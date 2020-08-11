Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Profra: Dení Ramírez Andrade Tecnologías de la información y la comunicación 2.
VIDEOS • Desarrollando en C – 1. Historia de C • ¿Qué lenguajes de programación usan las compañías más importantes? • Hist...
Lenguaje de programación C • El fue creado por Brian Kernighan y Dennis Ritchie a mediados de los años 70. • La primera im...
Codificación • En el ciclo de vida de un programa, una vez que los algoritmos de una aplicación han sido diseñados, ya se ...
EJEMPLO CODIFICACIÓN La Codificación consiste en que el Emisor convierte el mensaje en signos que puedan ser recibidos y e...
Proceso de compilación La compilación de un programa C se realiza en varias fases que normalmente son automatizadas y ocul...
• Para una compilación, estos procesos se realizan uno a continuación de otros: Primero se realiza el preprocesador median...
EJEMPLO
Estructura de un programa en C • En general un programa en C son muchas funciones de pequeño tamaño, y no pocas funciones ...
Estructura de un programa “grande”: • Uso de archivos cabecera (.h): por lo general sólo contienen definiciones de tipos d...
Investigar los elementos para codificar programas C. Ejemplo: • Variable • Constantes
 Realizarlo en documento Word.  Portada (primera página).  Links de donde obtuvieron la información. (ultima página)  ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Programación de nivel básico 1. c1.

42 views

Published on

Programación.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Programación de nivel básico 1. c1.

  1. 1. Profra: Dení Ramírez Andrade Tecnologías de la información y la comunicación 2.
  2. 2. VIDEOS • Desarrollando en C – 1. Historia de C • ¿Qué lenguajes de programación usan las compañías más importantes? • Historia de los Lenguajes de Programación
  3. 3. Lenguaje de programación C • El fue creado por Brian Kernighan y Dennis Ritchie a mediados de los años 70. • La primera implementación del mismo la realizó Dennis Ritchie sobre un computador DEC PDP-11 con sistema operativo UNIX.
  4. 4. Codificación • En el ciclo de vida de un programa, una vez que los algoritmos de una aplicación han sido diseñados, ya se puede iniciar la fase de codificación. • En esta etapa se tienen que traducir dichos algoritmos a un lenguaje de programación específico; es decir, las acciones definidas en los algoritmos hay que convertirlas a instrucciones. Algoritmo: esta compuesto de una serie finita de pasos que convergen en la solución de un problema, pero además estos pasos tienen un orden específico.
  5. 5. EJEMPLO CODIFICACIÓN La Codificación consiste en que el Emisor convierte el mensaje en signos que puedan ser recibidos y entendidos por el receptor. Ejemplo: • El Emisor quiere comunicar un saludo ("Hola") al Receptor empleando para ello signos fonéticos, es decir, codifica el mensaje en una serie de sonidos que el Receptor luego va a entender: sonido /o/ + sonido /l/ + sonido /a/
  6. 6. Proceso de compilación La compilación de un programa C se realiza en varias fases que normalmente son automatizadas y ocultadas por los entornos de desarrollo: • Preprocesador: consistente en modificar el código en C según una serie de directivas de preprocesador. • Compilación: que genera el código objeto a partir del código ya preprocesador. • Enlazado: que une los códigos objeto de los distintos módulos y bibliotecas externas (como las bibliotecas del sistema) para generar el programa ejecutable final.
  7. 7. • Para una compilación, estos procesos se realizan uno a continuación de otros: Primero se realiza el preprocesador mediante el cual el propio código es modificado y expandido mediante el agregado de líneas de código (proveniente de otros archivos); luego elcódigo resultante es compilado y finalmente enlazado (“linkeado”) Las directivas que pueden darse al preprocesador son, entre otras: • include para la inclusión de archivos • define para la definición de macros1 • ## es un operador • •# if se usa para inclusiones condicionales
  8. 8. EJEMPLO
  9. 9. Estructura de un programa en C • En general un programa en C son muchas funciones de pequeño tamaño, y no pocas funciones de gran tamaño. • La comunicación entre las funciones es por los argumentos, valores de retorno y a través de variables externas o globales o mediante el acceso a la memoria en forma directa. Variable: es un espacio en la memoria, en el cual el programador asigna un valor determinado por el tipo de dato que el lenguaje de programación va soportar, para declararla es necesario saber que tipo de dato la contiene
  10. 10. Estructura de un programa “grande”: • Uso de archivos cabecera (.h): por lo general sólo contienen definiciones de tipos de datos, prototipos de funciones y comandos del preprocesador de C. • Uso de varios archivos .c: por lo general con un preámbulo consistente de las definiciones de constantes, cabeceras a incluir, definición de tipos de datos, declaración de variables globales y externas (e inicialización), y una o más funciones. • División en directorios: por lo general agrupando los archivos relacionados o bajo cierta lógica • Uso de make y makefile: para una fácil y consistente compilación • Uso de macros en make: típicamente usadas para guardar nombres de archivos • fuente, nombres de archivos objeto, opciones del compilador o links a bibliotecas
  11. 11. Investigar los elementos para codificar programas C. Ejemplo: • Variable • Constantes
  12. 12.  Realizarlo en documento Word.  Portada (primera página).  Links de donde obtuvieron la información. (ultima página)  Guardar tu documento con tu primer apellido, un nombre y el número de la tarea/ actividad. Por ejemplo: LA ELABORACIÓN ES DE MANERA INDIVIDUAL Fecha límite: miércoles 12 de agosto 2020 a la 1:00pm. Enviarla por medio de correo electrónico. El correo electrónico esta adjuntado al inicio de la clase en plataforma.

×