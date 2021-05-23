Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA DEL MILENIO BERNARDO VALDIVIESO 2020 – 2021
TAREA1 SEMANA1 NOMBRE: Dennis Stalin López Mendoza CURSO: 9no DOCENTE: Mgs. María Lojan. PARALELO:C ASIGNATURA: Proyectos ...
PROYECTO 7 Observar el siguiente video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v =SSR_eag-k7k
1¿Que son las herramientas web 2.0? Son tecnología en línea que facilitan la conexión dinámica entre los miembros de tu co...
2. ¿Qué son los blogs y para qué sirve? Un blog es una página web en la que se publican regularmente artículos cortos con ...
3. ¿Qué es Slideshare y para qué sirve? Es un sitio web que ofrece a los usuarios la posibilidad de subir y compartir en p...
4. ¿Qué son las Wikis? y para qué sirve Es un tipo de página web que puede ser editada por cualquier usuario. Se usa para ...
5¿Qué es Flick y para qué sirve? En inglés, un flick es un chasquido. Y "flick" es también el nombre que le ha dado Facebo...
Proyectos 9 n0 c p7 t1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
26 views
May. 23, 2021

Proyectos 9 n0 c p7 t1

Consulta de las aplicaciones web

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(4/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(2/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4.5/5)
Free
Do the Work: The Official Unrepentant, Ass-Kicking, No-Kidding, Change-Your-Life Sidekick to Unfu*k Yourself Gary John Bishop
(3.5/5)
Free
Becoming Bulletproof: Protect Yourself, Read People, Influence Situations, and Live Fearlessly Evy Poumpouras
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn't Come Easy Chip Gaines
(4.5/5)
Free
The Pillars of Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
(4.5/5)
Free
Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations Jonny Sun
(5/5)
Free
Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations DeVon Franklin
(5/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(4.5/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(4.5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4.5/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(5/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(0/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Quiet Your Inner Critic: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome to Get Gutsy and Play Bigger Becky Mollenkamp ACC
(4.5/5)
Free
Own It All: How to Stop Waiting for Change and Start Creating It. Because Your Life Belongs to You. Andrea Isabelle Lucas
(4/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
Your Goal Guide: A Roadmap for Setting, Planning and Achieving Your Goals Debra Eckerling
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Ritual: Turning Everyday Activities into Soulful Practices Casper ter Kuile
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Proyectos 9 n0 c p7 t1

  1. 1. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA DEL MILENIO BERNARDO VALDIVIESO 2020 – 2021
  2. 2. TAREA1 SEMANA1 NOMBRE: Dennis Stalin López Mendoza CURSO: 9no DOCENTE: Mgs. María Lojan. PARALELO:C ASIGNATURA: Proyectos Escolares FECHA: 13/05/2021
  3. 3. PROYECTO 7 Observar el siguiente video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v =SSR_eag-k7k
  4. 4. 1¿Que son las herramientas web 2.0? Son tecnología en línea que facilitan la conexión dinámica entre los miembros de tu comunidad educativa. El término Web 2.0 está asociado a aplicaciones web que facilitan el compartir información, la interoperabilidad, el diseño centrado en el usuario1 y la colaboración en la Word Wide Web.
  5. 5. 2. ¿Qué son los blogs y para qué sirve? Un blog es una página web en la que se publican regularmente artículos cortos con contenido actualizado y novedoso sobre temas específicos o libres. Los blogs sirven para crear y publicar contenidos, el usuario no tiene que escribir ningún código o instalar programas de servidor o de scripting.
  6. 6. 3. ¿Qué es Slideshare y para qué sirve? Es un sitio web que ofrece a los usuarios la posibilidad de subir y compartir en público o en privado presentaciones de diapositivas en Power Point, PDF, Portafolios, Documentos Word, y Open Office. Uno de sus principales usos es la posibilidad que brinda de compartir material, otro de sus usos es enviar presentaciones de varios megas que son difíciles de enviar por correo electrónico. También se puede mencionar como uno de sus usos importantes el hecho de poder realizar comentarios referentes al tema tratado en la presentación de diapositivas.
  7. 7. 4. ¿Qué son las Wikis? y para qué sirve Es un tipo de página web que puede ser editada por cualquier usuario. Se usa para hacer proyectos colaborativos en internet, y habitualmente tiene un formato bastante similar a la wikipedia. En las wikis, los textos se crean, modifican o eliminan desde el navegador. Un Wiki sirve para crear páginas web de forma rápida y eficaz, además ofrece gran libertad a los usuarios, incluso para aquellos usuarios que no tienen muchos conocimientos de informática ni programación, permite de forma muy sencilla incluir textos, hipertextos, documentos digitales, enlaces y demás.
  8. 8. 5¿Qué es Flick y para qué sirve? En inglés, un flick es un chasquido. Y "flick" es también el nombre que le ha dado Facebook a su nueva medida de tiempo, es una unidad menor al microsegundo, pero mayor que un nanosegundo. Sirve para quienes trabajan en la edición de contenidos multimedia para arreglar errores. Los "flicks" les permitirán a los desarrolladores y diseñadores sincronizar las velocidades y los efectos de fotogramas

×