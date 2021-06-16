Terce grado. c2. r5.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Profa: Dení Ramírez Andrade Cuarto año Reto #5
PREGUNTAS DE INICIO •¿Cómo reconoces a un escarabajo pelotero? •¿Qué comen los escarabajos?
LOS ESCARABAJOS
ALIMENTACIÓN
ROBOT escarabajo
DIAGRAMA DEL RECORRIDO
VIDEO RECORRIDO 2
PROGRAMACIÓN
ACTIVIDAD Contesta el cuestionario tercer grado 5.2
