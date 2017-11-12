A NIVEL NACIONAL: Llevando Luz (Juliaca, Puno) Expositora: Brigitte A. ¿Cómo funciona? En este experimento se pueden utili...
NIVEL REGIONAL Disfrutando de las Propiedades de la Tuna “Mi Gomi-Tunas” Colegio: Ercila Pabinet- Chepén Materiales: - 1ki...
NIVEL LOCAL EL HUEVO QUE REBOTA Trujillo,2017 MATERIALES: - Huevo - Vinagre - Recipiente PROCEDIMIENTO: - Poner un huevo e...
Experimentos nacionales, regionales y locales

Experimentos nacionales, regionales y locales

Experimentos nacionales, regionales y locales

  1. 1. A NIVEL NACIONAL: Llevando Luz (Juliaca, Puno) Expositora: Brigitte A. ¿Cómo funciona? En este experimento se pueden utilizar materiales - botella de jarabe con tapa - Cloro - Silicona - Agua - Una calamina - Goma - Tijera Procedimiento: 1. Primero se lava bien la botella, por dentro y por fuera. 2. Luego le echamos agua, pero no tan lleno porque se tiene que poner el cloro para que se mantenga limpia” 3. Hacemos un agujero en el techo del tamaño de la botella, pero no tan grande porque tiene que quedar apretado. 4. Ponemos el frasco hasta la mitad y luego le ponemos silicona alrededor para que cuando “llueva” no entre agua a la casa Se diseñará una maqueta, donde se explica el proyecto paso a paso Brigitte explica cómo es que se podrían iluminar miles de hogares diciendo “Mi experimento es como un foco y no funciona con electricidad, funciona solo con los rayos del sol. Mi objetivo es llevar luz a las casas que no tienen electricidad”
  2. 2. NIVEL REGIONAL Disfrutando de las Propiedades de la Tuna “Mi Gomi-Tunas” Colegio: Ercila Pabinet- Chepén Materiales: - 1kilo de Tuna - Agua - Azúcar - Gelatina - Colador - Olla - Colapix - Moldes PROCEDIMIENTO: 1. Cortar las tunas con ayuda de un adulto. 2. Aplastar las tunas con ayuda de un colador y tenedor dentro de un tazón. 3. Preparar la gelatina con colapix y cuando esté lista, echar el sumo de tuna a la olla. 4. Inmediatamente vaciar el líquido a un molde para darle forma a las gelatinas 5. Por último, cuando la mezcla esté completamente cuajada, envolver en papel celofán.
  3. 3. NIVEL LOCAL EL HUEVO QUE REBOTA Trujillo,2017 MATERIALES: - Huevo - Vinagre - Recipiente PROCEDIMIENTO: - Poner un huevo en un recipiente. - Echar vinagre en el recipiente. - Luego observamos ciertos cambios en sus propiedades físicas. ES IMPORTANTE SABER QUE: Mediante este experimento nos abocaremos a detallar y explicar con más precisión cada uno de estos cambios físicos (color, olor, textura, etc.), así como también los posibles cambios en su estructura química (descomposición).

