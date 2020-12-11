Mejoramiento en la gestion calidad educativa.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MEJORAMIENTO DE LA CALIDAD EN LA GESTIÓN EDUCATIVA Presentado Por: Diana Marcela Obando Chamorro Harrison David Sierra Olg...
ANÁLISIS DE PROBLEMÁTICA: DESERCIÓN ESCOLAR DE ESTUDIANTES. El abandono escolar es un problema latente en las institucione...
¿Consideramos las necesidades y características de los estudiantes? ¿Somos flexibles para adaptarnos a esas característica...
Propuesta en gestión de la diversidad La pregunta que se debe responder en las Instituciones Educativas es la siguiente ¿C...
Actividades del proyecto -Conformación de Equipos de trabajo con cada grupo poblacional: Indígenas Pastos, Indígenas Awá, ...
A modo de ejemplo Formar un Equipo personas en condición de discapacidad o capacidades diversas, enfocada en la sensibiliz...
Actividades del proyecto Fase de seguimiento y evaluación -Informes periódicos o por cada actividad realizada -Sesiones de...
PROBLEMÁTICA: DESERCIÓN ESCOLAR DE ESTUDIANTES. No existe la calidad puesto que se vulnera los derechos de los menos favor...
A través del desarrollo de los componentes fundamentales de las organizaciones inteligentes como poseedoras de culturas re...
La importancia de la gestión es realizar procesos que permitan mejorar la calidad de educación, partiendo desde el fortale...
¿En qué medida las personas logran los aprendizajes que corresponden a cada etapa de la vida? Es necesario: Desarrollar un...
ESTRATEGIAS La necesidad del educando: Aspectos evaluativos: (Didácticas) – Talleres de enseñanza individualizado Es muy i...
ESTRATEGIAS Factores socioeconómicos: Estabilidad en los jóvenes en estado de vulnerabilidad - Talleres simultáneos Desde ...
Gestión del Conocimiento: Educación a distancia por medio de plataformas virtuales. Teniendo en cuenta que se debe colocar...
Gestión de la Diversidad: Fortalecer la participación de la comunidad educativa y académica. ¡Educación Inclusiva! Se hace...
Con relación a la problemática identificada y partiendo desde la “GESTIÓN SOCIAL DEL CONOCIMIENTO, REDES DE INVESTIGACIÓN ...
Referencias bibliográficas Acevedo, D. (2018). Marco de un buen desempeño directivo. En curso de inducción a directivos. M...
Acevedo, S. (2016). Reflexiones éticas sobre la sobre gestión de la diversidad en educación superior inclusiva. En Revista...
Acevedo, S. (2018). Revisión de la educación y la tecnología desde una mirada pedagógica. (2018) En Revista Pedagogía y Sa...
Contreras, F. & Tito, P. (2013). La gestión del conocimiento y las políticas públicas. Universidad UNA, Biblioteca Naciona...
Jhonson, G. Scholes, K. & Whittington, R. (2006) Dirección estratégica. Séptima edición. Gráficas Rógar S.A. Pearson. Espa...
Salinas, F. & Osorio, B. (2012). Emprendimiento y Economía Social, oportunidades y efectos en una sociedad entransformació...
Mejoramiento en la gestion calidad educativa.

Estrategias para mejorar y proyectar la calidad educativa

Published in: Education
Mejoramiento en la gestion calidad educativa.

  1. 1. MEJORAMIENTO DE LA CALIDAD EN LA GESTIÓN EDUCATIVA Presentado Por: Diana Marcela Obando Chamorro Harrison David Sierra Olga Lucia Agudelo Administración Y Gestión Educativa Grupo: 500001_10 Tutora: Lic. Sandra Milena Galvis Universidad Nacional Abierta Y A Distancia- Unad Escuela De Ciencias De La Educación – Ecedu Diciembre 2020
  2. 2. ANÁLISIS DE PROBLEMÁTICA: DESERCIÓN ESCOLAR DE ESTUDIANTES. El abandono escolar es un problema latente en las instituciones de nuestra sociedad; se genera por varios aspectos que abarcan el análisis , estudio, control y dirección de problemáticas en cuestiones de administración, organización y gestión del conocimiento. El desarrollo de toda actividad educativa debe estar precedida del cuidadoso planeamiento y organización, fundamentado en la unidad de criterios y en los principios directrices que orienten el desarrollo armónico de la misma.
  3. 3. ¿Consideramos las necesidades y características de los estudiantes? ¿Somos flexibles para adaptarnos a esas características? Se hace necesario trabajar en la investigación desde las universidades, para la construcción de conocimiento con equidad y ética en el ejercicio del reconocimiento de la diversidad como la estrategia fundamental para el encuentro y la interacción entre las redes. La inclusión en la educación busca brindar las mejores condiciones de calidad, tanto en los procesos formativos de los estudiantes como en su inserción en la sociedad, independientemente de cada caso. De manera que, todos los estudiantes de las poblaciones diversas, puedan acceder a formas de vida dignas, porque tienen las capacidades para participar y ser incluidos exitosamente en la sociedad del conocimiento.
  4. 4. Propuesta en gestión de la diversidad La pregunta que se debe responder en las Instituciones Educativas es la siguiente ¿Cuál es el enfoque, la pedagogía y el modelo de educación a impartir, cuando se está frente a una comunidad estudiantil diversa? Creemos que una educación intercultural forma ciudadanos más conscientes de sus realidades, más tolerantes y respetuosos de las diferencias y se mejoran los niveles de convivencia en una comunidad. El en sí y el para qué de la educación toma relevancia, con este enfoque, para la transformación de las realidades sociales. Estrategia de Educación y Pedagogía en contextos interculturales. Yo +Tú + El + Ella + Ellos = Nosotros TIEMPO APROXIMADO DE EJECUCIÓN: Ejecución de manera permanente LÍNEA DE TRABAJO: Educación en contextos interculturales
  5. 5. Actividades del proyecto -Conformación de Equipos de trabajo con cada grupo poblacional: Indígenas Pastos, Indígenas Awá, Afrodescendientes, campesinos, personas en condición de discapacidad, población LGBTI, etc. -Ubicación en el plan-cronograma institucional actividades en las que se identifique la participación directa de un grupo poblacional determinado y actividades compartidas con otros grupos poblacionales, por ejemplo, día del idioma, día de la “raza”, etc. -Formación en docente sobre Educación Intercultural. -Formulación de actividades de investigación relacionadas con el grupo poblacional y que sean de interés de los estudiantes y de la comunidad, por ejemplo, caracterización, investigación sobre hechos históricos, personajes emblemáticos, cosmovisiones, aspectos ambientales, literatura, aspectos lingüísticos, gastronomía, oralidad, artes, etc. -Establecer eventos que involucren a los grupos poblacionales, por ejemplo, día de los pueblos indígenas, día de la afroconlombianidad, día del idioma, día del medio ambiente, día para la población en condición de discapacidad, día de la “raza”, día de la mujer, día de los niños.
  6. 6. A modo de ejemplo Formar un Equipo personas en condición de discapacidad o capacidades diversas, enfocada en la sensibilización: estará conformado por estudiantes en condiciones de discapacidad o con capacidades diversas en primera instancia y se procurará la integración de estudiantes pertenecientes a otro grupo poblacional. Estrategias: -Ponerle un nombre al equipo -Caracterización de la población dentro de la institución Educativa, es decir, cuantas personas en condición de discapacidad hay, de qué veredas o parcialidades, grados, edades, género, condición. -Realizar estudios afectivos respecto a su sentir dentro de la Institución Educativa -Identificar temáticas de interés de los estudiantes y de la comunidad para que sean rescatados, conservados y divulgados ante el resto de la comunidad educativa, por ejemplo, personajes emblemáticos, música, danza, gastronomía, derechos humanos específicos, hechos históricos, etc.
  7. 7. Actividades del proyecto Fase de seguimiento y evaluación -Informes periódicos o por cada actividad realizada -Sesiones de evaluación colectiva en dos escenarios: el primero el cuerpo de profesores y el segundo con los equipos de trabajo -Encuestas de satisfacción -Elaboración de planes de ajuste, modificaciones, etc. Fase de sistematización Informes periódicos Listados de asistencia Fotografías y videos Sistematización encuestas de satisfacción.
  8. 8. PROBLEMÁTICA: DESERCIÓN ESCOLAR DE ESTUDIANTES. No existe la calidad puesto que se vulnera los derechos de los menos favorecidos a la educación, a la preparación adecuada, oportuna y satisfactoria para la vida. No aseguramos que todos aprendan ya que no ofrecemos los medios ni la asistencia necesaria para que alcancen altos niveles en el aprendizaje “No hay calidad sino hay equidad”
  9. 9. A través del desarrollo de los componentes fundamentales de las organizaciones inteligentes como poseedoras de culturas renovadas, donde el papel de la gestión posee un rol fundamental en la conducción eficiente de las organizaciones educativas, de manera que alcancen altos estándares de calidad en el servicio que ofrecen, traducido en una mejor formación del ser humano, como individuo pleno consigo mismo y con su entorno hacia el bien común, todo lo anterior enfocado a la situación de aislamiento social que está viviendo nuestro mundo y el cual afecto el sistema educativo, trasladando su enseñanza presencial a la modalidad virtual y con esto la búsqueda constante de herramientas que le permitan brindar un proceso de enseñanza y aprendizaje de y con calidad. *Lanzar una serie de intercambios de conocimientos e información para fortalecer la equidad, inclusión, calidad y aprendizaje. Apoyando así a los diferentes actores educativos para el desarrollo oportuno y adecuado de los procesos de enseñanza y aprendizaje con la calidad que se requiere desde las aulas virtuales. Gestión al Mejoramiento de la Calidad: intercambios de conocimientos e información.
  10. 10. La importancia de la gestión es realizar procesos que permitan mejorar la calidad de educación, partiendo desde el fortaleciendo administrativo y pedagógico. Ejecutar procesos que permitan asegurar una buena educación, desde los caminos enseñanza- aprendizaje para que se reflejen en los estudiantes. MEJORAMIENTO DE LA CALIDAD
  11. 11. ¿En qué medida las personas logran los aprendizajes que corresponden a cada etapa de la vida? Es necesario: Desarrollar un modelo pedagógico para desarrollar habilidades, destrezas y actitudes, (desempeño de las competencias) de los estudiantes de la Institución, se tendrá en cuenta los intereses, problemas y necesidades de los mismos, considerando a cada uno de ellos como un ser complejo y en permanente construcción, será un proceso continuo y permanente “una actividad gratificante útil y provechosa que permita detectar oportunamente logros, dificultades, fortalezas, debilidades, necesidades, posibilidades y que conducen a la toma de decisiones adecuadas y oportunas”.
  12. 12. ESTRATEGIAS La necesidad del educando: Aspectos evaluativos: (Didácticas) – Talleres de enseñanza individualizado Es muy importante resaltar este aspecto desde la calidad de la educación en la problemática planteada, teniendo en cuenta que la deserción escolar obedece a múltiples factores que impiden que los educandos dejen de estudiar, por lo tanto, es importante replantear que desde el núcleo educativo se apropien de herramientas didácticas que les permita a los educandos mejorar sus necesidades académicas. Apoyar el desarrollo del currículo y el refuerzo de los procesos pedagógicos.
  13. 13. ESTRATEGIAS Factores socioeconómicos: Estabilidad en los jóvenes en estado de vulnerabilidad - Talleres simultáneos Desde las institucione educativas se agenden políticas ante los entes gubernamentales, para que las familias reciban un apoyo social que promueva el bienestar físico y mental. Con esta propuesta es base de autoestima, porque las estrategias son el afrontamiento contra la ansiedad y depresión que puedan presentarse en las familias y en especial los jóvenes. Los cuales permite la libertad de selección de actividades.
  14. 14. Gestión del Conocimiento: Educación a distancia por medio de plataformas virtuales. Teniendo en cuenta que se debe colocar en marcha una estrategia de gestión social del conocimiento más fuerte y significativa en la educación a través de la investigación centrada en innovación, porque estas dos, siguen siendo columnas del desarrollo económico de los países. Se requiere del trabajo en redes de conocimiento para fortalecer a las instituciones, de manera que logren sobrevivir a todos los retos; que debido a la pandemia está atravesando el sector educativo para evitar la deserción escolar, en aras de ofrecer una educación de y con calidad se propone implementar la siguiente estrategia: Educación a distancia por medio de plataformas virtuales: a través de plataformas digitales, mediante las cuales se disponga del currículo nacional, así como portales y aulas virtuales en línea para continuar el encuentro de enseñanza y aprendizaje entre docentes y estudiantes.
  15. 15. Gestión de la Diversidad: Fortalecer la participación de la comunidad educativa y académica. ¡Educación Inclusiva! Se hace necesario trabajar en la investigación para la construcción de conocimiento con equidad y ética en el ejercicio del reconocimiento de la diversidad como la estrategia fundamental para el encuentro y la interacción entre las redes, teniendo en cuenta la problemática de Deserción Escolar y estrategias a implementar en pro de amortiguar en tiempos de pandemia la misma. *Intensificar la realización de talleres, seminarios y/o conferencias centrados en la transcendencia que tiene para el avance de la escuela y el conocimiento el papel de los órganos del gobierno escolar en la determinación del rumbo académico con la participación de los representantes de, profesores, estudiantes, padres y madres de familia; como también, con los consejos, personeros y demás delegaciones de estudiantes de padres y madres.
  16. 16. Con relación a la problemática identificada y partiendo desde la “GESTIÓN SOCIAL DEL CONOCIMIENTO, REDES DE INVESTIGACIÓN E INNOVACIÓN PARA LA INCLUSIÓN” se debe colocar en marcha una estrategia de gestión social del conocimiento más fuerte y significativa en la educación a través de la investigación centrada e innovación, porque estas dos, siguen siendo columnas del desarrollo económico de los países, tanto de los que han sido llamados desarrollados como los que se encuentran en vía de desarrollo.
  17. 17. Referencias bibliográficas Acevedo, D. (2018). Marco de un buen desempeño directivo. En curso de inducción a directivos. Ministerio de Educación Nacional. Perú. Recuperdo en: https://youtu.be/tXpZhuEzsiY Acevedo, S. (2014). Diseño de proyectos pedagógicos para la educación inclusiva con el uso de tecnologías de la comunicación. UNAD. Bogotá. Recuperado de https://www.researchgate.net/publication/318357650_Inclusion_dig ital_y_educacion_inclusiva_Aportes_para_el_diseno_de_proyectos_p edagogicos_con_el_uso_de_tecnologias_de_la_comunicacion Acevedo, S. (2015). Gestión social del conocimiento para potenciar la educación inclusiva. En Libro Educación Superior Inclusiva aportes a la Construcción de la Cultura de Paz. https://docs.wixstatic.com/ugd/9db216_9c094fd6f17b413d8faa33bc e913fbc0.pdf Acevedo, S. (2015). Neuroplasticidad Cerebral y Memoria en la Construcción de Pensamiento Prospectivo. Autora Sandra Acevedo y otros. (2015). En: Retos y Desafíos de la Prospectiva de la Educación como Eje de Desarrollo Económico, Social y Cultura. Mera, Carlos (Comp). Pp 17 - 30. UNAD. Recuperado de https://repository.unad.edu.co/bitstream/handle/10596/7800/Retos %20y%20Desaf%EDos%20de%20la%20Prospectiva%20de%20la% 20educaci%F3n.pdf?sequence=1
  18. 18. Acevedo, S. (2016). Reflexiones éticas sobre la sobre gestión de la diversidad en educación superior inclusiva. En Revista Praxis & Saber, Volumen 7 Numero 15 (2016). Universidad pedagógica a y tecnológica de Colombia. Tunja. http://revistas.uptc.edu.co/index.php/praxis_saber/article/view/5727 Acevedo, S. (2017). Gestión social del conocimiento, redes de investigación e innovación para la inclusión. (2017) En www.revistanegotium.org.ve / núm. 37 (año 13) pág. 62-73. Revista Científica Electrónica de Ciencias Gerenciales /ISSN: 1856-1810 / Ed. Fundación Unamuno, Venezuela. Recuperado de http://ojs.revistanegotium.org.ve/index.php/negotium/article/view/288 Acevedo, S. (2017). Innovación pedagógica y curricular para la inclusión social en la Educación Superior. (2017). En Revista Pilquen. Vol. 14, Numero 2. pp.50-60. ISSN 1851-3115. Argentina. http://revele.uncoma.edu.ar/htdoc/revele/index.php/psico/article/view/ 1800/pdf Colegio Oficial de Psicólogos de Madrid, España. Recuperado de https://journals.copmadrid.org/jwop/art/ce78d1da254c0843eb23951ae 077ff5f
  19. 19. Acevedo, S. (2018). Revisión de la educación y la tecnología desde una mirada pedagógica. (2018) En Revista Pedagogía y Saberes. Vol. Número 48. Universidad Pedagógica Nacional Colombia. http://revistas.pedagogica.edu.co/index.php/PYS/issue/view/544/showT oc Alor, D. (2014). Principios de la calidad educativa. (Archivo de video). Sesión 6. Markconsultores. Perú. Recuperado de https://youtu.be/4NMWlY0GANA Blanco, R. (2007). Educación de calidad para todos, un asunto de derechos humanos. Documento de discusión sobre políticas educativas en el marco de la II Reunión Intergubernamental del Proyecto Regional de Educación para América Latina y el Caribe (EPT/PRELAC) UNESCO. Buenos Aires, Argentina. Recuperado en: http://www.unesco.org/new/es/santiago/resources/singlepublication/ne ws/quality_education_for_all_a_human_rights_issue_educational/ Botero, C. (2007). Cinco tendencias de la gestión educativa. Revista Politécnica. Agosto –Diciembre 2007. Pp 17 -31.Disponible en: http://revistas.elpoli.edu.co/index.php/pol/article/view/71/57 Chiavenato, I. (2014). Teoría general de la administración. Mc Graw Hill. Education. México D.F. Recuperado de https://esmirnasite.files.wordpress.com/2017/07/i-admon- chiavenato.pdf
  20. 20. Contreras, F. & Tito, P. (2013). La gestión del conocimiento y las políticas públicas. Universidad UNA, Biblioteca Nacional del Perú. Recuperado de http://eprints.rclis.org/22933/1/LA%20GESTI%C3%93N%20DEL%20C ONOCIMIENTO%20Y%20LAS%20POL%C3%8DTICAS%20P%C3%9ABLI CAS.pdf Contreras, J. Wilches, S. Graterol, M. & Bautista-Sandoval, María J. (2017). Educación Superior y la Formación en Emprendimiento Interdisciplinario: Un Caso de Estudio. Formación universitaria, 10(3), 11-20. https://dx.doi.org/10.4067/S0718-50062017000300003 Garbanzo, M. (2016). Desarrollo organizacional y los procesos de cambio en las instituciones educativas, un reto de la gestión de la educación, vol. 40, núm. 1, enero-junio, 2016, pp. 67-87. Universidad de Costa Rica San Pedro, Montes de Oca, Costa Rica. Recuperado de https://revistas.ucr.ac.cr/index.php/educacion/article/view/22534/2291 4 Garbanzo, M. (2016). Desarrollo organizacional y los procesos de cambio en las instituciones educativas, un reto de la gestión de la educación, vol. 40, núm. 1, enero-junio, 2016, pp. 67-87. Universidad de Costa Rica San Pedro, Montes de Oca,Costa Rica. Recuperado de https://revistas.ucr.ac.cr/index.php/educacion/article/view/22534/2291 4
  21. 21. Jhonson, G. Scholes, K. & Whittington, R. (2006) Dirección estratégica. Séptima edición. Gráficas Rógar S.A. Pearson. España. Recuperado de https://www.scribd.com/document/360439195/1-J-DIRECCION- ESTRATEGICA-Traduccionpdf Libreros, R. (2015). Emprendimiento y dirección organizacional. Disponible en: https://youtu.be/EQVhsA1mdV0 Ministerio de Educación Nacional (2010).Guías de lineamientos generales https://www.mineducacion.gov.co/1621/propertyvalue- 35420.html En especial las siguientes: Guía 34, 48,50, 51, 52, 53, 54. Y el siguiente, que es lineamiento: http://redes.colombiaaprende.edu.co/ntg/men/archivos/LINEA MIENTOS-ATENCION-EDUCATIVAEDICION-01-ENE2015- VERSION-ELECTRONICA.pdf Pacheco, L. (2014). Gestión educativa. (Archivo de video). Administración 101. Colombia. Recuperado de https://youtu.be/hlpRALfOGpc Palacios, M. (2016). Calidad educativa y marco del buen desempeño directivo. (Archivo de video). Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia. Perú. Recuperado de https://youtu.be/QNktrXeQUA4
  22. 22. Salinas, F. & Osorio, B. (2012). Emprendimiento y Economía Social, oportunidades y efectos en una sociedad entransformación CIRIEC- España, Revista de Economía Pública, Social y Cooperativa, núm. 75, agosto, 2012, pp. 128-151 Centre International de Recherches et d'Information sur l'Economie Publique, Sociale et Coopérative Valencia, Organismo Internacional. Recuperado en: http://base.socioeco.org/docs/_pdf_174_17425798008.pdf Sparrow, P. (2002). Gestión del conocimiento, aprendizaje organizacional y psicología cognitiva: desentrañando importantes competencias individuales y organizacionales Revista de Psicología del Trabajo y de las Organizaciones, vol. 18, núm. 2-3, 2002, pp. 131-156. Colegio Oficial de Psicólogos de Madrid, España. Recuperado de https://journals.copmadrid.org/jwop/art/ce78d1da254c0843eb23951ae 077ff5f UNESCO (2011). Manual de gestión para directores de instituciones educativas. Disponible en: http://unesdoc.unesco.org/images/0021/002191/219162s.pdf

