force Opéra"on de contrôle de zone dans la région des- trois fron"ères Le GTD-Blindé est actuellement engagé dans une vaste opéra on de contrôle de zone dans le secteur d’Anson- go. Ce,e mission de reconnaissance a permis d’occu- per un terrain connu pour être la cible fréquente d'a,aques par engins explosifs improvisés. Au bilan, les militaires de la Force Barkhane n'ont déce- lé aucune présence de groupes armés terroristes. L’opéra on a néanmoins permis de reconnaitre de nombreux points d'intérêts et d’aller à la rencontre de la popula on souvent démunie face à la menace et la pression des groupes terroristes sévissant dans la zone. Une ac on d’aide médicale à la popula on a ainsi été réalisée dans la localité de Tin Hama. Appui aérien suite à un accrochage entre les forces armées nigériennes et un groupe armé terroriste Le 6 décembre, suite à un accrochage entre un déta- chement nigérien et un groupe terroriste dans la ré- gion de Bosso au Niger, Barkhane a répondu à une de- mande d’appui des forces armées nigériennes en dé- ployant sur zone trois chasseurs. L’interven on a don- né lieu à deux frappes et un Show of Force qui ont per- mis aux forces partenaires de se désengager et de me,re hors de combat une vingtaine de terroristes probablement aﬃliés à Boko Haram. Sor"es air hebdomadaires (bilan du 06 au 10 dé- cembre inclus) 13 sor es chasse / 16 sor es RAV ISR / 23 sor es trans- port. Total : 52 sor es (93 la semaine précédente). T " : S "" Renforcement du disposi1f Sen1nelle pour la sécuri- sa1on de la fête des Lumières à Lyon Du 7 au 10 décembre, le volume de forces engagées à Lyon au sein de l’opéra on Sen"nelle a été renforcé pour assurer, au côté des forces de sécurité inté- rieure, la protec on de la fête des Lumières. Cet évènement culturel a été l’occasion de me,re en œuvre les nouvelles procédures de dialogue et de pla- niﬁca on visant à faire de Sen"nelle une opéra on plus eﬃcace, plus souple et plus dynamique en per- me,ant notamment des bascules d’eﬀort non plus a priori, mais en fonc on de l’apprécia on sécuritaire. Répondant à l’eﬀet a,endu par le préfet, ce dialogue vertueux a abou à l’engagement de l’échelon de ren- forcement planiﬁé, contribuant ainsi à augmenter de 60 % le disposi f déployé par rapport au disposi f dé- volu en temps normal à la protec on de l’aggloméra- on lyonnaise. L’opéra on Sen"nelle « rénovée » comporte désor- mais trois niveaux : ♦un socle (disposi f opéra onnel pérenne) dont l’objec f est d’assurer les missions permanentes de sécurisa on contre la menace terroriste des lieux les plus sensibles et vulnérables ; ♦un échelon de renforcement planiﬁé qui contribue à sécuriser des événements ponctuels ou saisonniers comme la fête des Lumières ; ♦et enﬁn, une réserve stratégique de 3 000 hommes qui peut être engagée sur décision du Président de la République pour faire face à une crise d’ampleur excep onnelle.
  8. 8. Contact presse opéra1ons et CEMA : 09 88 68 28 65 / 09 88 68 28 66 emapresse@gmail.com Produit par le bureau porte-parole de la Délégation à l’information et à la communication de la Défense (DICoD) Directrice de la publication : Valérie Lecasble Rédacteur en chef : CF Lionel Delort Rédacteurs: Chloé Ruard, Marie-Astrid Lefeuvre, Pauline Royer-Briand, CNE Gaëlle Rothureau CONTACTS PRESSE : 09 88 67 33 33 ou presse@dicod.defense.gouv.fr A D PBCD 8 F G : H Fin d’une vaste opéra1on de luUe contre l’orpaillage illégal Bap sée Taowa, l’opéra on a eu lieu en Guyane du 9 octobre au 10 décembre. 373 marsouins, légionnaires, sapeurs du Génie et aviateurs des forces armées en Guyane ont été impliqués dans ce,e opéra on d’en- vergure conduite à la fron ère du parc amazonien de Guyane. L’opéra on a permis la destruc on de 114 puits et 22 galeries. En 68 jours d’opéra on con nue, la présence durable des forces armées dans la forêt amazonienne a égale- ment contribué à tarir les ﬂux logis ques des traﬁ- quants en entrainant une pénurie de carburant et l’envol des prix des ma ères premières nécessaires à l’orpaillage illégal. Les forces armées en Guyane sont maintenant enga- gées dans une opéra on Titan de protec on du site spa al guyanais pour le r d’une fusée Ariane 5. E b Fin de la mission Lynx en Estonie La mission Lynx en Estonie s’est achevée la semaine dernière. Une cérémonie présidée par le ministre de la Dé- fense estonien, M. Jütri Luik, a marqué la ﬁn de ce déploiement débuté il y a huit mois, en février dernier. La mission bascule maintenant en Lituanie pour huit mois. C’est le 5e régiment de dragons qui en assurera le premier mandat de quatre mois. Et, alors que le mandat en Estonie s’était eﬀectué dans le cadre d’un bataillon franco-britannique, la mission se déroulera ce,e fois au sein d’un bataillon franco-allemand. B B "" 100 Renforcement du con1ngent américain à bord du Tonnerre Ce 11 décembre, à Djibou , le groupe amphibie dé- ployé dans le cadre de Bois Belleau 100 a été renfor- cé d’un détachement de la 15e unité expédi onnaire de Marines ainsi que par du personnel médical amé- ricain. Au côté des diﬀérents détachements déjà pré- sents à bord, et sous les ordres de l’état-major em- barqué franco-américain, ces marines viendront ren- forcer la capacité de projec on de force vers la terre du groupe amphibie. Le personnel médical perme,ra de cons tuer un hôpital embarqué franco-américain. Placé sous contrôle opéra onnel américain, le groupe amphibie est maintenant engagé dans l’exer- cice Alligator Dagger dont l’objec f est de valider la capacité du groupe franco-américain à mener une opéra on amphibie d’envergure. Cet exercice, qui se déroule au large de Djibou , se terminera le 21 dé- cembre.

×