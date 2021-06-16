Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Profa: Dení Ramírez Andrade Tercer año Reto #5
PREGUNTAS DE INICIO •¿Te gustaría conocer un escarabajo hércules?
ESCARABAJO HÉRCULES
ESCARABAJO HÉRCULES
ROBOT escarabajo y pinza frontal
DIAGRAMA DEL RECORRIDO
VIDEO RECORRIDO 3
PROGRAMACIÓN
ACTIVIDAD Contesta el cuestionario tercer grado 5.3
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
25 views
Jun. 16, 2021

Tercer grado. c3. r5.

ESCARABAJOS

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tercer grado. c3. r5.

  1. 1. Profa: Dení Ramírez Andrade Tercer año Reto #5
  2. 2. PREGUNTAS DE INICIO •¿Te gustaría conocer un escarabajo hércules?
  3. 3. ESCARABAJO HÉRCULES
  4. 4. ESCARABAJO HÉRCULES
  5. 5. ROBOT escarabajo y pinza frontal
  6. 6. DIAGRAMA DEL RECORRIDO
  7. 7. VIDEO RECORRIDO 3
  8. 8. PROGRAMACIÓN
  9. 9. ACTIVIDAD Contesta el cuestionario tercer grado 5.3

×